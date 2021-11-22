The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 22-28, 2021

Thanksgiving week has arrived, which means the spirit of the approaching holidays will be off and running come Thursday evening. Whether you want to prepare for your feast with the Seattle Turkey Trot, round out the month with an Indigenous Heritage Day Celebration, dive headfirst into the jingle-jangle spirit with Pike Place's Magic in the Market, or support small businesses at Chinatown-International District's annual $6 Food Walk, our roundup of things to do around town this week has something for everyone.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Queen Naija: The Butterfly Tour

Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Queen Naija has been deemed “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times. The 25-year-old Detroit native will come through town on her Butterfly Tour in support of last year's missunderstood.

The Showbox (Downtown)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

SAINt JHN

An up-and-coming MC from Brooklyn and Guyana, SAINt JHN will bring his harmonious hooks and Caribbean-inspired beats to Seattle.

Showbox Sodo

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Marshall Law Band

Bombastically blending the tenets of funk and hip-hop, Marshall Law Band strives to play across all genres, resulting in a kaleidoscopic explosion of taste and color.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Poppy

Former Stranger music contributor Robert Ham wrote, "If you seek to understand even a sliver of what the internet has wrought on youth culture, pop music, and celebrity, you're going to need to spend some time with Poppy. The online world created and nurtured Poppy, helping turn her from a curiosity into a sensation whose YouTube videos have logged more than 450 million views and whose work is debated and analyzed on Reddit by fans and detractors alike. She's unavoidable, and she's setting a template for how pop stars create and market their image online."

Showbox Sodo

Travis Thompson

"Some say Seattle hip-hop doesn’t have a sound, which absolutely isn’t true," writes Andrew Gospe. "More often than not, it sounds something like Travis Thompson. The 20-something Burien rapper comes across as humble and good-natured, homing in on everyday struggles and self-doubt over laid-back, soul-inflected instrumentals. Even so, Thompson has a distinctive presence, a half-sung, half-rapped delivery that’s slurred but verbose."

The Showbox (Downtown)

True Loves with Eva Walker and Derek Mazzone

Seattle native Eva Walker, the charismatic vocalist/guitarist for local rock band The Black Tones, will host this night of funk and soul with fellow hometown favorites True Loves, also featuring KEXP’s Derek Mazzone on the decks.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Turkey Trot

Make room for turkey, Tofurkey, or whatever Thanksgiving feast you're working with by running in the location of your choosing and posting photos on social with the hashtag #SeattleTurkeyTrot. Proceeds will benefit the Ballard Food Bank.

Wherever you are

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour

These days I need my news spoon-fed to me with a little sugar; Trevor Noah (and his dimples) knows how to lay it on thick. But as Noah explained in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he tends to stay away from political topics in his standup, since he talks about that crap all week on The Daily Show. (Still, Noah’s spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump is Emmy-worthy at this point.) Having grown up in apartheid-era South Africa, Noah’s worldly perspective shines alongside common-sense feminism in his specials like African American, Afraid of the Dark. In his latest Netflix offering, Son of Patricia, Noah continues to prove that political correctness is not a threat to comedy. His is the kind of stand-up you can learn a thing or two from; Noah’s cultural commentary is the entire reason I now pronounce “zebra” correctly. JENNI MOORE

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Center)

MUSIC

Indigenous Heritage Day Celebration Featuring: Khu.Éex' & More

Jas Keimig has written, "Headed up by Tlingit bassist/vocalist (and lauded glass artist) Preston Singletary, Khu.éex' (pronounced Koo-eex) are a supergroup composed largely of indigenous poets and musicians. Beginning as a chance meeting between Singletary and legendary funk keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads), Khu.éex' combine far-out funk and jazz with spoken word and Great Native Northwest storytelling to present a contemporary interpretation of their culture to the world. Most recent EP Héen ('water' in Tlingit) deals with the importance of water to indigenous communities across the country." They'll headline this showcase of indigenous artists and performers, which will also feature Daisy Chain and Air Jazz.

