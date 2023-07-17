The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: July 17–23, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Motown On Mondays: 9 Year Anniversary

The Runaway's weekly soul night Motown on Mondays will celebrate its nine-year anniversary with a full night of (you guessed it) Motown soul, funk, and disco with a cast of vinyl DJs that possess some of the most impressive crates in town.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

AJJ, Open Mike Eagle, and Foot Ox

Frustration. Sadness. Despair. When experiencing these common emotions it can be healthy to reach out for help. Call a friend, get a hug, revive your spirit with a gentle pep talk. But let's be honest, sometimes it's fun to wallow. AJJ knows this. The band—who call Phoenix, Arizona home, so they know a thing or two about suffering—continue their reign of clever pessimism on their latest release, Disposable Everything. Choice lyrics: "This is no exaggeration, we're living in a death machine" ("Death Machine"); "Lately I've been feeling good and that makes me feel so bad" ("Disposable Everything"); and "Daniel Johnston died today / And Neil Young is next" (I Hate Rock and Roll Again"). The truth really does hurt. There is also a playful romp about a dead panda! Nothing they sing will make you feel better, but at least you'll feel less alone. Open Mike Eagle and Foot Ox open. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Murderous Again: Lydia Lunch, Tim Dahl, and Matt Nelson

Here's your chance to see a living legend in the flesh! Counter-culture icon Lydia Lunch is best known for her '70s no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks as well as her later collaboration with Sonic Youth (their song "Death Valley '69" was named "The 50 Most Evil Songs Ever" by Kerrang!, to give you an idea of what that sounds like). Nowadays, Lunch glides between leading self-empowerment workshops and performing spoken word poetry with her latest project Murderous Again. The self-proclaimed "psycho-ambient jazz noir pathological poetry" ensemble will stop for two nights at the Rabbit Box Theater with a special interview to follow the concert on night two. AV

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Barbie: The Album Listening Party

The marketing team behind Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie seriously deserves some kind of award (have you seen their massive list of brand collaborations?) Now they've weaseled their way into our local record store and I'm here for it! This Mattel-approved party will provide an early listen to the movie's highly anticipated soundtrack (featuring original songs from Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, and more) along with freebies, prizes, and music from DJ Wax Witch (of Babe Night). AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction)

READINGS & TALKS

University Book Store and the Seattle Mexican Consulate present Silvia Moreno Garcia at the Seattle Central Library

If you're even remotely interested in spooky fiction, you've probably already heard of Mexican Gothic—Silvia Moreno-Garcia's 2020 novel reckons with sexist gender roles and notions of power while unveiling a chilly tale of wealth, chic gowns, and (maybe) murder. (I haven't read it yet, but okay, I'm listening!!) If Moreno-Garcia's unique blend of post-colonial horror-noir is up your alley, you'll probably dig her new novel, too. Silver Nitrate melds Mexico's horror movie scene with Nazi occultism in a thriller set in '90s Mexico City, where a sound editor investigates a curse, a ghost, and a potential sorcerer-slash-film director who once roamed the area. University Book Store and the Seattle Mexican Consulate present this free talk with Moreno-Garcia. LC

(Central Library, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Bad Black

The genius of Wakaliwood films, which are made in the slums of Kampala, the capital of the English-speaking African country Uganda, is that they cannot be improved. The way they look is exactly how they were made: with almost no money. The raw action scenes and stunts, the super-cheap CGI special effects (the kind you find on an iPhone), the poor quality of the sound, the disorderly editing, the crazy mesh of English and Swahili, and the improbable plots are precisely what make these films so enjoyable. Because the poverty of the production is so proud of itself, so brazen, so lacking in shame, it directly mocks first-world production values. If, say, the special effects were upgraded, then these films would lose a lot of their political and comic power. Another aspect of Wakaliwood films is their benshi (a performer who provides narration) bringing the whole mess together. If the benshi does not make you laugh until it hurts, then he has not done his job. Bad Black is a Wakaliwood masterpiece. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Grand Illusion, University District)

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana FUN, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue with big, blue, fuzzy flick Monsters, Inc. on July 19.Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

