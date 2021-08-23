The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Aug 23-29, 2021

My word, there’s a lot going on this week that is worth checking out from music to performance as well as film and food! It may be hard to choose, though this list can help narrow it down. You can see the son of a music legend, Wolfgang Van Halen, at the Neptune, a virtual talk with local author and humorist Kira Jane Buxton, a ZooTunes performance by Polyrhythmics with the Black Tones, plus so much more.

Of note: today is the first day of the new reinstituted indoor mask mandate, so make sure you got your mask ready for wearing and also have vaccination information on hand as many of these locations are requiring proof of the poke before attendance.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

MUSIC

Mammoth WVH

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, is more than making a name for himself under the moniker Mammoth WVH. In his ambitious solo project, Van Halen the younger shoulders the duties of a full rock band entirely by himself. It seems humor and self-awareness are strong suits of Van Halen’s as well, as seen in this delightful music video where he literally plays all the roles in the recording studio. Having previously played with Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and alongside his father, Wolfgang is striking out on his own; touring his debut album, and looking to blow the roof off the Neptune.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Virtual Event: Kira Jane Buxton with Liberty Hardy — Feral Creatures

For those who have been waiting in suspense for the sequel to Kira Jane Buxton’s debut novel Hollow Kingdom, you’re in luck. Feral Creatures, Buxton’s second entry into her genre-bending series, will continue the adventures of Seattle’s most eccentric crow S.T. as he navigates the harsh world of the apocalypse. Third Place Books will be holding a virtual discussion between the local author and Book Riot senior contributing editor Liberty Hardy. Tickets will get attendees a signed copy of Feral Creatures and a limited-edition art print of a scene from the book that takes place at the local bookstore.

Online

Sponsored

MUSIC

The Arcadian Wild

The sublime sounds of guitarist Isaac Horn and mandolinist Lincoln Mick will fill the Tractor Tavern. The duo, who are both also songwriters and perform as The Arcadian Wild, has a style that is described as “blending the traditional with the contemporary in order to create a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse.” Their second record Finch in the Pantry debuted at number nine on the Billboard bluegrass charts and they’ve been touring following that release. They’ll be accompanied by Seattle alt-folk musician Elena Loper.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Polyrhythmics with the Black Tones

Part of the ZooTunes concert series, two local bands will be taking part in the fundraising event for the Woodland Park Zoo. The Polyrhythmics are a “Seattle-based progressive funk, psychedelic rock and modern afro-beat recording artist and national touring collective.” The Black Tones are rock ‘n’ roll twins Eva and Cedric Walker, who talked about some of their favorite things back in January for our Tell Us Something Good column.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney Ridge)

THURSDAY

FILM

Movies at Peddler

Peddler Brewing Company will conclude their summer outdoor movie series with a family-friendly screening of 10 Things I Hate About You. The iconic film, loosely based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, was shot in nearby Tacoma and is the absolute perfect way to enjoy the dog days of summer.

Peddler Brewing Company (Ballard)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

The Wrecks

Best known for their single “Favorite Liar,” The Wrecks are described as an American alternative rock band based in Los Angeles. Featuring Nick Anderson, Nick "Schmizz" Schmidt, Aaron Kelley, and Billy Nally, the group is touring as part of their Wrecks Coast Tour.

Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)

Under Pressure: A Night of Bowie and Queen

Does rejoining the world stress you out? Break free from the shackles of your anxiety (if only for the night) at this DJ dance party bumping hits by Queen and David Bowie.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

PVRIS

Guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist/keyboardist Brian MacDonald make up the band PVRIS, a group that is described as pulling together “the harrowing, the surreal, and the urgently personal with shades of Victorian wonder and supernatural awe.”

The Showbox (Sodo)

Year Of The Cobra

Seattle’s Year Of The Cobra is duo Amy Tung Barrysmith (vocals/bass) and Jon Barrysmith (drums) who are intense and melodic in their sound. Formed in 2015, their band is on a whole other level of heaviness that you won’t find anywhere else.

El Corazón (Eastlake)

PERFORMANCE

Violet Chachki's "A Lot More Me"

“International drag performer and global fashion icon” Violet Chachki will let audiences know exactly what she’s about in her debut solo show. The multi-talented entertainer will perform a show that is part art, part burlesque, and part circus.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Art Battle Seattle

If you’ve never heard of an art battle, strap in. In this live painting tournament, local artists transform black canvases into colorful pieces in three rounds. Watch the artists at work, then help decide which piece should win.

Hale's Palladium (Fremont)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Seltzerland 2021

A day of all seltzer all the time, Seattle Seltzerland 2021 has over 100+ hard seltzers to taste as well as games and activities, plus food for purchase. Described as a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience” this is an event specifically geared for you seltzer heads out there.

Jefferson Park (Beacon Hill)

FESTIVALS

Poverty Bay Brews & Blues Festival 2021

Because beer and blues are perfect bedfellows, spend a day alongside folksy musicians like the CD Woodbury Trio and Stacy Jones Band while you sip offerings from local breweries.

Des Moines Beach Park (Des Moines)

PERFORMANCE

El Vez “Stand & Deliver, Pizza! The Life of (pizza) Pie”

A show that is hard to pin down, this three-act performance is described as a journey through El Vez’s “around Pizza, from the age of 16 to his present 61.” With music, costume changes, and stories galore, this is a show that could only have come out of a prolonged lockdown.

Triple Door (Downtown)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Counting Crows

Early '00s alt-rock stalwarts the Counting Crows will take over Redmond for a summer evening of music and reminiscing with their old music as well as some new tunes.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

Mac Sabbath

A parody band that is exactly what it sounds like, they call themselves the founders of “Drive Thru Metal” that “is primarily a parody of English heavy metal group Black Sabbath, utilizing lyricism and imagery centered on fast food.”

El Corazón (Eastlake)

MULTI-DAY

PERFORMANCE

Queer/Bar Summer Series: Jaida Essence Hall

Look over there! It's Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall gracing the QB stage with her royal presence.

Queer/Bar (Capitol Hill)

FESTIVALS

LUSIO Lights Festival

The Kent farm will be filled with nature-inspired light-art installations. Attendees are encouraged to dress in "glowing, LED, light-up attire," which for many will mean a profusion of glow-stick necklaces.

Mary Olson Farm (Kent)

FILM

Carpool Cinema

Scarecrow Video will once again partner with the Phinney Neighborhood Association, UHeights, and Companis for an outdoor movie series every Thursday and Saturday in August. This week, you’re invited to set out on an epic adventure with Moana.

Phinney Center, Phinney Ridge (Thursday & Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Mineral Dive

Through biomorphic sculptures, site-specific murals, and pencil drawings, respectively, Colleen RJC Bratton, Amie Cunat, and Drew Miller invent lively forms using imagery "once removed from its sources." In addition to the large works on display, the artists have also collaborated on a zine and posters to flip through.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)