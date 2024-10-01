The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: October 2024

Jump to: Comedy | Community/Festivals | Fall/Halloween | Film | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

In Conversation with Larry David

Jerry Seinfeld is a corny asshole and a tacit supporter of the Israeli government. I don't fuck with that man. Unfortunately, his sitcom did something miraculously right. Every time I see an episode, I'm surprised that it still holds up. And as far as Jerry goes, I'm more of a George-Elaine hybrid, anyway. I don't have to tell you this, though. Co-creator Larry David is the ill-tempered man behind the show about nothing, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ended in April after 12 seasons. Aside from all the common lore about David, some of the most intriguing insights into his personality come from a 2012 episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee called "Larry Eats a Pancake." In it, he orders an herbal tea (not coffee), puzzles over a pancake, and reports that two pieces of pizza are his idea of "out of control." LC

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Fri Oct 4)

Jenny Slate: LIFEFORM Tour

Jenny Slate's name is everywhere, if you know where to look: The comedian, actor, and author played your favorite character on Parks & Recreation, lent her voice to the character of Missy on Big Mouth, penned the "carnival of observations" (Washington Post) Little Weirds, and co-invented Marcel the Shell, for chrissake. Slate's fresh collection of "personal pieces," LIFEFORM, has sent the multi-hyphenate creator on an eight-city book tour, and we're lucky enough to live in one of her landing spots. MONEY PWEEZE! LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Thurs Oct 24)

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, who was described as “the hottest comic in America” by the New York Times back in 2019, has seen his fair share of success lately—he dropped a bestselling memoir and landed roles in Martin Scorsese’s crime flick The Irishman and the Oscar-winning Green Book. He'll share more of his energetic, exaggerated humor on the It Ain't Right tour, hopefully while sporting a mullet. LC

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Oct 25)

COMMUNITY/FESTIVALS

Taste of Iceland

Did you know Seattle and Reykjavik are sister cities? In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate Iceland’s culture, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival filled with frosty festivities. This year, you’ll be transported to the magical Nordic land with a free concert featuring up-and-coming Icelandic artists at KEXP, an Icelandic cocktail class, special tasting menus, a DJ session at Shibuya HiFi, a conversation with bestselling crime novelists Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, and more. Don't forget to spin the Icelandair prize wheel; you could win a trip to Iceland! SL

Various locations (Oct 3–5)

MEXAM NW Festival 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a period during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival concludes in mid-October with a Día de los Muertos concert. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, and community joy. SL

Various locations (Oct 3–19)

Snowvana 2024

The stoke is high for the first installation of Snowvana in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest's premier snow sports festival prepares you for the winter season with a massive ski swap, gear village, squat contest, and some of the best independent ski and snowboard films. You can take a photo in a giant chair made of skis, participate in a frozen t-shirt contest, and enjoy local music while kicking it with your fellow snow shredders. SL

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Oct 18–19)

FALL/HALLOWEEN

Cosmic Carnival: A Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Adventure

There's a new pop-up Halloween attraction in town this year: the Cosmic Carnival promises a family-friendly neon wonderland by day, and a bewitching adults-only playground by night. Costumes are encouraged for all guests, who can explore the glowing wonderland, meet extraterrestrials, and play games to save the galaxy from a "dark force." We're not entirely sure how different the after-dark experience will be, but it promises "cosmic libations" and encounters that are more mysterious than friendly. SL

LIT Immersive, Stadium District (Oct 1–Nov 2)

Georgetown Morgue

When it comes to the history of the Georgetown Morgue, separating fact from fiction becomes murky. Urban legend has it that the morgue was home to creepy carcasses and is the site of a macabre freak accident. These days, it transforms into a frightening walkthrough attraction every Halloween. The fact that there are emergency exits every 15 feet and the estimated time to go through depends on "if you are walking or running" speaks to just how scary it is. The scene: a toxic stench is coming from a dilapidated catacomb uncovered by a doctor who's rumored to be capturing the citizens of Seattle. You or your loved ones could be next. Are you brave enough to investigate? SL

Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District (Oct 3–31)

Oktoberfest Northwest

This three-day, Munich-inspired Oktoberfest celebration boasts German-style food, steinfuls of beer, and live entertainment, including traditional music and dance performances alongside '80s cover bands. Festivities include the "Bavarian Bier-lympics," a "sports haus," and a hammerschlagen tournament, where folks compete to throw a hammer in the air, catch it, and drive a nail into a stump. There's an entire day focused on the dog-variety of wieners, including a trivia challenge, longest wiener contest, peanut butter lick contest, and the popular wiener dog races. Families can enjoy the Stein Dash 5K, a root beer garden, pumpkin decorating, and more until 6 pm when the event goes 21-and-up. SL

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Oct 4–6)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Washington's own Bavarian-styled village hosts three weekends of Oktoberfest fun, filled with traditional food and drink, music and dance performances across three stages, and a kinderplatz (aka kids’ zone) complete with a 62-foot ferris wheel. Quench your thirst with imported German beer and wine and satiate your hunger with bratwurst—there's even non-alcoholic, vegan, and gluten-free options. Each Saturday starts with a polka band-led festzug march through town, and keg tappings are held daily. Prost! SL

Leavenworth (Oct 4–19)

Haunted Woods at Maris Farms

Last year, our social media manager Christian Parroco visited the Haunted Woods, spawning quotable gems such as "I don't fuck with the dolls," "Do I look like a person who voluntarily runs?" and "AHHHHHHHHH." Though he repeated "Children go through this" to himself, this 35-minute haunted walk-through is not recommended for those under the age of 12. If you need a cool down, there are no actors in the night corn maze or on the wagon ride, but we can't guarantee your friends won't try to make you jump. Come back to the farm during the day for the totally non-scary fall festival. SL

Maris Farms, Buckley (Oct 4–27)

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars

Los Angeles-born light experience Astra Lumina will return to illuminate the Seattle Chinese Garden for two months this year, transforming the botanical space into a "wonder of visiting stars" with projections, dazzling lights, music, and "astral energy." Ooooo. Bundle up to stroll down the celestial pathway; you're promised to encounter "cosmic visions and astral song." (You may also want to microdose first—laser shows of yore confirmed that nothing's more psychedelic than a good light-and-sound projection.) LC

Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview (Oct 17–Dec 15)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders to life this month with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

Grand Illusion, University District (Oct 1–31)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the series. The selection is solid, with a range of familiar freakshows and rarely screened deeper cuts. Scarecrowber will ooze to life with George Franju's Eyes Without a Face, the '71 creep fest Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, Dario Argento's Opera, The Strangers (the '08 original, which is actually terrifying), and other scares. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Oct 2–30)

2024 HUMP! Part Two

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest premiered an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations earlier this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—and since this year's fest features not one but two feature-length lineups, you can scope out the sex-positive fest yet again for a tantalizing treat. Part two includes 25 brand-spanking-new feasts for your eyeballs, including "smokin' hot paranormal encounters, a mind-bending space carnival, spine-tingling ASMR, [and] all the thermal eye candy you can eat." It's worth a venture outside of your sex dungeon, but you can still wear the latex catsuit. LC

On the Boards, Uptown (Oct 3–5)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like the Berlin Film Festival’s 2024 Golden Bear Winner Dahomey. There's a lot to love about this year's festival lineup. I'm jazzed for Yintah, a "riveting thriller recounting an Indigenous nation’s fight for sovereignty," Nesa Azimi's Driver, which follows the lives of female long-haul truckers, New Wave, a moody glimpse at Vietnam's '80s new wave music scene, Searching for Amani, in which a 13-year-old aspiring journalist "investigates his father’s mysterious murder within one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservancies," and Wilding, based solely upon this photo of a little piglet. LC

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown (Oct 3–10)

