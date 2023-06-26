The Top 22 Events in Seattle This Week: June 26–July 2, 2023

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

FILM

Moonlight – smARTfilms: Rainbow Reels

While awards are by no means a barometer of a film's artistic quality and plenty of great works have been passed over for such recognition, Moonlight still deserves every single Oscar it got 10 times over (sorry La La Land, but that mixup moment will never not be funny). An emotional epic from Barry Jenkins, it follows the young Chiron through three chapters in his life as he discovers his sexuality and sense of self. Beautifully shot, dynamically acted, and with a magnificent score, it is the type of film that only grows more emotionally potent as time passes. It is an often painful experience, with many moments of strife it doesn’t hide away from, but it ultimately emerges as a truthful one with the final conversation beginning at the diner proving to be one of the most genuinely romantic sequences in American cinema we’ve seen in quite some time. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Five Minutes to Live

If there's anything missing from the typical movie theater experience, it's a democratic voting process and a lil' bit of intrigue. Right? Right??? If you agree, you'll dig Five Minutes to Live, wherein the Beacon will screen the first five minutes of four different mystery movies. The crowd will then vote on which flick to watch in its entirety. It's kind of like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure game, staged within the theater's cozy blue-and-red rows. Keep an open mind if your flick pick doesn't end up on top—no one likes a grumpy movie-goer. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Indigo Girls & Neko Case

Treat yourself to an evening of soaring vocals, heart-worn lyrics, and all-around folk perfection as longtime duo Indigo Girls and beloved singer-songwriter Neko Case headline this outdoor summer concert. Indigo Girls isn’t currently supporting a particular album—according to setlist archives, this tour features a generous set of tunes from throughout their 15-album discography. As for Neko, expect to hear songs from her recently released career-spanning collection, Wild Creatures. I, for one, hope they do a song together—can you imagine those harmonies!? AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

READINGS & TALKS

Dirty Gourmet Plant Power

Few things in life approach the blissful perfection of a meal eaten after spending the day outside, exhausted from the exertions of hiking, swimming, or playing. Aimee Trudeau, Emily Nielson, and Mai-Yan Katherine Kwan, friends and creators of the outdoor cooking blog Dirty Gourmet, are here to help with their latest cookbook, Dirty Gourmet Plant Power. The book is packed with meals and snacks for all of your al fresco expeditions, from park hangs to beach picnics and from day hikes to camping trips, with nourishing recipes like pie iron asparagus turnovers and Salisbury seitan smashed potatoes. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Fun & Flirty: A Comedy & Dating Show Experience

Dating is downright spooky business, so any opportunity to laugh at the whole process of "finding the one" is more than welcome. Enter Fun & Flirty Productions, which blends comedy and "interactive dating experiences" in a way that makes the whole shebang a little more survivable (and also very funny). Hosted by PowerPoint master and professional singles consultant Zahnae Aquino, the show will pepper comedy sets with pitches by sexy singles. Hey, there are weirder ways to meet your soulmate. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

FILM

ALL MAN: The International Male Story

LGBTQ+ film hub Three Dollar Bill Cinema will channel its masculine, fashion-forward side with a Pride screening of ALL MAN: The International Male Story. The 2022 doc follows the unlikely trajectory of Gene Burkard, a formerly closeted Midwesterner who headed to San Diego to transform men's fashion with the à la mode catalog of the '70s and '80s, International Male. The mail-order brand made waves and redefined masculinity. It was also sexy and gay! Learn more about the chic figures behind the brand at this screening. LC

(Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City)

Deep Listening: The Story of Pauline Oliveros

If you're not familiar with the pioneering work of post-war composer, philosopher, and electronic musician Pauline Oliveros, now's the time to learn about it. When Oliveros died in 2016, her "sonic meditations," created during the politically tumultuous late '60s, still felt prescient, even futuristic. Hundreds flocked to social media to share excerpts of her work. (“Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.”) Oliveros was an innovator in every sense, creating everything from musical tools and software to the "deep listening" aesthetic for which she would become best known. Dip your toes into her experimental world with Deep Listening: The Story Of Pauline Oliveros and pregame with this TEDx talk, recorded only a year before her death. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Dressed in Blue

"I live and feel like a woman does, and I'm beginning to be happy."Antonio Giménez-Rico’s '83 docu-fiction hybrid Dressed in Blue, aka the best trans flick you've never heard of, follows six trans women in Madrid as they navigate their personal lives amid post-Franco Spain’s shift to democracy. The film's scripted narrative framework (and luscious cinematography by Teo Escamilla) empowers its central figures to share their stories; while Dressed in Blue was never formally released outside of Spain, Altered Innocence has since acquired the rights to present the "vital testament to just how far we’ve come." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Matt Baume presents 'Hi Honey, I'm Homo!: Sitcoms, Specials, and the Queering of American Culture'

Cultural critic and former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume will head to the central library in celebration of the release of his new book, Honey, I'm Homo! Sitcoms, Specials, and the Queering of American Culture, a deep dive into the "subversive" queer comedy storylines that transformed the American sitcom and continue to shape cultural attitudes toward LGBTQ+ folks today. (Get a taste of Baume's style via his buzzy YouTube channel, where he chats about all things pop culture through a queer lens.) LC

(Central Library, Downtown)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Alice Longyu Gao

