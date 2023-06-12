The Top 26 Events in Seattle This Week: June 12–18, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Seal

Angel-voiced R&B icon Seal will celebrate 30 years of his eponymous albums Seal I and Seal II with a career retrospective, showcasing his smooth-as-hell vocals and distinctive fusion of soul, folk, pop, dance, and rock music. Just imagine hearing the sensual ballad "Kiss From a Rose" performed live...shivers! AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Louise Post (of Veruca Salt)

More than three decades into her musical career, Louise Post (best known as the co-founder of the '90s alt-rock band Veruca Salt) has released her first-ever solo album, Sleepwalker. The album continues her legacy of grungy, post-riot grrrl rock with fuzzy guitars and catchy Gen X anthems like the lead single "Guilty." AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

READINGS & TALKS

Hetty McKinnon: Tenderheart

I love Australian food writer Hetty McKinnon's cooking ethos. McKinnon got her start with her project Arthur Street Kitchen, where she would deliver salads via bicycle, and has a knack for creating thoughtful vegetarian recipes that don't feel like a consolation prize, thanks to thoughtful touches and creative twists. In her latest release, Tenderheart, McKinnon celebrates both her love of vegetables and her Chinese Australian identity by paying homage to her immigrant father, the person who first introduced her to the glory of fresh produce. The fresh, comforting recipes include miso mushroom ragu with baked polenta, broccoli wontons with umami crisp, crispy potato tacos, carrot and vermicelli buns, and more. She'll be joined in conversation by local author Aran Goyoaga and will sign books after the talk. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bryson Tiller

The first time I heard Bryson Tiller was his feature on Summer Walker's "Playing Games," which samples Destiny's Child's iconic "Say My Name." Although the song isn't technically his, it captures Tiller's "trapsoul" ethos of wrapping '90s R&B nostalgia in trap beats. He will take over the Showbox for two consecutive nights on the Back And I'm Better tour (his first tour in five years!) with the promise of a "trip to the past" and "a glimpse of the future." AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Steve Turner

Rock guitarist and Mudhoney cofounder Stever Turner, who counted Kurt Cobain and Sonic Youth among his fans, spills all the gritty deets on Seattle's skate punks, hardcore kids, and assorted misfits of the '80s and '90s in the down-and-dirty grunge tome Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through the Grunge Explosion. From flophouse shows to stadiums, the genre transformed a kinda-sleepy city into a cultural phenomenon—but, of course, you knew that already. Turner will tell the whole story, including all the weirdo bits you haven't heard before.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

PERFORMANCE

Old Gods of Appalachia

I'll go ahead and ask what we're all wondering: What eldritch horrors loom in the shrouded hills of old Appalachia?! Steve Shell and Cam Collins may be the only folks who know for sure. The co-creators of the fictional horror anthology podcast Old Gods of Appalachia summon a Lovecraftian level of macabre imagination to weave the web of an alternate, or "shadow" Appalachia. Historical elements may feel familiar, but Shell and Collins' hills and hollers are just a smidge off-kilter. The duo's live show will take the form of an old-timey radio play, which is already a pretty creepy format, if you think about it. A rotating cast of actors and musical performances will enhance your shivers. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PRIDE

After Hours: Pride Celebration

Are you a queer adult who loves marine life and cocktails? Head to the Seattle Aquarium after hours for a unique Pride celebration featuring drag performances, a live DJ, a variety of animal-themed activities, and a full bar. Best of all, you'll be granted the rare opportunity to see what sea creatures get up to at night. AV

(Seattle Aquarium, Pike Place Market)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman

Samantha Bee, The Daily Show sharpshooter (and longest-serving correspondent of all time), will buzz into the Pacific Northwest on the heels of her TBS show Full Frontal's cancellation. Don't get too teary-eyed for Bee, though—she's bouncing back with this stage show, which continues to bring her bracing, myth-debunking vision to audiences to make complex issues more accessible. "Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of sex ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher," says Bee. (Insert your own joke about "the birds and the bees" here.) LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Aussie rock phenoms King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, whom Mercury contributor Chris Sutton described as a cross between "Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic" and "the Flaming Lips' visionary shape-shifting," will take the scenic outdoor stage at Carnation Farms in support of their 23rd (!) studio album, Changes. Don't miss opening sets from Filipino rock band Kamikaze Palm Tree and the mysterious DJ Crenshaw.