16th Annual Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival closes out National Hispanic Heritage Month with vital cross-cultural perspectives from 21 Hispanic and romance language-speaking countries. Venues city-wide will host screenings for the festival's 16th annual edition; I'm stoked for the opening night screening of The Shadow of the Sun, which "addresses themes relevant to the deaf community, marking a special tribute to inclusivity and representation," and a slate of Iberoamerican short films screening at the Beacon. LC

Various locations (Oct 4–12)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

If you’re queer and in your doomer era, we can’t blame you, but too much wallowing is corrosive to the soul. You need to feel, and you need to heal, and that’s what this year’s Q-thartic Seattle Queer Film Festival (SQFF) is all about. Presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the 10-day festival offers a needed release with a slate of films championing intersectional queer narratives. As of press time, we don’t know what those movies will be, but Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson deemed last year’s festival “their best yet” after organizers were able to snag the critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers and The People’s Joker, so our hopes are high. STRANGER STAFF WRITER VIVIAN MCCALL

(Various locations in-person Oct 10–13, Virtual Oct 14–20)

Tacoma Film Festival

The Tacoma Film Festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede once deemed "the Sundance of the Pacific Northwest," will return to celebrate all things independent cinema. ("What makes this festival one of the best in the region," says Mudede, "is the charm of its main location and smart programming.") Expect a killer roster of documentaries, shorts, and narrative films, as usual. I'm most intrigued by the sweet Japanese animation Ghost Cat Anzu, the fantastical documentary Adrianne & the Castle, and The Heirloom, based on the poster alone. The fest will also screen my personal favorite film Paris, Texas as part of the Tacoma Art Museum's new exhibition Charles Peterson’s Nirvana: On Photography and Performance. (Paris, Texas was also a favorite of Cobain's, and Peterson will offer a post-screening talk.) LC

Grand Cinema, Tacoma (Oct 10–13)

Orcas Island Film Festival

All hail Orcas Island's annual film festival, which The Stranger has praised since its 2014 inception. (One year, former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig called it "our Cannes." Those are big shoes to fill.) The festival may not be set against a Mediterranean backdrop, but the island's Eastsound village is pretty damn scenic, too. Plus, previous year's flicks have earned dozens of Oscar nods, so you're bound to bear witness to something Letterboxd-review-worthy. On the docket this year is Cannes favorite Holy Cow!, Edward Berger-directed Conclave, sleeper hit September 5, Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Cillian Murphy-fronted Small Things Like These, and Nightbitch, in which Amy Adams kinda-sorta turns into a dog. I'm also looking forward to No Other Land, directed by a Palestinian-Israeli activist collective, and Sugarcane, a Sundance award winner following an investigation of the treatment of children at an Indian residential school. LC

Orcas Island (Oct 16–20)

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

It's HalloweeEEEeeeEEEeeeen! (Please read that in your best Vincent Price voice.) If you are an indecisive Gemini (hi! I feel your pain!) and you need one Very Good recommendation, it is this: Collide-O-Scope's Halloween show at the Egyptian. Collide-O-Scope comes from the brilliant minds of Michael Anderson and Shane Wahlund (The Stranger’s own video wizards!). They string together cinematic masterpieces using found footage from some of the deepest, dankest corners of pop culture. It's always great—they've been at it for over a decade, and you can see them monthly at Here-After—but their proclivities for summoning the truly strange and shocking recorded bits of our history shines like werewolf eyes in the moonlight during their annual Halloween extravaganza. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Thurs Oct 31)

FOOD & DRINK

20th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed festival continues to draw fans, celebrating 20 years this October. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the all-ages programming at the Vera Project. JB

Seattle Center, Uptown (Oct 4–5)

Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival

You've heard of farm-to-table, but what about "tree-to-glass"? That's the approach of the Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Fest, now in its eighth year, where you can taste apples, meet brewers, learn about the process, and sip the sweet (or tart) juices to your heart's content. Sunday’s Finnriver Apple Day is open to all ages, but other activities like Oktoberfest, the Cider Saloon, and Fall Fire Party are reserved for those 21-and-up. SL

Port Townsend (Oct 10–13)