High Dive (Fremont)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Former Stranger contributor Andrew Hamlin wrote: "The actual Last Waltz—when the band called the Band said good-bye to the road (for a while, anyway)—went down 44 Thanksgivings ago. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels old. Honking up yeyo from a backstage area designated the “Powder Room” (replete with rubber noses), the five Band members and a bevy of their funky friends belted, pounded, and screeched through several great songs. Even Neil Diamond looked righteous (although Bob Dylan thought he could top Diamond by falling asleep). This recurring Thanksgiving tribute features an all-star local cast to feed the hungry via Northwest Harvest. Let’s pray for no Powder Room!" This year's concert will feature artists from Star Anna, Smokey Brights, King Young Blood, and more.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

beabadoobee

Claw your way through droves of Zoomers to see Filipino British songstress Beabadoobee sing brightly over jangle-pop riffs about breakin' hearts and bein' a teen. She'll be joined on this tour stop by special guests Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Celebrating 25 Years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories

As Joseph Schafer wrote for The Stranger in 2019, "Yes, I know, they're cheesy in the extreme and not even actually from Siberia, but Trans-Siberian Orchestra's jolly blend of electric-guitar shredding and Christmas music is like the flu: It comes around every year and it's extremely catchy. That being said, if I'm going to be afflicted with pinch-harmonic-inflected cheer, then I'm at least going to focus on the upside. Which is, TSO formed from the remains of the excellent and under-appreciated power-metal outfit Savatage, whose interpretation of Edvard Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" probably sparked the whole classical-music-meets-metal fad. Now if only they still had Alex Skolnick from Testament in the band."

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Center)

SHOPPING

26th Annual Magic in the Market

Pike Place is already fairly magical around the holidays, but this annual event amps things up: Kids can meet Santa and decorate cookies, festive musical performances will take place, hot apple cider and hot cocoa will abound, and the holiday tree will light up for the season.

Pike Place Market (Downtown)

Food Walk - Small Biz Saturday 2021

Local gourmands and hungry tourists alike know that Seattle's Chinatown-ID is teeming with incredible food offerings, so don't miss your chance to support a host of eateries (and retailers) by downloading a digital menu or picking up a hard copy in Hing Hay Park for the neighborhood's popular $6 food walk.

Hing Hay Park (Chinatown-International District)

SUNDAY

FILM

Seattle Hip-Hop Film Festival 2021

Watch hip-hop-themed movies from around the world, including Costa Rican director Federico Peixoto's documentary Tlacuilos, which explores graffiti and hip-hop in Central America, at the latest edition of 206 Zulu's festival.

Washington Hall (First Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Mimosas Cabaret: "A Boob Job For The Holi-Gays"

Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and the rest of Mimosas Cabaret's usual suspects will get in the holiday spirit with a raucous brunch show set in Hooterville, where the Green Bitch is out to ruin Christmas for the Holi-Gays.

Unicorn (Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle International Comedy Competition

For nearly all of November, a lengthy last-comic-standing battle rages. Thirty-two comedians (split into two batches, each of which performs every night for one week) start the contest, and one will finish a champion. Celebrity judges and audience reactions determine who passes the preliminaries and who becomes a finalist.

Various locations (Tuesday-Wednesday & Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Belfast

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh and starring Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench, Belfast traces a young boy's relationship to his hometown in the midst of the ethno-nationalist civil war that divided Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Monday-Tuesday)

House of Gucci

Sure, Lady Gaga's Italian accent could use some work, but anyone interested in fashion and juicy family plots should have a grand time admiring the gorgeous fabrics, giant sunglasses, and biting marital conflict paraded throughout Ridley Scott's new film that spans three decades of the iconic Gucci family—culminating in the eventual murder of the former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne (Wednesday-Sunday)

Julia

A lot of critics agree that 2009's Julie & Julia would have been a lot more enjoyable had it left out the trials and tribulations of Julia Child's early-aughts stan and focused solely on the legendary cook's life in France. While it's not a biopic starring Meryl Streep, this documentary will hopefully satisfy that craving with rare archival footage that outlines Child's 12-year process making the canonical tome The Art of French Cooking. Bon appétit!