PERFORMANCE

History Boiz Podcast Live, featuring How the West Was F#cked

Chris, Madi, Zach, and Jerry, the voices behind local comedy podcast History Boiz, spin yarns the way the founding fathers intended—by razzing on the bonkers days of yore. At this live performance, they'll be joined by a similar podcast, How The West Was F#cked, which shines a light on the "fucked up fuckery" of the 19th-century American West. (Very thankful I wasn't born during that era—y'all ever heard of soil men?) Grab a cheap beer and settle in for some seriously suspect Seattle history. LC

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Jefferson Jumpstart

This summer music series will help you "jumpstart" your weekend early with free concerts each Thursday at the neighborhood's most scenic sunset spot. This week, local ensemble REPOSADO, who describe their "tequila funk" signature sound as a blend of Afrobeat, jazz, Latin, and soul, will grace the outdoor amphitheater after an opening lion dance performance. AV

(Jefferson Park, Beacon Hill)

Neil Young

Many of us have dated a music dude in his 20s whose favorite album is Neil Young's On The Beach—it's like the male equivalent of Joni Mitchell's Blue or Carole King's Tapestry. And, while I do like a handful of his songs, I'll leave it to my resident Youngian boyfriend to tell you why you need to see the Godfather of Grunge: "Um, because he rocks." If that isn't enough of a reason for you to trek out to Auburn this summer, take his promise to perform obscure songs from throughout his six-decade-long career into consideration. “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again," Neil told the Neil Young Archives. "I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these others songs I haven’t done…[sic]" AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

Sheryl Crow

I'm ashamed to admit that I used to drop Sheryl Crow's name as a punchline, taking jabs at her appearance on the Cars soundtrack and collaborations with certified menace Kid Rock. Now that I am older and wiser, I find myself listening to radio hits like "All I Wanna Do" and "If It Makes You Happy" in earnest. I have even discovered some of her deeper cuts ("Weather Channel" is my current favorite) that sit on playlists alongside respected Americana queens Lucinda Williams and Gillian Welch. Please, I beg you, just give her a chance! AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

WNDR After Dark: Tattoo and Tarot

The Seattle outpost of the WNDR Museum opened its multidimensional doors back in April with over 20 interactive installations. In the words of Megan Seling, it brought "droves of tourists battling their way through the space to take millions of videos for social media," but it's worth scoping out anyway. (The museum's sensory, tech-driven artworks include a dance-reactive “lightfloor,” a 150-mirror infinity room, and a sparkly pumpkin courtesy of Yayoi Kusama.) Take a beat to explore the space in the twilight hours at this "after dark" party, where you'll find tats, tarot, and tunes spun by DJ Mixxtress, plus plenty of booze options. LC

(WNDR Museum, Pike Place Market)

FRIDAY

FILM

Metropolis (1927) Screening

Metropolis, Fritz Lang's '27 sci-fi masterwork of German Expressionism will come to life in this screening, which will feature an original score by jazzy Seattle-based duo Dangerknife. If you haven't seen the dystopic film, you're in for a truly eerie treat—Roger Ebert referred to Metropolis as "one of the great achievements of the silent era," and Lang would go on to direct canon-defining thrillers like M and Contempt. Letterboxd users, this one's for you. LC

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music in the Park

Each summer, Seattleites sprawl across local parks to hear masterful chamber musicians play their instruments in the open air. For this week's concert, nearly a dozen musicians from the Chamber Music Society will take to Bellevue Downtown Park with classical works from European composers Zoltán Kodály and Franz Schubert. AV

(Various locations)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

The Dirty Stories of Jean Eustache

4K restorations of Jean Eustache's greatest flicks will screen at SIFF Cinema Uptown this week, highlighting the autofiction enfant terrible's dedication to recording the good, the bad, and the ugly. If you're familiar with Janus Films, you might already dig Eustache's work, or perhaps his post-Nouvelle Vague French cinema sensibilities are completely new to you. Either way, I suggest stomaching The Mother and The Whore, a 217-minute meditation on romance, if you dare; for fans of Truffaut or Pialat, there's also My Little Loves, a rural, angsty tale of adolescence. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

