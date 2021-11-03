The Top 10 Restaurants & Bars in Beacon Hill and Columbia City, According to Our Readers

Beacon Hill and Columbia City are home to some of the most vibrant and diverse cuisine in Seattle. Our readers shared some of their top picks in our recent neighborhood survey, from the acclaimed Filipinx restaurant Musang to the beloved coffee shop and community hub The Station. Read on to find out which places made the cut.

More about it: The meaty dishes are the main focus at this family-run Beacon Hill taqueria (they also run a carniceria). But for another option, try their Friday chile relleno special. The flavor and texture are amazing, with no sogginess. Hit the well-outfitted salsa/condiment bar to add some spice to your rice and beans. And eat it all with their delicious house-made corn tortillas. Que rico! GILLIAN ANDERSON

Beacon Hill

More about it: Filipina-American chef/owner Melissa Miranda founded the pop-up Musang in 2016, serving an inspired blend of Filipinx food and seasonal Pacific Northwest cuisine. Her brick-and-mortar restaurant, which opened at the end of 2019 and is housed in a purple Craftsman house in Beacon Hill, has received national acclaim, including an appearance on PBS's No Passport Required. The restaurant also runs a community kitchen with free food for those in need, as well as a "Little Wildcats" program to educate children and families about Filipinx food. Read more about Miranda and her recommendations in our Tell Us Something Good column.

Beacon Hill

Sponsored

More about it: El Quetzal’s Mexican food isn’t run-of-the-mill, pool-of-cheese Tex-Mex—friendly co-owner Juan Montial-Cordova uses some of his mom’s original recipes, and the man loves cactus. The huarache norteño, piled high with nopales and chorizo, is wonderful. People also rave about the tortas, and there are lots of unusual dishes and weekend specials.

Beacon Hill

More about it: Empire Espresso is a little piece of locally owned awesomeness in Columbia City featuring great coffee (from Seattle Coffee Works), an upstairs record store with hundreds of records and music biographies to browse, and seating in the courtyard in case of cooperatively awesome weather. Also, they now serve their famous waffles all day, every day.

Columbia City

More about it: Named after the owners' beloved golden retriever, Homer—Beacon Hill's much-buzzed-about restaurant—has an intoxicating, gluttonous aroma of charred bread and cooking pita that spills out the door and lures in expectant diners. You can smell it from a block away. And if that's not enough to convince you to hightail it over, I have two words that will: cocktail window. Nearly everything on the menu is wood-fired, including unique entrées you don't often see, like juicy, fall-off-the-bone lamb ribs served with local plums and topped with a light sprinkle of pistachios. Starters like hummus with chickpeas swimming in a little pool of olive oil, or labneh with roasted tomato and mint are offered with a side of warmed pita straight out of the giant stone oven, the kitchen's focal point. Don't come here without trying an order or two of charred carrots (dressed in a light sauce with turmeric, mustard seeds, and chilies), or grilled beets with pumpkin seeds, dulce peppers, and cilantro. KARA TIERNAN

Beacon Hill



More about it: This Beacon Hill place can contain children and also has a cocktail lounge for grown-ups. The Oak's beer comes from local breweries; its menu focuses on organic/locally grown food.

Beacon Hill

More about it: At this offal-loving pop-up-turned-restaurant, chef Evan Leichtling, who spent five years abroad in Paris, focuses on whole-animal, nose-to-tail cookery and lots of natural wine.

Columbia City

More about it: Beacon Hill’s first brewery, with 12 taps of rotating beer, cider, and mead, specializes in Belgian ales, including saisons brewed with fruit. The menu of “Northwest pub food” includes beer-steamed clams and mussels, roasted bone marrow, and a barbecue brisket sandwich.

Beacon Hill

More about it: Co-owner Luis Rodriguez is extra-proud of the mocha Mexicano, made with Ibarra chocolate, at this welcoming Beacon Hill cafe, which also functions as a gathering place for artists, activists, youth workers and advocates, and community members of all ages.

Beacon Hill

More about it: Super Six serves up the same Hawaiian- and Asian-influenced food (think kalbi beef, kalua pork, and kimchi fried rice) that has helped owners Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison build a loyal following at their other businesses (Marination and Marination Ma Kai). A neighborhood joint in Columbia City, Super Six also features espresso in the mornings and weekend brunch, as well as a full bar and an expansive outdoor beer garden. Local celebrities Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo named the patio as one of their favorites in our Tell Us Something Good column.

Columbia City