The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: July 2024

Jump to: Comedy | Festivals & Community | Film | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

Irene Tu

"Hello. I'm a girl." LA-based stand-up and Vulture “Comedian You Should and Will Know” Irene Tu will visit Seattle on the heels of a viral Comedy Central YouTube video, offering the Pacific Northwest her “quick wit, relaxed stage presence, and hilariously off-the-wall observations” (Paste Magazine). LC

Laughs Comedy Club, University District (July 12–13)

Colin Jost

"Punchably faced" legend Colin Jost, aka that Staten Island-born dude who has been on Saturday Night Live since forever, will head to our neck of the woods for more absurdity, self-deprecation, and maybe a "weekend update" or two. I'm hoping for more details on that ferry he recently co-purchased with Pete Davidson. ("Now I’m stuck with a fucking boat," reports Davidson. “It’s kinda funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”) I'm poor and can't relate, but I'm happy to laugh at/with them. LC

Pantages Theater, Tacoma (Thurs July 18)

Brad Williams

Once described by Robin Williams (no relation) as "Prozac with a head," comedy mainstay Brad Williams got his start by hopping on stage during a Carlos Mencia set to drop a few of his own jokes. He'll bring more deadpan reflections on relationships, sex, and living with a disability to Seattle for this performance. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat July 20)

Joe Pera: The PERAs Tour

A devastating reality I'm currently facing is that I'm out of town for the upcoming Joe Pera show. Joe Pera is my transcendentalist poet hero, and if you don't know who he is, you should fix that. He is America's sweetheart. I can prove it if you set aside two minutes and 40 seconds to watch the most soothing clip of all time. Pera's calm, helpful, and more-than-slightly grandfatherly schtick made his woefully canceled HBO series Joe Pera Talks With You my favorite sleepytime show. His sense of humor jibes with millennials who are suddenly into birdwatching, so don't expect anything remotely snarky or fast-paced. In fact, I figure he'll delve further into tomatoes and pancake breakfasts for this performance, and that's the point—you might actually feel a glimmer of hope by the end. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun July 21)

Joe List

Joe List may look like your standard-issue white, nerdy comic, of whom there are thousands in America, but he’s one of the funniest of that common species. He uses a slick yet understated delivery to crack cleverly and neurotically about relationship conflicts, self-consciousness, panic attacks, and shitting in Bloomingdale’s. He also has a funny bit about differentiating between meditation and napping. “If you tell people that you nap, they think you’re lazy. If you tell them that you meditate, they think you’re better than them.” He has released the albums Are You Mad at Me? (2016) and So Far No Good (2011), and cohosts the podcast Tuesdays with Stories, all of which are worth checking out. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

The Crocodile, Belltown (Thurs July 25)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

Seafair 4th of July

Though I'm firmly in the drones > fireworks camp, I hear some people out there still like their big, fiery booms. If that's you, find a spot with a view of Lake Union and prepare for quite the spectacle. Gas Works is the traditional spot to watch from, where you'll find beer gardens, food vendors, and live music, but good luck if you have to cross any bridges after it's over (traffic will be a nightmare). Lake Union Park also offers direct views, food vendors, and lawn games. Though the event is generally free, you can pay to reserve a seat in a gated-off with security. While this might be good for safety, it's a bummer for those who want to BYOB. Plan accordingly! SL

Gas Works Park & Lake Union Park, Northlake (Thurs July 4)

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

In conjunction with the iconic Seafair, this three-day event centers Native American traditions with dance performances in traditional tribal regalia, jewelry making, food, and live music. The powwow, which has been held annually for over 30 years, welcomes all to join in on the festivities and often draws crowds of up to 10,000 visitors, so prepare to be among throngs of celebrators. Whatever you do, don't miss out on the pillowy majesty of freshly made fry bread. LC

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia (July 19–21)

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish (July 19–Aug 18)

Bon Odori Festival

The 92nd Seattle Bon Odori celebration will bring taiko performances, live music by reggae group Two Story Zori, folk dancing, an "iconic beer garden," and even a Japanese thrift store to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple in celebration of Japan's history. (Unfamiliar with the festival? Learn more about the origins of Bon Odori here.) LC

Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Central District (July 20–21)

Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade

I have mixed feelings about Alaska Airlines. I used to love them, and then our relationship got a little, eh, bumpy. But what's not to love about this quirky, local parade they put on every year as part of Seafair? Over 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, and performers will celebrate Seattle (and, I guess, the aviation industry). We're excited about the dragon dancers and "prancing horses." Bring the whole family down to Westlake Center for pre-parade festivities starting at 1 pm, and make sure to snag a good spot along the parade route before it starts at 3 pm. SL

Westlake Park, Downtown (Sat July 27)

FILM

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

The Beacon, Columbia City (July 2–31)

MaXXXine

Indie horror ace Ti West (The Sacrament, The House of the Devil) returned in 2022 with a Southern-fried A24 slasher. Following a gang of youth cruising through rural Texas in the '70s, X drew clear inspiration from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but still managed to craft a pretty fresh story centered around a psychopathic elderly villain. West made the best of it, quickly releasing the follow-up backstory Pearl, and MaXXXine will conclude the freaky trilogy. Who's the common denominator? Mia Goth, our 21st-century version of Shelley Duvall. She'll reprise her role as Maxine, a porn starlet hellbent on real fame in a serial killer-ridden Los Angeles. LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown (Opens July 5)

The Shining: Annual July 4th Ball

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so head to this Fourth of July Ball at the Overlook Hotel, aka the Beacon, for Stanley Kubrick's slow-burn masterpiece. The Shining's spine-chilling setting, full of lonely halls and snowy mazes, should help keep you cool on a hot summer eve. Adapted from the Stephen King psychological horror novel, the flick owes at least some of its dramatic effect to the Pacific Northwest, too—it features the iconic exterior of the Timberline Lodge. LC

The Beacon, Columbia City (Thurs July 4)

Fantasy A Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by The Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy A Gets A Mattress also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival—grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle. He'll attend this special screening to offer a Q&A session with the filmmakers. LC

Grand Illusion, University District (Sat July 6)

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will kick off on July 10 with the DeLorean-powered classic Back to the Future. Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

Marymoor Park, Redmond (July 10–Aug 28)

Mourning Sickness Presents: Basic Instinct

Whether or not you spend much time thinking about the guy who made Robocop, Paul Verhoeven's oeuvre is worth a deep dive—the Dutch provocateur has earned cult status for his dark, satirical, and distinctly anti-Hollywood flicks. Like Basic Instinct, for starters! If you're into labyrinthine seduction, murderous ravers, and coke-snorting detectives, this one's for you. Seattle showgirl Monday Mourning will turn up for this screening, so anticipate some additional dazzle. LC

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Sun July 14)

The Wedding of Vera Drew and The Joker

In many ways, the true diva of The People's Joker has been Warner Bros. Discovery. The massive media giant sent a letter that shut down all but the premiere screening of the indie comedy spoof at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. Those who have seen The People's Joker—co-written and directed by comedian Vera Drew—say it's as much or more a trans coming-of-age story than a DC Comics-inspired satire, but we must admit the chance to see Maria Bamford as a (nude?) Lex Luthor-like Lorne Michaels, Tim Heidecker as an Alex Jones-adjacent political chaos personality, and Bob Odenkirk as Bob the Goon is certainly a draw. This screening of the film will be preceded by The Joker and Vera Drew's "wedding," so dress to impress (in clown makeup and cosplay, ideally). PORTLAND MERCURY ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR SUZETTE SMITH

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Wed July 24)

Rewind, Be Kind

I'm a huge fan of the movie-inspired merch and apparel brand Super Yaki—I own several items from them, including their New Rochelle Challenger tee (team Patrick Zweig), their Princess Diaries-referencing "Visit Genovia" tee, and various tributes to romcom queens Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers. Needless to say, I was stoked to see that the Houston-based small business is curating a series at SIFF called Rewind, Be Kind. The screenings are dedicated to revisiting underrated critical and financial "failures" from 1999-2009 that deserve another viewing from a more nuanced, empathetic perspective, from cult favorites to long-forgotten box office flops. Unsurprisingly, the lineup is stacked, featuring the bisexual awakening classic The Mummy, the surreal sci-fi flick Sunshine, the Hugh Jackman vampire hunter vehicle Van Helsing, the romcom Uptown Girls, the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, the tender Adam Sandler dramedy Punch-Drunk Love, the M. Night Shyamalan movie Lady in the Water, the teen comedy Big Fat Liar, and the greatest movie of all time, Josie and the Pussycats. Best of all, Super Yaki will be there with new themed merch, and directors Stephen Sommers (The Mummy, Van Helsing) and Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan (Josie and the Pussycats) will be there for special Q&As. JB

