The Top 32 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 2–7, 2024

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Live at the Laser Dome: KEXP DJ in Residence

The partnership between Seattle's listener-powered radio station KEXP and the Pacific Science Center Laserdome just makes sense. (And, in a time of tech company takeovers, the long-running institutions must be protected at all costs.) This week, DJ Albina Cabrera and DJ Chilly (co-hosts of KEXP’s El Sonido) will soundtrack the trippy laser lights with Latin tunes from around the globe as part of a fresh new residency. AV

(Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, Uptown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

My "Straight" Friends

LGBTQ comics will chat gay culture with their straight comic friends in this show, which spills the proverbial tea on the queer experience and permits the straights to ask their most pressing questions. Local millennial and sweet potato brownie critic Ricci Armani will be on deck with something giggle-worthy, too. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FILM

RRR

RRR, which snagged an Oscar in 2023 for Best Original Song, will return to the big screen as part of Central Cinema's Musical Month celebrations. The Telugu-language thrill ride and "epic bromance" (NPR) is set in the '20s, and mythologizes two real-life freedom fighters who led the way during India’s fight for independence from the British Raj. Here's your chance to jam out to "Naatu Naatu," the Oscar-winning tune. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Molly Parden with Shane T

Molly Parden's new album, Sacramented, is a true hidden gem. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter employs delicate guitars and crystalline vocals for contemplative indie-folk tracks like "Where Do All of Our Passing Days Go?" and "Maybe It Will Stay, Maybe It Will Grow." If you're a regular listener of Angel Olsen, Faye Webster, or Laura Marling, then I bet you'll love Parden, too. NYC-via-Nashville indie pop project Shane T will open. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Safeword // Happy New Queer

If there’s one thing that stresses out stand-up comics, it’s interruptions and distractions during their set. But in the case of Safeword, it’s all being done with consent: Comedians get up on stage and do their jokes while practitioners of the erotic arts demonstrate various kinks on said comedians. Sounds chaotic! Perfect. Which comedians will be tied up and tickled in Kremwerk’s dark basement? And exactly which kinks will be demonstrated upon them? That is a closely-guarded secret that will only be answered on the night of the show. There will also be a raffle, sponsored by adult boutique Fantasy Unlimited. And “unlimited” is the spirit of the evening! Organizers have teased the possibility of various endeavors, from mummification to puppy play to fin pig scenarios, which, how exactly would that work? Are the comedians turned upside-down and shaken until money falls out of their pockets? Anyway, anything goes at this no-hold-barred event. Well, actually, a few things don’t go: There will be no full nudity, shaming is not allowed, and consent is mandatory for all activities. But within those parameters, performers are ready to go wild for your comedic/erotic pleasure. Will someone lug out a vac cube? Only time will tell! STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MATT BAUME

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Sonic Symphony

This immersive concert invites you to "run down memory lane at Sonic speed" with three decades of music honoring your favorite spikey-haired hedgehog. A full symphony orchestra will bring to life everything from the 8-bit/16-bit tunes of the original game to the contemporary rock and EDM scores of the live-action films. C'mon, let's juice! AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

La Galette des Rois 2024

Tuck into flaky golden galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and French Ciders & Spirits. Per tradition, a trinket will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day, thus fulfilling your Princess Diaries-fueled fantasy of finding out you're secret royalty (or is that just me?). Just don't chip your tooth. You'll also get the opportunity to glug plenty of crisp French cider. JB

(La Parisienne French Bakery, Belltown)

Plant Based Junk Food Pop-Up

Just because vegans abstain from eating animal products doesn't mean they want to spend the rest of their days eating nothing but piles of quinoa and leafy greens. The roving pop-up Vuture Food has come to the rescue with plant-based fried and battered delights that are just as hedonistic as their carnivorous counterparts. Look forward to hearty dishes like crispy chik'n sandwiches and loaded crinkle-cut fries. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

David Bowie's B-Day Bash with Order of The Blackstar

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues to the otherworldly jams of dearly departed pop king David Bowie. Tunes will be provided by tribute group Order Of The Blackstar and DJ JQ. Plus, indulge in a slice of birthday cake when the clock strikes midnight. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

LGCY GENERATIONS: A Benefit Show for the Asian Mental Health Collective

With a mission to represent the underrepresented, West Coast music collective LGCY Media strives to produce memories and carve legacies for BIPOC and AANHPI DJs. For this benefit show, the new and original generations of LGCY Media DJs and producers will join forces for an EDM concert that spans house, bass, trap, melodic, and future bass sounds. All proceeds will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Collective. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Funbox: Spongebob

“I was born with glass bones and paper skin. Every morning I break my legs, and every afternoon I break my arms. At night, I lie awake in agony until my heart attacks put me to sleep.” If that quote means anything to you, then prep your bikini bottoms and get your life at this Krusty Krab-worthy eleganza on a Spongebob Squarepants theme. Hosts Fran Zia and Ava Magnum will blend geek and gag for this edition, and I'm expecting Sandy Cheeks realness, Plankton for the gods, and, perhaps most importantly, a drag interpretation of the true queen diva bitch in charge, Mrs. Puff. LC

(Timbre Room, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Wet City Comedy Fest

Millennial laugh masters Joel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison, both of whom you may have seen on Shrill, will hit the stage with local comics, podcasters, and musicians for this three-day comedy festival across the Crocodile's venues. I'm particularly jazzed for the Reptile Rave on January 6, which will be hosted by Therapy Gecko, a man-sized, anthropomorphic gecko named Lyle who doubles as a soft-voiced, wholesome counselor on his slithery podcast. LC

(The Crocodile Complex, Belltown, Friday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Honored to Tell

The first cohort to graduate from the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute will share their oral history and "Black memory work" in this culminating exhibition, which was inspired by interviews with Black longshore workers, barbers, dancers, educators, and beauticians. I'm stoked to see Ricky Reyes, Eboni Wyatt, and Sierra Parsons's Making.Wavs zine and immersive reading room, Ariel Paine's barbershop installation, and Brenetta Ward's quilted scrolls. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

All of Us Strangers

The bisexual lighting is hard at work in All of Us Strangers, a film that stars Andrew Scott (the hot priest on Fleabag) and Paul Mescal in cute sweaters. The film follows two Londoners living in the same near-empty tower block, where they find each other, do ketamine, and vibe before memories of past traumas begin to interrupt their romance. The film is based on the eerie, hypnotic 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

The Boy and the Heron

Over the last 30 years, Studio Ghibli has become legendary for its lush visuals, emotional and affecting storytelling, and poetic, intelligent approach to nature and the more-than-human world. One of its central figures is (duh) cofounder Hayao Miyazaki, who has made some of the studio's most revered flicks (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki'sDelivery Service among them). He's also the most endearingly idiosyncratic director, like, maybe ever, and has announced, then broken, his retirement a total of four times. Never change, Miyazaki!! Anyway, if you're a Ghibli fan, you probably know all of this and are already jazzed for his first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and The Heron. It's a hand-drawn, semi-autobiographical fantasy that seems likely to fall in line with all of the reasons you love him already. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

The Boys in the Boat

If you've already peeped MOHAI's new exhibition, Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle, then you're well aware that George Clooney has directed a flick about the University of Washington rowers, who were thrust into the spotlight while competing at the 1936 Olympics. (Spoiler: The "Miracle 9” won the gold medal in the eight-oared competition.) If you haven't seen the exhibition yet, I recommend checking it out after a screening of The Boys in the Boat, which blends triumphant feels with Great Depression-era costuming. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Fallen Leaves

Set in Helsinki, Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki's Golden Globe-nommed film Fallen Leaves "opens in a fluorescent hell-on-earth and ends with a vision of something like paradise," according to the New York Times. I'm listening!! The deadpan tragicomic flick with "springtime in its heart" (The Guardian) follows a grocery store shelf stocker and an alcoholic who form an odd-couple bond; look out for the incisive political commentary, too. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

The Iron Claw

In The Iron Claw, an insanely jacked Zac Efron dons a shaggy wig and a pair of tiny shorts and hits the wrestling ring. He plays one of the Von Erich brothers, a real-life inseparable clan that made waves in the early '80s professional wrestling world while navigating a family "curse" and a domineering dad. Jeremy Allen White is in it, too, so expect lots of sweaty zaddy moments, tacky costuming for the gods, heartfelt reflections on brotherhood, and a side of self-destruction. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday)

2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the independent magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2023 festival (including two festival award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Damien Chazelle, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so who knows—you might bear witness to future greatness. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Thou Art Dust and Food for Worms: Dark Ages

It's January, which means the dreariest days of the year are upon us. I recommend leaning into it with the Beacon's latest film series, which showcases the best cinematic depictions of the Dark Ages—it should feel appropriately bleak and self-sacrificing, with a side of poetry, torchlit dread, and some comedy, too. First up is Orson Welles's 1965 film Chimes at Midnight, which the Beacon describes as the culmination of his "lifelong obsession with Shakespeare’s ultimate rapscallion, Sir John Falstaff." Follow the lumbering antihero as he navigates court politics during the War of the Roses. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Sunday)

Wonka

I'll be honest: Timothée Chalamet's Wonka, all lollipop-chic in a top hat and crimson velvet coat, kinda gives me the chills. But I like chocolate and candy as much as the next person (as well as Cinerama's famous chocolate popcorn, which will be available at the newly opening SIFF Cinema Downtown), so I'm willing to give him a shot. The theater will throw open its doors for the first time for screenings of the Paul King-directed Wonka, and early reviews for the film are surprisingly great—Variety called it a "fun, rousing, impeccably staged, jaw-droppingly old-fashioned musical." Hard to argue with that. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Tuesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Fatlesque Fest NW

