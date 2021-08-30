The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Aug 30-Sept 5, 2021

It's the last week of August and Labor Day weekend, so there's quite a lot of exciting stuff to do in Seattle this week. We've rounded up all of our picks below, from the grand opening of a new comedy club in Ballard to the return of the PAX West gaming convention, and from a celebration of Seattle Pride at this year's PrideFest Capitol Hill to the new music festival Day In Day Out taking the weekend by storm. Just make sure to have your proof of vaccination with you as these big events are confirming the vax status of attendees.

MONDAY

Amigo The Devil, with Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Stephanie Lambring

A master on the guitar and the vocals, the Austin-based Amigo the Devil (also known as Danny Kirano) will play from his new album, Born Against, which cites influences such as Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, and Fiona Apple.

The Showbox (Sodo)

TUESDAY

PERFORMANCE

MARY! A Drag Happy Hour

Missing drag shows? Head to this one with "iconic loudmouth Jane Don't and three of Seattle's premiere drag beauties." Best of all? It's free! Promised to “serve up laughs, gasps, and wordless screams" as they seek to answer the question “can a happy hour be too much fun, legally speaking?”

Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

EASTGHOST with Brothel.

Part of an internet-based music collective in Portland known as #STYLSS (Stop Taking Your Life So Seriously), this electronic music producer will draw you in with tracks off their album Misery & Wonder.

Nectar Lounge (Fremont)

Lost Dog Street Band

The trio Lost Dog Street Band is touring with a new album, Weight Of A Trigger, that is called "a potent distillation of the group’s outlaw heartache soul" and is about the demons that have been with songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist since he was a kid. Formed in the winter of 2010, the group is a unique combination of folk and blues.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Jazz in the Park

A free community outdoor concert series kicks off on Wednesday with the Thomas Marriott Quintet. Seating is first come first served on the north lawn of the lodge with food and drink available for purchase at the Tonsorium Bar.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park (Kenmore)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Deck'd Out

Don't miss the final Deck'd Out of the season where you can get some good food while listening to some just-as-good tunes and looking out at the Seattle skyline late into the evening. This Thursday will see Chicago-based DJ Diz as well as Pezzner, Doza & Michael Manahan. There will also be outdoor dancing and live visuals.

Monkey Loft (Sodo)

Halley Greg with Brittany Allyson

Seattle-based The Voice contestant Halley Greg will perform with fellow Seattle-based musician Brittany Allyson.

High Dive (Fremont)

CRi

Looking to dance the night away? Check out CRi, a self-taught college dropout, who blew away the Montreal electronic scene with his "house synths, syncopated snares, and futuristic basslines."

Q Nightclub (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

COMEDY

Ballard Comedy Club Grand Opening Featuring Nancy Norton

Celebrate the opening of this brand-new venue with several shows throughout the weekend from comedian Nancy Norton, who was named the 2019 Champion of the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Ballard Comedy Club (Ballard)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

GAMING

PAX West

After a COVID hiatus, the standout Seattle gaming convention is bouncing back bigger than ever. There will be panels galore, tournaments in all the best games, an expo hall, and much more. The convention is implementing a wristband system as proof of vaccination, ensuring the event can all go on smoothly and safely for all who attend.

Washington State Convention & Trade Center (Downtown)

SATURDAY

CATHEDRALS XXXII: The Milk Carton Kids, Haley Heynderickx

An open floor concert experience, this show will feature the “melodic flourishes” of The Milk Carton Kids and the “deeply felt music” of Haley Heynderickx in a family-friendly show.

St. Mark’s Cathedral (Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

PrideFest Capitol Hill

The much-missed PrideFest is coming back to Capitol Hill after being moved from its typical date in June due to COVID-19 and record heat. Expect local talent such as DJ Riz, Adra Boo, the BeautyBoiz, and a Latinx showcase as well as arts and crafts, plus much more to bring us together to support each other.

Broadway (Capitol Hill East on Roy Street and East John Street)

Day In Day Out Festival

A music festival that boasts two full days of sets from artists such as Kaytranada, Big Wild, Aminé, Travis Thompson, and CHVRCHES at Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion, this is an exciting new addition to the city. There will also be an all-ages lawn, a beer garden, and food trucks. Get vaccinated, and you could get a free ticket!

Fisher Green Pavilion (Seattle Center)