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (July 26–28)

FOOD & DRINK

Ballard SeafoodFest

Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music. This year's music lineup includes Rubblebucket, Naked Giants, Wild Rumours, and Nite Wave, among many others. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish. JB

Ballard (July 12–14)

Phinney Neighborhood Association Summer Beer Taste

Mingle with fellow beer enthusiasts at this annual fundraiser hosted by the Phinney Neighborhood Association. The event will showcase microbrews, including IPAs, lagers, farmhouse ales, pilsners, sours, and more, from over 30 Northwest breweries and cideries. Your ticket includes free pub snacks like pretzels and popcorn, but if you're feeling particularly peckish, Barking Dog Alehouse will sling bánh mì, ahi tuna, and veggie sliders. JB

Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge (Sat July 13)

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting dozens of participating breweries in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. Look forward to tap takeovers, special releases, brewery tours, tastings, and more. JB

Various locations (July 13–21)

Bite of Seattle

Seattle boasts plenty of food and drink festivals year-round, but Bite of Seattle—billed as “Seattle's original and largest food and beverage showcase” and claiming to draw 455,000 guests each year—is the most well-known gluttonous gathering by far, having been in business since 1982. Look forward to upwards of 250 food vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, retail vendors, cider tastings, kids' activities, live cooking demos, and over 65 musical performers. JB

Seattle Center, Uptown (July 19–21)

6th Annual Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at the junior high-turned-adult playground Anderson School's all-ages beer festival, with 34 handcrafted ales and ciders from Washington and Oregon, barbecue specials, and whiskey tastings. Plus, check out live music performances from soul pop singer Brittany Danielle, revivalist rockers Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect, and duo Lizzie Clauss and Clayton Coleman. JB

McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell (Sat July 27)

LIVE MUSIC

Beck with Symphony Orchestra

This tour is for those of us who haven't liked a Beck album since 2002's Sea Change. With the help of the Seattle Symphony, alt-rock's postmodern prince will treat fans to a performance featuring hits and deep cuts reimagined for the orchestra. Here's hoping he'll throw in a track from his 1993 anti-folk album, One Foot in the Grave, which was recorded nearby in Olympia, WA. AV

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Wed July 3)

ODESZA - The Finale

Electronic duo ODESZA will make their way back to their home state for their final tour stop supporting their fourth album, The Last Goodbye. The album features contributions from a wide variety of artists, including electronic composer/vocalist Julianna Barwick, pop singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu, legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette, and more. Don't miss opening sets from like-minded electronica artists Tinlicker (night one), Bob Moses (night two), Ben Böhmer (night three), and Drama and Golden Features on all three nights. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (July 4–6)

TARBOO

The Olympic Peninsula’s newest venue, lodge, and community hub Quilcene Lantern will open its doors this summer with the inaugural TARBOO music festival. With an emphasis on PNW indie music, the lineup shines with highlights like singer-songwriter Kate Davis, indie pop duo Pure Bathing Culture, "gunk pop" outfit Black Ends, electro-pop whiz Tomo Nakayama, and many more. Each performance will take place in Lantern’s central space, a 90-year-old barn surrounded by over 50 acres of woodlands in the foothills of the Olympic Mountains. AV

Quilcene Lantern, Quilcene (July 4–6)

Missy Elliott - OUT OF THIS WORLD - THE EXPERIENCE

I simply cannot convey my level of enthusiasm about this show in just a few sentences. The icon, the myth, the legend Missy Elliott will embark on her first-ever headlining tour. That's right, the queen of rap has opened for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Jay-Z, but never headlined—which can't compute in my Missy-loving brain. The first time I saw Missy Elliott was in 2002 when the music video for "Work It" dropped. In the video, Missy sports a sideways angora pageboy hat, which I proceeded to copy through my next three years of elementary school. As Ms. Jackson once said, "[Missy is] always ahead of the curve," and truer words have never been spoken. Between her feminist, queer, body-positive, and sex-positive lyrics and fearless creativity, the music industry still hasn't caught up to her 1997 debut Supa Dupa Fly. Go, get ur freak on at her OUT OF THIS WORLD tour featuring frequent collaborators Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sat July 6)

