The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 20-26, 2021

Editor's note: due to the spread of the omicron variant, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

COMEDY

Hari Kondabolu’s New Material Night

"It's not always a guaranteed pleasure to watch comedians working out new material, but Hari Kondabolu is not just any comedian," wrote former Stranger writer Sean Nelson. "You could make the case that his asides, self-edits, and ad-libs are as funny as the individual finished bits." Be the first to hear the comic's latest material.

Rendezvous (Belltown)

FILM

Collide-O-Scope Xmess 2021

Free your mind of traditional yuletide imagery with this "wondrously demented" video collage of whimsical seasonal ephemera and unearthed holiday obscurities from your favorite freaks at Collide-O-Scope.

Online

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Lumia Ensemble Presents: To The Dawn

Celebrate the winter solstice with an evening of live singing and poetry. The Lumia Ensemble's debut performance will feature secular works by composers Ēriks Ešenvalds, Jocelyn Hagen, Joanna Marsh, and more.

Chapel Performance Space (Wallingford)

The Music of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Local jazz pianists Alex Guilbert, Nelda Swiggett, Chris, McCarthy, and Ryan Burns will revive Vince Guaraldi's beloved 1965 soundtrack front to back—because that's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown!

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

SHOPPING

Holiday Meat Market Bazaar

Load up on last-minute carnivorous treats at this bazaar, which will have quality cuts of meat, to-go cocktails, pastries from Sweet Nothings & More, small gifts from Fluert Boutique, and other goodies. If you need some fuel for your shopping, Lady Jaye will serve smoked wagyu burgers and wagyu fat old fashioneds.

Lady Jaye (West Seattle)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Longest Night: Solstice Ceremony 2021

Spend the longest and darkest night of the year in a dreamlike state as the theater transforms into a space for live music, guided movement, wellness activities, participatory rituals, and "countless inventions culled from subconscious states." The event will double as a going-away party for Northwest Film Forum's Executive Director, Vivian Hua, as well as a celebration of Sagittarius and Capricorn season, so be sure to invite all your fiery and earthy friends.

Northwest Film Forum (Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

The Royal Room's 10th Anniversary Party

The Royal Room is celebrating 10 years in business with live music and happy hour all night long. Stop by to see a wide variety of music, including sets from alt-rockers The Lesser Disciples and jazz outfit The Sonny Clark Memorial Sextet. Also on the lineup are the '70s funk-inspired F2D and blues-rock locals The Jelly Rollers.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Emerald City Gala

This holiday party and networking event invites you to dress in your holiday best and float between Capitol Hill's holy trifecta of music venues (Neumos, Barboza, and The Runaway) and make connections with your fellow creatives. The organizers are teaming up with Seattle Cozy Connections for a winter essentials drive this year, so bring along some gently used warm clothing to donate.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

BeautyBoiz Present ICONZ: Britney Spears

It's Britney, bitch! Celebrate Britney Spears's newfangled freedom at this BeautyBoiz tribute party. DJs Ricki Leigh, Stevie 303, and Rowan Ruthless will be playing your favorite pop star's hits all night long, boosted by drag performances by Monday Mourning, Kylie Mooncakes, Tinashea Monet, Issa Man, and Hoochie Papa.

Supernova (Sodo)

Christmas with the Byrd Ensemble

Enjoy an immersive, family-friendly holiday experience as The Byrd Ensemble churns out Christmas carols and storytelling over wintery soundscapes.

Chapel Performance Space (Wallingford)

Control Room Ft. Ian Kim Judd

Control Room is Kremwerk's newest weekly DJ night that features underground electronic music from open to close. This week will host Ian Kim Judd who will bring you a night of lush ambient soundscapes.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

Flammable Presents: The 7th Annual Pezzner Christmas Party

Monkey Loft's perennial holiday host will take the stage for the seventh year in a row, supported this time by Erin O'Connor-Drew of TrainCarHouseParty, Aivilo of Shameless ofc, and Brian Lyons of Flammable.

Monkey Loft (Sodo)

Home For The Holidays

Join South Hudson Music Project as they present their annual holiday celebration that welcomes Seattle-born jazz musicians (like the Bell Thompson Quartet and the Katie Webster Group) home for the holidays.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

Manic Pixie Dream Girls: A Night of Live Drag Backed By Live Music!

We know what you're thinking, but rest assured: The manic pixie dream queens involved in this musical drag revue will do anything but enable sad boi behavior. Instead, you can expect a night of live music from local bands Sexy Apollo, Some Fucking Vegan, and Sky Mar paired with live drag with Issa Man, Diamond Lil, and Britt Brutality.