HUMP! Hardcore

If you've seen past HUMP! lineups, you know entries to our amateur porn festival can span from silly and playful to hardcore kink. Well, this one's for you, kinksters! For HUMP! Hardcore we've selected the dirtiest, most intense, and most shocking HUMP! entries from the past 18 years and starting today, you can watch them all in the comfort of your very own sex dungeon designed to look like a doctor's office. There will be latex, there will be spit-roasting, there will be... fish? We weren't lyin' when we said shit gets a little kinky. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Streaming, Wednesday-Sunday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

World of Wong Kar-wai

SIFF Cinema Egyptian will bring Wong Kar-wai's sensual visuals and pitch-perfect soundtracks back to the screen for this series, which will present eight of the director's classics in 4K restorations and 35mm, as well as a director's cut of The Hand. We're stoked for the screenings of In the Mood for Love this week; set in '60s Hong Kong, the film follows a lonely married journalist and a similarly isolated woman. When the two realize that their respective partners are cheating on them, they form an intimate bond and wrestle with the allure of a sordid affair. It's sooo juicy, but also bleak, but also dizzyingly glamorous. A must-see, if you haven't! Christopher Doyle's vivid cinematography helped cement In the Mood for Love as a major stylistic influence on the last 20 years of film—you might recognize a certain scene reinterpreted in Everything Everywhere All At Once. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bite of Seattle 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Seattle's original food festival is back and better than ever. Now owned by the "mobile-ordering and social-gifting app" CHEQ, the event will be entirely cashless and will feature over 200 vendors from all over the city, slinging ice cream, poke, pizza, dumplings, Korean barbecue, and more—not to mention three beer gardens and a wine garden. They've also beefed up their music component substantially this year, with over 50 performances across three stages and heavy-hitting headliners like Sir Mix-A-Lot, the groovy eight-piece ensemble Polyrhythmics, and the '80s New Wave tribute band Nite Wave, as well as local favorites like Tomo Nakayama, Linda From Work, Grizzled Mighty, and Grace Love. JB

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 28 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Above & Beyond: Group Therapy Weekender 2023

Concerts are considered self-care, right? Dance your worries away to the trance beats of electronic trio Above & Beyond, who will host their third annual wellness-centered music festival. The weekend of tunes will feature fellow Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep artists along with surprise guests, artist meet-and-greets, daily yoga/meditation classes, educational talks, workshops, and other self-soothing activities. C'mon, treat yourself! You deserve it.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George, Friday-Sunday)

Capitol Hill Block Party 2023

This year, CHBP offers a treasure trove of Gen-Z favorites. Droves of festival-goers will crowd the streets of Capitol Hill to see headliners like TikTok phenom PinkPantheress (you've probably heard "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," her viral collab with Ice Spice), electropop duo Sofi Tukker, innovative Florida rapper Denzel Curry, and electronic music group Louis the Child. This isn’t your typical lounge-in-the-grass-type music festival, but rather, a bustling party that involves nine stages—both indoors and outdoors—that are nestled within the city streets. Aside from PinkPantheress, I am most excited to see the indie rock trio MUNA, whose infectious hit single "Silk Chiffon (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)" is the sapphic summer anthem that the girls and the gays deserve. I also can't wait to see the ethereal electronic gem Empress Of, meme-turned-hyperpop star Rebecca Black, and BFF pop duo Coco & Clair Clair. If you can't tell, this lineup exudes femme pop power. AV

(Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

On November 1st, 2022, a mere eleven days after releasing her tenth studio album Midnights, pop mastermind Taylor Swift dropped the dates of her Eras tour. Nothing has been the same since. Just kidding (kind of). In the last eight months, Ticketmaster broke, the Swifties tried to unionize, Tay Tay had a fling with a human sewer rat, and devotees started wearing diapers to her concerts. In a time when it feels like Swift's fame has reached an all-time high, it's amazing how she's been able to maintain intrigue. One way that she's been keeping fans on their toes is by performing two unique songs each night, in addition to her regular 42-song setlist. I was fortunate enough to score tickets when they first went on sale (please don't ask me to sell them to you). She's unfortunately already played my favorites "Sad Beautiful Tragic," "Would've Could've Should've," and "Haunted," but there’s still hope! As of now (peep the fan-made spreadsheet to stay updated), the age-gap anthem "Dear John" and (debatably) her gayest song "Dress" are still fair game. I want to say, don't miss what will surely be an incredible tour. But I also want to say, please don't spend $5k on a ticket. AV

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

As beloved as Hedwig and the Angry Inch has become since it debuted off-Broadway in 1998, John Cameron Mitchell's story is not without its issues. In the program notes for ArtsWest's current production of the show, director Eddie DeHais mentions many of them, writing, "Stories like Hedwig were largely responsible for keeping me closeted. And surgery? Forget it. Trans bodies were horrifying and surgery was an atrocity, a perversion, a mutilation, and, most importantly, destined to fail." So why did DeHais—who medically transitioned at the same age the fictional Hedwig did—agree to direct ArtsWest's run of the show? They credit star Nicholas Japaul Bernard. And after catching a weekend matinee recently, it's easy to understand why. Bernard's performance is electrifying. His Hedwig—who is Black, queer, and disabled—is complicated, contradictive, and unlikable at times (be nicer to Yitzhak!). But you'll cheer for him all the while, as his powerful vulnerability balances the bitterness. And speaking of Yitzhak, at ArtsWest Bernard is joined by the immensely talented Kataka Corn (who played a perfect Dorothy in the 5th Avenue Theater's production of The Wiz last year, btw). Your entire body will tingle with goosebumps when they appear during the "Midnight Radio" finale. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(ArtsWest, Junction, Wednesday–Sunday)

Six

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived: Henry VIII's six wives really went through it, but their stories are far more complex than the violence he inflicted on them. Fans of the sexed-up Showtime series The Tudors should dig this musical adaptation of their stories (and the king's villainy)—the production transforms his unlucky wifeys into corseted, badass pop icons. It's truly what Anne Boleyn's headless legacy deserves. Six "totally rules," according to the New York Times; the musical also won a Tony for best original score. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

A/political Rocks

Rocks: they're not just rocks anymore. Landscape photography of geological forms has actually played a central role in "shaping the experience of the American West," helping to evolve our attitudes toward nature and—in some cases—encouraging (or at least entangling) with industrial capitalism and settler colonialism. As with all things related to humans living on planet Earth, it's complicated. This exhibition may center images of rocks, but I promise it'll be interesting; covering about a hundred years of photography, from "documentary images produced as part of 19th-century geological surveys to modernist pictures made with artistic intent in the 20th century," A/political Rocks includes works by recognizables like Ansel Adams, Timothy O’Sullivan, Carleton Watkins, and Edward Weston, among others. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Renegade Edo and Paris: Japanese Prints

Edo-period (1603–1868) Edo (present-day Tokyo) and fin-de-siècle Paris faced surprisingly similar challenges. A burgeoning middle class in Edo pursued hedonism in revolt of state-sanctioned marginalization, and their new hobbies created subject matter for ukiyo-e (pictures of the floating world); when these images arrived in France, they amplified an anti-establishment joie de vivre and inspired artists like Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec to grow more expressive. Renegade Edo and Paris: Japanese Prints, an exhibition of 90 ukiyo-e and Toulouse-Lautrec works, illustrates the shared "subversive" hedonism of both styles. Pleasure-seekers should go take a look. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Sophia Al-Maria: Not My Bag

Qatari American artist, writer, and filmmaker Sophia Al-Maria "addresses the orientalist gaze and residual histories of colonialism" in Not My Bag, a solo exhibition of interwoven, layered narratives that question traditional readings of historical events. Working in moving image, text, and collage, Al-Maria's "counter-histories" also visualize alternate futures and address legacies of imperialist violence. I'm stoked for her trilogy of recent films, Beast Type Song (2019), Tender Point Ruin (2021), and Tiger Strike Red (2022), all of which will be on view as part of the multidimensional show. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)