The Biggest Pride Month 2024 Events in Seattle



FESTIVALS

Cutie Fest

Founded by Kaitlin Fritz in 2022, Cutie Fest is an alternative craft market that offers an accessible, inclusive alternative to other similar events, requiring no vendor fee. Since its inception, the festival has also spawned a nonprofit called the Cutie Foundation focused on empowering young artists. In the past, Cutie Fest has taken place at Cal Anderson Park, but excitingly, this iteration will be the first to take place at Bell Street Park in downtown Seattle and to be supported by the Downtown Seattle Association, meaning there will be capacity for food stalls, live music stages, and amenities like bathrooms. It's been so heartening to see this scrappy grassroots movement grow, and I can't wait to be there with a fun beverage in hand, ready to throw money at everything from handmade Crocs charms to Shrinky Dink keychains. Prepare to make lots of new queer friends. JB

Bell Street Park, Downtown (June 22–23)

Cuff Complex Pride Fest

Cuff Complex is back with its long-standing pride festival—this year, the lineup includesGrammy-nominated synth-pop sensation Hot Chip, renowned electronic music producer Karsten Sollors, legendary drag queen Lady Bunny, London-based collective Horse Meat Disco, self-proclaimed "one-woman funk machine" DJ Holographic, RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Kornbread, and many more. The three-day affair will kick off with a snazzy Pride edition of Bearracuda on Friday followed by live performances on Saturday and Sunday. AV

Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Queer/Pride Festival 2024

This event is sort of like if Seattle PrideFest got tangled up in Capitol Hill Block Party. Outside of Queer/Bar, gaggles of queer icons will take the outdoor stage with music, drag, and burlesque performances. After last year's lineup boasted headliners Pabllo Vittar, Trixie Mattel, and Charo, it was hard to imagine what could top (or even match) that holy trinity, but they did it again! Queen of indie sleaze Santigold will headline with queer pop sister duo Tegan and Sara, "sugar trap" rapper Rico Nasty, art pop polymath Perfume Genius, and indie rock band Juliette & the Licks (fronted by none other than Juliette Lewis). Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Shea Couleé, Alaska Thunderfuck, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, Lady Camden, and Bosco will goop and gag the crowd alongside local drag talent. AV

Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Seattle PrideFest

Claiming the title of "largest free pride festival in the country," Seattle PrideFest takes over Capitol Hill with a street fair and performers on Saturday and organizes a parade on Sunday from Westlake Park to Seattle Center. Our favorite moment is when everyone from the parade inevitably ends up in the memorial fountain for a sparkly, wet dance party. The full schedule and music lineup have yet to be released, but we're expecting a fabulous slate of drag queens and local bands. SL

Capitol Hill & Downtown (June 29–30)

COMMUNITY

Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally

Cal Anderson is usually full of dogs and their humans, but this fourth Saturday in Pride Month will look a little bit different. A doggie drag contest will have everyone oohing, aahing, and wagging their tails. Activists and artists are scheduled to take the stage as we celebrate queerness and reflect on the origins of pride at Stonewall. SL

Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill (Sat June 22)

Trans Pride Seattle 2024

Celebrate trans joy with an evening of performances, community speakers, a resource fair, and "chill vibes." The Gender Justice League works to strengthen and connect the two-spirit, trans, and gender diverse (2STGD) community and its allies, a goal highlighted by this all-ages, free, and accessible event (masks are required in an effort to make it safe for immunocompromised community members). In a country that's increasingly passing laws restricting the rights of trans folx, it's more important than ever to be visible as we come together and celebrate trans lives. SL

Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill (Fri June 28)

The Gays Go To Green Lake

Perhaps you were one of the millions of people who became aware of the "Gays Eating Garlic Bread in the Park" sensation after a poster advertising it went massively viral on TikTok. The joyful gathering, which bid attendees to "BYOGB," ended up drawing hordes of friendly carb-seeking queers to Meridian Park in Wallingford. I'm told it won't happen again until next year, but the same organizers are turning their attention from alliums to aquatics for their next event, aptly titled "The Gays Go to Green Lake." All members of the queer+ community are welcome to take a dip—nothing will be provided, so bring your own swimwear, water shoes, sunscreen, towels, and your most flamboyant floaties and get ready to socialize. Seattle freeze? I don't know her. JB

East Green Lake Park, Green Lake (Sat June 29)

Seattle Pride Parade 2024

Seattle's Pride Parade is a little more than a don't-miss—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 250 participating groups, with 300,000 spectators turning up to show off their sparkle. For the 50th anniversary this year, Seattle sports legends and power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as the parade’s grand marshals as the event commemorates the first Seattle LGBTQIA+ gathering for collective resistance. Celebrations kick off with a pre-party at Westlake Park; the parade will start at 11 am at Fourth and Pike before marching loud and proud past two stages and concluding at Denny Way. Expect DJs, advocacy talks, food trucks, beer gardens, and traffic disruptions if for some ill-advised reason you attempt to drive downtown. SL

Downtown Seattle (Sun June 30)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dance Church Pride 2024 with MUNA

Hello, fellow fans of the queer indie pop icons and self-proclaimed "greatest band in the world" MUNA: I "Know a Place" where we can dance our gay hearts out to our favorite sapphic anthems, and that place is Century Ballroom, where the local all-levels movement class Dance Church will host an exuberant party in collaboration with the musical group to celebrate Pride. No, members Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin won't be there in person, but you can expect to hear them on the playlist, and 10% of profits will go to Black & Pink, a national organization fighting for prison abolition and working to liberate the LGBTQIAS2+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS who are affected by the criminal punishment system. JB

Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill (Sun June 6)



Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie Mattel

On Wednesdays we wear pink...but we also wear pink to Trixie's disco parties, where mother herself DJs the house down boots for Pride. Listen, Trix may have grown up using an outhouse, but this performance tilts toward her more glamorous side, and yes, all guests are asked to adhere to a strict pink dress code in honor of the gay world's It Girl. LC

Showbox SoDo, SoDo (Fri June 14)

Queer Prom

Chances are good that Queer Prom Seattle will be a little cooler than your high school's shindig. The rainbow-hued hop will return with more DJs, dancing, and sparkly vendors. Once again, the bash will close out with a Queer Court competition hosted by Rebecca Mm Davis and a step-down performance by last year's King Sherwood Ryder, leading to the crowning of a new Queer Monarch. Think of it like a traditional school prom court of popular kids, but like, less jocks and cheerleaders and much, much more glitter. LC

The Crocodile, Belltown (Sat June 22)

Wildrose Pride 2024

This is your semi-regular reminder that there are only 37 surviving lesbian bars in the United States, so it's a rare and special thing to be able to join in amongst the pride revelry at the Wildrose, one of the West Coast's oldest establishments catering to dykes. Their three-day lineup of festivities this year, hosted by the "Chaos Queen" Frizzancis and singer Adra Boo, includes appearances from DJs SailorHank, Summersoft, Chelsea Starr, Mixxtress, Mixx America, and Ricki Leigh. Plus, look forward to a karaoke competition, burlesque seductresses Gritty City Sirens, dark wave band Dark Chisme, and the yacht rock spectacular Ship Show—there's truly something for everyone. JB

Wildrose, Capitol Hill (June 28–30)

Kremwerk Pride Weekend 2024

In the agonizing words of Kim Kardashian: I have the best advice for LGBTQ+ folks in Seattle—get your fucking ass up and dance. It seems like nobody wants to dance these days! And where better than at Kremwerk, where the dolls will sweat out their pride across three nights and four dance floors? This year's musical highlights include B-Complex, Bimbo Hypnosis, Miss Twink USA, Gag Reflex, JENNGREEN, and T.Reverie, along with tons of other local DJs and drag performers. AV

Kremwerk Complex, Downtown (June 27–29)

Pride Weekend at Rhein Haus

RuPaul's Drag Race stans, you're bound to hear a few names you recognize at this Pride party for the gods. Iconique show competitors Darienne Lake and Heidi N Closet will appear alongside local glamazons like Beau Degas, Monday Mourning, and Lisa Frank fantasy Anita Spritzer at the two-day dragstravaganza, which starts with a bang at the Saturday drag brunch (jams provided by DJ Baby Van Beezly), followed by a dance party 'til late. On Sunday, shake it off at Heidi's drag brunch (yes, you should go to brunch twice), where you'll also spot Moscato Sky and Rowan Ruthless. LC

Rhein Haus, Central District (June 29–30)

