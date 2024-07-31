The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: August 2024

Jump to: Comedy | Community & Festivals | Film | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

I Saw You: A Comedy with Heart

See someone? Say something. I Saw U, The Stranger's take on Craigslist Missed Connections, returned in March, which means you can read pickup lines like "How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)" whenever you want. Unexpected Productions has since devised an improvised response to the column, transforming the weekly listings into comedy sets that "imagine what would happen if the individuals actually went out on a date." I hope they address the love blossoming at Biscuit Bitch. LC

Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market (Aug 16–Sept 28)

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! - The Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024

Reliably hilarious podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! probably predates your fave—funnyman Scott Aukerman has hosted the show for over 13 years. Blending interviews, improv, and silly, surreal antics, Comedy Bang! Bang! has heard from guests like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen, so you know the jokes will be on point for this live performance. Best part? It'll be entirely improvised. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Aug 17)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time. This month's cast hasn't been announced yet, but rest assured that they'll show off their laugh-inducing skills. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Sat Aug 17)

COMMUNITY & FESTIVALS

West Seattle Glass Float Hunt

Getting to West Seattle already feels like a bit of a scavenger hunt, so why not do an actual one that will yield prizes? Starting August 1st, glass floats will be (gently) scattered around the neighborhood for lucky searchers to find—and keep! The glass spheres are hand blown by Avalon Glassworks and will be hidden out in nature and at local businesses. Now in its third year, organizers promise the hunt will be bigger and better than ever. SL

Various locations, West Seattle (Aug 1–15)

Seafair Weekend Festival 2024

Get ready for loud rumblings overhead as fighter jets practice their fly in precise formations for Seafair. This iconic summer festival has been taking over the land, sea, and sky since the 1950s, featuring signature outdoor activities like the Blue Angels air shows and hydroplane races in Lake Washington. Tie up to a log boom, check out the classic car show, and enjoy beer gardens and live music from local musicians, military bands, and DJs. If military spectacle isn't your thing, Seafair also sponsors community-oriented events all summer long, including Magnolia Summerfest and Umoja Fest. SL

Genesee Park, Rainier Valley (Aug 2–4)

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish (Aug 2–18)

Umoja Fest & Parade

Celebrate the African diaspora in the Northwest at Seattle's annual Umoja Fest! This Seafair community event highlights the history and culture of the Central District with a packed slate of live music and performances. It’ll all kick off with the high-energy Africatown Heritage Parade, but stick around for a headline performance from rapper/beatboxer Doug E. Fresh, a vendor marketplace, a fashion show, and tastebud-tingling foods from local restaurants and food trucks like Jumpin Jambalaya, Juice by the Pound, and Po'Boy & Tings. SL

Judkins Park, Central District (Aug 3–4)

From Hiroshima to Hope

This annual ceremony held on the anniversary of the atomic bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki honors all victims of war and violence with candlelit floating lanterns adorned with messages of peace and hope. Lanterns personalized by local calligraphists will be available. Now in its 40th year, From Hiroshima to Hope encourages us to reflect and gather with fellow community members through art and performance—this year, the program includes a dance piece from choreographer Gabrielle Nomura Gainor, drumming from Seattle Kokon Taiko, and a reading from Filipino-Japanese poet and organizer Troy Osaki. SL

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Tues Aug 6)

19th International Sea Glass Festival

If there's one thing we can virtually all agree upon, it's that sea glass looks cool, even if it's technically bad for the environment. And since there is an organization for damn near everything, the International Sea Glass Association (ISGA) will head to Fisher Pavilion for its 19th International Sea Glass Festival. You'll see "exquisite sea glass creations crafted by talented artists," plus washed-ashore bottles, toys, pottery shards, and more. This deeply appeals to the voracious scavenger and collector in me, but it's for a good cause, too: The ISGA advocates for the preservation and restoration of global waterways and coastlines. LC

Fisher Pavilion, Uptown (Sat Aug 10)

CID Block Party

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander culture, featuring two stages of live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Located on King Street under I-5, the fest seeks to turn the paved landscape into a cultural oasis. Many vendors will pop up at the block party, but the event provides the perfect opportunity to support surrounding businesses as well. Afterward, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of The Donut King as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SL

InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District (Thurs Aug 15)

