The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 10-16, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

The Modern Tiffin with Priyanka Naik

Vegan chef and author Priyanka Naik will chat with Book Larder and vegan author and blogger Joanne Molinaro (a.k.a. "the Korean Vegan") and TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung about her new book The Modern Tiffin, a collection of internationally inspired vegan recipes.

Virtual via Book Larder

MUSIC

Tool

The 13-year wait for Fear Inoculum, the latest album by slithery quartet Tool, seemed borderline excessive—an impious gestation period that promised either an abomination or a glorious new evolutionary stage for heavy-lidded prog-metal. The truth lies somewhere in the middle. The album’s 10 tracks stay the course with unusual time signatures, shuddersome production techniques, and touches of sly humor. At the same time, the canvas Tool is using feels much bigger, as they let musical ideas stretch out and grow and allow for grooves that are easier to sink into and get comfortable within. At least until the knives come out. ROBERT HAM

Tacoma Dome

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Banned!

SIFF's five-part lecture series spotlights films throughout history that have been banned from the public at one time or another, whether they were offending traditional religious sensibilities or calling out a nation’s colonial legacy.

SIFF Film Center (Queen Anne)

MUSIC

Punch Brothers with Haley Heynderickx

Grammy award-winning bluegrass five-piece Punch Brothers will perform just ahead of the release of their new album, Hell on Church Street, which reimagines Tony Rice’s Church Street Blues. The Punch Brothers have been known for this type of reinvention throughout their career, innovating the sound and traditions of modern folk and bluegrass music. Supporting the quintet will be folk-singer songwriter Haley Heynderickx who gained popularity from critics and fans alike after the release of her 2018 album I Need to Start a Garden.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Jonathan Evison with Robert Sindelar — Small World: A Novel

Bainbridge Island author Jonathan Evison (All About Lulu, West of Here, and This Is Your Life, Harriet Chance!) will read from his latest novel, Small World, alongside Third Place Books' Robert Sindelar.

Virtual via Third Place Books

THURSDAY

COMEDY

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

The award-winning comedian and SNL vet David Spade, who now co-hosts the weekly comedy panel The Netflix Afterparty alongside London Hughes and Fortune Feimster, will bring his jokes to Seattle.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

FILM

Parkway of Broken Dreams Screening + Q&A

Through interviews and archival footage, Parkway of Broken Dreams spotlights the artists, poets, musicians, and DJs who helmed the influential (albeit short-lived) art scene along one road in the then-cultural wasteland of 1990s Las Vegas. This one-night-only screening will be followed by a Q&A and discussion with the director, PJ Perez.

SIFF Film Center (Queen Anne)

MUSIC

Yellacatt with AUSTEN and David James

Seattle-based electronic pop star YellaCatt will bring an evening of intergalactic sounds with her signature eccentric style. Joining her will be locals AUSTEN and David James.

High Dive (Fremont)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Maz Jobrani

On the heels of his Peacock comedy special Pandemic Warrior, the network-TV stalwart Maz Jobrani will regale you with his takes on society.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Whose Live Anyway

The cast members of the Emmy-winning show Whose Line Is It Anyway?—including Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis, and Bellingham-born Ryan Stiles—will play their hilarious improv games onstage.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

MUSIC

Cash'd Out

Cash'd Out, a San Diego-based Johnny Cash tribute band has been called “next best thing to Johnny Cash,” by critics. Transporting audiences back in time with faithful performances, the group is fueled by genuine love and admiration for the late country singer. They've even been praised for their authenticity by Cash's daughter Cindy and his producer Lou Robin.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

#FREEBRITNEY - A Dance Party Honoring The Queen of Pop & Other Pop Artists

Britney is feeling "stronger than yesterday" since being freed from her conservatorship. Celebrate by dancing along to your favorite nostalgic hits by the pop princess and more. You better work, bitch!

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Hit Explosion (with Horn Section)

Northwest party band Hit Explosion will be joined by a full horn section for a fun night of influential dance hits from the '70s and '80s played live.

Nectar (Fremont)

Khemmis with Vile Creature

Metal trio Khemmis formed in Denver, Colorado in 2012 and has since lured in audiences with their blend of doom and traditional heavy metal. They will be taking the stage just after the release of their fourth album Deceiver. Joining them will be doom metal duo Vile Creature.

