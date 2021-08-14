The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Aug 16-22, 2021

With so much going on throughout the summer, it can be as easy as a blink of an eye to miss out on noteworthy events. But don't fret, we've got this week's greatest hits right here, from Shabazz Palaces's appearance at ZooTunes to the Seattle Design Festival Block Party.

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents: Billie Jean King

Feminist icon and former pro tennis player Billie Jean King will read from her new memoir, All In, to kick off Seattle Arts & Lectures' 2021/22 season. According to press materials, the book "chronicles King’s journey to find her true self, from her humble beginnings to her brilliant tennis career, her activism, and her unwavering commitment to fairness and social justice."

Online

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Sponsored

Whiskey & Wildbites

Wander through the zoo as you enjoy "a mix of global and local expressions" in the way of gourmet offerings from four different chefs and sip whiskey provided by four different distilleries.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney Ridge)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

The 25th anniversary Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market returns as the market’s first in-person event since the pandemic. Dine al fresco on a curated supper comprised of the market's greatest hits, accompanied by Washington wines, local brews, craft cocktails, and sumptuous desserts.

Pike Place Market

MUSIC

Dick's Drive-In Summer Series

When you buy a ticket to Dick's Drive-In and Everett Music Initiative's Friday music series, you'll get access to the local burger chain's food truck, which (if you're 21+) comes complete with Elysian beer, Tito's cocktails, and local wine from Pasek Cellars. As for the music, the lineup kills it with Nite Wave (Aug 20), and The Black Tones with Tres Leches (Aug 27).

Wetmore Theatre Plaza (Everett)



Pink Lotion with Special Guests The National Honor Society & Skates

Pink Lotion, a local dance music project composed of Erik Blood (Knife Knights) and Rachael F. (NighTraiN, Clutch Doublass), will lay down "cosmic tempos and pulsations" with support from The National Honor Society and Skates.

Clock-Out Lounge (Beacon Hill)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Par-tee in the Park

Who says mini-golf courses can't be considered fine art? Certainly not the Seattle Art Museum, whose outdoor fundraiser will star a nine-hole putt-putt rig designed by local artists. Tickets also get you hearty hors d’oeuvres, locally sourced booze (including wine by Tranche Cellars, hard seltzer by San Juan Seltzer, and amaro by Fast Penny Spirits), and live music by Amateur Hour.

Olympic Sculpture Park (Belltown)

CHOMP! 2021

Enjoy an all-day lineup of food-centric festivities, including a farmers market, local food vendors, and live music by Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Caspar Babypants, Sundae & Mr. Goessl, Ben Hunter, Tekla Waterfield with Jeff Fielder, Jimmy James (The True Loves) with Tiffany Wilson, and Country Dave.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

PERFORMANCE

Queer/Bar Summer Series

The Capitol Hill LGBTQ+ bar returns with a summer chock-full of in-person drag performances. This week, prepare to be gagged by the talents of Drag Race All Star Sonique (aka Kylie Sonique Love).

Queer Bar (Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Shabazz Palaces

ICYMI while we were going through the chaos of lockdown last year, Seattle power duo Shabazz Palaces is now a one-man show. But keep calm and carry on, The Stranger's Dave Segal has said frontman Ishmael Butler "has the unparalleled nonchalance of Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Lou Reed—people so gifted, they don't ever need to get in your face about their talents."

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney Ridge)

Seattle Center Festál presents Music at the Mural

Shake your booty or chill out on the lawn at this free outdoor concert series presented by Seattle Center Festál. The lineup will take you around the globe, with dynamic musicians and DJs like Sistas Rock the Arts, Two Story Zori, and Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano.

Mural Amphitheatre (Lower Queen Anne)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Center Festál: BrasilFest

Under the umbrella of Seattle Center Festál, BrasilFest is a celebration of the country's arts and traditions during the week of Brazilian Folklore Day. This year's program, "A Virtual Taste of Brasil," will include cooking demos, music and dance performances, a costume parade, workshops, and more.

Online

MULTI-DAY

PERFORMANCE

Whim W'Him Summer Park Pop-Ups

The local contemporary dance company's Michael Arellano, Ashley Green, and Andrew McShea will treat park-dwellers to a series of free outdoor performances at sunset. This week, catch them at Pier 62 (Weds Aug 18) or Jefferson Park (Thurs Aug 19).

Various locations (Wednesday-Thursday)

FILM

Seattle Taiwanese American Film Festival

Kicking off with an in-person screening of Dear Tenant and commencing on the digital screen, this hybrid film festival will present short and feature films (plus Q&As) by Taiwanese American directors, accompanied by snacks and drinks inspired by the country's cuisine.

Online (Monday-Sunday)

Carpool Cinema

Scarecrow Video will once again partner with the Phinney Neighborhood Association, UHeights, and Companis for an outdoor movie series every Thursday and Saturday in August. Snag tickets for this week's screenings of Moonlight.

Phinney Center, Phinney Ridge (Thursday & Saturday)

cINeDIGENOUS Summer Film & Drive-In Series

Together with U.S.-based Indigenous rights nonprofit Nia Tero, SIFF presents two weekends of free drive-in screenings centering Indigenous-made films from around the world.

Various locations (Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Design Festival Block Party

Design nerds, rejoice! This festival, which took to the internet last year to great success, will return in the flesh for two days of built installations and pop-up experiences that explore how urbanism, architecture, and design can further justice, ecology, and community. Naturally, many of the events are inspired by the new (and hopefully not short-lived) return to relative social normalcy—one installation, "Person to Person," allows two individuals to talk to each other without seeing each others' faces.

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (Saturday-Sunday)

What the Funk?! An all BIPOC Burlesque Festival

This all-POC burlesque tribute to funk music, conceived by Seattle's Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, promises a whole lot of Stevie Wonder numbers.

Triple Door, Pike Pine (Thursday-Saturday)

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

The time-warped village of Merriwick (otherwise known as the Kelley Farm) is back for another season of Renaissance-era merriment spread over three themed weekends, kicking off with "Barbarians at the Gates," wherein visitors will get to safely bear witness to an invasion of pirates and the Great Horde while dining on turkey legs and drinking mead out of a horn. The first weekend will also include a Viking-themed party (complete with drum circle) with Jon Oppegaard & Tribe from Oppegaard Meadery, followed by a steampunk party. The following weekend takes on a gentler vibe with "Myths & Magic," a celebration of all things whimsical and fairy-like. Rounding things out this year is "Wandering Thru Time," a Comic Con-esque affair that encourages costumes from all eras and realms.

The Kelley Farm, Bonney Lake (Saturday-Sunday)

World Rhythm Festival 2021

The Seattle World Percussion Society presents the 27th annual World Rhythm Festival, an event that never misses a beat in its mission to build community through rhythm. Bring the whole family and get down to multicultural drum and dance performances, and get hands-on with workshops for beginners to advanced drummers.

Rainier Arts Center, Columbia City (Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Mineral Dive

Through biomorphic sculptures, site-specific murals, and pencil drawings, respectively, Colleen RJC Bratton, Amie Cunat, and Drew Miller invent lively forms using imagery "once removed from its sources." In addition to the large works on display, the artists have also collaborated on a zine and posters to flip through.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)