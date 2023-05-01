The Top 17 Events in Seattle This Week: May 1–7, 2023



MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

KOKOKO!

The Congo-based experimental electronic collective KOKOKO! is known for their lively percussive tracks, which they construct with synths, drum machines, and DIY instruments like metal cans and car parts before adding powerful lyrics that chew over the politics of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. If you're unfamiliar with the group, make sure to check out their 2020 NPR Tiny Desk session to get a feel for just how captivating their performances are. AV

(Madame Lou’s at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Bosco and Queer/Bar present: Seattle's Drag Rally

Beloved Seattle diva and demon queen Bosco will present a high-speed fundraiser for the Tennessee ACLU in partnership with Queer/Bar. The “drag rally” will vroom-vroom into Neumos with appearances by over 20 queens, including local gag-givers like Beau Degas, Issa Man, Monday Mourning, and others. Each diva will donate the proceeds from their performances to help fight the pile of steaming bullshit emanating from Tennessee at the moment, aka the discriminatory anti-trans and anti-drag legislation that limits gender-affirming care and restricts "adult cabaret performances." Show up for what's right and tip the dolls. LC

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

GoGo Penguin

Manchester, England trio GoGo Penguin's ability to combine elements of traditional jazz and modern electronica landed their second album, v2.0, on the Mercury Prize shortlist for Album of the Year in 2014. Catch up with the band as they return to Seattle in support of their latest full-length Between Two Waves, which offers a wave of calm, soothing sounds reflective of the band’s recent experiences with grief and heartache. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Lemon Twigs with Uni Boys

This zingy duo is headed up by Long Island-hailing brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, who draw something that’s both subtle and authentic in their 1970s influence, dodging the cringy Halloween costume or cover band tropes that they could easily fall into (I'm talking to you, Greta Van Fleet!) If you didn't know the band, you might even hear their Beach Boys-esque harmonies and breezy psych-rock jams and assume it's some forgotten relic of the past. The pair will support their fourth album, Everything Harmony, alongside LA-based powerpop outfit Uni Boys. AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

If period-specific chamber music from six different centuries sounds like your vibe, then say hello to the 2023 season of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, a series that highlights ancient instruments like the Renaissance recorder, eight-keyed flute, and harpsichord. The festival continues this week with a recital of German compositions performed by soprano vocalist Maike Albrecht and pianist Hans-Jurgen Schnoor. AV

(Faith Lutheran Church, Northeast Seattle)

READINGS & TALKS

Pico Iyer

British-born essayist and novelist Pico Iyer is best known for his travel writing, a genre that often comes with a side-sting of jealousy. (Perhaps you, too, have spent many hours watching old Rick Steves docs and wondering when your time of influencer-chic, gap year-style "wandering" might come.) If so, give Iyer's work a closer look—he digs deep into cross-cultural communications and the influence of globalization on humans as a whole in The Global Soul: Jet Lag, Shopping Malls, and the Search for Home and The Lady and The Monk: Four Seasons in Kyoto. His latest, The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise, roams from Iran to North Korea to meditate on the elusive nature of utopia—and it might even help you unpack the baggage of your own wanderlust. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour

Prepare thy fits, for another "Fat Lil Slut Summer" is upon us. Stavros Halkias, the spunky, Baltimore-born Greek American comic who previously hosted the sometimes-controversial "dirtbag left" podcast Cum Town alongside fellow weirdos Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen, will take a break from "posting to social media like his career depends on it" (GQ, lol) to roast your five-year plan on stage. Here's your chance to check in with the body-positive king before he starts grilling again. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Crowded House: Dreamers are Waiting North American Tour

Crowded House's '80s megahit "Don't Dream It's Over" is so illustrious in American culture that I feel as though I've known it since the day I was born. In fact, I used to daydream about it soundtracking my first middle school slow dance—only to find out that is not the type of music they were playing at the 2008 spring fling. Luckily for all of us, there’s still a chance to live out that '80s prom fantasy because the iconic Aussie jangle pop band has been touring the globe since reuniting in 2019 (unfortunately without co-founding drummer Paul Hester, who passed away back in 2005). Expect to hear all the hits, like "Weather With You," "Something So Strong," and "Better Be Home Soon," after an opening set from indie rock artist (and son of Crowded House frontman Neil Finn) Liam Finn. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Xiu Xiu with Spllitt and Medium Weekend

In 2019, former Mercury writer Chris Stamm wrote: "Xiu Xiu has been waging a war against passive listening for close to 20 years. It’s possible to have mixed feelings about the band’s difficult discography, but real-time exposure to their music is an either/or affair: You’re either giving Jamie Stewart & Co. your full attention or you’re not. Xiu Xiu isn’t here to soundtrack your life. They’re here to stop you in your tracks." The experimental project will stop by Holocene for an all-ages show in support of their latest release, Ignore Grief, which lyrically explores the horrors of human tragedy through harsh industrial sounds. Add in orchestral instrumentation and some screaming, and it sounds like a fun night, right? "Metallic hardcore" outfit Spllitt and experimental rockers Medium Weekend will open. AV

