The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: July 29–Aug 4, 2024

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Norah Jones

Now that brat summer is winding down, I think it's time to share my vision of Norah Jones Fall with the world. The key to Norah Jones Fall is ultimate coziness, comfort, and indulgence. I'm talking vanilla lattes, cashmere sweaters, whipped yogurt, fuzzy socks, Luna bars, and as my friend astutely puts it, "happy sighing." I want to see everyone in their best early aughts suburban mom drag, dancing around the house to Jones' album Come Away With Me. Make sense? Kickstart the autumn season by witnessing Queen Mother herself support her newest album, Visions, alongside folk-rock favorite Hurray for the Riff Raff. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

READINGS & TALKS

Amanda Montell

You've probably spotted the swirly, psychedelic cover of Amanda Montell's Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism on bookstore shelves over the last few years, but Montell's latest, The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality, proves that she's not done reading society for filth. Pulling the receipts on our collective cognitive dissonance, the book blends cultural criticism with personal narratives to reflect on "cognitive biases and the power, disadvantages, and highlights of magical thinking." Show up to this talk to burst your mental bubbles. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

John Bishop

Far be it from me to discourage you from checking out John Bishop's show—he has a delightful Liverpool accent, sort of looks like Hugh Grant, does charity work, hates the Tories, and is seemingly unproblematic. (Can we get more comedians like this on our side of the pond?!) Oh, and perhaps most importantly, he's very funny, too. Don't think the Brits have a sense of humor? I recommend this older clip specifically for Bishop's pronunciation of the word croissant. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on July 31 with last year's shell-pink cultural phenomenon Barbie. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

READINGS & TALKS

Chuck Tingle presents 'Bury Your Gays'

If you've ever feasted your eyeballs on surreal eroticist and very online person Chuck Tingle's works, count yourself lucky: Among Tingle's books are Pounded in the Butt by My Own Buttand Space Raptor Butt Invasion, both of which drive home his commitment to satirizing the LGBTQ+ erotica genre in the weirdest and best possible way. Tingle's writing has established him as a bona fide queer internet icon. His latest, Bury Your Gays, takes a turn toward horror, and he'll deliver a "hilarious, mysterious, multimedia performance" to chat about the book. It's got a little of everything—Chris Pine references, cartoon woodchucks, David Duchovny, and more—so don't miss this ticketed launch. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Ghanaian highlife luminary Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is known for Afrobeat tunes that blend soul, folk, and jazz with traditional African rhythms. Don't miss Ambolley’s performance of his 1975 debut album Simigwa—which took inspiration from the horn-heavy funk of James Brown—in its entirety. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another round of their free, family-friendly concerts at the Mural. This week, the series will kick off with a performance from singer-songwriter (and former Cherry Glazerr keyboardist) Sasami. On her sophomore album, Squeeze, Sasami gracefully moves between seething nu-metal and relaxed folk-rock as she explores a spectrum of emotions with the overall goal of preaching "anti-toxic positivity." Local "gunk-pop" band Black Ends will open. AV

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown)

FRIDAY

PERFORMANCE

Alyssa Edwards

On top of being the reason I shout "BEAST!" and "BACKROLLS?!" at my cat every day, Alyssa Edwards is also one of the most recognizable performers in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory (she competed in season 5 and All Stars season 2). She's a gaggy legend in her own right, whether on stage or running her award-winning dance studio in Mesquite, Texas (you can learn more about that in the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, by the way.) Show up to this performance for a reminder that you should get better, not bitter. LC

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Signing: Michelle T. King, Chop Fry Watch Learn

Often called the "Julia Child of Chinese cooking," the beloved chef Fu Pei-mei arrived in Taiwan as a young Chinese housewife and transformed herself into a culinary superstar, penning over 30 cookbooks on Chinese cuisine and working as a television cooking instructor for four decades. When historian Michelle T. King leafed through her mother's copies of Fu's cookbooks, she was immediately struck by the story they told of a time when "a generation of middle-class, female home cooks navigated the tremendous postwar transformations taking place across the world." In her new book Chop Fry Watch Learn, Michelle combines family narratives and oral history to demonstrate Fu's cultural significance and capture the zeitgeist of the postwar era. Michelle will drop by Book Larder to sign and personalize copies of her book. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

SATURDAY

FILM

Double Features

Know what's better than one movie? Two movies. Hear me out. While double features are lengthy, butt-numbing, and potentially exhausting, they also offer the viewer something that's typically unachievable when watching a single film: Additional cultural context. After all, cinema is not created in a vacuum, and all art informs all other art in one way or another. What does Hiroshi Shimizu's 1936 road portrait Mr. Thank You have to do with Speed, starring Sandra Bullock and her tousled bob? How did the Beatles frenzy flick I Wanna Hold Your Hand inform Eckhart Schmidt's poppy art horror Der Fan? The Beacon will make it easy for you to find out this month. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Alanis Morissette