Cafe Racer (Capitol Hill)

Sugar Plum Gary

A misanthropic disposition combined with a strong satanist worldview distinguishes Sugar Plum Gary from other yuletide figures. Every year around this time, "somewhat beloved storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery" slips into a red onesie and takes the stage to give audience members completely unsolicited advice on how to best navigate the season, and it's often pretty funny if you're into dark, absurd humor. What's his favorite holiday decorating tip? In an interview with Brett Hamil in City Arts, Sugar Plum Gary gives his answer: I like to "find a dark place and put myself in a corner and wait," he says, with a creepy uncle grin. Merry Christmas. RICH SMITH

18th & Union (Central District)

SHOPPING

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall Procrastination Lane Night Market

Take a stroll down "Procrastination Lane," a market devoted to all you last-minute gift-givers out there. In addition to local vendors, the lot will also offer hot cocoa, cider, and cookies.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall (Georgetown)

SATURDAY

FILM

Fiddler on the Roof Sing-along

Take part in a time-honored traditiooooon by enjoying free Chinese takeout and a Fiddler on the Roof sing-along with live klezmer music by Orkestyr Farfeleh, which will be followed by a screening of the film.

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Queen Anne)

MUSIC

Miracle On 1st Ave - 11th Annual Christmas Dance Party

Re-Bar has passed the mantel of their annual holiday dance party to the faithful Monkey Loft. Join Nick Valentine (as Saint Nick) along with DJs Reverend Riz Rollins, Hector Rodriguez, WD4D, Dane Garfield Wilson, and B2B Ailvilo for a most festive get-down.

Monkey Loft (Sodo)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Concert of Duke Ellington's Sacred Music

Watch Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra pay homage to the jazz legend Duke Ellington as they play the notable Sacred Music. This performance will also feature guest vocalists Dee Daniels and Jacqueline Tabor along with special guest tap dancer Alex Dugdale.

Town Hall (First Hill)

Zony Mash & Sweeter Than The Day

Join Zony Mash for two consecutive nights to hear a mix of original avant-rock and jazz jams, plus a few classic covers.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Drive My Car

Adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's latest feature (Japan's official 2022 Oscar submission) follows a widowed theater director and a chauffeur who meet in Hiroshima and face their dark pasts together during long drives.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne (Monday-Friday)

MUSIC

Blind Boys of Alabama

Five-time Grammy winners and Gospel Hall of Fame inductees The Blind Boys of Alabama will post up in Belltown for three consecutive nights to support their most recent album, Talkin' Christmas.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Tuesday-Thursday)

Seattle Men's Chorus: Snow Business

In a slight spin from their landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling tracks of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more.

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Tuesday & Thursday)

The Totally Christmas Sing-Along

Place your Christmas spirit in the hands of George Michael (RIP), Mariah Carey, and other shiny stars at this holiday sing-along comprising over 30 Christmas-themed music videos.

Central Cinema, Central District (Wednesday-Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

ACT Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol is a dependable, simple pleasure, with just enough variation to warrant returning year after year. For the 46th (!) edition, Julie Beckman will direct and Amy Thone and R. Hamilton Wright will alternate as Scrooge.

ACT Theatre, First Hill (Tuesday-Friday & Sunday)

Christmastown: A Holiday Noir

If your holiday season lacks slinky dames, growling gumshoes, and hard-boiled bosses, try Seattle playwright Wayne Rawley's Christmas noir, back onstage once again.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Wednesday-Friday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

Seattle Public Theater will restage this hit holiday musical from a script by the top-notch sketch comedy outfit the Habit (plus Jeff Schell), which peppers the rip-roaring action with songs, jokes, and more.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker is a lascivious holiday show experience with sugar plum fairies, exciting clothes-dropping times, and more swanky fun.

Triple Door, Downtown (Tuesday-Friday & Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge. RICH SMITH

McCaw Hall, Queen Anne (Tuesday-Friday & Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas!

Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man) and illustrious friends like Adé, Waxie Moon, Mandy Price, Faggedy Randy will lead a fearless investigation into the War on Christmas. Their weapons: "ALL NEW hilarious comedy, songs, dance numbers, amazing videos and partial nudity!"

Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District (Wednesday-Friday)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

The Puget Sound is filled with lights throughout the holiday season, but no vessel can compete with Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship, which docks in 65 waterfront communities to serenade people onshore and onboard with its resident choir. Those who choose to board the ship will enjoy photos with Santa, a reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and kids' activities. For a less family-oriented option, you can trail behind in a 21+ boat with rotating themes each week. It's also free to watch from the shore.

Various locations (Monday-Thursday)