Day In Day Out

If we break down Seattle's summer music festivals in terms of the generations they cater to, Capitol Hill Block Party is for Gen Z, Bumbershoot is for Gen X, and DIDO undoubtedly caters to the millennials. This year, the fest will be headlined by pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen, Seattle-born indie folk band Head and the Heart, and Jack Antonoff's Springsteen-esque project Bleachers. Other highlights include Peach Pit, Men I Trust, Suki Waterhouse, and opening DJ sets from beloved PNW bands like Acapulco Lips, King Youngblood, and La Fonda. All performances will take place on a single outdoor stage in the heart of Seattle with access to food trucks, vendors, and views of the Space Needle. AV

Fisher Pavilion, Uptown (July 12–14)

West Seattle Summer Fest 2024

If you thought West Seattle Summer Fest was just a music festival, I wouldn't blame you—the lineup is stacked. Band including SF-based groovy folk group Sonny & The Sunsets, sister-fronted indie rock band La Fonda, and local Fleetwood Mac tribute the Little Lies will keep the music going across two stages basically nonstop from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. But that's not all! There's a kids' zone with giant inflatables, dozens of vendors, sidewalk sales, a beer garden, and the usual West Seattle farmers market on Sunday. Before you start complaining about how far away West Seattle is, keep in mind that it's 100% free to attend. SL

West Seattle Junction, Junction (July 12–14)

blink-182

Hear, hear, elder emos, mainstream punk fiends, and skater boys who bullied me in middle school—the original blink lineup of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus are bringing their One More Time tour to the Gorge this month. Despite its name, this isn't a farewell tour—rather, it's named after the band's ninth album, which marks the return of founding guitarist Tom DeLonge (who took a hiatus in 2014 to conduct alien research, but I digress...) Pop-punk outfit Pierce the Veil will open. AV

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sun July 14)

Hiatus Kaiyote

Aussie jazz-funk ensemble Hiatus Kaiyote will take to Remlinger Farms' outdoor stage in support of their fourth album, Love Heart Cheat Code, which embraces spontaneity with improvised tracks like "Sparkle Tape Break Up" and "And We Go Gentle." However, the show's real draw is that Digable Planets, the greatest hip-hop group of all time (in my opinion), is opening. The trio of rappers, who have adopted the insect alter-egos Butterfly, Ladybug Mecca, and Doodlebug, will perform classic tracks from their influential jazz-rap albums Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space) and Blowout Comb. If you're not familiar with the group, I suggest listening to their 1993 track "La Femme Fetal," which tackles the persistent issues of abortion rights and fascism. AV

Remlinger Farms, Carnation (Wed July 17)

Iris DeMent

On her first album in eight years, Workin' on a World, singer-songwriter Iris DeMent tackles religion, gun control, and the 2016 election. It takes guts to tackle such themes, which can easily come off as cringy and virtue-signaling, but DeMent brings a striking level of sincerity and thoughtfulness to her songs. This is best captured in the protest anthem "Going Down To Texas": "It's been way too long comin' but I want to thank The Chicks / They found out what it's like to be a woman and defy the establishment / Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, any guy in a cowboy hat / Woulda walked away unscathed takin' a stand like that." AV

Triple Door, Downtown (Wed July 17)

Patti LaBelle

In today's edition of "Why The Hell Is This Person Playing the Casino Circut?" we have the incomparable soul sensation and lifetime humanitarian Patti LaBelle. Not only does her pitch-perfect voice graze iconic tracks like "Lady Marmalade," "New Attitude," and "On My Own (ft. Michael McDonald)," but she's also the subject of my favorite YouTube video—Patti LaBelle at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. Watch it and you won't be sorry. It's truly the Christmas gift that keeps on giving! AV

Tulalip Amphitheatre, Tulalip (Fri July 19)