Seattle Restaurant Week

Gourmands across Seattle rejoice over this twice-yearly event, which gives diners the opportunity to try curated menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 at dozens of restaurants. It’s an excellent opportunity to branch out of your usual rotation of tried-and-true favorites and cross some destinations off your culinary bucket list. Round up some friends to join you, and don't forget to tip your server generously. JB

Various locations (Oct 27–Nov 9)

LIVE MUSIC

Empress Of

I became enamored of the Honduran American songwriter, musician, and producer Lorely Rodriguez, better known by her stage name Empress Of, after seeing her open for Carly Rae Jepsen in 2023. Rodriguez took her stage name from the Empress tarot card, representing the divine feminine, and it's not hard to see why—she channeled pure sensuality and power as she commanded the audience's attention, gyrating to sexy bangers like "Save Me" and "Wild Girl." On her latest release, the bilingual album For Your Consideration, she deftly plays with power dynamics within love, sex, and the entertainment industry and has fun doing it. The "Jolene" tribute "Lorelei" casts her as a home-wrecking femme fatale, while the single "Femenine" expresses her desire for a subservient man: "Sabes que yo soy tu daddy," she purrs. JB

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Oct 1)

Faye Webster

Faye Webster's star has been steadily shining since her 2013 debut Run and Tell was released when she was just sixteen years old. But it wasn't until her 2021 album, I Know I'm Funny haha, that things really began to take off. Seriously, "In A Good Way" has nearly 50 million streams on Spotify. The album mixes soft R&B with a country-folk twang while utilizing her whispery soft vocal quality to deliver cheeky lyrics about basketball, falling in love, greedy landlords, and owning your sense of humor. Webster will play songs from her highly anticipated follow-up album, Underdressed at the Symphony, alongside Japanese indie pop artist Mei Ehara. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues Oct 1)

Santigold

Philly-raised musician Santigold is known for her genre-defying sound that blends electronic, new wave, indie rock, reggae, and hip-hop elements. She will stop by in support of her 2022 album, Spirituals. Describing the album as a "celebration of human resilience," the title is a nod to traditional Black spirituals. "These contained songs that when sung and performed got Black people through the “un-get-through-able” she told Rolling Stone. "That’s what this record did for me." AV

Showbox SoDo, SoDo (Wed Oct 2)

illuminati hotties

Even if you haven’t heard indie rock luminary Sarah Tudzin’s name, you’ve probably heard her work. She’s an in-demand producer, mixer, audio engineer, and, since 2018, performer under the stage name Illuminati Hotties. But her meteoric rise in the industry started three years ago. In 2021, she released her third album, Let Me Do One More, on her own Hopeless Records imprint, to critical acclaim. Then she worked on boygenius’ the record and Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising—arguably two of the most beautiful-sounding records of the last decade—and earlier this year, she won her first Grammy for her work with boygenius. It feels like her talent is finally on full display, and her knack for sonic perfection is clear on her fourth release, POWER, which she described as “all rippers” and “no filler.” She will support the album alongside fellow rock artists Maddie Ross and Daffo. AV

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Thurs Oct 3)

Smokey Robinson

Are you in the mood to see a living legend? Not only has Smokey Robinson thrived as both a solo performer and with Motown vocal group the Miracles, but he has also written countless American standards, like "My Girl," "Tracks Of My Tears," "My Guy," "You've Really Got A Hold On Me," and literally hundreds of others. And, perhaps most notably, he is my cat's favorite singer. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Thurs Oct 3)

Weezer: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour 2024

Weezer knows. Despite the massive success the band has seen since the release of their 1994 self-titled debut, Rivers Cuomo and company are perfectly aware that, in some fans’ eyes, they’ll never truly top what has come to be referred to as the Blue Album. With the explosive opening 15 seconds of “My Name is Jonas,” the cheeky “Undone — The Sweater Song,” and the heartwrenched “Only in Dreams,” it is iconic. (And it has aged better than Pinkerton—still love you, though, Pinkerton!) To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album, the band is heading out on a US tour, Voyage to the Blue Planet, where they’ll play the record from start to finish. To round out the alt-radio rock circa 1995 soundtrack of the evening, the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. open the show. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Oct 4)