(Remlinger Farms, Carnation)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons & Drag Queens

Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

VISUAL ART

Summer 2023 Exhibitions Opening Reception

Delight your eyeballs at the Frye's opening party in celebration of their summer exhibitions. You'll be one of the first to peek at Kelly Akashi: Formations, which blends analog photography with old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making, and A Living Legacy: Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art, which brings together art stars responding to "[narratives around] landscape and portraiture traditionally associated with the Frye’s founding collection of nineteenth- and twentieth-century European and American art." Drinks at the no-host bar will wet your whistle for all of the cool art conversations you'll have. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

SATURDAY

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

The Poet Speaks Workshop: African Oral Traditions

Nigerian American broadcast journalist, artist, poet, filmmaker, and educator Amanda Eke will head to Hugo House as part of her touring workshop series, "The Poet Speaks," to school Seattelites on Nigerian and Igbo oral traditions of rhyme and verse. Pulling from her own heritage, Eke invites participants to engage with these and other forms of spoken word culture; the workshop will encourage the development of fresh poetry, spoken word, and "rhyme craft." Eke also hosts a podcast of the same name—give it a listen to pregame for the class. LC

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

COMMUNITY

Fremont Solstice Parade 2023

Celebrate summer at the Fremont Solstice Parade, a Seattle rite of passage known primarily for its elaborately painted (and sometimes just wild 'n' free) nude bicyclists—but also offering plenty of stilt-walking, giant-puppet-operating, and twirling around in circles. The procession, organized by the Fremont Arts Council, is the centerpiece of the Fremont Fair, a weekend-long event that offers even more summer merriment.

(Fremont, Northlake)

FOOD & DRINK

Chef Night

Seize a rare opportunity to savor a meal made from produce grown on the premises—it doesn't get much more "farm-to-table" than this. Oxbow resident chef Seth Fernald and guest chef Andrew Wang (who currently works at the charming French bistro L'Oursin and has previously worked at Light Sleeper, Bunsoy, and Preservation Meat Collective) will join forces to present a dinner made with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, served next to Oxbow's outdoor kitchen and farm plot. The evening will kick off with happy hour beverages and snacks, followed by a scenic tour of the farm and an al fresco dining experience. JB

(Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center)

South Indian Sambar with Payal Shah | Oxbow Workshop

Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew made with pigeon pea and tamarind broth, is a popular dish in South Indian, Sri Lankan and Maldivian cuisines. Chef Payal Shah will demonstrate how to make the soul-soothing regional specialty with seasonal produce from Oxbow Farm. You'll go home with a trusty new recipe to add to your kitchen repertoire, as well as the savvy to be able to make it all year round with whatever produce is currently in season. Not only that, but you'll also get a chance to explore Oxbow's stunning grounds. JB

(Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center)

LIVE MUSIC

Dmitri Matheny with SRJO

Renowned flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny will add his signature warm tones, expert technique, and emotionally effusive improvisations to jazz standards with help from the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. Classics from the program include Antonio Carlos Jobim's Desafinado and Harold Arlen's "Stormy Weather," as well as special pieces from Dmitri's acclaimed album, Cascadia. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope

This Juneteenth concert celebrates African American spirituals and their evolution into contemporary genres like gospel, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop. Performers will include acclaimed opera singer Soloman Howard, lyric soprano Jacqueline Echols, R&B artist James Connor, gospel singer-songwriter Crystal Renee Aikin, and vocal powerhouse Josephine Howell. Music will also ring out from a 40-person choir and a 50-piece orchestra conducted by renowned bandleader Bamon Braxton. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