Seattle Tattoo Expo

Peep impressive tattoo displays, shop counterculture vendors, and engage in a little lighthearted flesh adornment at this three-day celebration of permanently decorated bodies. The Seattle Tattoo Expo has brought enthusiasts and professional ink-givers together for over 20 years; attendees can thrill their eyeballs at a tattooed burlesque revue or enter contests for best color tats, black-and-white designs, and more. (There'll be a competition for the worst tattoo, too, so roll up your sleeves and whip out your blurry anchors and tributes to Mom.) LC

Seattle Center, Uptown (Aug 16–18)

WABA Korea Expo & Festival 2024

Want to learn more about Korean culture? Then make plans to check out the fifth annual WABA Korea Expo & Festival, a free event where over 80 local and global businesses will showcase food, K-beauty products, handcrafted wares, and more. Previously held along the waterfront, the fest has moved to Magnuson Park, where attendees will marvel over cutting-edge tech side-by-side with traditional dance and music performances. SL

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Fri Aug 23)

PAX West 2024

Unsurprisingly, PAX (originally the "Penny Arcade Expo") was started in our tech-centric neck of the woods. Since its 2004 founding, the expo has expanded to include multiple annual meet-ups across the globe, with Seattle hosting PAX West every Labor Day weekend. This massive video game convention and celebration of all things gaming boasts panels with yet-to-be-announced special guests, new game demonstrations, hands-on activities, and an exhibit hall with booths spanning multiple fandoms. Tickets can be on the pricey side, but there are always lots of fun (and cheaper) affiliated parties going on around town. SL

Seattle Convention Center, Downtown (Aug 30–Sept 2)

FILM

AGFA August

The American Genre Film Archive, aka the "world’s only nonprofit archive and film distributor dedicated to preserving and protecting the greatest genre films of all time," celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, which means it's time for you to plop your butt in a seat for some of the weirdest exploitation filmmaking, found footage feasts, underground trash art, and riot grrrl flicks imaginable. AGFA makes rescuing forgotten features look easy—their archives house over six thousand 35mm film prints. In partnership with Something Weird Video and AGFA, SIFF will screen some solid selections from the collection. Expect everything from The Zodiac Killer, a '71 flick "made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer, but instead deliver[ing]...outrageous and compelling 'tabloid horror,'" to John Cassavetes films, Sarah Jacobson's punk-inflected DIY films, and the world's first found footage horror. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Aug 1–30)

CatVideoFest 2024

There's nothing you could say to convince me that you don't already watch cat videos at home. The question, therefore, is this—why shouldn't you watch cats do their weird, wonderful thing on a big screen? Oscilloscope Laboratories' annual fest compiles the most exemplary cat videos from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and Internet icons, creating a program that appeals to the kitty video connoisseur in all of us. If you truly need another reason to attend, a portion of ticket sales support cat-focused charities and welfare associations. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Aug 2–4)

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) LC

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Aug 7–28)

Vashon Island Film Festival

Head to Vashon Island for a jam-packed weekend of feature films and shorts causing a buzz on the festival circuit, plus live tunes and lots of networking and connection opportunities with fellow cinephiles. Presented by the nonprofit Vashon Film Institute (VFI), the Vashon Island Film Festival aims to foster independent filmmaking in the Pacific Northwest. I'm looking forward to the mind-melting multigenre flick Fluxx, which left last year's Egypt International Film Festival with awards for Best International Film, Best International Director, and Best Actress. LC

Vashon Theatre, Vashon (Aug 8–11)

First Annual Beacon Summer All-Nighter

I'll come out and say it: The Beacon is Seattle's cinema equivalent of a party bus. The theater consistently pulls DIY flicks, gross-out titles, and sputtering, lo-fi nightmares from the wreckage of a teenager's basement, and we're all the more lucky they exist. It does not surprise me that they'd schedule a 12-hour event, screening seven gnarly party movies throughout one wild summer night. Tickets to the theater's first annual summer all-nighter are only $40, which means each film is a mere $5.71. In this economy? That's a steal. LC

The Beacon, Columbia City (Sat Aug 10)

