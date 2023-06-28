The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: July 2023

Jump to: Comedy | Film | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

Ali Wong

Pint-sized beef lover and queen of vulgarity Ali Wong will pop by Seattle, bringing with her a slick roster of jokes about feminism, anal sex, motherhood, and the horrors of shitting at work. At least, that's what her previous specials have touched on—she's since obtained an "unconventional" divorce, been Emmy nommed, and toughened up on crime in Birds of Prey. Despite all of her fancy-pants status and success, we're betting that this show will still toe the controversially nasty line that Wong knows best. LC

McCaw Hall, Uptown (July 12–16)

Druski: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour

While debating which comedy shows to add to my best of July picks, one little factoid slapped me across the face: Druski, a dude who got his start pretending to be a frat bro named Kyle Rogger in low-budget internet skits, has six million followers on Instagram. Now he hangs out with Drake and rides in private jets. I'm not knocking it. Druski is objectively funny AF. There's just something about him, and either you get it (as six million people, apparently, do) or you don't. If you belong to the former group, this show is the place to be—there'll be live segments from his satirical record label, Coulda Been Records, which scouts unknowns to showcase their skills. (“I went into it [trying to] find good artists,” Druski explains. “But I came out with something better: a bunch of people with heart that suck.”) Is it mean-spirited? Maybe a little bit, or maybe he's shedding light on predatory musical labels and spotlighting occasional talents. Go forth and laugh your ass off either way. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri July 7)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (July 20–Aug 3)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown (July 20-30)

FOOD & DRINK

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival

Unlock your inner hedonist and embrace the joys of unbridled gluttony and abundance at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of all the frozen dairy treats you can eat from over 75 local and national brands. The event will also include additional food and drink vendors, games, and tunes from Boombox Kid, DJ Chardonnay, DJ Essex, DJ Indica Jones, and the '80s New Wave cover band Prom Date Mixtape. JB

Seattle Center, Uptown (July 8–9)

The Stranger's Burger Week 2023

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $10. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband—oh, and don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers. JB

Various locations (July 10–16)

Ballard SeafoodFest

Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon barbecue dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music from amazing local bands. This year's killer lineup includes "rock 'n’ roll twins" the Black Tones, dreamy indie rockers La Fonda, the garage band Linda From Work, soulful singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd, the funk group Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, and way more. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish. JB

Ballard Ave NW, Ballard (July 14–16)

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Last month’s lineup included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need? JB

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (Sat July 15)

Bite of Seattle 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Seattle's original food festival is back and better than ever. Now owned by the "mobile-ordering and social-gifting app" CHEQ, the event will be entirely cashless and will feature over 200 vendors from all over the city, slinging ice cream, poke, pizza, dumplings, Korean barbecue, and more—not to mention three beer gardens and a wine garden. They've also beefed up their music component substantially this year, with over 50 performances across three stages and heavy-hitting headliners like Sir Mix-A-Lot, the groovy eight-piece ensemble Polyrhythmics, and the '80s New Wave tribute band Nite Wave, as well as local favorites like Tomo Nakayama, Linda From Work, Grizzled Mighty, and Grace Love. JB

Seattle Center, Uptown (July 21–23)

LIVE MUSIC

Le Tigre

Post-riot grrrl progenitors Le Tigre (consisting of Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson) are embarking on their first tour in eighteen years, and my former teenage self is screaming. Their weirdo blend of dance-punk, doo-wop, and bubblegum pop is wonderfully fun and danceable with punchy feminist lyrics (personal favorites include "What's yr take on Cassavetes? Misogynist? Genius?" and "'You're getting old,' that's what they'll say, but don't give a damn I'm listening anyway.") Seattle-based indie rock band Who Is She?—who could be Le Tigre's musical offspring—will open. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Thurs July 6)

Neil Young

Many of us have dated a music dude in his 20s whose favorite album is Neil Young's On The Beach—it's like the male equivalent of Joni Mitchell's Blue or Carole King's Tapestry. And, while I do like a handful of his songs, I'll leave it to my resident Youngian boyfriend to tell you why you need to see the Godfather of Grunge: "Um, because he rocks." If that isn't enough of a reason for you to trek out to Auburn this summer, take his promise to perform obscure songs from throughout his six-decade-long career into consideration. “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again," Neil told the Neil Young Archives. "I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these others songs I haven’t done…[sic]" AV