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2024

Last year, 73-year-old blues rock legend Bonnie Raitt won the coveted Grammy for Song of the Year, beating out pop radio heavies like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Adele—and for good reason! Although some of her most popular songs weren’t penned by her ("Angel From Montgomery" and "Something to Talk About"), Raitt's albums have included original music since the start—my favorite being "Thank You" off her 1971 debut. After a long career of her covered material taking center stage, it was amazing to see Raitt's songwriting talent finally get the recognition it deserves. She will support the award-winning album Just Like That... for two consecutive nights at the Paramount alongside blue-eyed soul maven James Hunter. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Oct 4–5)

ANOHNI and the Johnsons

On Anohni's new album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross—her first album with backing band the Johnsons in 13 years—the trailblazing balladeer slow dances between orchestral '60s soul, abrasive industrial, and intimate jazz. As usual, Anohni's vocals are pitch-perfect, evoking the rich textures of Nina Simone, Terry Callier, and Robert Wyatt. The album shines brightest on intimate jazz guitar-driven tracks like "Sliver Of Ice" and "It's My Fault," which allow her singular voice to take center stage (à la classic torch singers like Julie London or Dinah Shore). Don't miss the rare opportunity to hear Anohni's incredible voice live—she hasn't performed in Seattle since 2009! AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Oct 7)

André 3000: New Blue Sun Live In Concert

In November of last year, André 3000 surprised fans with his first new music in 17 years—but it wasn't what we anticipated. The OutKast rapper released a full-length album entirely of flute music. New Blue Sun is an odyssey of spiritual jazz and electronic ambient sounds that could perfectly soundtrack an Octavia Butler novel. Featuring instruments like mycelial electronics, plants, shakuhachi, and sintir, the album is equal parts acoustic and electronic with multiple types of flutes played by André himself. Joined on stage by album collaborators Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, and Deantoni Parks, the ensemble will present an immersive concert that enchants audiences with improvisational "sensory grandeur." AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Wed Oct 9)

Justice

Are you ready to D.A.N.C.E.? French electronic duo Justice will return to Seattle for the first time since 2017 with tracks from their new album, Hyperdrama. The album revisits the disco/funk and electronic sounds of their past but explores them in a new way. As the band explains it, "We like this idea of making [the genres] fight a bit for attention.” AV

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Wed Oct 9)

Temples

English neo-psychedelia-glam band Temples has been making music since 2012, but I became a fan after listening to their fourth full-length Exotico, which was released last spring. Noel Gallagher once called them “the best new band in Britain.” Their last two shows in Seattle included an appearance at last year’s Bumbershoot and at the old Crocodile in February 2020, so they're due for a return visit. Despite their longevity, their sound still feels fresh—when the band took the stage at Bumbershoot, they rocked out with an energy I wouldn’t expect from a group that’s been at it for so long. They were excited—to play music, to be in this moment with us, to be alive—and I can't wait to experience that again at their live show. SL

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Wed Oct 9)

Clairo

On her third album, Charm, Gen Z sensation Clairo trades the synthy bedroom pop that turned her into a viral star for elegant tunes inspired by '70s soft rock. The resulting body of work is tender and dreamy, evoking the sullen nostalgia of looking through your childhood bedroom—an old diary, a drawer of charmed friendship bracelets, a portable CD player. There’s no better time than the beginning of autumn to relish in the cozy and hushed tunes of Clairo, especially with an opening set from South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou. AV

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Oct 10–11)

