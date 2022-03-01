The Top 10 Seattle Cocktail Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

A Very Merry Un-Cocktail Hour

Taking its cues from the Mad Hatter's "unbirthday party" in Alice in Wonderland, this night promises a lineup of whimsical alcohol-free cocktails inspired by Lewis Carroll.

STELLA. at Hotel Sorrento, 5-10 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Aperitivo Hour

The San Francisco-based wine bar Buddy will take over Jarr Bar for the night with a selection of zero-proof and low-ABV cocktails made in collaboration with Momenpop and Martini & Rossi, plus snacks.

JarrBar, 5-8 pm

Brennivín Cocktail Night

Feast your eyes on the Fog Room's lofty rooftop view of the city as you enjoy cocktails made with the Icelandic spirit Brennivín.

Fog Room, 5-11:55 pm

Sponsored

Midnight Herbal Apothecary

A fortune teller will divine your future with tarot and palm readings alongside herbaceous, low-ABV Fernet Branca cocktails at this witchy event.

Rob Roy, 10 pm-1 am

Queer Cocktail Culture

Delve into the history of the connection between queer culture and cocktail culture at this event, which will feature specials like the "Pink Flamingo," along with "a little gay disco."

BottleNeck Lounge, 7-10 pm

Italo Disco

Groove the night away at this Call Me By Your Name-esque dance party with bittersweet Amaro Montenegro drinks at the tropical bar Navy Strength.

Navy Strength, 4-7 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Cocktail and Ice Cream Pairing

Savor three courses of nitrogen ice cream complemented by pairings from Plantation Rum.

FogRose Atelier, 5-8 pm

Dreamland Drag Brunch

Tuck into a hearty brunch with Banhez Mezcal cocktail specials while taking in a performance from Dreamland's house drag queens, the Dream Girls.

Dreamland Bar & Diner, 11 am-3 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Cocktail District

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. With a dozen tasting tokens included with your ticket, you can try several neat spirits samples or mini-cocktails, and all of the featured spirits will be available for sale for you to take home at a discount if you find something you like.

Bell Harbor International Conference Center, 12-4 pm, 6-10 pm



SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Best of Brunch

Cap off Seattle Cocktail Week (and tend to your hangover) with brunch accompanied by cocktail specials at various participating locations, including Union Saloon , Le Coin , Trade Winds Tavern , and more.

Various locations