Between spreading rumors about "You Oughta Know" in elementary school (did you know it was written about Full House's Uncle Joey?), reading the lyrics to "Ironic" in my middle school language arts class, and wearing a vintage tour shirt during my college years, Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill has alwaysbeen a part of my life. The album continues to ring through the cultural zeitgeist with Gen Z royalty like Olivia Rodrigo naming it as inspiration. The iconic Canadian singer-songwriter will honor her past, present, and future on her Triple Moon tour with a variety of songs from her 10-album career. And, to add even more teen angst, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS ARE OPENING. AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

READINGS & TALKS

Silent Reading Picnic

I absolutely live for the Seattle Public Library's Book Bingo, and if your most nostalgic childhood memories reside with Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Program and other similar summer reading challenges, I'm willing to bet you love it just as much as I do. I'm (perhaps just a bit over-ambitiously) going for a blackout this year and having a blast—some of my picks for this year's categories include Penance by Eliza Clark (Something That Scares You), Homebodies by Tembe-Denton Hurst (BIPOC Romance), Earth Angels by Madeline Cash (Short Story Collection), Rouge by Mona Awad (Retelling), and To Anyone Who Ever Asks by Howard Fishman (One Big Book/400+ Pages). If you're still trying to squeeze in a bingo before the September 3 deadline, Seattle Arts and Lectures is hosting this free silent reading picnic at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, and I can't imagine anything cuter or more wholesome. Bring your own blankets, chairs, and snacks, and curl up with your book(s) of choice. Bingo cards will be available if you don't already have one. JB

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Esperanza Spalding

Grammy-winning bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, who began her music career at the age of five as a violinist in the Chamber Music Society of Oregon, will be joined by two musicians and two dancers for a uniquely configured performance. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will come to life at Olympic Sculpture Park again this year. On Thursday nights, attendees can expect live music and art activities, while Sunday mornings will serve up movement classes and guided tours of the park's sculptures. The festivities continue this week with a concert from Terror/Cactus and Byland; an interactive art activity inspired by ARTE NOIR's current exhibition, Parallel Perspectives; a vinyasa flow; and more. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, Thursday & Sunday)

FESTIVALS

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

(Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

AGFA August

The American Genre Film Archive, aka the "world’s only nonprofit archive and film distributor dedicated to preserving and protecting the greatest genre films of all time," celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, which means it's time for you to plop your butt in a seat for some of the weirdest exploitation filmmaking, found footage feasts, underground trash art, and riot grrrl flicks imaginable. AGFA makes rescuing forgotten features look easy—their archives house over six thousand 35mm film prints. In partnership with Something Weird Video and AGFA, SIFF will screen some solid selections from the collection. Expect everything from The Zodiac Killer, a '71 flick "made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer, but instead deliver[ing]...outrageous and compelling 'tabloid horror,'" to John Cassavetes films, Sarah Jacobson's punk-inflected DIY films, and the world's first found footage horror. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Saturday)

CatVideoFest 2024

There's nothing you could say to convince me that you don't already watch cat videos at home. The question, therefore, is this—why shouldn't you watch them do their weird, wonderful thing on a big screen? Oscilloscope Laboratories' annual fest compiles the most exemplary cat videos from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and Internet icons, creating a program that appeals to the kitty video connoisseur in all of us. If you truly need another reason to attend, a portion of ticket sales support cat-focused charities and welfare associations. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

In Our Day

Nothing happens in the world of In Our Day. A cat runs off, a poet drinks an ill-advised beer, and three women murmur over a box of interesting toiletries. But disguised within the film's mundanity are serious reflections on the cosmic mysteries of identity, grief, vulnerability, and life itself. (In Our Day asks direct questions that you might be wondering about, too, like "What is it to live?" and "What is all of this?") If you're familiar with Hong Sang-soo's reticent, observational style, this likely comes as no surprise. If you're not, expect something akin to Aki Kaurismaki and Eric Rohmer's storytelling—people talk, people think, and then the film ends. It leaves you thinking, too. The 84-minute runtime is well worth it. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

Kinds of Kindness

I know what you're thinking. You just recovered from Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos' dystopian, unorthodox answer to Rochelle, Rochelle. But as I noted while writing about his last film, "Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without making audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out." He's already back and more bizarre than ever, people! Kinds of Kindness is billed as a "triptych fable," following three stories of intrigue that suspiciously star the same cast that populated Poor Things (Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley). Do you think they were just like, "Fuck it, let's hang out some more?" Because that's what it seems like, and they've brought everyone's favorites (Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer) along for the ride. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Strangerreported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday & Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. First, Li'l Woody's will gear up for the festivities by offering their annual interpretation of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish as a prelude, featuring beer-battered cod, pickle-y tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a bun (July 30-August 5). Then the official chef specials begin. This year includes the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination (August 6-12); the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19); the Emerald City Catfish Sandwich (fried catfish, remoulade, lettuce, and tomato on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Stevie Allen of Emerald City Fish & Chips (August 20-26); and the "LTD Edition Burger" (sake-marinated black cod, cabbage, white miso aioli, and shredded lettuce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Keiji Tsukasaki of LTD Edition Sushi. JB