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Thurs July 20)

Capitol Hill Block Party 2023

This year, CHBP offers a treasure trove of Gen-Z favorites. Droves of festival-goers will crowd the streets of Capitol Hill to see headliners like TikTok phenom PinkPantheress (you've probably heard "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," her viral collab with Ice Spice), electropop duo Sofi Tukker, innovative Florida rapper Denzel Curry, and electronic music group Louis the Child. This isn’t your typical lounge-in-the-grass-type music festival, but rather, a bustling party that involves nine stages—both indoors and outdoors—that are nestled within the city streets. Aside from PinkPantheress, I am most excited to see the indie rock trio MUNA, whose infectious hit single "Silk Chiffon (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)" is the sapphic summer anthem that the girls and the gays deserve. I also can't wait to see the ethereal electronic gem Empress Of, meme-turned-hyperpop star Rebecca Black, and BFF pop duo Coco & Clair Clair. If you can't tell, this lineup exudes femme pop power. AV

Capitol Hill Block Party, Capitol Hill (July 21-23) edit

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

On November 1st, 2022, a mere eleven days after releasing her tenth studio album Midnights, pop mastermind Taylor Swift dropped the dates of her Eras tour. Nothing has been the same since. Just kidding (kind of). In the last eight months, Ticketmaster broke, the Swifties tried to unionize, Tay Tay had a fling with a human sewer rat, and devotees started wearing diapers to her concerts. In a time when it feels like Swift's fame has reached an all-time high, it's amazing how she's been able to maintain intrigue. One way that she's been keeping fans on their toes is by performing two unique songs each night, in addition to her regular 42-song setlist. I was fortunate enough to score tickets when they first went on sale (please don't ask me to sell them to you). She's unfortunately already played my favorites "Sad Beautiful Tragic," "Would've Could've Should've," and "Haunted," but there’s still hope! As of now (peep the fan-made spreadsheet to stay updated), the age-gap anthem "Dear John" and (debatably) her gayest song "Dress" are still fair game. I want to say, don't miss what will surely be an incredible tour. But I also want to say, please don't spend $5K on a ticket. AV

Lumen Field, SoDo (July 22-23)

Paramore

On their newest album, This Is Why, Paramore embraces a rigid, post-punk sound which is a far leap from the adolescent rage of their 2007 debut, Riot! (just listen to the album's title track to see what I mean.) Catch the band on their first Seattle tour date in over a decade as they support the new album. But fear not, your teenage, studded belt-wearing self will still get to scream along to classics like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get," and "The Only Exception," which have all been included on recent setlists. For anyone still needing a dose of teen angst, there will be plenty of it courtesy of the actual teenage punk band the Linda Lindas. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Mon July 24)

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2023

Artist Home's popular outdoor music festival Timber! is back for a very full weekend of crowd-friendly folk, rock, and pop performances, as well as all-ages activities like camping, kayaking, and stargazing. This year's lineup includes Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, dance-punk band Guerilla Toss, Portland-based singer-songwriter Black Belt Eagle Scout, country folk troubadour Nick Shoulders, and plenty more. Performances will be split between the main stage, the more intimate Campfire stage, and Camp Timber for kids’ and group activities. AV

Tolt-MacDonald Park, Carnation (July 27-29)

Blastfest: Seattle's First Afrobeats Music Festival

Blastfest is the first-ever Afrobeats music festival in Seattle to celebrate all things African pop music and culture. The lineup features huge names considering it's the festival's debut; we’re talkin’ Billboard record-breaking artist Asake, international phenom/Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage, rising Beninese-born vocalist Ayra Starr, South African rapper Focalistic, Alté mastermind Mannywellz, and more. But that's not all! There will also be a row of local food trucks and a market showcasing Black-owned businesses. AV

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sat July 29)

boygenius with Carly Rae Jepsen and Illuminati Hotties

Like the Highwaymen, Temple of the Dog, and Traveling Wilburys, boygenius is a phenomenon that has transcended their "supergroup" title. Singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus braid their talents together into a cohesive unit that thrives on harmonies, storytelling, and genuine friendship. Their debut album, The Record, effortlessly glides between acapella hymns ("Without You Without Them"), fuzzy alt-rock ("$20"), and emotive indie folk ("Cool About It"). But the real magic comes when this trio performs live—it's clear from their internet presence that they actually enjoy being on tour (have you seen them smooch on stage??) Their love and admiration for each other is palpable. Plus, now that queer icon/pop poet laureate Carly Rae Jepsen is fresh off her Pride Month circuit, she's jumping on some boygenius tour dates to support her latest album, The Loneliest Time. LA-based "tenderpunk" band Illuminati Hotties will get the show started. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat July 29)

