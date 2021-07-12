The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: July 12-18, 2021

With some of this month's most noteworthy concerts and festivals upon us, this week is brimming with opportunities to put your decision-making skills to the test. See our picks below, from Bastille Day celebrations at Maximilien and Sabine to ZooTunes' opening concert with The Posies with Tres Leches, and from the hybrid in-person and virtual North Bend Film Festival to the Washington State History Museum's 16th annual contemporary Native art exhibition In the Spirit. You can find even more options in our complete roundup of this month's biggest events and our guides to in-person events and live music.

MONDAY

COMEDY

Vikings of Comedy

Comics Chase Mayers, Erin Ingle, Chris Mejia, and Travis Nelson will put on their Viking hats and storm Ballard with jokes after a 16-month hiatus.

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Bastille Day at Maximilien

Get festive for La Fête Nationale by booking a spot for a three-course menu featuring Maximilien's Bastille Day favorites like chilled gazpacho with shrimp, roasted cornish game hen, and black snapper à la Provençale. French accordion music will set the mood.

(Maximilien, Downtown)

Bastille Day at Sabine

Enjoy a full pig roast (plus Francophone snacks) on the patio to accompany your choice of French beer, wine, or cocktails. Benchmark will be playing live jazz all the while.

(Sabine Cafe Bar and Market, Ballard)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Deck'd Out

Munch on smoky meats from the rooftop grill while live DJs queue up dance-worthy house and techno beats every Thursday.

Monkey Loft, Sodo

The Harper Conspiracy, The Fully Realized

Dance to the harmonies of Seattle rock/soul band The Harper Conspiracy, who will be joined by The Fully Realized at this album release party.

(Tim's Tavern, Greenwood)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

The Yale Whiffenpoofs and Puget Sound Co.

The troupe of the elite collegiate a cappella group was put in place by the Yale Whiffenpoofs, who tour around the world with the year's most talented senior singers. Expect to hear a melange of genres, from jazz standards to funk classics to contemporary hits.

(Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Marshall Law Band

Bombastically blending the tenets of funk and hip-hop, Marshall Law Band strives to play across all genres, resulting in a kaleidoscopic explosion of taste and color. They'll head up this bill with support from Bananaganz!!! and Reposado.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SHOPPING

Living Artists Collective Pop-Up Art Market

Don't miss out on original artwork, apparel, stickers, and more at this community-formed market.

(Ada's Technical Books, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Refuse To Abuse 5K

Goodwill's annual Refuse to Abuse 5K aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and raise funds for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The course takes you around every level of T-Mobile Park, from the top to the players' tunnel to the final lap around the field.

(T-Mobile Park, Sodo)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Monster Circus

Beach goths and other witchy summertime folks can get a taste of Halloween in July with this spooktacular night of live music, sideshow acts, burlesque, and more, hosted by Seattle Super Villainess Morgue Anne and featuring The Evenings and 2Libras.

(Substation, Fremont)

ZooTunes

Now in its 39th year (last year's festival was canceled due to COVID), ZooTunes is a Seattle tradition that brings big-name artists to the bucolic North Meadow of the Woodland Park Zoo. You can thank KEXP for curating this year's lineup, which includes melancholy indie-rockers the Posies (July 18), Seattle's Naked Giants, whose music is "raucous, good-natured fun that's particularly moshable," as The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig has put it (Aug 8), and the soulful, funky Afrobeat fusion group Polyrhythmics (Aug 25). Seating pods will be available for parties of two, four, six, and 10, and outside food will not be permitted.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney)

PERFORMANCE

Race & Climate Change Festival Encore

Choreographer Donald Byrd and his troupe challenge audiences to confront urgent issues of our time, tackling racial justice issues of the changing earth with two weeks of virtual performances that echo a previous installment based on the London design firm Squint/Opera's The Flooded London series, which visualizes a semi-submerged London in the year 2090. Expect intersections of science, race, Afro-futurism, and philosophy.

(Online)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Week: Chinatown - International District

Head to the ID for martial arts demos, lion dances, and other cultural performances interspersed with live music from Chong the Nomad, Evan Flory-Barnes, Totem Star, and other hometown heroes. There will also be a vaccine pop-up offering J&J and Pfizer shots.

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

North Bend Film Festival

The hometown of many Twin Peaks shoots celebrates its fifth year with a new raft of strange, Northwest-themed movies. The event will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings, though many of the biggest features in the festival (such as Todd Stephens's Swan Song, Carlson Young's debut The Blazing World, and Dash Shaw's surreal Cryptozoo) will be in-person.

North Bend Theatre and online (Thursday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds 2021

Rely on this summer series for your fix of free concerts in Westlake Park, on the Harbor Steps, and other downtown locations.

Various locations (Thursday-Friday & Sunday)

Kenny G

Seattle son (and Franklin High graduate) Kenny G will return for a performance showcasing his smooth sax jazz that has managed to stay consistently popular since 1986.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (Friday-Sunday)

Queer/Bar Summer Series

The Capitol Hill LGBTQ+ bar returns with a summer chock-full of in-person drag performances from Lady Bunny (July 16), Kandy Muse (Aug 6), Crystal Methyd (July 17), and others.

VISUAL ART

In the Spirit: Contemporary Native Arts Exhibition

Native artists will showcase their work for the 16th year at this juried exhibition, which will offer prizes in categories including Best of Show, Honoring the Northwest, and People's Choice.

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma (Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Will Rawls: Everlasting Stranger

New York-based choreographer and writer Will Rawls explores the relationship between language, dance, and image through stop-motion animation. In this installation, a live, automated camera photographs the frame-by-frame actions of four dancers, slowing their movement into picture-like fragments.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday)