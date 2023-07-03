The Top 28 Events in Seattle This Week: July 3–9, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FOURTH OF JULY

Seattle Wind Symphony & Chorus Present: Star-Spangled Spectacular

I do not, nor will I ever consider myself patriotic, but sometimes when I'm stuck in traffic and there is nothing on the radio, I try my hand at the Star Spangled Banner. It's incredibly difficult to sing and offers some insight into those famous National Anthem fails (justice for Fergie!) This Independence Day, embrace the national anthem for what it is—a fun song to sing—with the Seattle Wind Symphony's eighth annual Star-Spangled Spectacular. The symphony will be joined by guest trumpet soloist Sarah Viens for a program of festive American classics old and new by composers Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, Omar Thomas, Sammy Nestico, and John Philip Sousa. And yes, the Star Spangled Banner! AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

TUESDAY

FOURTH OF JULY

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth 2023

As Meg van Huygen wrote last year, "Seattle's OG Fourth of July celebration is so popular that they don’t even bother putting 'July' in the event name, because everybody knows what’s up." Seafair’s annual, nationally recognized fireworks show comes complete with pyrotechnics exploding up above Lake Union and “choreographed” to a very loud pre-recorded musical score. Gas Works Park is the traditional spot to watch it from, where you'll find beer gardens, scads of food vendors, live bands, and a glow-in-the-dark dance party. On the other side of the lake at Lake Union Park, you'll find a slightly more laidback vibe with food trucks, a bar, and a DJ, plus a darker sky view of the fireworks—though they'll still be choreographed to the music. You can also watch it from the lake, if you're lucky enough to have access to a boat!

(Gas Works Park & Lake Union Park)

Bellevue Family 4th

Bop along to live music and grab grub from over 20 on-site food trucks while you celebrate the nation's founders, or whatever. Thirty-one years strong, Bellevue Family 4th is one of those safe, fam-friendly gatherings that reminds you that picnicking in a big crowd is actually kinda fun. Throughout the afternoon, blues, rock, and folk acts will take the stage, but make sure to stick around until 10:05 pm for a "spectacular" fireworks show, which will be synchronized with a live performance by Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. LC

(Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue)

FILM

The Shining

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so head to this Fourth of July Ball at the Overlook Hotel, aka the Beacon, for Stanley Kubrick's slow-burn masterpiece. The Shining's spine-chilling setting, full of lonely halls and snowy mazes, should help keep you cool on a hot summer eve. Adapted from the Stephen King psychological horror novel, the flick owes at least some of its dramatic effect to the Pacific Northwest, too—it features the iconic exterior of the Timberline Lodge. Also, if you need more convincing, Shelley Duvall is in it. You're welcome. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick

Former Drive-By Trucker Jason Isbell will bring his blend of roots-rock, country, and Americana back to town for an outdoor concert in support of his fourteenth album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. Taking its title from a venue where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley began their careers, the album employs raw instrumentation and autobiographical songwriting. They will be joined by the folk-rock outfit Deer Tick. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Real Change Open House

Real Change is an organization well worth your time and support—the weekly local newspaper brings much-needed attention to issues faced by low-income and homeless people in Seattle. Drop by this open house to take part in a free tour of the award-winning organization's Pioneer Square headquarters, view original art by local artists and vendors, and meet the staff that keeps the paper chugging along. Yes, there'll be snacks and bevvies, too. LC

(Real Change, Pioneer Square)

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana FUN, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will rev to life with Grease on July 6, made complete with a vibey set by DJ Disco Vinnie.Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site, then enjoy the leathered flick in all its melodic, casually problematic glory. (Are you a Sandra Dee or a Rizzo?) LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

LIVE MUSIC

Le Tigre

Post-riot grrrl progenitors Le Tigre (consisting of Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and JD Samson) are embarking on their first tour in eighteen years, and my former teenage self is screaming. Their weirdo blend of dance-punk, doo-wop, and bubblegum pop is wonderfully fun and danceable with punchy feminist lyrics (personal favorites include "What's yr take on Cassavetes? Misogynist? Genius?" and "'You're getting old,' that's what they'll say, but don't give a damn I'm listening anyway.") Seattle-based indie rock band Who Is She?—who could be Le Tigre's musical offspring—will open. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Satya Doyle Byock