Crocodile (Belltown)

Lomelda

Lomelda is a project started by Texas-born singer-songwriter Hannah Read and her teenage friends. With five studio albums under their belt, the band has shown their ability to shapeshift while always maintaining their gentle yet emotional sparkling indie-folk sound. Joining them from the Lone Star State is joyfully moody shoegaze-influenced rock band alexalone.

Barboza (Capitol Hill)

Low Hums, Bijoux, & Appaloosa

Seattle-based rock band Low Hums will bring swirling sounds of krautrock-influenced psychedelia for you to rollerskate to. Joining them is disco dance project Bijoux and power-pop four-piece Appaloosa.

Southgate Roller Rink (White Center)

Taylor Fest

Calling all local Swifties to come out of mid-winter hibernation to honor Taylor's extensive catalog. This dance party will feature all eras of the pop princess, deep cuts and hits alike, along with themed photo booths, drink specials, and guest DJs.

Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour

Taylor Tomlinson is proof that while age is a number, it can also be your superpower. Part of Forbes’ 2021 class of 30 Under 30, the comedian first began performing stand-up at the ripe ol' age of 16. In 2020, her debut hour-long Netflix special Quarter-Life Crisis resonated with younger millennials, with commentary “wise beyond her years” (Newsweek).

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

MUSIC

Best Coast

The indie surf-rock duo returns to Seattle for their Finally Tomorrow tour with special guest Rosie Tucker. Their fourth album Always Tomorrow was released in February 2020.

The Showbox (Downtown)

Fresh Prince of Capitol Hill - 90's Hip Hop All Night!

Get inspired by the vibrant outfits of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and head to Capitol Hill to dance freely to '90s hip-hop all night long every first Saturday of the month.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Spud Cannon

Indie rock band Spud Cannon will hit the stage just after the release of their latest album Good Kids Make Bad Apples, which reflects on highs and lows of relationships and self-discovery through contagious rock hooks. They will be joined with sunny indie-pop tunes by local artists SuperCoze and Art Geko.

Vera Project (Seattle Center)

Todd Edwards with Jacob London and P.Ross!

UK house legend Todd Edwards, known for his collaborations with artists like Daft Punk, Justice, Phoenix, and more, will play disco-tinged beats that will get the crowd moving. Joining him will be local DJs Jacob London and P.Ross!.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Belle

The Oscar-nominated director who brought you Mirai and Wolf Children is out with a new fantastical coming-of-age tale about growing up on social media.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

See seven short films selected from this year's Sundance Film Festival, including "BJ's Mobile Gift Shop" from Jason Park, about the fledgling business of a Korean American hustler in Chicago; "Black Bodies" from Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, and "The Criminals" from Serhat Karaaslan.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Seattle for a run of the Broadway Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle Center (Friday-Sunday)

Orpheus & Eurydice

"Poor Orphée is distraught," writes Stranger contributor Dominic Holden. "We know this because he's been flailing about the stage for more than an hour in Orphée et Eurydice, maniacally waving his tiny cherub harp. Deep in the underworld to rescue his dead wife, Eurydice, he must appease the dark spirits by being the best singer ever. But lo! Because the angel of love is a cheeky little tinker, she's decreed that Orphée can't lay eyes on his wife during the rescue mission or she'll die." See Seattle Opera's latest production, featuring music by Christoph Willibald Gluck and Libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi.

Opera Center, Queen Anne (Wednesday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

David Sedaris 'Workshop' Readings

The witty, self-deprecating, hilariously judgmental David Sedaris will return to Seattle to workshop his new manuscript, Happy-Go-Lucky. Being the best-seller stalwart that he is, his work will probably be polished and beautifully performed, with perfect timing and absurdly funny material. Feel lucky that he chose our town for the third year in a row, and help him out by being a responsive, honest audience.

Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill (Monday-Tuesday)

VISUAL ART

Embodied Change: South Asian Art Across Time

Images and representations of the human body spanning from the third millennium BCE to today comprise this group show highlighting South Asian artists.

Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill (Friday-Sunday); opening

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

Photographic Center Northwest, First Hill (Thursday-Sunday); opening

Seattle NFT Museum Opening Weekend

Be the first to check out Seattle's new NFT Museum, with art from Blake Kathryn (who's collaborated with Lil Nas X, Jimmy Choo, Vox, and Warner Brothers), Neon Saltwater, Charles Peterson, Robbie Trevino, and H+ Creative, as well as pieces from the collection of local tech founder Aaron Bird.

Seattle NFT Museum, Belltown (Friday-Saturday)