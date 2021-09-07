The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Sept 5-12, 2021

It's shaping up to be a beautiful last few weeks of summer and this week is no exception, especially since we're one day closer to the weekend than usual. This week, our recommendations span everything from Arts-A-Glow 2021 to Tame Impala at the Gorge to Cafe Racer's Grand Opening. Just make sure to have a mask for any outdoor events with over 500 people and proof of vaccination on hand.

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore

An interactive comedy show where audiences swipe along with comedian Lane Moore on her projected Tinder screen, this show will give a glimpse into the best and worst dating profiles in Seattle. If the audience votes yes on a profile, Moore will message with the profile in real time. It's a unique experiment that provides a hilarious look at the local dating scene.

Vera Project (Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Susanna Ryan with Knute Berger: A Guide to Seattle’s Offbeat and Overlooked History

Local cartoonist and author Susanna Ryan will be in conversation with Crosscut's Knute Berger for a discussion of her upcoming book, Secret Seattle, which looks into the underseen parts of the city, from "defunct coal chutes" on Capitol Hill to a 100-year-old sidewalk.

Town Hall (First Hill)

MUSIC

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso will bring their electrified, multilayered pop (which is "clever, bright, and fully hitched to dance as a primary activity in a way that feels much like two-dimensional worship," as former Stranger staffer Kim Selling put it) to Redmond, where they'll be joined by supporting act Samia.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

Lindsey Stirling: Artemis Tour North America 2021

An acclaimed violinist, songwriter, and dancer, Lindsey Stirling got her start from posting to YouTube back in 2007. She's now on the road performing a variety of musical styles from classical to pop/rock as well as electronic dance music.

WaMu Theater (SoDo)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Mamacita x Kinfood with Andrea Pons

Seattle-based food stylist and immigration activist Andrea Pons will discuss her self-published cookbook debut Mamacita, which shares recipes inspired by her Mexican heritage and family traditions. Attendees will also be able to order a special edition Kinfood Farm Box, filled with locally sourced produce used in recipes in the book.

Virtual

MUSIC

Dance Gavin Dance

With music that is described as an "ambitious blend of heady progressive rock and post-hardcore," Dance Gavin Dance has been touring for over a decade. Based out of Sacramento, the band will be playing from their most recent album Artificial Selection.

Showbox SoDo (SoDo)

Unsinkable Heavies and Friends

The first of three shows throughout September, Unsinkable Heavies are a subgroup of the Polyrhythmics with music that is "decidedly greasier, dirtier, and full of EGO." Making use of a lot of improv, this is the type of show that won't happen again in the exact same way.

Nectar (Fremont)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

The Big Book of Amaro by Matteo Zed

Brush up on the finer points of Italian herbal liqueurs with Matteo Zed, a leading amaro expert and the bar manager at The Court, a Michelin-starred cocktail bar in Rome.

Virtual

COMEDY

Brad Williams

A veteran comedian who has appeared on TV shows like Legit, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, Live at Gotham, the Tonight Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brad Williams has been honing his craft ever since he started doing stand-up at age 19.

Triple Door (Downtown)

MUSIC



Fretland (Summer at the Homestead)

The Snohomish band Fretland will be playing songs that "sway between steel-soaked yearning and Lynchian intimacy, a sound where fragile alt-country builds to passionate gushes of indie rock."

Ballard Homestead (Loyal Heights)



Xavier Wulf

The acclaimed rapper will be performing with Eddy Baker, IdontKnowJeffrey, and Mikey Rotten.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Maita

The Portland-based indie rock band Maita is all about emotional candor. For front person Maria Maita-Keppeler, "music has been a place for me to demand the free space to say what I want to say.”

Barboza (Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Tame Impala with Perfume Genius

Australian psych-rock outfit Tame Impala, no strangers to the festival circuit, will head up this outdoor concert with support from queer pop dignitary (and excellent Tweeter) Perfume Genius.

Gorge Amphitheatre (Quincy)

TOKiMONSTA

Electronic producer TOKiMONSTA got her start in the LA underground scene over a decade ago and has since garnered widespread acclaim for her lush hip hop beats. A trailblazer for females and Asian-Americans in the electronic music scene, the cutting edge artist started a popular Twitch livestream show last year.

The Showbox (Downtown)

Big Freedia

The New Orleans-based Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, returns to Seattle for what's sure to be a ground-shaking good time.

