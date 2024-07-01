The Top 27 Events in Seattle This Week: July 1–7, 2024



TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Valhalla Dinner Series Featuring Dru Bru

Kick off July with a breezy backyard barbecue-inspired six-course dinner with beer pairings provided by the Snoqualmie Pass brewery Dru Bru. The menu includes fresh, summery pairings like huevos diablos and lemon lime lager, grilled watermelon gazpacho and wild berry cider, ahi tuna poke and hazy session IPA, slow-cooked brisket and Maibock, and raspberry apple pie and Sticke Alt. Plus, chat with the Dru Bru team and Skål executive chef Jonathan Bidgood. JB

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Horse Lords

For eight years now, I've been telling people that Horse Lords have reigned among the greatest live performers in underground rock. On this blog in 2022, I wrote, "Horse Lords have mastered the fine art of hypnosis through manic repetition in their epic compositions, but offering slight variations in riffs and intensities to maintain a vibrant edge. It would be easy to plunge into monotony with this approach, but Horse Lords—Max Eilbacher, Andrew Bernstein, Owen Gardner, and Sam Haberman—savvily alter their parts and forge fascinating microtonal textures to avoid stasis." All of that applies to their new live album, As It Happened: Horse Lords Live, which corrals HL songs dating back to 2014's Hidden Cities. But don't just take my word for it. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy's also a fan. He told Stereogum: "I'm mesmerized by how impossible their music seems... It's not much you see anymore,... a real band forging a super-individual language." Dad-rock-icon validation! STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Vera Project, Uptown)

Todd Rundgren: ME/WE

Prog rock wizard Todd Rundgren will stop by on his ME/WE tour with songs from his nearly six-decade-long music career. During that time, Rundgren recorded 27 solo albums (plus dozens more with his bands Utopia and Nazz); produced iconic albums like New York Doll's debut, Patti Smith Group's Waves, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell; and composed several scores for TV and film, including that of Dumb and Dumber, Pee Wee’s Playhouse, and Crime Story—how's that for a resume? My fingers are crossed that he'll play some songs from his 1972 glam-rock masterpiece Something/Anything? AV

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

Clarion West Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy 2024 Reading Series

Speculative fiction champions Clarion West are offering some serious interplanetary inspiration with a "Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy," which includes a reading series with luminary authors. This week's talk features Cadwell Turnbull, the award-winning author of The Lesson, No Gods, No Monsters, and We are the Crisis. Show up to expand your horizons. LC

(Seattle Public Library - Central, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Flock! Live Queer Comedy

Calling all trans, bi, sapphic, gay, butch, femme, pan, enby, and ally folks! This recurring night of stand-up pulls from the well of Seattle's finest queer comedians, and it's grown to become one of the city's buzziest showcases. This time around, FLOCK! will head to Capitol Hill's newest comedy haunt, so head there to squawk along with the best of 'em. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

FILM

Hecklevision: Independence Day

I remember it like it was yesterday. It's 2002, and my bedraggled social studies teacher, clearly imperiled by the prospect of having to instruct the class for one more second, squeaks a TV/VCR on a wheeled cart to the front of the classroom. We wait with bated breath. On the screen? Will Smith. The film? Independence Day. I spend the next 56 minutes in pure rapture as Smith joins forces with Jeff Goldblum to fight off fuck-face aliens in the name of America. The film is two-and-a-half hours long, so we're forced to watch it in installments over three days. I spend each of those days maniacally filling my mom in on Independence Day after school, like a soap opera fan after several espressos. I am 11 and I am free. Point is, you should watch Independence Day in honor of the Fourth of July (and ME)! Who cares if we all hate America now? That's not the point. Plus, this Hecklevision screening will let you broadcast your hot takes straight to the screen. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Beck with Symphony Orchestra

This tour is for those of us who haven't liked a Beck album since 2002's Sea Change. With the help of the Seattle Symphony, alt-rock's postmodern prince will treat fans to a performance featuring hits and deep cuts reimagined for the orchestra. Here's to hoping he'll throw in a track from his 1993 anti-folk album, One Foot in the Grave, which was recorded nearby in Olympia, WA. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

THURSDAY

FILM

The Shining: Annual July 4th Ball

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so head to this Fourth of July Ball at the Overlook Hotel, aka the Beacon, for Stanley Kubrick's slow-burn masterpiece. The Shining's spine-chilling setting, full of lonely halls and snowy mazes, should help keep you cool on a hot summer eve. Adapted from the Stephen King psychological horror novel, the flick owes at least some of its dramatic effect to the Pacific Northwest, too—it features the iconic exterior of the Timberline Lodge. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOURTH OF JULY

