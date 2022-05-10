Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🚲 Bike Month
🌸 AANHPI Heritage Month
🇺🇦 Ukraine Solidarity
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
⚽️ Sports
🍜 Food & Drink
⭐️ Stranger Suggests
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

The Top 15 Seattle Beer Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About

Beer Ice Cream Floats, Bouncy Houses, and More
by Julianne Bell
May 10, 2022
Like
Share
Sample a flight of four beers alongside mouthwatering cured meats at Figurehead Brewing Company's Curated Beer and Salami Pairing during Seattle Beer Week. (Figurehead Brewing Company)
Seattle Beer Week arrives this Friday, May 13, bringing with it eight days crammed with programming for the craft beer crowd, including flights, tastings, special releases, pairings, tap takeovers, and more. To get you started, we've picked out some unique and exciting events we think you should know about, from bouncy houses to beer ice cream floats and from Reuben's Haze Fest to Cask-O-Rama. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Seattle Beer Week 13 Kick-Off Add to a List
The Seattle Beer Week festivities will commence with a ceremonial tapping of the event's official beer, brewed by Black Raven Brewing.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Beer & Cheese Flights with Street Cheese Add to a List
Wine and cheese are a time-honored pairing, so why not beer and cheese? The award-winning mobile cheesemonger Street Cheese will curate four fromage samples to accompany four different Aslan beers. Charcuterie and cheese will also be available for to-go purchase.

Pine Box Beer Can Derby Add to a List
At this perennial Beer Week favorite, you can participate in an old-fashioned Cub Scout-style derby race with cars fashioned from beer cans. Build your car on the spot and try your luck.

Reuben's Haze Fest Add to a List
Get hazed and confused with 16 different hazy beers, including guest taps and one-off infusions, from the acclaimed Reuben's Brews.

SOUR Savoir Faire Add to a List
Wet your whistle with "award-winning, rare, and funkified" sour beers from Jellyfish Brewing's barrel room.

MAY 14-15

Stoutfest Add to a List
Revel in a wide selection of dark, boozy beers at Brouwer's Cafe's annual stout extravaganza. 

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Ice Cream Social Add to a List
Enjoy two of the finer things in life—beer and ice cream—with this event, which will offer two different floats made with Sweet Alchemy ice cream and Ladd & Lass Brewing beer. Choose between a cherry float made with Ladd & Lass's cherry beer Blossom Hunter and Sweet Alchemy's Vanilla3 ice cream, or a coffee float with the cold-brew-inspired coffee beer Lighty & Sweet and Sweet Alchemy's Capitol Coffee ice cream.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Rose Ann Finkel: Celebration of Life Add to a List
Honor the life of Pike Brewing Company founder Rose Ann Finkel, who passed away in 2020, with this event dedicated to her memory. You'll get to try rare and special beers while listening to the Pike Brewing crew tell their favorite stories.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Curated Beer and Salami Pairing Add to a List
Savor four types of cured sausage from local producer Salt Blade Meats, paired with four different beers and accompanied by crackers and garnishes.

Fractal Release Coloring Contest Add to a List
Be among the first to try Ladd & Lass's new Fractal Sunset, a "bodacious West Coast Double IPA double dry-hopped with copious amounts of Cryo Citra and Cryo Mosaic," and show off your artistic bona fides with a coloring contest, with prizes for the People’s Choice and Brewer’s Choice winners. All coloring contest entrants will receive $2 off any four-pack purchases.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Sour Fest 2022 Add to a List
Brouwer's Cafe promises to "wreck your palate" and "rip the enamel off your teeth" with this festival dedicated to all things pucker-forming, with brews like lambics and plenty of funky and wild-fermented beers in the mix.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Brews N' Bones Add to a List
What could be better than drinking beer while hanging out with adorable pups? That's exactly the premise of this Seattle Humane Society fundraiser, which invites you to bring your canine companion—if you don't have one, there will be adoptable dogs on-site to coo over. 10% of proceeds will go to the Seattle Humane Society.

Cask-O-Rama Add to a List
Eight casks, each from different Seattle breweries, will grace the bartop at Beveridge Place Pub.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Bounce Invasion Add to a List
Ounces will host an actual UFO-themed bouncy house for the amusement of kids and adults alike.

Can You Handle Our Randall?? Add to a List
The Pine Box's popular "12 Randalls of Christmas" returns in a spring-friendly format for Beer Week, with a dozen beers on tap infused with all manner of interesting ingredients via a randall (a device hooked up between the keg and the tap).

You Might Also Like

The Top 15 Seattle Beer Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About
Beer Ice Cream Floats, Bouncy Houses, and More
The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: May 9-15, 2022
Sigur R&oacute;s, Upper Left Comedy Festival, and More Top Picks
85 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: May 6-8, 2022
14th Annual Flower Festival, Windermere Cup, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Event News: Metric, Michael Bublé, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 6 and More Event Updates
Here Are Some Cool, Nerdy Things to Do in Seattle This Week: May 4–7, 2022
Star Wars Day, Free Comic Book Day, and More
The Top 82 Events in Seattle This Week: May 2-8, 2022
Belltown Bloom, Crosscut Festival, Red May Seattle, and More Top Picks

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!