Seattle City of the Future

Seattle was designated as a "City of Tomorrow" at the 1962 World's Fair in celebration of the Emerald City's forward-thinking nature and emphasis on technology. It's been 60 years, and a lot of development has occurred since then, for better or for worse. This interactive exhibition revisits the question "What does a city of the future look like?" with "a labyrinth of imaginative possibilities," aka installations by 43 local artists, technologists, and civic activists exploring the city's future. Expect a maze of new media and trippy, immersive works—the three-floor show includes inflatables, projections, robotics, a motion-activated light show, mapping software, and more. LC

(Teal Building, Pike/Pine, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Margarita Week U.S.

The volunteer-operated event formerly known as Portland Margarita Week has blossomed into a multi-city affair with a presence in Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Gulp down frosty, limey, salt-rimmed elixirs from various locally owned bars and restaurants for a good cause—four dollars from each margarita sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization El Patojismo in order to assist them in building a new hospitality school outside of Antigua, Guatemala, and sponsors (El Jimador, Patron, Cazadores, Grand Marnier, Ilegal Mezcal, and Herradura) will match each donation. JB

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Beyond Wonderland 2023

Get lost down the rabbit hole into a swirling wonderland of electronic dance music, dazzling art installations, out-of-this-world dancers, carnival rides, and idyllic views from the Gorge at this two-day festival. The lineup this year, which features over fifty artists (!!), includes big-name producers Dillon Francis, Sub Focus, ARMNHMR, Afrojack, SubDocta, and Andy C. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can Presents: Noir

At Can Can's swanky soirée, sparkly performers will "escape into nocturnal revelry" with a song-and-dance performance set to a psychedelic soundscape. (Eyes Wide Shut fans, this one's for you.) Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepped with market-fresh ingredients. LC

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday–Sunday)

Les Misérables

This fresh staging of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony-winning testament to love and survival was described as “a reborn dream of a production” bythe Daily Telegraph. Former theater kids shouldn't miss the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel Les Misérables, which is set against the tumultuous backdrop of 19th-century France.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Seattle International Dance Festival

Talented hoofers from far-flung locales like Switzerland, South Korea, and India will converge on Seattle for another celebration of collaborative contemporary dance. For the festival's 18th year, special guest curators Eva Stone and Donald Byrd have programmed nine packed evenings of performance, including new dance works by international and local companies. Standouts include the French AZOTH Dance Theater's F*** the Boxes, a "playful romp around a world filled with packing boxes," and Khambatta Dance Company's Now What?, a post-COVID questioning of values that somehow volleys between "deep reflection and whimsy." We're intrigued. LC

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Solaris

In this theatrical adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s heady sci-fi Solaris, a group of scientists aboard a space station must orbit a distant planet in an attempt to unravel its secrets. At once freaky and heartfelt, the story reckons with the uncharted terrain within each of its characters. The Seattle Times ranked Solaris as one of their most-anticipated productions of 2023, and if you're not familiar with Lem's work, never fear—fans of Ursula K. LeGuin and 2001: A Space Odyssey will definitely dig this. LC

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Kelly Akashi: Formations

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Akashi is well-known for her fluid forms and focus on craft—she vacillates between analog photography and old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making. Organized by the San José Museum of Art, this exhibition includes nearly a decade of the artist's boundary-pushing work, which tends to meditate on time, materiality, and lineage. Make sure to see Conjoined Tumbleweeds, a newly commissioned bronze cast of plants collected from Poston, Arizona, where members of Akashi's family were incarcerated in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

2023 University of Washington MFA + MDes Thesis Exhibition

Check out what UW's ultra-talented Master of Fine Arts and Master of Design candidates have been up to in this joint exhibition at the Henry. (It seems circumstances have improved since I was in art school, installing sculptures in the bathroom for kicks.) The show will feature works by large-scale painter Dana Blume, multimedia artist Kayla Cochran, field lover Ruby Henrickson, and many others; we suggest popping by the public opening on June 2 for snacks and contextual remarks from the students. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)