(Vera Project, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Mayor Harrell

Mayor Bruce Harrell, whose routinely questionable decisions, off-the-charts hubris, and corporate simping are well-documented by Stranger staff writers, will chat about his "perspectives and priorities" for the city's future at this "wide-ranging" discussion. The event promises ample time for Q&A, so here's your chance to ask Harrell about his recent press conference, in which he described an overdose crisis response plan that somehow involves more pickleball. Michael T. McPhearson, executive director of the South Seattle Emerald, will moderate this edition of Civic Cocktail. LC

(The Collective Seattle, South Lake Union)

THURSDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Rainn Wilson

As much as you may want to permanently associate Rainn Wilson with a certain fastidious bear expert, the truth is, he's much more than his aughts-era character. The author, philanthropist, and Renaissance man will swing by Seattle to celebrate the release of his new book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, which "explores the problem-solving benefits that spirituality gives us to create solutions for an increasingly challenging world." If it sounds a little self-helpy, well, maybe it is. But there are worse folks to take advice from: Wilson is a longtime member of the Baha’i faith, and peppers his writing with references to kung fu and Star Trek. LC

(University Congregational United Church of Christ, University District)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour

"King of modern Reggaeton" Rauw Alejandro, or as I know him, Rosalía's boyfriend, will stop by Portland on his Saturno world tour. The international jaunt supports his futuristic new album of the same name, which Pitchfork described as a"synth-powered reggaeton spaceship." Masked hip-hop dance troupe Jabbawockeez will get the energy flowing. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Southgate Roller Rink 12-Year Anniversary Party

You might not know that Southgate existed as an active roller rink from 1937 until 2006, when it unfortunately closed due to fire damage. After renovations, the historic roller rink reopened in 2011, celebrating its 12th birthday (or 86th, depending on who you ask) with an evening of skating, dancing, and live music. Lace up your skates and carve some figure eights while funk ensemble Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme, long-running soul band Marmalade, and house DJs provide live tunes from center rink. AV

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

TRANSlations: Seattle Trans Film Festival

One of only nine trans film festivals in the world, TRANSlations offers up a hybrid showcase of trans-centered features, short films, and special events. In an effort to increase accessibility, all films are subtitled for this year's fest. We're stoked for the selections curated by lead programmer Anto Astudillo, a Chile-born experimental filmmaker "rooted in theater and martial arts." Standouts include TRANS THROUGH TIME, a short film program featuring works by jury members, independent filmmakers, and archival films from the UCLA/OUTFEST Legacy Project catalog, and the black-and-white documentary Kokomo City, which was directed by two-time Grammy nominee D. Smith. (Koko Da Doll, one of the film's stars, was murdered on April 18. Rest in power.) LC

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2023

This all-ages music festival will showcase an abundant bouquet of indie bands across three stages and two nights, with headliners including grunge trailblazers L7, Russian feminist protest-and-performance art group Pussy Riot, Philly-based punk band Mannequin Pussy, and local rock stars Thunderpussy (we are starting to see a yonic theme here.) Plus, look forward to plenty of local highlights like dreamy indie rockers La Fonda, cinematic rock soloist Byland, and psychedelic dream pop ensemble Coral Grief. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

Caroline Polachek

Shapeshifting electro-pop artist Caroline Polachek will welcome you to her island in support of her critically acclaimed album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Don't miss this opportunity to see this opera-trained vocalist at the peak of her career, performing ethereal pop tunes that pull inspiration from trip-hop, classical music, flamenco, and new wave. My fingers are crossed that she performs some older material as well, like the TikTok-famed bop “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” or the Enya-esque new age ballad “Go As A Dream.” As if you need any more reasons to be excited about this show, experimental R&B artist Sudan Archives is opening. AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, Thursday-Friday)

PERFORMANCE

The Seattle Project presents Amanda Morgan's "Chapters"

The Seattle Project, a collaborative platform that cultivates "new work and dance that is accessible to the community and uplifts BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists," will present this dance performance-slash-film showcase, centering home video, poetry, music, and photography by five black femme artists whose names you may have heard around the city's art scene. Movement artists Akoiya Harris and Nia-Amina Minor, dancer Ashton Edwards, Pacific Northwest Ballet soloist Amanda Morgan, and self-taught visual artist Kenya Shakoor will meditate on current and previous chapters of their lives in the multimedia performance, which will navigate territories of ancestry, upbringing, Blackness, and femininity. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)