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne (Wednesday-Sunday)

Music, Money, Madness - Jimi Hendrix in Maui

In addition to its ongoing Wild Blue Angel: Hendrix Abroad exhibition, MoPOP will celebrate Seattle-born guitar legend Jimi Hendrix's birthday with a screening of the new documentary Live In Maui, which features live music and interviews from the storied 1970 concert.

MoPOP, Seattle Center (Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Take a jaunt down the rabbit hole into this "immersive cocktail adventure" inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The experience will feature two custom cocktails, riddles and challenges, an "Eat Me" cake, a rose-painting activity, and other "curious and curiouser" oddities.

Knee High Stocking Co., Capitol Hill (Wednesday-Sunday)

GEEK

Awesome Exhibition

LEGO maniacs, get your fill of nearly 40 plastic-brick models of vehicles and creatures, including a 24-foot NASA SLS rocket, an orca whale, and a life-sized Harley Davidson.

Fisher Pavillion, Seattle Center (all week)

MUSIC

Andy Coe Band: Thankful Dead

Nectar and PBJ are back with their pre-Thanksgiving Grateful Dead concert featuring all your favorite blissed-out songs revived by Seattle's Andy Coe Band.

Nectar, Fremont (Wednesday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Christmastown: A Holiday Noir

If your holiday season lacks slinky dames, growling gumshoes, and hard-boiled bosses, try Seattle playwright Wayne Rawley's Christmas noir, back onstage once again.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Friday-Sunday)

Masquerade

Can Can's all-new revue sees a cast of salacious characters engaging in forbidden fun, pulling numbers from the company's productions of Bon Bon, Peacock, El Dorado, and more.

Can Can, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday)

We’ve Battled Monsters Before

The youngest sibling in a family of Seattleites whose duty is to protect the Emerald City from demons and monsters is not unlike Buddy struggling to keep up with Santa's tiny helpers in Elf—her mistakes begin to take a toll on her family's progress. Loosely adapted from the 16th-century Filipino epic poem Ibong Adarna, this musical adventure is brought to us by playwright-composer-lyricist Justin Huertas.

ArtsWest, West Seattle (Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Luminosity: Northwest Native Glass Art

Check out the work of three indigenous master glass artists—Preston Singletary, Raven Skyriver, and Dan Friday—at this group show, which also falls during the Refract glass festival. Of Singletary, Jasmyne Keimig has written, "The work of Seattle artist Preston Singletary completely shifted my perception of what glass can look like and, most importantly, what glass can convey. Yes, Singletary is undoubtedly a master of form, color, and shape. He also has an immensely satisfying name. And he has harnessed the medium in a way that points away from the manufacture of cold objects and outward toward nature. His melding of his own Tlingit heritage to the European tradition of glass art brings the practice of glassblowing to an exciting new level." She's also written that Tlingit artist "Raven Skyriver’s work is in tune with the rhythm of ecosystems and animal life." Friday crafts exquisite sculptures based on Lummi material culture, like totem poles and, like one piece in this show is called, "Aunt Fran's Basket."

Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square (Wednesday-Saturday); closing

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

The Puget Sound is filled with lights throughout the holiday season, but no vessel can compete with Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship, which docks in 65 waterfront communities to serenade people onshore and onboard with its resident choir. Those who choose to board the ship will enjoy photos with Santa, a reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and kids' activities. For a less family-oriented option, you can trail behind in a 21+ boat with rotating themes each week. It's also free to watch from the shore.

Various locations (Friday-Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge. RICH SMITH

McCaw Hall, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

WildLanterns presented by BECU

The Woodland Park Zoo is taking a more realistic approach to its beloved annual holiday light display by lining its paths with glowing lanterns in the likeness of tigers, snow leopards, aquatic creatures, zebras, and other exotic animals.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney (Tuesday-Sunday)