Seattle Arab Film Festival 2024

Emerging and established Arab filmmakers are front and center in this two-day festival, which will return in its fifth iteration with another selection of compelling short films. I think you should see 'em all, but themed screenings allow festival-goers to choose what interests them. The "Parallel Time" and "A Place Without A Door" sections were inspired by the late Palestinian author Walid Daqqa, balancing themes of gender roles, sexual desires, estrangement, and gatekeeping. SAFF will also feature films labeled "Made in Palestine" to "address the horrifying injustices that continue to be inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza," including award-winners An Orange from Jaffa and The Key. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Aug 10–11)

Mandy

The electrified, freaked-out world of Mandy is challenging to describe, but picture a giallo flick set to a drone metal soundtrack featuring a demonic biker gang, and you're maybe halfway there. Nicolas Cage is at the absolute top of his game here, and I say that without a hint of sarcasm. He plays an '80s-era Pacific Northwest logger-turned-chainsaw-wielding-revenge-hound, and director Panos Cosmatos' phantasmagoric vision is the visual equivalent of a lucid dream. Just trust me on this one. Come prepared for the kind of ultraviolence of a "disintegrating rock opera." LC

Central Cinema, Central District (Aug 23–28)

Querelle Screening and Medusa of the Roses Book Release

New German Cinema master Rainer Werner Fassbinder's rebellious style blends Rococo mystique and masculine burlesque in Querelle, a lush adaptation of Jean Genet's homoerotic melodrama Querelle of Brest. The director's barbed swan song, released posthumously after his sudden death at age 37, tells the tale of a French sailor whose visit to a port brothel leads to murder, corruption, and queer explorations. Genet's showy romanticism has inspired numerous creators over the years, and author Navid Sinaki is now counted among those ranks—his debut novel, Medusa of the Roses, follows queer lovers in modern-day Tehran. Grab a copy of the book at this release, which will include a screening of Querelle. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Aug 30–Sept 1)

FOOD & DRINK

Li’l Woody’s Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. First, Li'l Woody's will gear up for the festivities by offering their annual interpretation of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish as a prelude, featuring beer-battered cod, pickle-y tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a bun (July 30-August 5). Then the official chef specials begin. This year includes the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination (August 6-12); the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19); the Emerald City Catfish Sandwich (fried catfish, remoulade, lettuce, and tomato on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Stevie Allen of Emerald City Fish & Chips (August 20-26); and the "LTD Edition Burger" (sake-marinated black cod, cabbage, white miso aioli, and shredded lettuce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Keiji Tsukasaki of LTD Edition Sushi (August 27-September 2). JB

All Li’l Woody’s locations (Aug 1–Sept 2)



Zero Proofed Alcohol-Free Cocktail Party - Seattle Launch

Looking to try out the increasingly common "sober-curious" lifestyle or simply socialize in a setting without alcohol? The non-alcoholic pop-up Zero Proofed, founded by Seattle-raised sisters Chirasmita and Priyanka Kompella, will host its inaugural Seattle area event at Third Culture Coffee in Bellevue. Mingle with like-minded folks in a booze-free environment with music, sip zero-proof beer, wine, and cocktails, and take home a complimentary gift bag. JB

Third Culture Coffee, Bellevue (Sat Aug 10)



Stranger Slushie Week 2024

You’ve probably known since you were a kid making layered “graveyard” Slurpee creations at 7-Eleven that there’s nothing better than a frosty, icy treat on a sweltering day, and the forward-thinking innovators who have added booze to the equation have only improved on that already glorious experience. The Stranger will team up with bars throughout the Seattle area to offer exclusive alcoholic slushies for just $8 a pop. Let a bartender hand you something fruity and delightful with a little paper umbrella and a straw, close your eyes, and let yourself be transported to paradise. JB

Various locations (Aug 12–18)



Sunset Supper

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. This year's lineup features handmade cheese from Beecher’s, creative Southern-inspired fare from Kristi Brown's COMMUNION, cream puffs from Puffy Pandy, West African cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Mexican food from Maíz, handmade pasta from Pasta Casalinga, dreamy frozen yogurt from Hellenika Cultured Creamery, and more. JB

Pike Place Market (Fri Aug 16)



CHOMP! 2024

Get playful with local food at this free festival held at Marymoor Park's pastoral Willowmoor Farm, now in its 10th year. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, compete in a focaccia bake-off, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from indie rock trio Deep Sea Diver and Canadian legends Broken Social Scene, plus soul icons Ural Thomas & The Pain, Scottish pop rockers Marmalade, sapphic singer-songwriter Amelia Day, and kids' musician Johnny Bregor, all hosted by radio personality Marco Collins. JB