Haley Heynderickx with Chamberlain / Gonzalez

For those who have been waiting for new music from Haley Heynderickx for six long years, I have news for you! The Portland-based singer-songwriter has finally announced an as-yet-unnamed new album due November 1, with two stunning singles to get us through October. Like her critically acclaimed debut, I Need to Start a Garden, the new singles "Foxglove" and "Seed of a Seed" look to the natural world to ponder philosophical questions about love and life. If you're a fan of indie folk gems like Angel Olsen, Shana Cleveland, and Feist, then I bet you'll adore Heynderickx's emotive vocals. And if you're a listener of classic folk guitarists like John Fahey and Robbie Basho, you'll appreciate her melodic and complex finger-picking. AV

St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill (Fri Oct 11)

Nada Surf

Nada Surf has been a band for over 30 years, which means fans of all ages have been drawn to their music at different points in their career. My coworker remembers their 1996 debut hit "Popular," which catapulted them to alt-rock stardom; I fell in love with their fifth full-length Lucky in high school. Known for their bittersweet anthems, the band released their latest album in September, with singles expressing an era of reflection, musing on the human experience with notes of love, grief, doubt, and hope, told through soaring harmonies and strong instrumentation. Up-and-coming New Zealand indie rock trio Office Dog opens the show. SL

The Crocodile, Belltown (Tues Oct 15)

Kehlani - CRASH WORLD TOUR

The queer legend Kehlani is embarking on a world tour to promote their latest album CRASH, a groovy, genre-bending work that incorporates nostalgic '90s neo-soul and R&B influences and explores themes of intimacy, joy, and sensuality. The music video for the single "Next 2 U" both unequivocally makes their pro-Palestine stance clear and shows their crew of queer backup dancers performing some very sexy choreography. They'll be supported by the irresistible Y2K-inspired British girl group FLO (who are responsible for the breakup jam "Cardboard Box" and the cheeky postcoital bop "Walk Like This") and the sultry rising rap star Anycia. JB

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Oct 18)

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

At this point, Charli XCX's sixth studio album has left us with more questions than answers: Is brat summer dead? Is Kamala brat? What color is her underwear? The only thing I know for sure is that politicians and brands co-opting the craze are annoying as hell. Regardless, I've tried not to let it ruin my faithful love for the British hyper-pop star. I will never claim to be an OG Charli fan (I hopped on board when her 2020 masterpiece how i'm feeling now dropped) but I will forever brag that I saw her at the quaint Crystal Ballroom in Portland before this massive arena tour. Charli will be joined by her frequent collaborator/BFF Troye Sivan for their highly anticipated Sweat tour. They better deliver a mashup of "1999" and "Rewind." AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Wed Oct 23)

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour

With her current status as an indie pop superstar, it might surprise you that Maggie Rogers was formerly a banjo player and folk music enthusiast. Her latest album, Don't Forget Me, leans into polished, radio-friendly pop while allowing rays of her trad-music-loving past to peek through on tracks like "So Sick Of Dreaming" and "All The Same." She will be joined by the R&B/pop artist Ryan Beatty, who is touring with his critically acclaimed third album, Calico. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Tues Oct 29)

PERFORMANCE

Mouthwater Festival: A Disabled Dance Festival

Envisioned as the "beginning of an arts hub by and centering Black and Indigenous disabled artists to present, collaborate, and get uplifted for their crafts," the Mouthwater Festival espouses values we can get behind, anticapitalism and antifascism among them. The fest brings together artists with disabilities from across the country for solidarity, community-building, and over a dozen artsy events. I'm looking forward to Vanessa Hernández Cruz's experimental piece Soul Seeker and the Mouthwater Cabaret, featuring performances by India Harville, Saira Barbaric, Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, and others. LC

Various locations (Oct 5–13)

Let’s Not Meet; A True Horror Podcast

If you've ever gotten lost in the spine-tingling scenarios on the r/letsnotmeet subreddit, you'll probably dig this anthology podcast of terror and suspense. There's something fun and retro about listening to scary stories told out loud; it's a little like swapping ghost tales around a campfire. Fans of Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast, hosted by Andrew Tate (no, NOT that Andrew Tate) seem to agree—the podcast has garnered 50 million downloads since its inception in 2017. What makes it special? Well, supposedly the stories shared on Let's Not Meet are all real. Sleep tight. LC