PERFORMANCE

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Everyone's favorite glam rock musical follows a genderqueer East German singer who lands in the rural Midwest after a botched sex reassignment surgery. The four-time Tony-winning production blends rock concert sensibilities with cabaret and stand-up comedy to tell the story of showboat Hedwig Robinson's dramatic search for love and fame. If you're somehow not familiar with the glitzy tale, expect a blend of Bowie-like androgyny and Iggy Pop aesthetics. LC

ArtsWest, Junction (July 5–23)

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival

A staple of the city's summer theater scene for over 20 years, the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival will return for another round of Shakespearean shenanigans in sunny Volunteer Park's new-ish amphitheater. Attendees will find a variety of approaches to the Bard's dramatics across three stages, so pack a picnic and sit back for the shows. Performances from 10 local theater companies are on the docket. LC

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (July 8–9)

Six

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived: Henry VIII's six wives really went through it, but their stories are far more complex than the violence he inflicted on them. Fans of the sexed-up Showtime series The Tudors should dig this musical adaptation of their stories (and the king's villainy)—the production transforms his unlucky wifeys into corseted, badass pop icons. It's truly what Anne Boleyn's headless legacy deserves. Six "totally rules," according to the New York Times; the musical also won a Tony for best original score. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (July 12–23)

Solaris

In this theatrical adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s heady sci-fi Solaris, a group of scientists aboard a space station must orbit a distant planet in an attempt to unravel its secrets. At once freaky and heartfelt, the story reckons with the uncharted terrain within each of its characters. The Seattle Times ranked Solaris as one of their most-anticipated productions of 2023, and if you're not familiar with Lem's work, don't be intimidated—fans of Ursula K. LeGuin and 2001: A Space Odyssey will definitely dig this. LC

Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown (July 1–9)

READINGS & TALKS

Mona Gable with Hosts of War Cry

In Searching for Savanna: The Murder of One Native American Woman and the Violence Against the Many, Los Angeles-based writer Mona Gable digs into the 2017 disappearance of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a pregnant 22-year-old member of the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe. (The disappearance and murder of Native American women, due in large part to government inaction and discrimination, is an epidemic so common it has its own acronym. Read about it.) For this talk and live podcast taping, Gable will be joined onstage by Emily Washines, Lucy Smartlowit, Patricia Whitefoot, and Robyn Pebeahsy, hosts of the War Cry podcast, which sheds light on MMIW cases. LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Tues July 11)

University Book Store and the Seattle Mexican Consulate present Silvia Moreno Garcia at the Seattle Central Library

If you're even remotely interested in spooky fiction, you've probably already heard of Mexican Gothic—Silvia Moreno-Garcia's 2020 novel reckons with sexist gender roles and notions of power while unveiling a chilly tale of wealth, chic gowns, and (maybe) murder. (I haven't read it yet, but okay, I'm listening!!) If Moreno-Garcia's unique blend of post-colonial horror-noir is up your alley, you'll probably dig her new novel, too. Silver Nitrate melds Mexico's horror movie scene with Nazi occultism in a thriller set in '90s Mexico City, where a sound editor investigates a curse, a ghost, and a potential sorcerer-slash-film director who once roamed the area. University Book Store and the Seattle Mexican Consulate present this free talk with Moreno-Garcia. LC

Central Library, Downtown (Tues July 18)

VISUAL ART

Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards

Curated by acclaimed writer, public speaker, and contemporary art interlocutrice Negarra A. Kudumu, this exhibition celebrates a quarter century of Cornish College's prestigious Neddy Awards, which were created in honor of Ned Behnke (1948-1989), a stellar deaf Seattle artist and teacher of hearing-impaired students. The show will spotlight Washington State contemporary art talent with a curated selection of pieces created by past grand prize award recipients; head to MOHAI for a comprehensive look at some of the most significant Northwest artists of the last 25 years, including Wa Na Wari co-founder Inye Wokoma and interdisciplinary storyteller Priscilla Dobler Dzul. LC