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Tuesday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Conor Byrne Co-op Grand Reopening: The Moondoggies

After closing its doors last March, Ballard's long-running Americana music hub Conor Byrne Pub will reopen as a cooperative, thanks to a successful fundraising campaign that raised over $50,000. The pub will celebrate with a two-night stint from Everett-born rock band the Moondoggies. On night one, garage rock outfit Acapulco Lips and singer-songwriter Natt Meek will open. Night two will start with performances from folk rock artist St. Yuma and country-folk band the Waddlers. AV

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, Friday–Saturday)

The Decemberists

Portland-grown indie folk band the Decemberists will dust off the cobwebs to support their first album in six years, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again. In true Decemberist fashion, the album floats between '60s-inspired sunshine pop and ethereal (and sometimes experimental) Americana. Don't miss an opening set from Goldendale, WA-based country singer Margo Cilker, who will play songs from her critically acclaimed album Valley Of Heart's Delight. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Wednesday–Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

Dice: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Chaotic sprites, misplaced affections, love potions, and a hybrid donkey-man with a fairy girlfriend: All's fair in the Bard's magical comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production's enchanted forest setting evokes the charm of our neck of the woods, and Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series has each participating actor memorize the script of the entire play. (No two casts are the same. I think Shakespeare would approve—there is that persistent theory that he was actually a group of writers.) Expect some audience participation, a live band, and plenty of mischief. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Thursday–Sunday)

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

Pagliacci

I'll be honest. It's news to me that the old "But doctor...I am Pagliacci" punchline isn't actually from Ruggero Leoncavallo's 19th-century opera. The joke's origins are murky, but it was popularized in Alan Moore's Watchmen. That doesn't mean the original opera isn't also comedically tragic, though. The production follows a commedia dell’arte troupe in a small Italian village in the '40s, where cheerfulness turns to betrayal, rage, and jealousy. It's a time-tested way for Seattle Opera to open its 2024-25 season: Pagliacci is considered a classic of the Italian verismo (“slice of life”) style. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Saturday–Sunday)

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer cohort-based intensives (who will "spend three weeks working toward a live performance at 12th Ave Arts"), plus drop-in classes and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike. LC

(Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake, Monday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Calder: In Motion, the Shirley Family Collection

I was lucky enough to spot Alexander Calder's buoyant abstract mobile Lizard (Lézard)at the Palm Springs Art Museum last summer, and therefore must recommend you thrill your eyeballs with this exhibition, which traces the kinetic modernist sculptor's career from the '20s through the '70s. Calder: In Motion, which pulls from a collection gifted by museum patrons Jon and Kim Shirley, offers a non-chronological narrative of the artist's mobiles, stabiles, paintings, illustrations, and more with dynamic works installed throughout SAM's galleries (including its double-height gallery, with overlooks from the floor above). By the way, I hope you're into Calder, 'cause his work is here to stay: This show promises to usher in "a new era at SAM," which will include "ongoing exhibitions and programs centered around Calder and his legacy taking place in downtown Seattle, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and through local and national partnerships." LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday–Sunday; closing)

Djurberg & Berg: A Place of Opportunity and Transformation

Wallace & Gromit, Gumby, ParaNorman, Robot Chicken—truth be told, there's something about clay animation that makes its storytelling distinct and memorable. Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg have a clear understanding of this, and their immersive installations of sculpture, sound, and claymation will arrive at the National Nordic Museum this month. "Probing psychological states and the complexity of daily life by using anthropomorphic objects as metaphors," the duo's exhibition, A Place of Opportunity and Transformation—which transforms the gallery space into an experiential, immersive realm—will feature stop-motion films and sculptures set within mythical forests and a cavernous underworld. If this sounds too cool to be true, I recommend pregaming with this Art21 episode about the pair. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Hanako O'Leary: Kamon

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s origami works in Kamon create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her recent travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands and her childhood summers by the Seto Inland Sea. If you saw Izanami, O'Leary's first solo museum presentation at the Frye earlier this year, Kamon is an essential follow-up. O'Leary will lead an artist talk and origami workshop "intended for those who identify as women or daughters" on July 27. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Monday–Thursday; closing)

Hank Willis Thomas: LOVERULES—From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Conceptual artist and activist Hank Willis Thomas blends mixed media with mass-produced, archival, and contemporary images to create photographs, sculptures, and installations that reckon with important questions about the role of art in civic life. LOVERULES, which pulls works spanning 20 years of Thomas's career from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation's collection, includes some of his most well-known pieces, including the corporate advertising-inspired works Branded and Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America. Staying curious about advertising and visual culture as creators of "narratives that shape our notion of value in society," Thomas spotlights the cultural tropes that influence race relations, inequality, and resistance. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday; closing)