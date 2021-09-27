The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 27-Oct 3, 2021

My oh my are there some exciting things ahead this week. Japanese Breakfast performs her critically acclaimed album Jubilee, SIFF DocFest kicks off at their newly reopened Egyptian theater, and the Great Pumpkin Beer Fest taps beer out of a giant pumpkin. Whatever your desire, be it music, film, or food, there's something you'll love in this week's best of roundup.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Cat Power

The iconic Canadian musician and actress will be joined by fellow female rock powerhouses on her latest world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. Keep your ears peeled for Morissette’s new track “Rest,” which she released on May 20 in honor of Mental Health Action Day.

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li

Eugene-bred singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner will be performing from her latest album, Jubilee, under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast. Rich Smith says in The Stranger that it’s the perfect medium for wallowing in nostalgia for "old, mismanaged love affairs" in a "search for happiness in dark clouds of sax-inflected synth."

Neptune Theatre, University District

Ratboys + Wild Pink

The Chicago indie rock band Ratboys is making their way across the country with their album, fittingly titled Happy Birthday, Ratboy, which features songs new and old all in celebration of a decade of the band being together. NYC’s Wild Pink is another indie rock outfit, touring with their third album, A Billion Little Lights, and an EP of six cover songs from Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift.

Barboza, Capitol Hill

Torres with Ariana & The Rose

Mackenzie Scott, also known as Torres, is known for making "boundary-pushing pop music" with lyrics that are "stirring and unyielding" that all come together in a new album, Silver Tongue. Presented by KEXP, this show will also feature the synth-pop band Ariana & The Rose.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard

READINGS & TALKS

Miguel Rivera with Claudia Castro Luna

The late, award-winning Guatemalan poet Humberto Ak’abal will be celebrated at this virtual reading. Originally writing in his native indigenous language of Kʼicheʼ, Ak’abal also translated his poems into Spanish, from which fellow Guatemalan and tonight's featured guest Miguel Rivera translated them into English. Hear about the process and the collection In the Courtyard of the Moon at this event with former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts and Lectures presents Anthony Doerr: In-Person & Online

Author of the acclaimed novel All the Light We Cannot See, Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthony Doerr is back with another work. Cloud Cuckoo Land is described as a novel "about children on the cusp of adulthood, searching for hope in a broken world." The book is included with all tickets to the in-person and virtual talks.

Benaroya Hall, Downtown

MUSIC

CAAMP

The sublime trio Caamp are a folk band from Ohio whose work has resonated across the country. In particular, the song Vagabond has taken hold as a taste of the band's intimate approach to their music. With live shows described as being all about creating "transcendent, communal experiences," their music is best felt in-person.

Showbox Sodo, SoDo

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Julian Lage

Known for playing exquisite jazz, Julian Lage is a meticulous guitarist who was dubbed a child prodigy at the age of eight. Not only will he take the stage to perform alongside some special guests, he’ll also be offering a "master class" about an hour before showtime to both teach and answer questions about his craft.

Neumos, Capitol Hill

THURSDAY

FILM

SIFF DocFest

The Seattle International Film Festival’s inaugural DocFest is celebrating all things documentary with the grand reopening of the SIFF Cinema Egyptian. With a combination of virtual and in-person screenings, it’s a wonderful way to welcome back one of the city's greatest theaters.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill and virtual

MUSIC



Yasmin Williams

According to NPR, Yasmin Williams "only started playing the guitar after beating all the songs on expert-level on Guitar Hero II." Already a legendary undertaking, Williams' performances are no less outstanding. When Williams gets a guitar in her hands, magic happens as she makes the instrument sing in a way no one else can.

Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont

FRIDAY

FESTIVAL

Fall Lantern Festival

An evening to celebrate creativity and community, this festival marks the changing of the seasons with lights, food, and music. It also is a chance to help those in need. There will be donations of everything from feminine hygiene products to winter clothing accepted by the Freeway Park Assocation for neighbors that need community support.