From the voluptuous vision behind What the Funk?! An All BIPOC Burlesque Fest, this "all-fat burlesque festival" will return for its second year to continue disrupting fatphobic nonsense and emphasizing body positivity. Get down for thick liberation at the three-night affair, which includes fat-friendly seating options and headlining performances by certified babes Chola Magnolia, Isaiah Esquire, Viktor Devonne, and Roula Roulette. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

A/political Rocks

Rocks: They're not just rocks anymore. Landscape photography of geological forms has actually played a central role in "shaping the experience of the American West," helping to evolve our attitudes toward nature and—in some cases—encouraging (or at least entangling) with industrial capitalism and settler colonialism. As with all things related to humans living on planet Earth, it's complicated. This exhibition may center images of rocks, but I promise it'll be interesting; covering about a hundred years of photography, from "documentary images produced as part of 19th-century geological surveys to modernist pictures made with artistic intent in the 20th century," A/political Rocks includes works by recognizables like Ansel Adams, Timothy O’Sullivan, Carleton Watkins, and Edward Weston, among others. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

The four decades of photography exhibited in Contact High unveil the last fifty years of hip-hop's revolutionary impact on music, culture, politics, race relations, and fashion. Over 170 images of major tastemakers (think Tupac and Missy Elliott, plus many more) provide a rare view of their creative processes and hip-hop's evolution over time.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday/Thursday-Friday; closing)

Clarissa Tossin: to take root among the stars

Brazilian-born, LA-based artist Clarissa Tossin's multimedia works (including films, sculptures, and drawings) look closely at global capitalism's "frontier mythologies," interrogating persistent legacies of colonialism in Latin America and the US through repurposed consumerist garbage. She uses what is perhaps the most potent symbol of exploitation and ecological disaster—Amazon delivery boxes—to think about climate change, mapping as a conquest-driven technology, human consumption, and even space exploration. Why am I stoked about the show? Well, because I'm a nerd: Tossin's first solo museum exhibition on the West Coast borrows its title from sci-fi writer Octavia Butler’s apocalyptic Earthseed novels. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Eirik Johnson: The Light That Gets Lost

Seattle-based artist Eirik Johnson's The Light That Gets Lost pairs tranquil, hushed diptychs with a sound installation, inviting the viewer to respond to the subtle differences in imagery within a larger thematic framework of natural transformation and climate change. The images depict hunting cabins "built by the Iñupiat inhabitants of Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow), Alaska as seen through the extremes of the Arctic summer and winter." There's something deeply satisfying about observing the shifting appearance of the cabins as the seasons change—in summer, they have a bare, weathered, and makeshift appearance, but blanketed in snow, they become pristine, almost magical. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, Wednesday–Saturday; closing)

Elizabeth Malaska: Like Honey Among Thorns

If you're into Elizabeth Malaska's solo exhibition All Be Your Mirror, currently on view at the Seattle Art Museum, I have a humble suggestion for you: more Elizabeth Malaska. Like Honey Among Thorns, presented in conjunction with Malaska's SAM show, further explores the murky depths of what makes her work great; expect more moody figures, subtle patterning, and drippy, gestural flora and fauna forms. Materials run the gamut from Study for One Leopard, a stark rendering of (you guessed it) a leopard in charcoal, to pensive horses in Flashe and trickling flowers in sumi ink. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday; opening)

Rafael Soldi: Soft Boy

At the heart of artist and curator Rafael Soldi's new solo exhibition is Soft Boy, a video installation that represents the artist and curator's first venture into moving image work. Pulling from his experience as a queer youth in Peru to "focus on the construction of masculinity in Latin American society," Soldi dissects gender expectations through language and adolescent games. His video harkens to his time in an all-boys Catholic school, complete with playground skirmishes and performative machismo. Soft Boy also includes selections from a print series called CARGAMONTÓN, which translates to a form of hazing in Latin American schools, and mouth to mouth, which "present[s] word plays and Spanish-English pairings that reveal the gendered power structures built into language and the slipperiness of meaning." LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday; closing)

Sophia Al-Maria: Not My Bag

Qatari American artist, writer, and filmmaker Sophia Al-Maria "addresses the orientalist gaze and residual histories of colonialism" in Not My Bag, a solo exhibition of interwoven, layered narratives that question traditional readings of historical events. Working in moving image, text, and collage, Al-Maria's "counter-histories" also visualize alternate futures and address legacies of imperialist violence. I'm stoked for her trilogy of recent films, Beast Type Song (2019), Tender Point Ruin (2021), and Tiger Strike Red (2022), all of which will be on view as part of the multidimensional show. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

WINTER

WildLanterns

If you haven't made it to Woodland Park Zoo to experience WildLanterns yet, you still have the first half of January to do so! Grab some hot cocoa and get cozy with your friends, family, or Hinge date at this wintertime immersive experience full of giant glowing animal and nature scape lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Kids and those of us who are kids at heart will enjoy a magical snowy world in a polar regions exhibit, and marvel at brilliantly lit parrots and toucans in the Fine Feathered Friends zone. Arachnophobes might want to skip the Bugs and Blooms display, where vibrant flowers and giant spiders line your path (though we bet they won't bite). SL

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Thursday-Sunday)