Alice Longyu Gao blends bubbly hyperpop with spontaneous glimmers of harsh screamo that sounds like what would happen if Sailor Moon's friends took her shopping at Hot Topic. Gao will stop by to promote her newly released sophomore EP Let's Hope Heteros Fail, Learn and Retire, which features a collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes. Don't miss an opening set from local DJ Nso. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Butthole Surfers Tribute Night

Between the recent passing of drummer Teresa Taylor and the upcoming 40th anniversary of their debut album, Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac, there is no better time to honor the Texas-born, hardcore punk band Butthole Surfers. Head out to one of Washington's oldest roller rinks to witness bands like Doc Hammer, Imperial Legions of Rome, Bad Ghost, and Sandrider pay tribute to the prolific band in the center of the rink while you practice your best mosh-skating. Following the show, Party Time (consisting of members of PNW metal outfit Red Fang) will host an after-party over at the bar. AV

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner

Show off yourstaccato dance moves and fringe mini dress as local artists like Eva Walker (the Black Tones) Brittany Davis, Shaina Shepherd, and Molly Sides (Thunderpussy) pay tribute to the one-and-only Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, whom we tragically lost earlier this month.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which continues to celebrate the release of LYNCH/OZ with additional screenings of the director's ethereal features. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Taste Northwest

This free South Sound food festival is a gourmand's dream come true, featuring a smorgasbord of over 150 food and marketplace vendors. Choose from delicacies like Fisher scones, Cambodian street corn, Dole whip, elephant ears, piroshki, sushi burritos, pie, Korean cheese dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, and piña coladas served in hollowed-out pineapples. In between stuffing your face, check out five stages with live entertainment and comedy, local chef cook-off battles, outdoor beer gardens, and activities. JB

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart

I won't pretend I’m a regular listener of Charlie Puth, but I will say that it's pretty fun to see him become somewhat of this generation's Justin Timberlake. Like Timberlake, his music is sexy, glossy, and rooted in classic R&B and disco. The music video for the 2017 earworm "How Long" even features Puth dancing around a swanky hotel in a fitted suit à la "Suit & Tie." It's only natural that this two-night stint will take place at the Chateau Ste. Michelle winery because you may need a few glasses to dance along to not one, but two soulful white boys (viral singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart is opening). C'mon, you know you want to. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, Saturday-Sunday)

Jonathan Richman

When I first saw a clip of Jonathan Richman performing “The Girl Stands Up to Me Now” on an old Conan O’Brien show, something inside me clicked. Every single dude I grew up with who started their own quirky band with their own weird, faux-earnest personality was really just doing bad Jonathan Richman drag. Except Richman is truly earnest, truly strange, and truly funny. He’s a fucking legend. From his music with the Modern Lovers to his solo stuff, Richman’s career spans several decades, influencing punk and everything that came after it. He’ll be joined onstage by drummer Tommy Larkins. JAS KEIMIG

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, Monday-Wednesday)

Seattle Chamber Music Society: The Concert Truck

The Seattle Chamber Music Society will kick off its Concert Truck series, which takes the masterful chamber musicians on the road in a large food truck-esque vehicle to serve up fresh (and free!) classical tunes in a series of outdoor concerts around Seattle. This week's stops will include Freeway Park (Wed), Columbia City Farmers Market (Thurs), Providence Elizabeth House (Thurs), Seattle Chinese Garden (Fri), Westlake Park (Fri), Ashwood Playfield (Sat), Hing Hay Park (Sat), Bellevue Botanical Garden (Sat), Alki Beach Bathhouse (Sun), and Warren G. Magnuson Park (Sun). AV (Various locations, Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Everyone's favorite glam rock musical follows a genderqueer East German singer who lands in the rural Midwest after a botched sex reassignment surgery. The four-time Tony-winning production blends rock concert sensibilities with cabaret and stand-up comedy to tell the story of showboat Hedwig Robinson's dramatic search for love and fame. If you're somehow not familiar with the glitzy tale, expect a blend of Bowie-like androgyny and Iggy Pop aesthetics. LC

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday-Sunday)

Shimmer: Seattle Summer Butoh Fest 2023

Head to this summer festival to learn more about the fascinating art of butoh, a contemporary form of Japanese performance inspired by ghosts, anguish, rapture, and the grotesque. (If that sounds incredibly cool to you, that's because it is.) Bound to push the envelope, the Seattle-based DAIPANbutoh Collective will present new works set to live music alongside Helen Thorsen and the Brittle Sisters. LC

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown, Friday-Saturday)

Solaris

In this theatrical adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s heady sci-fi Solaris, a group of scientists aboard a space station must orbit a distant planet in an attempt to unravel its secrets. At once freaky and heartfelt, the story reckons with the uncharted terrain within each of its characters. The Seattle Times ranked Solaris as one of their most-anticipated productions of 2023, and if you're not familiar with Lem's work, don't be intimidated—fans of Ursula K. LeGuin and 2001: A Space Odyssey will definitely dig this. LC

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Joey Veltkamp

Queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp gravitates to fiber arts—in recent Bellevue Arts Museum solo exhibition SPIRIT!, he combined images and text from his Bremerton home in cheeky works that referenced everything from roadside signs to retired ferries. This new selection of "soft paintings" maintains his narrative-based, humorous style with imagery of ice cream cones, flowers, and clowns. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)