The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: July 26-Aug 1, 2021

This week brings free concerts to Freeway Park and Pier 62, a pop-up for your pets (complete with a doggie drag show), a Seattle-set adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, boozy festivals on the Kirkland waterfront, and other noteworthy events. Read on for those and more of our picks through Sunday.

Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

ZooTunes

Now in its 39th year (last year's festival was canceled due to COVID), ZooTunes is a Seattle tradition that brings big-name artists to the bucolic North Meadow of the Woodland Park Zoo. You can thank KEXP for curating this year's lineup, which this week includes intricate indie-pop sibling outfit Warren Dunes with The Dip. Seating pods will be available for parties of two, four, six, and 10, and outside food will not be permitted.

Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Basement State

Flail your limbs to "danceable beats, rhythmic techno, and lush ambient soundscapes" at Basement State's debut in-person show, featuring sets from Project 32, Harsh Realm, Herr Shield, and Proximal/Distal, plus ambient interludes from What We Talk About.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends

Local singer-songwriter LeRoy Bell has risen through the ranks of the Seattle music scene with his smoky voice and command of rock, blues, and soul. He'll be playing with his backing band His Only Friends.

Lake Meridian Park (Kent)

SAM Performs: Pop-Up at The Park

The Seattle Art Museum will add an element of surprise to your Thursday evenings by hosting free pop-up music performances in the park.

Olympic Sculpture Park (Belltown)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Chamber Music Festival: Music Under the Stars

In addition to its virtual programming, the Seattle Chamber Music Festival will treat downtowners to two free concerts in the park. This one features the world premiere of pianist Stewart Goodyear's "Isolation," as well as Felix Mendelssohn's "Quintet for Strings in B-flat Major, Op. 87," performed by James Ehnes, Benjamin Beilman, Cynthia Phelps, Yura Lee, and Raphael Bell.

Freeway Park (Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Cruisin' With Clara

Talk shows usually bring to mind white guys making stale jokes into the camera or roundtables of straight women giving milquetoast takes on mainstream pop culture and politics. But breathing new life into the genre is wonderfully rowdy, lesbionic comedian and podcaster Clara Pluton, who hosts their queer talk show Cruisin' with Clara every last Saturday at Timbre Room. Joined by comedian cohost Max Delsohn, Pluton does stand-up, dissects the news, interviews local guests, and celebrates queer life and culture here in the city. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Kremwerk (Belltown)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Polyrhythmics

Polyrhythmics’ music is both tight and loose, mellow and boisterous, as the players intricately interlock with one another on groove workouts that sway toward the equatorial, mood-wise. They'll play tracks from last year's Man From the Future, plus some brand-new stuff, at this free show on the waterfront.

Pier 62 (Downtown)

Warren Dunes, Shaina Shepherd, Black Ends

Reunite with the U-District's favorite historic theater, where Warren Dunes will take the stage for the second time this week after warm-ups from Bearaxe frontwoman Shaina Shepherd and local dream-pop outfit Black Ends.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

PERFORMANCE

West End Girls Returns!

West Seattle's reliably weird pageant, hosted by Cookie Couture, will bring you queer summer cheer. See the finest looks from Anita Spritzer, Betty Wetter, Londyn Bradshaw, Old Witch, and Thadayus.

Skylark Cafe & Club (West Seattle)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seafair Torchlight Run 2021

Starting and ending in Myrtle Edwards Park, Seafair's signature 5K will yield some nice views of the waterfront.

Myrtle Edwards Park (Downtown)

VISUAL ART

Pop-Up on the Plaza

Last Saturdays in July and August bring outdoor glassblowing demonstrations, a glass-art market, food trucks, and all-ages activities to this south-end museum.

Museum of Glass (Tacoma)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Pets in the Park

Is gift-giving your pet's love language? Head to this pop-up market to buy goods from Seattle Made vendors, and stop by booths educating people about animal welfare organizations while you're there. You can also expect a pet agility course, a doggie drag show, a pet adoption bus, and food trucks.

Occidental Square (Pioneer Square)

Street Hues: Seattle Urban Art Tour

These small-group tours of Capitol Hill and Chinatown-ID will pay special attention to street art, from graffiti to "sticker bombs" to stencil pieces, drawing the work back to the "ownership, power, and identity in public art."

Various locations

MULTI-DAY

PERFORMANCE

Dacha Theatre Summer Park Shows

The local theater company is bringing two of its touring shows to as-yet-unannounced Seattle parks this summer. The first, Star Play (opening July 23), is billed as a "galaxy-sized epic adventure shrunk to be a sweetly witty bedtime story," while the drive-in production Dears In Headlights (opening July 30) picks bits and pieces from Dacha's past productions, like An Awfully Big Adventure and Metamorphoses.

Various locations (Thursday-Sunday)

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (Friday-Sunday)

Theatre22 Presents: Alice in Wonderland

Starting in present-day Seattle, Julie Beckman's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland follows its curious heroine as she hops down the proverbial rabbit hole into a blur of space and time. "Expanding on the iconic characters, the script combines a powerhouse cast, imaginative visuals, and a handful of puppets with a bit of edgy blues, 60's rock, and a splash of Mardi Gras," writes Theatre 22. "Add a twist of TikTok and a drag queen facing off with a narcissistic dictator and you'll find a perfect summer cocktail."

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Sunday)

Vashon Repertory Theatre Fest

The lineup for Vashon Rep's inaugural theater fest, which will take place at various theaters and stages across the island, looks excellent. It includes Peter Glazer's musical Woody Guthrie’s American Song at Ober Park, Elizabeth Heffron's magical realist Bo-Nita at Vashon Center for the Arts, and classics like Shakespeare's The Tempest at Open Space.

Various locations, Vashon Island (All week)

FESTIVALS

Kirkland Summerfest: Beach Party

Kirkland's three-day music and arts festival highlights local music talent and also brings a street market, the Sales & Ales beer festival, and the Sip Kirkland Washington Wine & Beer Festival.

Marina Park, Kirkland (Friday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Watershed Festival

This country-music festival will return to the Gorge for a wild weekend of twangin' goodness. Put on your "Shedder gear" (trucker hats?) and get ready for three whole days of down-home studs. This year's headliners include Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBride, Blanco Brown, and others.

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Da Vinci – Inventions Exhibition

Interact with "life-size machine inventions" of famous pieces by the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci, including his early outlines of the helicopter, the airplane, the submarine, the parachute, and the bicycle.

Museum of History & Industry, South Lake Union (Saturday-Sunday)