Portland-based psychotherapist Satya Doyle Byock posits that "quarterlifers," folks aged 16-36, feel unfulfilled, unmoored, and unclear on their life purpose. Um, no, Byock!! I'm fine!! I totally have it all together. I can't relate to this at all. (Was that convincing enough?) Anyway, pop culture and psychology tend to ignore this weirdo stage of the developmental journey, but Byock is on the case, blending storytelling, mythology, Jungian psychology, client case studies, and more to offer a "compassionate roadmap" for people who are utterly confused at this stage of life. It can't hurt, right? LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ron Lynch, Derek Sheen, Seth Milstein, and Dewa Dorje

Alt-comedy hero Ron Lynch, who studied at Second City Chicago and has hosted the Tomorrow! variety show in LA for 17 years, will pop by Seattle to get irreverent alongside "cuddly mess of insecurities" Derek Sheen, local laugher Seth Milstein, and Dewa Dorje, host of comedy talk show Dee's Nuts. (If Lynch's voice sounds familiar, you're right—he's lent his chops to characters on Home Movies, Bob's Burgers, and Tom Goes to the Mayor.) LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Dead & Company: The Final Tour

In 2015, the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir teamed up with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers), and Jeff Chimenti (Fare Thee Well, RatDog) for the first time, forming a jammy, weed-scented stadium act where Deadheads and Mayerheads can live in harmony. The ensemble will stop by the Gorge on their final tour together (excluding Kreutzmann) for a weekend of unique setlists in true Grateful Dead fashion. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Bakeshop Pop-Up

This new pop-up with a focus on baked goods will highlight 10 local "micro-bakeries." Score some buttery croissant treats from the street food vendor Oh Dang, hand-rolled bagels from Aaron's Bagels, and other forms of carb-y goodness. Plus, scope out the other vendors selling food and handmade goods at the South Lake Union Saturday market. JB

(South Lake Union Saturday Market, South Lake Union)

LIVE MUSIC

Big Freedia

New Orleans bounce royalty Big Freedia is known for her high-energy live shows that typically involve audience members twerking on stage while she hypes them up. For that reason, it's not surprising that the Queen Diva holds the Guinness World Record for most people twerking simultaneously. In honor of Supernova's second birthday, "release ya wiggle" with tracks from Freedia's newly released sophomore album Central City, which features collabs with Lil Wayne, Ciara, and Faith Evans. There will also be sets from Supernova's resident DJs, aerialists, drag queens, go-go dancers, and more. This is a party you won't want to miss! AV

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

Hank Williams Jr.

Here's your chance to see a living country legend in the flesh. Southern rock pioneer (and original nepo baby) Hank Williams Jr. began his career performing with his father, the late, great Hank Williams, before forging his own identity complete with aviator sunglasses and a gritty, rock-influenced sound. Now, nearly six decades and 54 studio albums (!!) into his career, Williams has collaborated with Dan Auerbach (of the Black Keys) for an album of blues covers entitled Rich White Honky Blues. He will play songs from the album along with old classics from his and his father's career. Trad-folk ensemble Old Crow Medicine Show will open. AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Queer Prom Seattle 2023: The GAYLA

Chances are good that Queer Prom Seattle will be a little cooler than your high school's shindig. The rainbow-hued dance will return for its fifth year for a night of burlesque, comedy, and drag elegance by 12 performers, including P. No Noire, Faggedy Randy, and Margo Mayhem, plus DJs and queer vendors. The bash will close out with a Queer Court competition, leading to the crowning of a Queer Monarch—think of it like a traditional school prom court of popular kids, but like, less jocks and cheerleaders and much, much more glitter. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Diana Krall

Diana Krall will show off her penchant for blues, pop, and jazz standards which have earned her three Grammys and eight Juno Awards. With its pastoral views and extensive wine list, Chateau Ste. Michelle is the ideal venue for Krall’s signature smokey contralto vocals and elegant piano playing. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and More: High School Reunion Tour