Y2K Pride Party

Grab your hot pink velour Juicy tracksuit, your Louis Vuitton handbag, your Lancôme Juicy Tubes lip gloss, and your bedazzled Motorola Razr, because the people behind Sapphic Events are hosting this Y2K-themed bash intended for all queer women and sapphics, hosted by Britney-worshipping singer ToX!c. DJs Pretty Please and Baby Van Beezly will keep the 2000s and present-day hits coming all night long, while performers Camila Sky, Novasia, and Velvet Ryder will beguile the crowd. I, for one, hope to see someone recreate Emma Watson's tongue-out moves from The Bling Ring on the dance floor. JB

Nectar, Fremont (Sat June 29)



Sapphic Pride 2024

Calling all sapphic hotties! After marching in Sunday's Pride parade, strut on up to Capitol Hill for the biggest sapphic party of the year. This queer woman- and sapphic-centered bash will keep you occupied with a stacked lineup of performers, live music, dancing, games, and more. Your host ToX!c will welcome drag, dance, and burlesque performers AndrogynAss, Chain-Him Tatum, Chastitty Honeydew, Chyna, and Lina to the mainstage along with DJ sets from Justice Manslayer, Abyss, and Baby Van Beezly. AV

Neighbours, Capitol Hill (Sun June 30)

ARTS & PERFORMANCE

Seattle Pride at Pioneer Square Art Walk

Head to this month's Pioneer Square Art Walk to scope Pride in Seattle: 50th Anniversary Art Exhibit, curated by Pride youth interns in collaboration with Seattle Pride and Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center. Here's the scoop: Works in the special exhibition were created in a "youth public art activation" organized by Coyote Central. The show spotlights queer experiences of local LGBTQIA2S+ youth and draws from the artistic legacies of Black trans women, Black gender-diverse individuals, and queer Indigenous or two-spirit people. Expect creative responses to Seattle's ballroom scene, Pioneer Square's history, and the AIDS epidemic, too. LC

RailSpur, Pioneer Square (Thurs June 6)

Pride Anthems

Celebrate the everlasting link between music and activism with a lyrical voyage through the past 50 years of pride anthems. Musical theater legends John Cameron Mitchell, Amy Jo Jackson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Brian Nash, and Marty Thomas will perform the uplifting tunes of Donna Summer, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, and Lady Gaga, along with other songs that evoke the joy, liberation, and persistence of the queer community. AV

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Fri June 7)

Lavender Rights Project Presents The Black Trans Comedy Showcase 2024

At this Black- and trans-centered comedy showcase, attendees can kiki and clap back with Lavender Rights Project, an organization supporting the Black intersex and gender-diverse community. Delicious drag dessert TS Madison will host the evening of laughs featuring Black trans comics like "Swiss Army Knife" Mx. Dahlia Belle, multi-hyphenate LA queen Quei Tann, and Alabama-born trailblazer Sunkee Angel. Sit back and enjoy with nibbles and drinks—you might win a raffle prize, too. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sat June 8)

Reality Gays - The "If You Can Dream It" Tour

Reality Gays is a reality TV podcast that connects many of my disparate interests: sex positivity, classic literature, queer history, '80s country music, and absolute garbage television. No, they don't cover the polished oeuvre of Bravo—but lower-budget filth like 90 Day Fiancé, Seeking Sister Wives, Love After Lockup, and the god-forsaken, questionably incestuous dating show MILF Manor. Hosts Matt Marr (nicknamed "Matty"), a clinically trained therapist, makeup artist, and actor, and Jake Anthony (nicknamed "Poodle"), a music teacher, composer, and life coach, flex their talents in psychology, music, comedy, and cosmetology to dissect trashy television into content that is both hilarious and heartfelt. Just in time for Pride Month, Matty and Poodle will bring the If You Can Dream It tour to Seattle for a live taping of the podcast that is sure to include plenty of improv, risqué costumes, and tragic stories about their Southern upbringings. AV

Triple Door, Downtown (Thurs June 20)

SPORTS

Seattle Pride Classic 2024

The Seattle Pride Hockey Association returns with the fourth installment of the country’s most inclusive hockey tournament during Pride Month, offering free entrance to spectators who want to cheer on 20 teams in a draft-style competition across three days. Luke Prokop, the first openly gay player in the NHL, returns to the tournament to meet fans and wrap hockey sticks in pride tape donated by the NHL (which is pretty ironic, given the league's momentary and very controversial ban on the rainbow-colored adhesive). DJs will be keeping the vibes high during games, the Reign City Riot pep band will make an appearance, and Kraken fans of all ages can register to skate with Buoy on Sunday afternoon. SL

Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate (June 7–9)