Seafair 4th of July

Though I'm firmly in the drones > fireworks camp, I hear some people out there still like their big, fiery booms. If that's you, find a spot with a view of Lake Union and prepare for quite the spectacle. Gas Works is the traditional spot to watch from, where you'll find beer gardens, food vendors, and live music, but good luck if you have to cross any bridges after it's over (traffic will be a nightmare). Lake Union Park also offers direct views, food vendors, and lawn games. Though the event is generally free, you can pay to reserve a seat in a gated-off section with security. While this might be good for safety, it's a bummer for those who want to BYOB. Plan accordingly! SL

(Gas Works Park & Lake Union Park)

FRIDAY

FILM

MaXXXine

Indie horror ace Ti West (The Sacrament, The House of the Devil) returned in 2022 with a Southern-fried A24 slasher. Following a gang of youth cruising through rural Texas in the '70s, X drew clear inspiration from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but still managed to craft a pretty fresh story centered around a psychopathic elderly villain. West made the best of it, quickly releasing the follow-up backstory Pearl, and MaXXXine will conclude the freaky trilogy. Who's the common denominator? Mia Goth, our 21st-century version of Shelley Duvall. She'll reprise her role as Maxine, a porn starlet hellbent on real fame in a serial killer-ridden Los Angeles. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Cortex

French jazz-fusion group Cortex is a noted favorite of hip-hop artists with their 1975 album, Troupeau Blue, which has been sampled by Tyler, the Creator, MF DOOM, Madlib, and more. The ensemble, led by founding member Alain Mion, will stop by Seattle for a rare performance of tracks from their five influential albums. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Business Casual presents "Cowboys"

LA-born, Brooklyn-based sketch trio Business Casual takes a bicoastal approach to comedy—you're as likely to spot them at New York Comedy Festival as the San Francisco Sketch Fest. (You might've also caught one of their Funny or Die skits.) The gang (Jeremy Elder, Cory Peter Lane, and Hunter Saling) recommends you saddle up for their weirdo, high-energy mish-mash of sketch, improvisation, and clowning. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

Double Features

Know what's better than one movie? Two movies. Hear me out. While double features are lengthy, butt-numbing, and potentially exhausting, they also offer the viewer something that's typically unachievable when watching a single film: Additional cultural context. After all, cinema is not created in a vacuum, and all art informs all other art in one way or another. What does Hiroshi Shimizu's 1936 road portrait Mr. Thank You have to do with Speed, starring Sandra Bullock and her tousled bob? How did the Beatles frenzy flick I Wanna Hold Your Hand inform Eckhart Schmidt's poppy art horror Der Fan? The Beacon will make it easy for you to find out this month. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Fantasy A Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by The Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy A Gets A Mattress also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival—grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle. He'll attend this special screening to offer a Q&A session with the filmmakers. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Missy Elliott - OUT OF THIS WORLD - THE EXPERIENCE

I simply cannot convey my level of enthusiasm about this show in just a few sentences. The icon, the myth, the legend Missy Elliott will embark on her first-ever headlining tour. That's right, the queen of rap has opened for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Jay-Z, but never headlined—which can't compute in my Missy-loving brain. The first time I saw Missy Elliott was in 2002 when the music video for "Work It" dropped. In the video, Missy sports a sideways angora pageboy hat, which I went proceeded to copy through my next three years of elementary school. As Ms. Jackson once said, "[Missy is] always ahead of the curve," and truer words have never been spoken. Between her feminist, queer, body-positive, and sex-positive lyrics and fearless creativity, the music industry still hasn't caught up to her 1997 debut Supa Dupa Fly. Go, get ur freak on at her OUT OF THIS WORLD tour featuring frequent collaborators Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Zine Fest

Zine culture tends to emphasize approachability, community-building, and nontraditional art, and that ethos is hard to find fault with—who doesn't appreciate open-minded art-sharing, DIY spirit, and Sharpies? Show up for all things indie publishing at this day-long celebration of zines, which will include over 60 local artists, a make-your-own-zine workshop, and a zine library. Whether you're a risograph wizard or still learning this technique, you'll be welcomed. LC