Triple Door, Downtown (Wed Oct 9)

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake

Chances are good that you're already familiar with this ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil, but Swan Lake is still a must-see for the uninitiated and a graceful reminder of ballet's power for die-hard fans. (I saw a production of Swan Lake for the millionth time earlier this year, and guess what? It's still incredible.) As part of the World Ballet series, this production of Swan Lake will be performed by a multinational cast of ballet dancers from 10 countries. Crafted with precision, the production's design includes hand-painted sets and over 150 costumes that envelop viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans. LC

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Oct 12)

Pilobolus: re:CREATION

Acclaimed modern dance company Pilobolus will return to town for a gravity-blurring repertory performance, which promises a "transformative odyssey of reinvention" blending effervescent signature works and innovations. Expect a show inspired by myth, history, and something unexpected—the New Yorker reports that Pilobolus performances "[make] you feel as though you’ve glimpsed many worlds." LC

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle (Oct 17–19)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with a "dark fantasy burlesque musical" and all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, I know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

Triple Door, Downtown (Oct 17–Nov 2)

New Works Northwest 2024

ACT Contemporary Theatre's second annual New Works Northwest festival will present new works written by 20 Seattle playwrights over the course of five evenings. The fest's innovative format includes pay-what-ya-can readings of Yussef El Guindi's race, class, and privilege exploration Refugee Rhapsody, Gloria Majule's Mount Kilimanjaro dramedy Uhuru, and Naghmeh Samini's thoughtful Iranian household tale Home, plus a fresh “monologue slam” with solo pieces by 15 local playwrights. LC

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown (Oct 30–Nov 3)

READINGS & TALKS

Tegan & Sara Book Tour: Crush

The celesbian indie pop twin sister duo Tegan & Sara's new middle-grade graphic novel Crush, a follow-up to the previous installment Junior High, is created in collaboration with queer cartoonist superstar Tillie Walden and deals with the agony and ecstasy of adolescence, including crushes, puberty, coming out, sisterhood, music, and friendship. The autobiographical series, set in the present day, is "lightly fictionalized" but draws on the Canadian siblings' real experiences. As a fan of the sisters' poignant coming-of-age memoir High School and its Amazon Freevee TV adaptation of the same name, I can't tell you how much a book like this would have meant to me as a tween, and I'm so happy for the Gen Alpha kids who get to grow up with this kind of media. Stop by Washington Hall to see Tegan and Sara speak on everything from first loves to songwriting. JB

Washington Hall, Squire Park (Tues Oct 1)

Bainbridge Book Festival

Bainbridge Island's inaugural book festival offers all the typical elements you'd expect from an event of its kind—readings, panels, author signings, Q&A sessions–with the bonus of a scenic day trip to Bainbridge Island. (Maybe you'll spy some autumnal foliage. Picture it now: Latte in hand, signed books, crunchy leaves. You're welcome.) Anyway, Friday's ticketed launch event will celebrate novelist Nicola Yoon's One of Our Kind, but Saturday's events are free, with much-loved authors like Sloane Crosley, Sonora Jha, Neely Tubati-Alexander, Jonathan Evison, Michela Tartaglia, Jon Mooallem, and Chelsea Bieker in conversation. LC

Bainbridge Island (Oct 4–5)

Deaf Lit Fest

Hugo House's first-ever Deaf Lit Fest, hosted by arts organization Deaf Spotlight, aims to amplify Deaf authors through workshops, interviews, and more. Deaf novelist Sara Nović will offer a book signing, and on October 12, attendees can visit vendor booths, hear from authors Awet Moges, Elsa Sjunneson, Ross Showalter, and others, attend a character development class, and feel some warm fuzzies at Anastasia D'Nitta's drag storytime. LC

Hugo House, Capitol Hill (Oct 11–12)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates

Sometimes it seems like the name "Ta-Nehisi Coates" has become synonymous with contemporary nonfiction itself. (In the words of Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede, "Ta-Nehisi Coates is not perfect." He is not, in Mudede's eyes, a great novelist.) Luckily for us, he's back with another book of essays, his first nonfiction work in almost 10 years. The Message follows Coates to three sites of conflict—Dakar, Senegal, Columbia, South Carolina, and Palestine—to ruminate on the destructive historical legacies of book banning, racism, and nationalism. LC

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Sun Oct 20)

VISUAL ART

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

studio e, Georgetown (Oct 3–26)

Hayv Kahraman: Look Me in the Eyes

In her largest solo museum exhibition yet, the Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman uses her signature motif—heavily lidded eyes—to examine how surveillance and erasure shape experiences of othering. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and a "deeply personal" audio installation, the show references Kahraman's upbringing as an Iraqi/Kurdish refugee in Sweden. Disembodied eyes act as a not-so-subtle stand-in for Western oppression, from government iris scans to racist plant classifications, while Kahraman’s marbling technique reflects the unpredictability of identity, resisting forced assimilation with each piece's unique patterns. LC

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Oct 5–Feb 2, 2025)

Charles Peterson’s Nirvana: On Photography and Performance

Charles Peterson’s photographs of Seattle’s music scene through the late ’80s and early ’90s have long been celebrated as jarring and captivating snapshots from one of the Pacific Northwest’s most pivotal eras in modern history. But Peterson’s work is about so much more than being in the right place at the right time. He’s a fucking great photographer! And this fall, the Tacoma Art Museum has curated his work, not just as vital music history but as the works of art they truly are. The show will also feature work from artists Sylvia Plachy, Nicholas Galanin, Jeffry Mitchell, and Peterson’s photographer professor, Paul Berger, to “draw out visual and contextual nuances of Peterson’s photographs.” Intriguing. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma (Oct 5–May 25, 2025)

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy

To some, such as myself, Keith Haring is seen as a part of the hiphop culture that emerged in New York City in the early ‘80s. He worked with Dondi White, a master and founder of the kind of graffiti you find today in Berlin, Rome, Tokyo, and, yes, Seattle. Indeed, Haring and Dondi did the cover art for Malcolm McLaren’s bizarre but fundamentally hiphop album Duck Rock. For many, this cover introduced Haring, whose work was simple but not simplistic, breezy but cosmically vibrant. And then there’s the cover of McLaren’s Would Ya Like More Scratchin’. Here, we have nothing but Haring. His chalk-drawn figures popping and locking. You can hear the scratching and cutting. You can see New York City when it was the capital of the art world. Haring will always be hiphop to me. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

MoPOP, Uptown (Oct 12–March 23, 2025)

Joyce J. Scott: Walk a Mile in My Dreams

If you're not familiar with the groundbreaking work of Black artist, sculptor, performer, and printmaker Joyce J. Scott, now's the time to fix that: Seattle Art Museum will present a major career retrospective surveying Scott's multimedia works, which spans her 50-plus-year career and emphasizes her "virtuosic use" of beads, glass, and textiles. Scott has "upended hierarchies of art and craft, insisting that artistic expression is that 'extra inch of life' that nourishes the soul even in the most challenging circumstances," the museum explains. I'm interested in how Scott's unique aesthetic vision addresses the racism, sexism, and inequality of the 20th century and the modern era through a subtle, often humorous lens. LC

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Oct 17–Jan 19, 2025)

Tala Madani: Be Flat

Iran-born artist Tala Madani's first solo exhibition in Washington State promises a spicy, funny-yet-critical blend of "mural-like" paintings, animations, and a glimpse of a forthcoming feature-length film. Through projected light and surreal characters (often "naked, bald, middle-aged men"), Madani's slapstick violence drags viewers into dreamlike spaces that disturb and intrigue. The artist is renowned for her provocative, often unsettling explorations of power and vulnerability, tackling everything from bodily fluids to suicide with razor-sharp wit. (Safe to say that Be Flat comes with a big ol' visitor advisory.) LC

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Oct 19–Aug 17, 2025)