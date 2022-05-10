The Top 15 Seattle Beer Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Seattle Beer Week 13 Kick-Off

The Seattle Beer Week festivities will commence with a ceremonial tapping of the event's official beer, brewed by Black Raven Brewing.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Beer & Cheese Flights with Street Cheese

Wine and cheese are a time-honored pairing, so why not beer and cheese? The award-winning mobile cheesemonger Street Cheese will curate four fromage samples to accompany four different Aslan beers. Charcuterie and cheese will also be available for to-go purchase.

Pine Box Beer Can Derby

At this perennial Beer Week favorite, you can participate in an old-fashioned Cub Scout-style derby race with cars fashioned from beer cans. Build your car on the spot and try your luck.

Reuben's Haze Fest

Get hazed and confused with 16 different hazy beers, including guest taps and one-off infusions, from the acclaimed Reuben's Brews.

SOUR Savoir Faire

Wet your whistle with "award-winning, rare, and funkified" sour beers from Jellyfish Brewing's barrel room.

MAY 14-15

Stoutfest

Revel in a wide selection of dark, boozy beers at Brouwer's Cafe's annual stout extravaganza.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Ice Cream Social

Enjoy two of the finer things in life—beer and ice cream—with this event, which will offer two different floats made with Sweet Alchemy ice cream and Ladd & Lass Brewing beer. Choose between a cherry float made with Ladd & Lass's cherry beer Blossom Hunter and Sweet Alchemy's Vanilla3 ice cream, or a coffee float with the cold-brew-inspired coffee beer Lighty & Sweet and Sweet Alchemy's Capitol Coffee ice cream.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Rose Ann Finkel: Celebration of Life

Honor the life of Pike Brewing Company founder Rose Ann Finkel, who passed away in 2020, with this event dedicated to her memory. You'll get to try rare and special beers while listening to the Pike Brewing crew tell their favorite stories.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Curated Beer and Salami Pairing

Savor four types of cured sausage from local producer Salt Blade Meats, paired with four different beers and accompanied by crackers and garnishes.

Fractal Release Coloring Contest

Be among the first to try Ladd & Lass's new Fractal Sunset, a "bodacious West Coast Double IPA double dry-hopped with copious amounts of Cryo Citra and Cryo Mosaic," and show off your artistic bona fides with a coloring contest, with prizes for the People’s Choice and Brewer’s Choice winners. All coloring contest entrants will receive $2 off any four-pack purchases.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Sour Fest 2022

Brouwer's Cafe promises to "wreck your palate" and "rip the enamel off your teeth" with this festival dedicated to all things pucker-forming, with brews like lambics and plenty of funky and wild-fermented beers in the mix.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Brews N' Bones

What could be better than drinking beer while hanging out with adorable pups? That's exactly the premise of this Seattle Humane Society fundraiser, which invites you to bring your canine companion—if you don't have one, there will be adoptable dogs on-site to coo over. 10% of proceeds will go to the Seattle Humane Society.

Cask-O-Rama

Eight casks, each from different Seattle breweries, will grace the bartop at Beveridge Place Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Bounce Invasion

Ounces will host an actual UFO-themed bouncy house for the amusement of kids and adults alike.

Can You Handle Our Randall??

The Pine Box's popular "12 Randalls of Christmas" returns in a spring-friendly format for Beer Week, with a dozen beers on tap infused with all manner of interesting ingredients via a randall (a device hooked up between the keg and the tap).