Capitol Hill Block Party 2024

This year, CHBP offers a treasure trove of Gen-Z favorites. Droves of festival-goers will crowd the streets of Capitol Hill to see lineup highlights like pop music's reigning camp queen Chappell Roan, electronic hip-hop heavy Kaytranada, and indie pop trio Cannons. This isn’t your typical lounge-in-the-grass-type music festival, but a bustling party that involves nine stages—both indoors and outdoors. Unfortunately, "slut pop" star Kim Petras had to pull out of her headlining spot, but fear not! Alt-pop sensation Remi Wolf will take her place. AV

Capitol Hill (July 19–21)

The Roots

One of the best and most legendary live acts in show business today, the Roots, will bring their tour through Seattle for a spectacular show audiences won’t soon forget. Led by prolific lyricist Black Thought—who's also one of the most skilled emcees of all time—and drummer Questlove, the Roots put on an electrifying and soulful live show that’ll send delightful chills down your spine. It's definitely worth making the trip downtown on a Sunday night.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Sun July 21)

Gossip

Olympia-hailing dance-punk trio Gossip are back with their first album in 12 years, Real Power. With production from legendary Def Jam Records co-founder Rick Rubin, the album is glossier than the band's previous work, and includes uncharacteristically slow-paced songs like "Peace," "Light It Up," and "Turn The Card Slowly." However, Beth Ditto's raw vocal style imbues the tracks with the catharsis and immediacy that shines on Gossip's earlier punk albums. AV

The Showbox, Downtown (Thurs July 25)

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Willie Nelson & Family and Sheryl Crow

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will return to Seattle for a summer night of country-rockin'—but let's face it, the real reason to attend this show is because WILLIE NELSON WILL BE THERE. That's right, the 91-year-old country outlaw and pot-smoking legend will perform alongside his family band as a part of Stapleton's ongoing road show, which has been touring the world with a rotating cast of legends since 2017. Plus, Sheryl Crow (who is way cooler than people give her credit for) will join the hootenanny. Fingers crossed she plays her ethereal deep cut "Weather Channel." AV

T-Mobile Park, SoDo (Sat July 27)

PERFORMANCE

Clue

"Flames! Flames on the side of my face!" Inspired by the cult film and the board game Clue, this theatrical interpretation expands on the long-held notion that murder is sometimes a little funny (you know, as a treat). The play's premise is a perfect fit for the stage, aka Boddy Manor, where six weirdo guests will assemble with candlesticks, daggers, and ropes in tow. It's a real whodunnit! I think Tim Curry would approve. LC

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (July 9–21)

DANCE This

Seattle Theatre Group's DANCE This program has celebrated diverse cultures through dance for 26 years, so if you haven't yet caught its yearly performance, now's the time. Assembling youth and adult dancers, this year's vibrant program includes performances from Dance Theatre of Harlem, Joffrey Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group, Spectrum Dance Theatre, Whim W'Him, Jeroboam Bozeman of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and Broadway professionals. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri July 12)

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

Various locations (July 12–Aug 17)

Old Gods of Appalachia

I'll go ahead and ask what we're all wondering: What eldritch horrors loom in the shrouded hills of old Appalachia?! Steve Shell and Cam Collins may be the only folks who know for sure. The co-creators of the fictional horror anthology podcast Old Gods of Appalachia summon a Lovecraftian level of macabre imagination to weave the web of an alternate, or "shadow" Appalachia. Historical elements may feel familiar, but Shell and Collins' hills and hollers are just a smidge off-kilter. The duo's live show will take the form of an old-timey radio play, which is already a pretty creepy format if you think about it. A rotating cast of actors and musical performances will enhance your shivers. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat July 13)

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer cohort-based intensives (who will "spend three weeks working toward a live performance at 12th Ave Arts"), plus drop-in classes and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike. LC

Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake (July 14–Aug 11)

READINGS & TALKS

Clarion West Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy 2024 Reading Series

Speculative fiction champions Clarion West are offering some serious interplanetary inspiration with a "Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy," which includes a reading series with luminary authors. The talks continue this month with Hugo Award-winning book editor Ruoxi Chen at Third Place Books Ravenna on July 18 and bestselling memoirist Carmen Maria Machado at Town Hall Seattle on July 23, among other wordsmiths at locations across the city. Show up to expand your horizons. LC