West Coast rapper and national treasure Snoop Dogg, whom Mercury writer Leilani Polk once called "the smoke-hazed king of ganja love," will light up the White River Amphitheatre with his High School Reunion tour. The star-studded tour features a lineup pulled straight from your teenage CD collection, with hip-hop royalty like Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama. AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which continues to celebrate the release of LYNCH/OZ with screenings of ethereal features Eraserhead and Lost Highway. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

HUMP! Hardcore

If you've seen past HUMP! lineups, you know entries to our amateur porn festival can span from silly and playful to hardcore kink. Well, this one's for you, kinksters! For HUMP! Hardcore we've selected the dirtiest, most intense, and most shocking HUMP! entries from the past 18 years and starting today, you can watch them all in the comfort of your very own sex dungeon designed to look like a doctor's office. There will be latex, there will be spit-roasting, there will be... fish? We weren't lyin' when we said shit gets a little kinky. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Streaming, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival

Unlock your inner hedonist and embrace the joys of unbridled gluttony and abundance at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of all the frozen dairy treats you can eat from over 75 local and national brands. The event will also include additional food and drink vendors, games, and tunes from Boombox Kid, DJ Chardonnay, DJ Essex, DJ Indica Jones, and the '80s New Wave cover band Prom Date Mixtape. JB

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Everyone's favorite glam rock musical follows a genderqueer East German singer who lands in the rural Midwest after a botched sex reassignment surgery. The four-time Tony-winning production blends rock concert sensibilities with cabaret and stand-up comedy to tell the story of showboat Hedwig Robinson's dramatic search for love and fame. If you're somehow not familiar with the glitzy tale, expect a blend of Bowie-like androgyny and Iggy Pop aesthetics. LC

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday-Sunday)

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival

A staple of the city's summer theater scene for over 20 years, the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival will return for another round of Shakespearean shenanigans in sunny Volunteer Park's new-ish amphitheater. Attendees will find a variety of approaches to the Bard's dramatics across three stages, so pack a picnic and sit back for the shows. Performances from 10 local theater companies are on the docket. LC

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Solaris

In this theatrical adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s heady sci-fi Solaris, a group of scientists aboard a space station must orbit a distant planet in an attempt to unravel its secrets. At once freaky and heartfelt, the story reckons with the uncharted terrain within each of its characters. The Seattle Times ranked Solaris as one of their most-anticipated productions of 2023, and if you're not familiar with Lem's work, don't be intimidated—fans of Ursula K. LeGuin and 2001: A Space Odyssey will definitely dig this. LC

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Dana Claxton: Monsen Photography Lecture Exhibition

Hunkpapa Lakota photographer, filmmaker, and performance artist Dana Claxton presents this series of powerful works spanning her 35-year career. Reckoning with Native representation and the colonial histories of the United States and Canada, Claxton's varied art practice aims to amplify Indigenous perspectives, responding to harmful Native stereotypes with humor and contrast. (We're fans of Headdress, a series featuring figures swathed in beadwork to "extol Indigenous cultural abundance.") LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)

Guma’ Gela’: Part Land, Part Sea, All Ancestry

Queer CHamoru art collective Guma' Gela', which is comprised of members from the Mariana Islands and its diaspora, explores their own motto—"part land, part sea, all ancestry"—in this varied exhibition of sculptures, soundscape, writing, printmaking, textiles, and more. It's a unique opportunity to learn more about CHamoru culture while checking out bright, textural works by 13 creators in the Pacific Northwest and Guam. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Monday/Wednesday-Sunday)

Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood)

In the recent Art and Performance guide (which is in print, and available all over the city), Jas Keimig described the concept of the installation FLÓÐ (Flood) at the National Nordic Museum as "meditating on climate change." That's certainly how one can read it, but my experience of the work, which is by Icelandic artist and musician Jónsi and occupies a huge space in the museum, recalled less the inevitable underwater Anthropocene world with its sad sea sounds and scent of seaweed, and more Seattle in the middle of winter. Though we have left those short and beautifully bleak days, they can still be found here, in the heart of the Nordic Museum. The strip of flickering light above, the mist, the coldness of it all. One with proper Pacific Northwest blood feels very much at home here. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday-Sunday)