Showbox SoDo (SoDo)

QUEER

Queer Me Out

A panel discussion about the queer community and how it connects to everything from fashion to media and politics. Panelists include Big Freedia, Gayshia Starr, Monseratt Padilla, Daddy Issues and Lee Williams.

W Seattle (Downtown)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Cafe Racer Grand Opening

The long-awaited opening of Cafe Racer is here! Originally closed back in 2017, the event will have entertainment from Velvet Q, Taylar Elizza Beth, Moroccan Dog, Mt Fog and DJ Marvelette.

Cafe Racer (Capitol Hill)

In Store Event: Bake Away by Sahana Vij

Teen author and baker Sahana Vij will discuss her new book Bake Away, sign copies, and demonstrate a recipe. 100% of the author royalties from book sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Book Larder (Fremont)

FESTIVAL

Arts-A-Glow 2021

An art walk with a twist, you can head to Downtown Burien to "discover light installations and murals, visit a new night market and multiple museums, find art in businesses and yarn covered trees with the B-Town Beat, and more!" Attendees are also encouraged to dress in costume if you're into that sort of thing.

Downtown Burien

MUSIC

Louis the Child

Described as floating through electronic, pop, and alternative with wide-eyed wonder, adventurous spirit, and the elation of being present, Louis the Child is doing a show where a portion of the proceeds go to support Global Wildlife Conservation.

WaMu Theater (SoDo)

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

A chance to bid farewell to an old friend, this show will see The Monkees take the stage for one last time before Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz hang up their hats on a long career.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

Modest Mouse

Formed in Issaquah, Modest Mouse have become known around the world for maintaining their commitment to their music ensuring they’ve only gotten bigger without ever losing the core fans they’ve had over the decades.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

SUNDAY

MUSIC



María Isabel: Metamorphosis Tour

The multitalented Spanish singer, songwriter, and actress will take the stage to perform from her second EP I Hope You're Very Unhappy Without Me.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

Seattle Center Festál presents Music at the Mural

Shake your booty or chill out on the lawn at the last week of this free outdoor concert series presented by Seattle Center Festál. The Djeliyah Band featuring Kouyaté Arts will perform, fusing together traditional Griot music with Afro beat and modern Guinea music.

Mural Amphitheatre (Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

MUSIC

Davina and The Vagabonds

Described as "bluesy lounge music with a 21st century twist," Davina and The Vagabonds are in town for a couple of shows in conjunction with their new album Sugar Drops. The group is made up of Davina Lozier (vocals/piano), Zack Lozier (trumpet/vocals), Connor McRae Hammergren (drums/vocals), Andrew Foreman (upright bass) and Matthew Hanzelka (trombone).

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Tuesday-Wednesday)

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival

Come out to celebrate the efforts of the Everett Music Initiative with this weekend festival, now in its seventh year, spread over several beloved local venues with live sets from local and touring talents. You can catch Mount Eerie, Black Ends, THEM, Don Grey and more over three days.

Downtown Everett (Thursday-Sunday)

John Legend

R&B crooner John Legend eschews the production trickery found in most Top 40 slow jams these days—auto-tune, the deep-sea minimalism—in favor of a more nostalgic, reverent take on soul. KYLE FLECK

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Thursday-Friday)

Osees

This rock band has cycled through many monikers over the years and is known for incorporating a variety of genres ranging from 1960s garage rock and psychedelic rock to punk rock and 1980s post-punk. In other words, come ready to rock.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!

The next show in the Ms. Pak-Man series, 8-Diva will be performing a "cabaret-style theatre experience like no other" with comedy, confessions, camp, singing, dancing, and more.

Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Friday)



Whim W'Him: New Creations by Rena Butler & Mark Caserta | 'Nova' by Alice Klock & Florian Lochner

Seattle-based contemporary dance company Whim W'Him is kicking off its 12th season with "new hybrid dance creations by choreographers Rena Butler and Mark Caserta." The performance is happening in collaboration with filmmaker and director Quinn Wharton.

Vashon Center for the Arts, Vashon (Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ARTS

PhinneyWood Art Walk: The BIG One

The annual PhinneyWood art walk is back, featuring art in local businesses in the neighborhood. Taking place over several blocks, you can stop by Phinney Books, Ken's Market, and more.

Phinney and Greenwood (Friday-Saturday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kraken Venue Opening Celebration

A family friendly event celebrating the opening of the Kraken Community Iceplex, this event will have public skate sessions, stick & puck, info booths, games, prizes, and cool photo opportunities to celebrate hockey coming to Seattle.

Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate (Friday-Sunday)