Freeway Park, Downtown

VISUAL ART

Art Battle Seattle

Ever wanted to see artists go head-to-head in a competition to see who can make the best art in the shortest amount of time? That’s the premise of this event where artists have 20 minutes to paint a blank canvas with the audience determining the best at the end. Dust off your brushes and you can even participate yourself!

Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont

MUSIC

Tennis with Molly Burch

The husband/wife duo Tennis are known for the lo-fi, retro sound they’ve been perfecting over six years of performing and several albums.

Moore Theatre, Belltown

Brother Wife | R.C.K | Bird Bones

Described as being a "a supernova of deep, intimate, exploration & entertainment," Brother Wife, R.C.K., & Bird Bones are all coming together for a show that plays everything from alternative indie music to prog-rock.

Barboza, Capitol Hill

HALLOWEEN

Nile Nightmares Haunted House

As we creep into the month of October, the 11th annual Nile Nightmares Haunted House returns. Be warned, enter only if you dare— and be ready to face all the frights you will find within.

Nile Shrine Golf Center, Mountlake Terrace

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

U District Station Opening Festival $3 Food Walk

Celebrate the opening of the U District Station with a $3 Food Walk. There will be over 40 restaurants, a main stage with live music, a beer garden, a corner for kid's activities, plus more fun throughout the neighborhood.

University District Station, University District

Fresh Hop Ale Festival

Yakima is the source of over 70% of our nation's hops, so why not go straight to the source? This annual fresh hop event features seasonal fresh hop beers from over 60 breweries, brewed exclusively with Yakima Valley hops, as well as cider, wine, food, and live music. Each brewery submits a beer to be judged in a competition, and the winners are announced during the festival.

SOZO Sports Complex, Yakima

MUSIC

Pier Sounds Concert Series: The Black Tones

The Black Tones are kicking off this concert series in what is their last headlining concert of the year. There will also be performances from THEM, Haley Graves, and DJ Blendiana Jones, plus food trucks—not to mention killer waterfront views.

Pier 62, Waterfront

Razor Clam • Linda From Work • Separatr

“Otherworldly” band Razor Clam will headline this showcase of local bands, which will also include garage rockers Linda From Work and Bellingham-based noise-pop duo Seperatr.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square

DANCE

Lovers and Friends - A Dance Party of Early 2000's

Another chance to dance the night away, this party is all about early 2000s rap and R&B. Get ready for Usher, Ciara, Akon, and more.

Neumos, Capitol Hill

SUNDAY

Mimosas Cabaret

Listen, we love Chicago, but it's too long. The drag hostesses of this booze-filled revue (Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and Louvel) think so too, which is why they've pared down the Broadway musical to a cool 25 minutes.

Unicorn, Capitol Hill

MULTI-DAY

FOOD & DRINK

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

Seattle Center, Uptown (Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

BrickCon 2021

Legos may be popular among kids, but there's something about building a world made of tiny blocks that transcends age requirements. At this 20th annual festival, you'll get the chance to marvel at models made by master builders from around the country and purchase custom sets and parts.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown (Saturday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange

Performing her third album, Home Video, Lucy Dacus will be taking audiences through a musical “interrogation of her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia.”

Neptune Theatre, University District (Wednesday & Saturday)

My Morning Jacket

Already eight albums deep, the Kentucky band My Morning Jacket is set to release an eponymous album this year. With a sound rooted in rock and country that often dips into experimentation with subgenres like Americana and art rock, frontman Jim James’s voice always commands the stage.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Friday-Saturday)

Gerald Albright

The eight-time Grammy-nominated R&B and contemporary saxophonist Gerald Albright is doing a whole bunch of shows this week. A performer in full command of his craft, Albright almost makes it look easy as he maintains a confident and classy tune with style.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Thursday-Sunday)

COMEDY

Ballard Comedy Club Presents Robert Pidde

With a dry wit and engaging storytelling, comedian Robert Pidde is a local standout who’s sure to have you in stitches during his set. Observational and incisive with material about his life in the Pacific Northwest, his approach to comedy is unmatched in drawing out all the chuckles.

Ballard Comedy Club, Ballard (Thursday-Sunday)