Food & Drink

The Top 10 Seattle Cocktail Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About

Ice Cream and Cocktail Pairings, Drag Brunch, and More
by Julianne Bell
March 1, 2022
Two great tastes that taste great together: nitrogen FogRose Atelier ice cream and Plantation Rum cocktails at Seattle Cocktail Week's Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing on Friday. (FogRose Atelier)
Seattle Cocktail Week, which highlights the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with events and drink specials, is now in full swing and will run through next Sunday, March 6. To get you started, we've picked out some of the most unique events we think you should know about, from a nitrogen ice cream and cocktail pairing at FogRose Atelier to a drag brunch at Dreamland Bar and Diner, plus the main event, Cocktail District. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink calendar.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

A Very Merry Un-Cocktail Hour Add to a List
Taking its cues from the Mad Hatter's "unbirthday party" in Alice in Wonderland, this night promises a lineup of whimsical alcohol-free cocktails inspired by Lewis Carroll.
STELLA. at Hotel Sorrento, 5-10 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Aperitivo Hour Add to a List
The San Francisco-based wine bar Buddy will take over Jarr Bar for the night with a selection of zero-proof and low-ABV cocktails made in collaboration with Momenpop and Martini & Rossi, plus snacks.
JarrBar, 5-8 pm

Brennivín Cocktail Night Add to a List
Feast your eyes on the Fog Room's lofty rooftop view of the city as you enjoy cocktails made with the Icelandic spirit Brennivín.
Fog Room, 5-11:55 pm

Midnight Herbal Apothecary Add to a List
A fortune teller will divine your future with tarot and palm readings alongside herbaceous, low-ABV Fernet Branca cocktails at this witchy event.
Rob Roy, 10 pm-1 am

Queer Cocktail Culture Add to a List
Delve into the history of the connection between queer culture and cocktail culture at this event, which will feature specials like the "Pink Flamingo," along with "a little gay disco."
BottleNeck Lounge, 7-10 pm

Italo Disco Add to a List
Groove the night away at this Call Me By Your Name-esque dance party with bittersweet Amaro Montenegro drinks at the tropical bar Navy Strength.
Navy Strength, 4-7 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing Add to a List
Savor three courses of nitrogen ice cream complemented by pairings from Plantation Rum.
FogRose Atelier, 5-8 pm

Dreamland Drag Brunch Add to a List
Tuck into a hearty brunch with Banhez Mezcal cocktail specials while taking in a performance from Dreamland's house drag queens, the Dream Girls.
Dreamland Bar & Diner, 11 am-3 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Cocktail District Add to a List
You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. With a dozen tasting tokens included with your ticket, you can try several neat spirits samples or mini-cocktails, and all of the featured spirits will be available for sale for you to take home at a discount if you find something you like.
Bell Harbor International Conference Center, 12-4 pm, 6-10 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Best of Brunch Add to a List
Cap off Seattle Cocktail Week (and tend to your hangover) with brunch accompanied by cocktail specials at various participating locations, including Union Saloon Add to a List , Le Coin Add to a List , Trade Winds Tavern Add to a List , and more.
Various locations