(420 15th Ave E, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks

In my opinion, happiness could be defined as 200,000 Lego bricks arranged in "hands-on construction areas" for free play, and MOHAI's latest exhibition makes the dream come true. Towers of Tomorrow also features models of skyscrapers from all over the world, constructed by a real-deal "Lego-certified professional," Ryan McNaught. (Cool job alert!) Visitors can scope McNaught's plastic creations and imagine their own by adding to a futuristic Lego "metropolis" inside the exhibit.LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday)

FILM

I Used to Be Funny

I never anticipated needing to explain that Rachel Sennott is "currently funny," but this flick's title leaves me eager to confirm that she's hilarious. (Although, if you've seen Shiva Baby or Bottoms, you're already well aware.) In Ally Pankiw's I Used to Be Funny, a stand-up struggling with PTSD seeks out a missing teen who she used to nanny. Sennott always understands the assignment, so I'm anticipating something vulnerable and comical and a little weird. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday & Wednesday)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Tuesday–Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Seafood Boil at All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar

Tie on a bib, roll up your sleeves, and prepare to get messy with All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar's summer seafood boil, which contains an abundance of mussels, clams, shrimps, snow crab, and scallops. You get to choose between traditional, spicy, or miso broth, all served tableside. JB

(Hotel 1000, Downtown, Thursday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

ODESZA - The Finale

Electronic duo ODESZA will make their way back to their home state for their final tour stop supporting their fourth album, The Last Goodbye. The album features contributions from a wide variety of artists, including electronic composer/vocalist Julianna Barwick, pop singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu, legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette, and more. Don't miss opening sets from like-minded electronica artists Tinlicker (night one), Bob Moses (night two), Ben Böhmer (night three), and Drama and Golden Features on all three nights. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Thursday–Saturday)

TARBOO

The Olympic Peninsula’s newest venue, lodge, and community hub Quilcene Lantern will open its doors this summer with the inaugural TARBOO music festival. With an emphasis on PNW indie music, the lineup shines with highlights like singer-songwriter Kate Davis, indie pop duo Pure Bathing Culture, "gunk pop" outfit Black Ends, electro-pop whiz Tomo Nakayama, and many more. Each performance will take place in Lantern’s central space, a 90-year-old barn surrounded by over 50 acres of woodlands in the foothills of the Olympic Mountains. AV

(Quilcene Lantern, Quilcene, Thursday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride

In the words of Harvey Milk, "It takes no compromise to give people their rights." MOHAI's latest exhibition pays tribute to 50 years of Seattle's rainbow-hued festivities with a curated selection of Pride posters. 50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride draws special attention to the organizing efforts of the city's LGBTQ+ community, who commemorate the '69 Stonewall rebellion each June with queer-centered festivities. Visitors can view "digitized replicas" of Seattle Pride posters spanning five decades, including entries from the diverse, politically savvy '80s- and '90s-era Freedom Day Committee. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday)

Anida Yoeu Ali: Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence

Tacoma-based artist Anida Yoeu Ali's solo debut at the Seattle Art Museum blends elements of performance, religious aesthetics, and mythical heroines to disrupt notions of otherness, "transcend the ordinary," and reflect on her upbringing as a Cham-Muslim refugee who migrated from Cambodia. In Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence, two site-specific performances by Ali—The Buddhist Bug and The Red Chador—are explored through transformative "artifacts," including garments worn by the artist and others during the performances, plus videos, photographs, and installation art. LC

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Sunday; closing)

Claudia Fitch: Models and Messengers

Little has been revealed about Seattle-based artist Claudia Fitch's solo exhibition Models and Messengers, but I'm already intrigued. The artist's smart, playful sculptural work is always a quizzical journey for the eyeballs, often sourcing cultural narratives from pop and art history to bold, inventive ends. I'm excited to see what she's come up with this time—will she be working in bronze, ceramic, cast resin, or another medium entirely? (Fitch has also created quite a few of the city's public works; see if you recognize any.) LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday–Saturday; opening)

MAD STUDIO

As former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig wrote back in 2022, "To be an arts writer in Seattle is to be continually in awe of the site-specific works dreamed up by artists-in-residence at MadArt Studio." Sadly, MadArt's final exhibition is upon us, and the group show will pay tribute to the organization's 15-year legacy. All past MadArt artists were invited to "propose works that referenced, extended, or resonated with their original MadArt creations," leading to a whopping 51-piece showcase that incorporated lesser-visited areas of the MadArt space, like the mezzanine office and the kitchen. It's a fitting final tribute to MadArt's immersive art ethos. LC

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday)