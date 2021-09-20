The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 20-26, 2021

With a wet weekend behind us, it's time to get back out there and experience the best events that Seattle has to offer. This week, we suggest taking in the comedic stylings of beloved comedian and actor Marc Maron, feasting your eyes on the continuing Local Sightings Film Festival (check out our guide here), or channeling your inner emo kid at a show from punk rockers Mannequin Pussy. Just remember to bring your mask and proof of vaccination to make sure you don't miss out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 - Thin Skin

The Local Sightings Film Festival continues this week with a newly added screening of Thin Skin. The film tells the story of a father trying to be a musician in a world where his dreams seem just out of reach, and is directed by The Stranger's own Charles Mudede.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor: How the Cost of Policing Underfunds Us All

A free talk with author and scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor about the recently released second edition of her work discussing the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The talk will see Dr. Taylor in discussion with activist and creative Nikkita Oliver and Marguerite Casey Foundation CEO Carmen Rojas.

Virtual

Sponsored

MUSIC

Willow Smith

Willow Smith breaks into the punk and alt-rock genres with her new album and tour.

The Showbox, Sodo

Herbie Hancock

Considered a “true icon of modern music,” Herbie Hancock has won over 14 Grammys including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters. No matter the show, he brings his “unmistakable voice” that has transcended limitations and genres.

Paramount Theatre, Pike Pine Retail Core

Jukebox the Ghost

Formed in college in 2006, Jukebox the Ghost has developed a cult following. The group is made up of Ben Thornewill (piano/vocals), Tommy Siegel (guitar/bass/vocals) and Jesse Kristin (drums/vocals), that all come together for some catchy tunes.

Neptune Theatre, University District

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Love the Land: A virtual benefit concert for local farms

The perfect way to take in some good music for a good cause, this virtual benefit will feature testimonials from farmers as well as musical performances by The Decemberists, True Loves, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Whitney Mongé, and Sera Cahoone.

Virtual

Kevin Gates

A rapper out of Baton Rouge, Kevin Gates “doesn't pull any punches, and his honesty fuels everything he does.” Addressing heavy topics such as depression, poverty, and prison, the rapper is known for his autobiographical verses and Southern beats.

WaMu Theater, SoDo

James Blake: Friends That Break Your Heart Tour

The multi-talented producer/singer/songwriter James Blake has collaborated with artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Bon Iver. He is described as having "a unique style that wrapped aching, gently sung R&B vocals around the deep bass and minimal rhythmic elements of dubstep."

Paramount Theatre, Pike Pine Retail Core

READINGS & TALKS

Ruth Ozeki with Karen Joy Fowler — The Book of Form and Emptiness

Author Ruth Ozeki will discuss her new release, The Book of Form and Emptiness, which is described as a “brilliantly inventive novel about loss, growing up, and our relationship with things.” She will chat with Karen Joy Fowler, author of We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves and the forthcoming novel Booth.

Virtual

COMEDY

Marc Maron

Everyone's favorite curmudgeonly comic, Marc Maron, will bring his insightful stand-up to the area as he gets back on the road. Maron has also starred in the acclaimed television series GLOW and the outstanding film Sword of Trust.

Neptune Theatre, University District

THURSDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Billie Jean King

The feminist, champion of equality, and world-class tennis player Billie Jean King will be discussing her new memoir. This pre-recorded event will delve into her journey from being a dominant tennis player to being a advocate for women's rights in sports and beyond.

Virtual

QUEER

Spelling Bee with Betty Wetter

Drag queen Betty Wetter is returning to the Viking-influenced beer hall to host an adult spelling bee. Brush up on your skills before going to compete for prizes. And because no drag event is complete without a performance, there will also be a number performed by Wetter herself.

Skål Beer Hall, Ballard

COMMUNITY & CIVICS

The Afghan Table: A Fundraiser for World Relief

A gathering to make food and share stories, all proceeds from this class will go to WORLD RELIEF SEATTLE to support their mission of helping refugees resettle in the Pacific Northwest.

Virtual

MUSIC

Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift

After postponing their 2020 tour (thanks COVID), the punk and indie rock band from Philadelphia known as Mannequin Pussy is bouncing back to play from their critically acclaimed third album, Patience. Keen-eared listeners may have caught two of the band's songs in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown. Angel Du$t and Pinkshift will fill out the lineup.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Juanes: Origen Tour 2021

Colombian musician and singer-songwriter Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards. Going professionally by Juanes, tickets to his show are available at a special price for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Moore Theatre, Belltown

Mdou Moctar

Described as "one of the most innovative artists in contemporary Saharan music," Mdou Moctar performs his own modern adaptations of traditional Tuareg guitar music. Originally gaining acclaim through word of mouth, he is now on his sixth studio album, Afrique Victime, that Rolling Stone called "how free rock & roll should sound."

Washington Hall, Squire Park

Porter Robinson

Back with his first album in seven years, Nurture, the DJ and musician Porter Robinson is known for having produced music from the age of 12. Entirely self-taught, Robinson is looking to reinvent himself and his music to challenge the rules of the dance music genre.

WaMu Theater, SoDo

William Basinski - 20th Anniversary of The Disintegration Loops

An American avant-garde composer based in New York City, William Basinski is also a clarinetist, saxophonist, sound artist, and video artist. One of his albums, The Disintegration Loops, was constructed from "rapidly decaying twenty-year-old tapes of his earlier music."

Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont

COMEDY

Minority Retort presents: Dhaya Lakshminarayanan & Karinda Dobbins

The NW’s premier stand-up comedy showcase featuring Black and brown comedians, in conjunction with The Rendezvous and Jewelbox Theater, will host comedians Dhaya Lakshminarayanan and Karinda Dobbins. Both acclaimed comedians who have have opened for some of the biggest in the business, this show is sure to bring the chuckles.

Rendezvous, Belltown

Iliza: The Forever Tour

Another comedian who had to delay touring for the pandemic, Iliza Shlesinger is hitting the road once again. She hasn’t been inactive during the pandemic, starting a virtual cooking show that she broadcast on her Instagram and Facebook for over 200 episodes.

Paramount Theatre, Pike Pine Retail Core

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

C-ID Night Market 2021

Modeled after the lively night markets found across Asia, this event will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with a slew of Asian street food vendors alongside handmade local goods, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, and more, plus live entertainment, such as bands and breakdancing groups.

Various Locations, Seattle Chinatown-International District

Lord Huron

The indie rock band Lord Huron is the brainchild of guitarist and lead singer Ben Schneider with Mark Barry (drums, percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass, keyboard, theremin), and Tom Renaud (guitar). They are known for their combining of a variety of different genres from surf rock to pop to create a cocktail of music all their own.

Marymoor Park, Redmond

Mark Farina: Mushroom Jazz

Mark Farina is known for being a "trailblazing DJ, producer, tastemaker and bonafide house music icon" who has spent several decades touring while still staying true to his roots in the genre dating back to the late '80s. He'll bring that history along with the genre he created, known as "mushroom jazz."

Nectar, Fremont

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 – Since I Been Down

An unflinching analysis of the injustices of the supposed 'criminal justice system,' Gilda Sheppard's outstanding documentary tells the story of Kimonti Carter and how his life was forever changed after he was sentenced to life in prison. It then offers a way forward to heal and change the broken system that has affected countless others.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Yes, there is a free pancake bar at this extravaganza. Yes, it has booze and art from over 60 participants, including some creators working before your very eyes... and you even can become a living canvas. No, you can't come if you're under 21, alas.

El Corazón, Eastlake

SUNDAY

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 – Closing Night: Manifest Destiny Jesus (In-Person Only)

An intriguing film that our colleagues at the Stranger describe as a work that "weaves interviews from religious, political, and cultural figures around the city to dissect topics and themes such as Jesus's supposed whiteness, gentrification, lynching, and police brutality," Manifest Destiny Jesus is the perfect showstopper to end the festival with.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill

MULTI-DAY

FOOD & DRINK

Plate of Nations

For two weeks, over 20 independently owned restaurants across Southeast Seattle will offer $20 and $35 shareable plates. This year's lineup includes Bananas Grill, Cafe Ibex, Foo Lam, Huong Duong, Momona, Rainier Restaurant, The Original Philly’s, Taco Street, Cafe Red, Big Chickie, Little Chengdu, Tacos Chukis, Othello Wok Teriyaki, Amazing Thai, Comfort Zone, Corte Fino, Willie’s Taste of Soul, Amy’s Mercato, Buddha Bruddah, and El Quetzal.

Multiple locations (Monday-Sunday)

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and celebrate Oktoberfest on the waterfront with acres of biergartens, multiple entertainment stages, games, competitions, and more.

Marina Park, Moss Bay (Friday-Sunday) Grab a bier and celebrate Oktoberfest on the waterfront with acres of biergartens, multiple entertainment stages, games, competitions, and more.Marina Park, Moss Bay (Friday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li

Eugene-bred singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner will be performing from her latest album, Jubilee, under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast.

Neptune Theatre (Saturday & Sunday)

Seattle Symphony: R. Schumann Symphony No. 3

A live orchestral performance at the world famous Benaroya Hall, this performance is hailed as "a truly majestic portrayal of life."

Benaroya Hall, Pike Pine Retail Core

FAIR

Washington State Fair Concert Series

Head on down to Puyallup for the state fair's last outdoor shows. This week, you can see TobyMac, STYX & REO Speedwagon, Lee Brice, Macklemore, Darius Rucker, and Old Dominion.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Monday, Wednesday-Sunday)

COMMUNITY

Street Hues: Seattle Urban Art Tour

Take a walk through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood to admire all the distinct and varied street art. In addition to pointing out graffiti, tags, stickers, spray paint, brush work, and stencil pieces, the guides will also "address topics such as ownership, power, and identity in public art."

Capitol Hill (Wednesday, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

Described as an "uproarious display of song and comedy," Glee's Jane Lynch and The Office's Kate Flannery will perform a series of songs that they describe as being "like the Rat Pack with a couple of broads."

Triple Door, Pike Pine Retail Core

Mimosas Cabaret

Listen, we love Chicago, but it's too long. The drag hostesses of this booze-filled revue (Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and Louvel) think so too, which is why they've pared down the Broadway musical to a cool 25 minutes.

Unicorn, Capitol Hill (Sunday)