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 17)

Back to School Ice Cream Social

Channeling the nostalgia of childhood birthdays, Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's Wallingford bakery Paper Cake Shop debuted its ice cream cake series this summer, with irresistible flavors like Thai tea, yuzu, and kinako Heath bar. To celebrate back-to-school season, they're throwing a spirited social along with the Saint Bread ice cream pop-up Monday Sundae, run by chef duo Celina Walker and Jon-Martin Lee. In case you needed an extra incentive to attend, their ice cream cake flavor of the weekend will contain ube and pandan ice cream with espresso mousse and Oreo crunch, which sounds delightful. More guests will be announced leading up to the event. JB

Paper Cake Shop, Wallingford (Sun Aug 25)



Ballard Bites and Brews

It's a truth universally acknowledged by Seattleites that Ballard is densely populated with excellent breweries. This festival showcases the neighborhood's many beer makers and cideries with plenty of frosty pints, plus live music from bands Leo Leo and the Pazific and unlimited bites from local food vendors Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Mainstay Provisions, Tom Douglas & Co., The Pantry, Rough & Tumble, Veraci Pizza, Ray's Boathouse, Community Loaves, Firefly Kitchens, Soups On Seattle, and PCC Ballard. All proceeds support Ballard Food Bank. JB

Ballard Food Bank, Ballard (Sun Aug 25)

LIVE MUSIC

Alanis Morissette

Between spreading rumors about "You Oughta Know" in elementary school (did you know it was written about Full House's Uncle Joey?), reading the lyrics to "Ironic" in my middle school language arts class, and wearing a vintage tour shirt during my college years, Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill has always been a part of my life. The album continues to ring through the cultural zeitgeist with Gen Z royalty like Olivia Rodrigo naming it as inspiration. The iconic Canadian singer-songwriter will honor her past, present, and future on her Triple Moon tour with a variety of songs from her 10-album career. And, to add even more teen angst, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS ARE OPENING. AV

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Sat Aug 3)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame over the pandemic with the release of her breakup anthem "Driver’s License" and subsequent debut album, Sour. Her powerful vocals, relatable vulnerability, and effortless cool-girl style set a new standard for her fellow Gen Z pop stars. While I thoroughly enjoyed Sour, her sophomore album hit me even harder. GUTS is angry, witty, nostalgic, and could easily soundtrack a '90s teen movie. Rodrigo harnesses the wrath of Hole, the vocal gymnastics of Fiona Apple, and the dance-worthy basslines of the Breeders while never coming off as an inferior copy. She will support the album on her first arena tour alongside the rapidly rising bedroom pop gem PinkPantheress. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Aug 6–7)

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws a free, all-ages party featuring diverse musical performances from local bands. This year, partiers will be treated to performances by Tomo Nakayama, Nite Wave, Thief Motif, and more. Food trucks, a beer garden, lawn games, art activations from the Gage Academy of Art and Cornish College of the Arts, and booths from local community businesses and organizations will add to the party atmosphere. SL

South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union (Fri Aug 9)

THING Festival 2024

THING has filled the Sasquatch-shaped void in Washington State ever since its demise in 2018, and this year is no exception! The lineup is still grander than your average small-town arts fest with genre-spanning musical highlights like St. Vincent, Spoon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Toro Y Moi, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, Black Pumas, and Earl Sweatshirt. If you need a break from the crowds, there will also be art installations, a shopping market, crafting workshops, and a nightly lantern parade. Plus, to boost accessibility, the festival is moving locations from Fort Worden to Carnation's Remlinger Farms, which means a shorter commute from the city (no ferry ride necessary!) AV

Remlinger Farms, Carnation (Aug 9–11)

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings: Outlaw Fest

It's not every day that you can see living legends Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson perform on the same bill. You read that right, the 91-year-old country icon and pot-smoking legend will perform alongside his family band on his touring Outlaw Festival with Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, and Brittany Spencer. Maybe I'm being a snob, but what the hell is John Mellencamp doing here? Next to grandfather of country Nelson and folk godfather Dylan, Mellencamp is the weird neighbor kid who keeps showing up uninvited. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy (Sat Aug 10)

