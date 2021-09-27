The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 27-Oct 3, 2021

My oh my are there some exciting things ahead this week. Japanese Breakfast performs her critically acclaimed album Jubilee, SIFF DocFest kicks off at their newly reopened Egyptian theater, and the Great Pumpkin Beer Fest taps beer out of a giant pumpkin. Whatever your desire, be it music, film, or food, there's something you'll love in this week's best of roundup.
Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day
MONDAY
MUSIC
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Cat Power
The iconic Canadian musician and actress will be joined by fellow female rock powerhouses on her latest world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. Keep your ears peeled for Morissette’s new track “Rest,” which she released on May 20 in honor of Mental Health Action Day.
White River Amphitheatre, Auburn
Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li
Eugene-bred singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner will be performing from her latest album, Jubilee, under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast. Rich Smith says in The Stranger that it’s the perfect medium for wallowing in nostalgia for "old, mismanaged love affairs" in a "search for happiness in dark clouds of sax-inflected synth."
Neptune Theatre, University District
Ratboys + Wild Pink
The Chicago indie rock band Ratboys is making their way across the country with their album, fittingly titled Happy Birthday, Ratboy, which features songs new and old all in celebration of a decade of the band being together. NYC’s Wild Pink is another indie rock outfit, touring with their third album, A Billion Little Lights, and an EP of six cover songs from Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift.
Barboza, Capitol Hill
Torres with Ariana & The Rose
Mackenzie Scott, also known as Torres, is known for making "boundary-pushing pop music" with lyrics that are "stirring and unyielding" that all come together in a new album, Silver Tongue. Presented by KEXP, this show will also feature the synth-pop band Ariana & The Rose.
Tractor Tavern, Ballard
READINGS & TALKS
Miguel Rivera with Claudia Castro Luna
The late, award-winning Guatemalan poet Humberto Ak’abal will be celebrated at this virtual reading. Originally writing in his native indigenous language of Kʼicheʼ, Ak’abal also translated his poems into Spanish, from which fellow Guatemalan and tonight's featured guest Miguel Rivera translated them into English. Hear about the process and the collection In the Courtyard of the Moon at this event with former Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.
Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill
TUESDAY
READINGS & TALKS
Seattle Arts and Lectures presents Anthony Doerr: In-Person & Online
Author of the acclaimed novel All the Light We Cannot See, Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthony Doerr is back with another work. Cloud Cuckoo Land is described as a novel "about children on the cusp of adulthood, searching for hope in a broken world." The book is included with all tickets to the in-person and virtual talks.
Benaroya Hall, Downtown
MUSIC
CAAMP
The sublime trio Caamp are a folk band from Ohio whose work has resonated across the country. In particular, the song Vagabond has taken hold as a taste of the band's intimate approach to their music. With live shows described as being all about creating "transcendent, communal experiences," their music is best felt in-person.
Showbox Sodo, SoDo
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Julian Lage
Known for playing exquisite jazz, Julian Lage is a meticulous guitarist who was dubbed a child prodigy at the age of eight. Not only will he take the stage to perform alongside some special guests, he’ll also be offering a "master class" about an hour before showtime to both teach and answer questions about his craft.
Neumos, Capitol Hill
THURSDAY
FILM
SIFF DocFest
The Seattle International Film Festival’s inaugural DocFest is celebrating all things documentary with the grand reopening of the SIFF Cinema Egyptian. With a combination of virtual and in-person screenings, it’s a wonderful way to welcome back one of the city's greatest theaters.
SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill and virtual
MUSIC
Yasmin Williams
According to NPR, Yasmin Williams "only started playing the guitar after beating all the songs on expert-level on Guitar Hero II." Already a legendary undertaking, Williams' performances are no less outstanding. When Williams gets a guitar in her hands, magic happens as she makes the instrument sing in a way no one else can.
Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont
FRIDAY
FESTIVAL
Fall Lantern Festival
An evening to celebrate creativity and community, this festival marks the changing of the seasons with lights, food, and music. It also is a chance to help those in need. There will be donations of everything from feminine hygiene products to winter clothing accepted by the Freeway Park Assocation for neighbors that need community support.
Freeway Park, Downtown
VISUAL ART
Art Battle Seattle
Ever wanted to see artists go head-to-head in a competition to see who can make the best art in the shortest amount of time? That’s the premise of this event where artists have 20 minutes to paint a blank canvas with the audience determining the best at the end. Dust off your brushes and you can even participate yourself!
Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont
MUSIC
Tennis with Molly Burch
The husband/wife duo Tennis are known for the lo-fi, retro sound they’ve been perfecting over six years of performing and several albums.
Moore Theatre, Belltown
Brother Wife | R.C.K | Bird Bones
Described as being a "a supernova of deep, intimate, exploration & entertainment," Brother Wife, R.C.K., & Bird Bones are all coming together for a show that plays everything from alternative indie music to prog-rock.
Barboza, Capitol Hill
HALLOWEEN
Nile Nightmares Haunted House
As we creep into the month of October, the 11th annual Nile Nightmares Haunted House returns. Be warned, enter only if you dare— and be ready to face all the frights you will find within.
Nile Shrine Golf Center, Mountlake Terrace
SATURDAY
FOOD & DRINK
U District Station Opening Festival $3 Food Walk
Celebrate the opening of the U District Station with a $3 Food Walk. There will be over 40 restaurants, a main stage with live music, a beer garden, a corner for kid's activities, plus more fun throughout the neighborhood.
University District Station, University District
Fresh Hop Ale Festival
Yakima is the source of over 70% of our nation's hops, so why not go straight to the source? This annual fresh hop event features seasonal fresh hop beers from over 60 breweries, brewed exclusively with Yakima Valley hops, as well as cider, wine, food, and live music. Each brewery submits a beer to be judged in a competition, and the winners are announced during the festival.
SOZO Sports Complex, Yakima
MUSIC
Pier Sounds Concert Series: The Black Tones
The Black Tones are kicking off this concert series in what is their last headlining concert of the year. There will also be performances from THEM, Haley Graves, and DJ Blendiana Jones, plus food trucks—not to mention killer waterfront views.
Pier 62, Waterfront
Razor Clam • Linda From Work • Separatr
“Otherworldly” band Razor Clam will headline this showcase of local bands, which will also include garage rockers Linda From Work and Bellingham-based noise-pop duo Seperatr.
Central Saloon, Pioneer Square
DANCE
Lovers and Friends - A Dance Party of Early 2000's
Another chance to dance the night away, this party is all about early 2000s rap and R&B. Get ready for Usher, Ciara, Akon, and more.
Neumos, Capitol Hill
SUNDAY
Mimosas Cabaret
Listen, we love Chicago, but it's too long. The drag hostesses of this booze-filled revue (Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and Louvel) think so too, which is why they've pared down the Broadway musical to a cool 25 minutes.
Unicorn, Capitol Hill
MULTI-DAY
FOOD & DRINK
The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.
Seattle Center, Uptown (Friday-Saturday)
FESTIVALS
BrickCon 2021
Legos may be popular among kids, but there's something about building a world made of tiny blocks that transcends age requirements. At this 20th annual festival, you'll get the chance to marvel at models made by master builders from around the country and purchase custom sets and parts.
Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown (Saturday-Sunday)
MUSIC
Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange
Performing her third album, Home Video, Lucy Dacus will be taking audiences through a musical “interrogation of her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia.”
Neptune Theatre, University District (Wednesday & Saturday)
My Morning Jacket
Already eight albums deep, the Kentucky band My Morning Jacket is set to release an eponymous album this year. With a sound rooted in rock and country that often dips into experimentation with subgenres like Americana and art rock, frontman Jim James’s voice always commands the stage.
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Friday-Saturday)
Gerald Albright
The eight-time Grammy-nominated R&B and contemporary saxophonist Gerald Albright is doing a whole bunch of shows this week. A performer in full command of his craft, Albright almost makes it look easy as he maintains a confident and classy tune with style.
Jazz Alley, Belltown (Thursday-Sunday)
COMEDY
Ballard Comedy Club Presents Robert Pidde
With a dry wit and engaging storytelling, comedian Robert Pidde is a local standout who’s sure to have you in stitches during his set. Observational and incisive with material about his life in the Pacific Northwest, his approach to comedy is unmatched in drawing out all the chuckles.
Ballard Comedy Club, Ballard (Thursday-Sunday)