MOHAI, South Lake Union (July 1–Sept 5)

Kelly Akashi: Formations

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Akashi is well-known for her fluid forms and focus on craft—she vacillates between analog photography and old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making. Organized by the San José Museum of Art, this exhibition includes nearly a decade of the artist's boundary-pushing work, which tends to meditate on time, materiality, and lineage. Make sure to see Conjoined Tumbleweeds, a newly commissioned bronze cast of plants collected from Poston, Arizona, where members of Akashi's family were incarcerated in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (July 2–Sept 3)

A Living Legacy: Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art

The Frye Art Museum has always been one of my favorites, and not just because it's totally free—the curation is consistently on point, blending thoughtful nods to historical movements with the most contemporary work on the scene at any given moment. Marking their 70th anniversary, A Living Legacy brings together eight recently acquired artworks by art stars Amoako Boafo, Sky Hopinka, Gisela McDaniel, Bony Ramirez, Tschabalala Self, Ann Leda Shapiro, and Sadie Wechsler, each of whom responds to or complicates "[narratives around] landscape and portraiture traditionally associated with the Frye’s founding collection of nineteenth- and twentieth-century European and American art." Artistic production and acquisition is an evolving, imperfect process—head to this exhibition to see what the artists themselves have to say about it. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (July 2–Sept 17)

Sea of Vapors: An immersive installation by Emily Counts

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new immersive installation Sea of Vapors, Counts continues to cast her gaze toward growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, exploring a story of seafaring travelers through imagery of wilting flowers, rotting fruit, and other sensory oddities. Her works tell the tale of a series of women "traveling by boat through a dream space to meet their venerated queen," and each sculpture is peppered with nostalgic features—think woven sweaters and accessories—in a nod to portraiture past and present. LC

Museum of Museums, First Hill (July 6–Dec 31)

Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks

Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo’s debut solo museum exhibition Soul of Black Folks honors the complexity of "Black subjectivity, Black joy, and the Black gaze" through raw, vivid finger-painted portraits. (We love the texture of Bella Sontez (2019).) Inspired by artists like Kerry James Marshall and Kehinde Wiley, and drawing conceptual inspiration from W.E.B. Du Bois’s 1903 work The Souls of Black Folk, Boafo investigates “double consciousness” through renderings of Black figures facing modern forms of systemic oppression, pandemic anxieties, and media commodification. LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (July 13–Sept 10)

Sophia Al-Maria: Not My Bag

Qatari American artist, writer, and filmmaker Sophia Al-Maria "addresses the orientalist gaze and residual histories of colonialism" in Not My Bag, a solo exhibition of interwoven, layered narratives that question traditional readings of historical events. Working in moving image, text, and collage, Al-Maria's "counter-histories" also visualize alternate futures and address legacies of imperialist violence. I'm stoked for her trilogy of recent films, Beast Type Song (2019), Tender Point Ruin (2021), and Tiger Strike Red (2022), all of which will be on view as part of the multidimensional show. LC

Henry Art Gallery, University District (July 22–Jan 1, 2024)

Seattle Art Fair

Returning to Lumen Field for the seventh year, Seattle Art Fair will continue to offer Seattleites the opportunity to see cool, cutting-edge contemporary artwork from all over the world without leaving town. Plenty of local institutions and artists get involved as well, and there are generally satellite events at other venues around the city, making for a jam-packed weekend of incredible art-viewing opportunities—I'm stoked to see artists like Catalina Ouyang, whose experimental furniture navigates themes of language, space, and power dynamics, get attention this year. If the fair is anything like last year's, it'll be a hectic weekend of avant-garde, artsy goodness that rivals its pre-pandemic days. LC

Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo (July 27–30)

Urban Craft Uprising Summer Show

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005, now billing itself as the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. (Judging by the show's consistently strong turnouts, it ain't lying.) This year, they'll bring a two-day summer show back to Magnuson Park Hangar 30, where you can hide from the sun for a couple of hours while snatching up crafty wares by indie artists and bites from on-site food trucks. Serving up a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed trinkets and big box stores, the show promises all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics my heart desires—and I have a gut feeling you'll find something nifty, too. LC

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (July 29–30)