Built to Spill with Yo La Tengo

It isn't rare to see Doug Martsch's ever-evolving indie rock troupe Built to Spill on a local marquee, but it is rare to see them perform an older album in its entirety. They will perform my personal favorite, There's Nothing Wrong With Love, on the album's 30th anniversary. I can't wait to hear them play lovelorn anthems like "Big Dipper," "Car," and "Dystopian Dream Girl." Dreamy Hoboken rockers Yo La Tengo will join the bill with tracks from their newly released album, This Stupid World. AV

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Thurs Aug 15)

Foo Fighters

TBH, I've been pissed at Dave Grohl ever since he insinuated that Taylor Swift doesn't sing live, which is rich coming from a man whose performances don't require choreography. Nevertheless, the Foo Fighters' debut self-titled album will always occupy a special place in my heart. The album is right up there with '90s slacker rock favs like Teenage Fanclub's Bandwagonesque and Sebadoh's Bakesale, showcasing peak pop songwriting on tracks like "Big Me" and "This Is A Call." They will bring their All or Nothing At All tour to T-Mobile Park with support from Chrissie Hynde's iconic rock quartet the Pretenders and indie rock star Alex G. AV

T-Mobile Park, SoDo (Sun Aug 18)

Waxahatchee with Woods

I first became acquainted with Alabaman singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) through her fifth album Saint Cloud—I'll admit, I was late to the party. My love of jangly Camera Obscura-esque tracks like "Can't Do Much" compelled me to give the entire album a listen, but it was reflective folk-rock songs like "St Cloud" and "Lilacs" that made me a fan. After four years of playing the album to death, Waxahatchee has finally dropped a follow-up! She will return to Seattle to support her sixth album, Tigers Blood, which leans deeper into a country sound with love songs that she describes as "gritty and unromantic." AV

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Sun Aug 18)

Snohomish Block Party

The name "Snohomish Block Party" doesn't sound like an event worth trekking an hour outside the city for, but hear me out. With a killer music lineup boasting LA punk luminaries L7, indie rock outfit Cherry Glazerr, garage rockers Acid Tongue, alt-rock ensemble Smokey Brights, indie rock band La Fonda, and Grace McKagan (daughter of Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff), this summer fest far exceeds the expectations of a small-town block party. AV

Snohomish Carnegie Foundation (Aug 23–24)

South Sound Block Party 2024

Head down the I-5 corridor for Olympia's third annual South Sound Block Party, which will bring two days of live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden to the scenic shores of Puget Sound. Highlights from the lineup include riot grrrl originators Bikini Kill, LA punk luminaries X, Olympia-born pop trio Lake, and Portland-based indie folk quartet Glitterfox. AV

Port Of Olympia (Aug 23–24)

Metallica: M72 World Tour

Metal legends Metallica will ride the lightning to Seattle this month to support 72 Seasons, their first album in seven years. Despite landing on Exclaim!'s 25 Worst Album Covers of 2023, the album garnered a favorable response from fans and critics for its emotionally moving lyrics and somber melodies. They will be joined by fellow metal mavens Pantera and Mammoth WVH (night one) and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills (night two). AV

Lumen Field, SoDo (Fri Aug 30)

Dave Matthews Band

I spent a long time disregarding Dave Matthews until revisiting his hit song "Crash Into Me" in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. In the film, BFFs Lady Bird and Julie cry along to the song in their car while holding hands—both heartbroken over unrequited love. The scene is humorous and sincere, giving me a whole new perspective on Matthews' jammy dad rock. Nowadays, I find myself unironically listening to it. Life is too damn short to hate on Dave Matthews! He will take over the Gorge this Labor Day weekend to support his new album Walk Around The Moon, which Pitchfork notes taps "into his gentler side with the wisdom and grace afforded by age." AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy (Aug 30–Sept 1)

Bumbershoot 2024

After a four-year hiatus due to financial problems, low attendance numbers, and production shakeups, local collective New Rising Sun and nonprofit arts/education organization Third Stone revived Seattle’s most iconic festival last year for a 50th-anniversary celebration that expanded the definition of "artist." With promised attractions like a cat circus, pole dancing pavilion, and wig farm, this year’s festival feels reminiscent of Bumbershoot 2008, when I saw a sex-positive paper bag puppet show right after being trampled at the main stage as Paramore performed "Misery Business." Ah, the good old days! Get ready for two days of local and national acts, including Pavement (who first played the festival in 1999!), Cyprus Hill, James Blake, Carl Cox, Freddie Gibbs, Aly & AJ, Thee Sacred Souls, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Kim Gordon, and BADBADNOTGOOD. AV