Various locations (July 2–23)

Hot Off the Press Book Fair

Comic connoisseurs, art book aficionados, and DIY zinesters, gather 'round—the 11th annual Hot Off the Press Book Fair showcases self-published and small press works by boatloads of regional indie artists and publishers. Find out what the cool kids have been working on at the evening showcase, with participating artists including Megan Kelso, Short Run, Riot Grrrl Records, and others. Indie-poppers LAKE, Whidbey Island singer-songwriter Grant Fairbrother, Lori Goldston, Penta Swanson, and other local musicians will sling some lo-fi tunes. LC

Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown (Sat July 13)

Amanda Montell

You've probably spotted the swirly, psychedelic cover of Amanda Montell's Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism on bookstore shelves over the last few years, but Montell's latest, The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality, proves that she's not done reading society for filth. Pulling the receipts on our collective cognitive dissonance, the book blends cultural criticism with personal narratives to reflect on "cognitive biases and the power, disadvantages, and highlights of magical thinking." Show up to this talk to burst your mental bubbles. LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Mon July 29)

VISUAL ART

50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride

In the words of Harvey Milk, "It takes no compromise to give people their rights." MOHAI's latest exhibition pays tribute to 50 years of Seattle's rainbow-hued festivities with a curated selection of Pride posters. 50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride draws special attention to the organizing efforts of the city's LGBTQ+ community, who commemorate the '69 Stonewall rebellion each June with queer-centered festivities. Visitors can view "digitized replicas" of Seattle Pride posters spanning five decades, including entries from the diverse, politically savvy '80s- and '90s-era Freedom Day Committee. LC

MOHAI, South Lake Union (July 1–Aug 11)

Hanako O'Leary: Kamon

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s origami works in Kamon create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her recent travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands and her childhood summers by the Seto Inland Sea. If you saw Izanami, O'Leary's first solo museum presentation at the Frye earlier this year, Kamon is an essential follow-up. O'Leary will lead an artist talk and origami workshop "intended for those who identify as women or daughters" on July 27. LC

Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square (July 11–Aug 1)

( ((elapse)) )

Research-based multimedia artist Lauren Ruiz and Washington-based poet/novelist Ocean probe the depths of "horological decay, compression, sempiternity, and aqueous time" in this multimedia, speculative fiction-inspired installation, which blends video and sculptural pieces with text-based works. Not sure what "horological decay" or "sempiternity" means? That's okay—just imagine you're exploring the artworks in ( ((elapse)) ) from aboard a subterranean research vessel. LC

The Vestibule, Ballard (July 13–Aug 10)

Lucy Kim: Mutant Optics

Seoul-born interdisciplinary artist Lucy Kim has learned to "embrace distortion" in her hybrid works. While collaborating with scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Kim helped design a fascinating new printing process that uses "genetically modified bacteria cells that produce melanin directly on paper." Okay, I'm hooked already. The process reveals how melanin can form images, and in Mutant Optics, visitors can view examples made from vanilla plants, which are historically connected to colonization and global economics. If you're intrigued by the intersections of bioengineering, perception, and "social and cultural constructions of race," this show is a sure thing. LC

Henry Art Gallery, University District (July 20–Feb 1, 2025)

Seattle Art Fair

Returning to Lumen Field for the eighth year, the Seattle Art Fair will continue to offer Seattleites the opportunity to see cool, cutting-edge contemporary artwork from all over the world without leaving town. Plenty of local institutions and artists get involved as well, making for a jam-packed weekend of incredible art-viewing opportunities. The fair promises to be a bit like last year's—a hectic four days of avant-garde, artsy goodness that rivals its pre-pandemic days—and will include the second edition of the New Artists / New Collectors initiative, a new partnership with the Corning Museum of Glass, and installations by Ralph Ziman, Ruy Campos, and Michael Rakowitz. Key regional galleries like Traver Gallery, Greg Kucera Gallery, AMcE Creative Arts, Foster/White Gallery, studio e, PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, and Russo Lee Gallery will be joined by Tokyo's A Lighthouse called Kanata, Paris's Sobering Galerie, and many other national and international art galleries. LC

Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo (July 25–28)