The Top 22 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 3-9, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Lysol, Daydream, & Blast Cells

Beloved Seattle punk band Lysol, who recently released their debut full-length album Soup for My Family, will be playing a final hometown show before they head off to LA. Joining them to celebrate will be Blast Cells and DAYDREAM.

Cafe Racer (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Giveon

R&B singer-songwriter Giveon's career initially gained momentum after tearfully singing on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle" and has since exploded with success with a feature on Justin Bieber's hit song "Peaches" and a Grammy nomination for his debut EP Take Time.

The Showbox (Downtown)

Seattle Symphony: The Music of John Adams

Pianist Jeremy Denk will bang out John Adams's Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?, a funky concerto partly inspired by the films Adams produced in late-'40s Hollywood.

Benaroya Hall (Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

SAM Performs: Imogen Cunningham

Stop by the museum on First Thursday to see a pop-up performance by movement artists Akoiya Harris and Abdiel Jacobsen, which will highlight their favorite images from the special exhibition Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective .

Seattle Art Museum (Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Rose Frantzen with Gary Faigin

Contemporary realist Rose Frantzen (who's best known for her ambitious yearlong project that portrays the residents of her small Iowa town of Maquoketa through a massive collection of oil-painted portraits) will appear in conversation with Gage Academy of Art's artistic director, Gary Faigin.

Town Hall (First Hill)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

129,600, Gabriel Seaver, Annie Ford, & Brian Noyes

This lineup of PNW artists will bring a mix of experimental, folk-rock, and jazz-influenced tunes.

Cafe Racer (Capitol Hill)

Big Ass Boombox - 8th Annual

Enjoy a showcase of local bands for The Crocodile's 8th annual Big Ass Boombox free mini-festival.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

Duran Duran, Billy Idol, and Flock of Seagulls Tribute Night

It's a nice day for a...tribute night! Sing along to all of your favorite '80s hits at this Duran Duran, Billy Idol, and Flock of Seagulls tribute night with bands Tiger Tiger, Whiplash Smile, and Telecommunication.

Nectar (Fremont)

JusMoni

JusMoni is a Seattle-based singer-songwriter whose sound has captivated audiences by mixing genres with her angelic and soulful vocal style.

Barboza (Capitol Hill)

Riot Grrrl Records and Veracity Present: SuperCoze, Biblioteka, and Sofiiak

Seattle local Cody Choi is the 23-year-old behind SuperCoze, a rising melodic indie-pop project popping up and performing all around the city's creative spaces. They dropped their debut album Rainy Day Sunshine in March of 2020, right when the never-ending rainy day of the pandemic hit. A year-and-a-half later, it seems we could still use a good dose of the sunshine vitamin that is SuperCoze. The band utilizes a mix of guitars, synths, and lo-fi production to create a soft yet powerful music texture. My favorite instrument they use is the omni-chord, a synth that feels like it has the power to break up Seattle's wintertime omni-cloud with its shimmery, glittery sound. SOFIA KRUTIKOVA

Vera Project (Seattle Center)

READINGS & TALKS

We Need a Reckoning: Poetry, Essays, and Memoir by Tacoma-area Women of Color

The Tacoma-based women and non-binary people of color whose essays and poems comprise the five-part anthology We Need a Reckoning will appear in Seattle for a panel discussion moderated by Blue Cactus Press publisher Christina Vega.

Town Hall (First Hill)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

BowieVision with Jealous Dogs

Celebrate David Bowie's birthday with tribute group BowieVision known for their elaborate costumes and performances. Joining them will be Pretenders tribute group Jealous Dogs.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

Bushwick Book Club: Michelle Zauner’s “Crying in H Mart”

The Bushwick Book Club will showcase original music and art inspired by Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner's acclaimed memoir Crying in H Mart.

Town Hall (First Hill)

Physique, Defect Play, Fashion Change, & Crawlspace

PNW Punk bands Physique, Defect Play, Fashion Change, Crawlspace will come together for this all-ages show.

Vera Project (Seattle Center)

SOUR Winter Formal - A Pop-Punk Prom

Dance the night away to pop-punk like it's 2006 at SOUR Winter Formal. Make sure not to show up underdressed this time around, prom attire is strongly encouraged!

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

THE GOLDEN ROAD performing the Best of Grateful Dead's "The Golden Road" Era

You don't have to drive all the way out to The Gorge for the dead-head experience! Check out this tribute band, who will pay homage to The Grateful Dead, specifically their "Golden Road" era between '65-'73.

Nectar (Fremont)

PERFORMANCE

ArtHaus: Slime Ball

Seattle's favorite live drag battle is back for a seventh season, hosted by season six winners Haus of Carbs and featuring special guest Penny Banks. Watch as eight new groups of drag luminaries vie for your votes onstage in pursuit of the coveted Arthaus inheritance.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

Solstice: Yara Sofia w/ MX cast

Longtime Drag Race viewers will recognize Yara Sofia as a finalist from the third season of RuPaul's show. Don't miss your chance to see the Miss Congeniality winner doing her thing alongside the bar's MX cast.

Queer/Bar (Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Neal Francis

Neal Francis describes his music as “soul, R&B, funk, rock, disco, psychedelia, classical" all in one mix. His sophomore album In Plain Sight has gained critical acclaim since its release in November.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

The Tragedy of Macbeth

With "The Odyssey" under his belt, Joel Coen turns to another canonical text in his adaption of Shakespeare's bloody tragedy Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne (Monday-Thursday)

MUSIC

Los Lobos

Since forming in 1973 playing and folk songs for small crowds, Los Lobos have gained status as one of the most important Mexican-American rock bands of all time with an extremely committed fanbase. Over the span of more than four decades, Los Lobos has dabbled in various genres such as country, soul, and blues, but always kept their feet firmly planted in rock 'n' roll. On their newest album Native Sons, they cover songs that they feel represent their hometown city of Los Angeles.

Triple Door, Downtown (Thursday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

David Sedaris 'Workshop' Readings

The witty, self-deprecating, hilariously judgmental David Sedaris will return to Seattle to workshop his new manuscript, Happy-Go-Lucky. Being the bestseller stalwart that he is, his work will probably be polished and beautifully performed, with perfect timing and absurdly funny material. Feel lucky that he chose our town for the third year in a row, and help him out by being a responsive, honest audience.

Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill (Wednesday-Sunday)