Seattle Center, Uptown (Aug 31–Sept 1)

PERFORMANCE

Alyssa Edwards

On top of being the reason I shout "BEAST!" and "BACKROLLS?!" at my cat every day, Alyssa Edwards is also one of the most recognizable performers in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory (she competed in season 5 and All Stars season 2). She's a gaggy legend in her own right, whether on stage or running her award-winning dance studio in Mesquite, Texas (you can learn more about that in the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, by the way.) Show up to this performance for a reminder that you should get better, not bitter. LC

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Aug 2)

Pagliacci

I'll be honest. It's news to me that the old "But doctor...I am Pagliacci" punchline isn't actually from Ruggero Leoncavallo's 19th-century opera. The joke's origins are murky, but it was popularized in Alan Moore's Watchmen. That doesn't mean the original opera isn't also comedically tragic, though. The production follows a commedia dell’arte troupe in a small Italian village in the '40s, where cheerfulness turns to betrayal, rage, and jealousy. It's a time-tested way for Seattle Opera to open its 2024-25 season: Pagliacci is considered a classic of the Italian verismo (“slice of life”) style. LC

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Aug 3–17)

What the Funk?! An all BIPOC Burlesque Festival

If you're a fan of bawdy, nudge-nudge behavior (and aren't we all?!), then LISTEN UP. An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics again for this glam three-day festival. Returning with another installment of their sold-out festival this year, What the Funk?! includes headliners like Miss AuroraBoobrealis, Lou Lou la Duchess de Rière, Lady Lola LeStrange, and Miss Catwings. Is it getting warm in here? LC

Triple Door, Downtown (Aug 22–24)

TITANISH

Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about last June's submersible implosion.) LC

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Aug 22–Sept 22)

WANDER/WONDER: a sculptured dance happening

This unique performance choreographed by Eva Stone blends dance, nature, and art, inviting attendees to take a deep breath in the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island. WANDER/WONDER is a by-donation "sculptured dance happening" wherein 10 Seattle-based dance artists will share experimental performances (set to music, and complemented by visual art) along the verdant forest trail. Since green time has plenty of cognitive benefits, it sounds like a win-win situation to us. LC

Price Sculpture Forest (Sat Aug 24)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Signing: Michelle T. King, Chop Fry Watch Learn

Often called the "Julia Child of Chinese cooking," the beloved chef Fu Pei-mei arrived in Taiwan as a young Chinese housewife and transformed herself into a culinary superstar, penning over 30 cookbooks on Chinese cuisine and working as a television cooking instructor for four decades. When historian Michelle T. King leafed through her mother's copies of Fu's cookbooks, she was immediately struck by the story they told of a time when "a generation of middle-class, female home cooks navigated the tremendous postwar transformations taking place across the world." In her new book Chop Fry Watch Learn, Michelle combines family narratives and oral history to demonstrate Fu's cultural significance and capture the zeitgeist of the postwar era. Michelle will drop by Book Larder to sign and personalize copies of her book. JB

Book Larder, Fremont (Fri Aug 2)

Silent Reading Picnic

I absolutely live for the Seattle Public Library's Book Bingo, and if your most nostalgic childhood memories reside with Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Program and other similar summer reading challenges, I'm willing to bet you love it as much as I do. I'm (perhaps just a bit over-ambitiously) going for a blackout this year and having a blast—some of my picks for this year's categories include Penance by Eliza Clark (Something That Scares You), Homebodies by Tembe-Denton Hurst (BIPOC Romance), Earth Angels by Madeline Cash (Short Story Collection), Rouge by Mona Awad (Retelling), and To Anyone Who Ever Asks by Howard Fishman (One Big Book/400+ Pages). If you're still trying to squeeze in a bingo before the September 3 deadline, Seattle Arts and Lectures is hosting this free silent reading picnic at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, and I can't imagine anything cuter or more wholesome. Bring your own blankets, chairs, and snacks, and curl up with your book(s) of choice. Bingo cards will be available if you don't already have one. JB

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill (Sat Aug 3)

