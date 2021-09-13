The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 13-19, 2021

Don’t let the dip in temperature stop you from experiencing all the wonderful events Seattle has to offer this week. This edition covers the kickoff of Negroni Week, two opportunities to see comedian Nikki Glaser, the HOMECOMING Performing Arts Festival, and much more. Just remember, most venues are requiring proof of vaccination and starting today, all outdoor events 500+ will now require masks for all.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Andrew W.K.

The California musician and performer calls himself a "hardcore partier," a description that he more than lives up to. He's best known for his 2001 hit "Party Hard," which has become an anthem to live by. Embodying a lifestyle of partying hard not just in his music but also in his personality, this maniac once did a 43 minute air drumming workout video. That should give you a taste of what to expect from his live show.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

New Found Glory

On their “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour,” New Found Glory will be “combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody.” They’ll have support from special guests Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and LOLO.

Showbox SoDo (SoDo)

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Sponsored

Maggie Nelson in Conversation with Danzy Senna

Presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures, author Maggie Nelson (The Argonauts) will take part in a discussion about her new book. On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Restraint "explores how we think, experience, and talk about freedom in ways responsive to the conditions of our experience."

Virtual

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Knower Power Trio

The Los Angeles music group is made up of drummer-producer Louis Cole and singer Genevieve Artadi. Together, they are known for their "hard-hitting funk, cool chords, deep melodies and funky vocals."

Neumos, Capitol Hill

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby

Asking the questions “What do we hold on to from our past?” and “What must we let go of to truly move forward?,” Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield will be performing from her album Saint Cloud. Appearing on many “best of 2020” lists, the project was born out of her recent sobriety.

Moore Theatre, Belltown

FILM

Baron Von Terror Presents: TREMORS

A special screening of the Kevin Bacon cult classic, this film answers the question of what the hell is rumbling under the desert ground of Nevada. Spoiler: it isn't an earthquake.

Central Cinema, Central District

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Chris Isaak

Known for his hit song “Wicked Game” and for being featured in numerous David Lynch films, Chris Isaak is an iconic performer whose songs tackle heartbreak over multiple decades.

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

MIPSO

Fiddle player Libby Rodenbough, mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell, and bassist Wood Robinson all make up this North Carolina group currently touring with their sixth album.

Nectar, Fremont



SATURDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Symphony Opening Night Gala

The Seattle Symphony is back and starting their season with a bang; mix and mingle during immersive cocktail hour performances before the orchestra dives into a full concert with music director Thomas Dausgaard at the helm.

Benaroya Hall, Downtown

Jazz in the Park

This free community outdoor concert series closes out this week with Jake Bergevin and Javatown Swing. Seating is first come first served on the north lawn of the lodge with food and drink available for purchase at the Tonsorium Bar.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Kenmore

Lake Street Dive

Dance-party-ready pop group Lake Street Dive will be playing from their last album Side Pony.

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

Hellogoodbye - Would It Kill You Anniversary

A pop rock band formed in Huntington Beach, California, Hellogoodbye is celebrating the anniversary of their second studio album Would It Kill You?

The Crocodile, Belltown

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser

Comedian and podcaster Nikki Glaser is so in demand that she opened up tickets for a second show. Known for her quick wit and candidness, Glaser was a podcast staple for years before starting The Nikki Glaser Podcast in 2021 and has made notable appearances in Comedy Central Roasts.

Moore Theatre, Belltown

FOOD & DRINK

End of Summer Foodie Fest

Bid farewell to summer with this family-friendly event featuring food pop-ups like Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, Umami Kushi, Mike's Shave Ice, and Eggs Isle. Plus, enjoy tunes from a live DJ, featured drinks, and art from local artists.

The Stone House, Redmond

QUEER

Queer/Bar Summer Series: Ginger Minj

An icon from RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, Ginger is taking the stage for a night that will show how The Comedy Queen of The South has still got it.

Queer/Bar, Capitol Hill

SUNDAY

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Seahawks Regular Season Home Opener

The Seahawks are already off to a good start to the season even before they've gotten to play with their home field advantage. Get your tailgates and jerseys ready for Sunday when they kickoff for their first home game of the regular season.

Lumen Field, SoDo

MULTI-DAY

FAIR

Washington State Fair Concert Series

Spend the summer trekking out to Puyallup for outdoor shows with Dusty Slay, Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Ice Cube with special guest Ginuwine, Sublime With Rome and special guests The Soul Rebels, and Fiestas Patrias

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Monday, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Negroni Week 2021

For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.

Multiple locations (Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Oktoberfest

Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.

Fremont (Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021

Charles Mudede writes, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings film festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." This year's festival, previewed here by The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig, will include a mix of virtual and in-person events, including an opening-night screening of Mudede's newest feature, Thin Skin.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Sunday)

COMMUNITY

HOMECOMING - Performing Arts Festival

A farewell to the summer, this outdoor arts festival is being described as "a meet-your-new-neighbor bash" with "over 20hrs of live performances, LGBTQ+ programming from BeautyBoiz, DJ sets, artist installations, vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden presented with Life on Mars."

Erickson Theatre, Capitol Hill (Saturday-Sunday)

Street Hues: Seattle Urban Art Tour

Take a walk through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood to admire all the distinct and varied street art. In addition to pointing out graffiti, tags, stickers, spray paint, brush work, and stencil pieces, the guides will also "address topics such as ownership, power, and identity in public art."

Capitol Hill (Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Mimosas Cabaret

Listen, we love Chicago, but it's too long. The drag hostesses of this booze-filled revue (Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and Louvel) think so too, which is why they've pared down the Broadway musical to a cool 25 minutes.

Unicorn, Capitol Hill (Sunday)