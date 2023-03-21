The Top 10 Seattle Cocktail Week 2023 Events You Need to Know About

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

SCW Kickoff Party: Mountaineering Club x Hey Love PDX

Enjoy drinks from Portland's stylish '70s-inspired lounge Hey Love—minus the road trip. The award-winning tropical cocktail bar will take over the Mountaineering Club to sling "Illegal Mezcal-laced delights," while its resident DJ Hanukkah Miracle will spin and the plant shop Glasswing will shroud the scene in a verdant "disco plantscape." Bonus: You'll get to feast your eyes on the sunset from the vantage point of the Mountaineering Club's lofty rooftop.

Mountaineering Club, 6-10 pm

Twisted Snifter

Break out the Aqua Net and tease your tresses to the high heavens for this Sunday night hair metal party. You'll get a chance to pile on the mascara and wigs, show off your sick air guitar skills at a casual competition, and sip Cognac Ferrand and Plantation Rum libations.

Trade Winds Tavern, 8-11:45 pm

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Happy Accidents Pop-Up Bar

You may have heard of the Albuquerque cocktail bar Happy Accidents by way of the Netflix mixology competition Drink Masters, in which owner Kate Gerwin placed second. You can try their beverages for yourself at this kickoff party featuring drinks made with Ford's Gin.

Rob Roy, 8-11:45 pm

No - Low

If you're interested in dipping a toe into the waters of the "sober-curious" lifestyle, check out this evening of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails presented by Focus on Health beverage consultant Alex Jump in collaboration with the barware brand Mover & Shaker. DJ Kemyst will bring the tunes. Proceeds will benefit Another Round Another Rally, a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry.

Trade Winds Tavern

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Second Annual Navy Strength Karaoke Party

Belt out your favorite karaoke standards at the second annual edition of this party hosted by KJ Mike, with "bangerific" party drinks by Navy Strength and a drag performance by Kenzie Thee Kween.

Navy Strength, 8-11:45 pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Disco House Party

The award-winning Denver all-stars Yacht Club will transport you to the groovy-glam Studio 54 days of yesteryear with a menu of cocktails from Legent Bourbon, Toki Whisky, Haku Vodka, and Roku Gin, plus glizzies galore.

Trade Winds Tavern, 8-11:45 pm

Coffee Cocktail Pop-Up at Roquette Featuring Half Step from ATX

Espresso martinis have come back with a vengeance. Partake in the caffeinated cocktail trend at this pop-up at the charming French bar Roquette (memorably noted as one of The Stranger's best bathrooms for fucking). Austin's lively Half Step Bar will join forces with Mr Black Cold Brew Liqueur and Diageo.

Roquette, 7-11:45 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Under the Sea Dance Party and Six-Year Anniversary Party

Ariel would surely approve of this aquatic-themed drag dance party marking Navy Strength's sixth anniversary, with music from "saline queen" DJ Rowan Ruthless. Quench your thirst with drink specials from Jägermeister and Teremana Tequila, and come early for a "limited-edition surprise." Costumes are strongly encouraged, so don't forget your shell bra.

Navy Strength, 8-11:45 pm

Pigs & the Hounds

What could be better than puppies and potables? Snap some selfies with a pair of scruffy stars from the local Irish Wolfhounds Society (onsite from 4-7 pm) whilst savoring WhistlePig and Limavady cocktails. Pizza will be available for purchase by the pie or slice, and the canines' cameo will be followed up with live music from George Grissom.

Belltown Pizza, 4-10 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Carnival of Cocktails

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. With a dozen tasting tokens included with your ticket, you can try several neat spirits samples or mini-cocktails, and all of the featured spirits will be available for sale for you to take home at a discount if you find something you like.

Fisher Pavilion, 12-7 pm