Lola Milholland with Angela Garbes

Writer, social practice artist, and Umi Organic noodle-maker Lola Milholland tells the story of her colorful upbringing in Portland's Holman House in Group Living and Other Recipes. The book "recounts Milholland's childhood in the nineties, [as] the child of iconoclastic hippies...[who] threw open the doors of their rambling house to long-term visitors and unusual guests." Milholland's early experience of communal living led to "transcendent meals and ecstatic parties," which is more than I can say for most of my roommate experiences, so I'm listening! She'll chat about the book with Angela Garbes, the Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer whose book Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change reframed care work and mothering as a radical and essential form of social justice. LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Thurs Aug 8)

Willy Vlautin with Jonathan Evison — 'The Horse: A Novel'

Willy Vlautin was born in Reno, but his artistic output found its footing in the Pacific Northwest—for over 20 years, he's been the singer-songwriter and guitarist for the Portland-grown alt-country band Richmond Fontaine. The experience still informs his writing style and character development in fiction. (His last novel, The Night Always Comes, explored gentrification, greed, and opportunism within Portland's housing crisis.) His new tome, The Horse, centers the working class again but adds in fantastical elements and dream sequences that might pique the interest of new readers. Vlautin will chat about it with local author Jonathan Evison. LC

Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park (Wed Aug 14)

Author Talk: Renato Poliafito, Dolci!

I can't help but be enchanted with Italian and Italian American baked goods, like tiramisu, rainbow cookies, and cannoli, so I'm particularly excited about the release of two-time James Beard nominee Renato Poliafito's new cookbook Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent, which is packed with sweet and savory recipes such as Aperol spritz cakes, butter cookies, cacio e pepe arancini, sourdough focaccia, and more. (Renato owns the cozy Brooklyn bakery and cafe Ciao, Gloria and has co-authored four other cookbooks.) Join him for a chat, Q&A, and signing at Book Larder. JB

Book Larder, Fremont (Mon Aug 26)

Yvie Oddly with Michael Bach

They're odd, but like, in a good way. And it turns out the avant-garde drag diva, legendary cackler, and "authentic weirdo" Yvie Oddly is also a writer. All About Yvie: Into the Oddity offers "an intimate and in-depth look" into the life of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner, starting with their childhood and moving through journeys of self-discovery in gender and sexual expression. I'd expect nothing less than candid tea-spilling from the alien-glam powerhouse. Oddly will be joined by co-writer Michael Bach, founder of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, for this talk. LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 30)

VISUAL ART

what if

Drawing from Elizabeth Alexander’s essay collection The Black Interior, which explores and reimagines a wide spectrum of contemporary Black art away from "stereotypes and limited imagination," what if centers Black interiority through curious, convention-shirking visual narratives. The group exhibition is well worth a visit to Tacoma—I'm interested in Cristina Martinez's vibrant oil pastels on canvas, Kristina Batiste's minimalist ceramic works, and Le’Ecia Farmer's textural multimedia tapestries. LC

Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma (Aug 1–Oct 13)

Djurberg & Berg: A Place of Opportunity and Transformation

Wallace & Gromit, Gumby, ParaNorman, Robot Chicken—truth be told, there's something about clay animation that makes its storytelling distinct and memorable. Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg have a clear understanding of this, and their immersive installations of sculpture, sound, and claymation will arrive at the National Nordic Museum this month. "Probing psychological states and the complexity of daily life by using anthropomorphic objects as metaphors," the duo's exhibition, A Place of Opportunity and Transformation—which transforms the gallery space into an experiential, immersive realm—will feature stop-motion films and sculptures set within mythical forests and a cavernous underworld. If this sounds too cool to be true, I recommend pregaming with this Art21 episode about the pair. LC

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (Aug 3–Oct 27)

Meot: Korean Art from the Frank Bayley Collection

Featuring pieces from the collection of art patron Frank Bayley (the grandson of Emma Baillargeon Stimson, the first female director of the Seattle Art Museum) and celebrating his friendships with "seven internationally renowned Korean artists," Meot: Korean Art from the Frank Bayley Collection builds intriguing conversations by positioning contemporary Korean artworks alongside historical works in similar mediums. The effect highlights how traditional Korean art-making has both persevered and evolved across centuries, including examples in buncheong ware, paintings, photography, calligraphy, wood, and more. LC

Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill (Aug 28–Mar 2, 2025)