The Top 33 Events in Seattle This Week: June 19–25, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

JUNETEENTH

Freedom Flows: A Juneteenth Event Honoring 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States in 1865—the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law in 1863, and some former Confederate states ignored Abe Lincoln’s executive order for more than two years. In commemoration of the pivotal day in Black American history, this Juneteenth shindig will celebrate the last half-century of hip-hop with a premiere of the fresh pop-up exhibit My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History, an unveiling of MoPOP’s Online Hip-Hop Collection Vault, panels with hip-hop greats (including MC Sha-Rock and Jarobi from A Tribe Called Quest!), and a freestyle rap battle. While you're there, don't miss the chance to scope out Contact High, the museum's ongoing exhibition of hip-hop photography. LC

(MoPOP, Uptown)

Juneteenth 2023

This Juneteenth, Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Equity Now are "commemorating the liberation of our ancestors from chattel slavery and collectively envisioning and exploring what future freedom and equity can look like." Join the family-friendly festivities at Jimi Hendrix Park, which will be packed with Black-owned businesses. Plus, Talib Kweli and Kevin Ross will headline a lineup of local musicians. JW

(Jimi Hendrix Park, Central District)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP And The Crocodile Present: Sessa

While we mourn two pioneers of Brazilian psychedelia, Rita Lee and Gal Costa, it's wonderful to see the next generation of tropicália stars come up. My favorite troubadour of this new wave is the São Paulo-based singer-songwriter Sessa. His sound ranges from transcendent nylon-string guitar tunes (reminiscent of Leonard Cohen) to free-flowing bossa nova, which is backed by a five-woman choir. He will return to Seattle for the first time in three years to support his 2022 album, Estrela Acesa. AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Putsata Reang with Susan Lieu

Seattle journalist (and local fave) Putsata Reang, who wrote about her experience as a Cambodian refugee for Politico in 2021, has since released Ma and Me: A Memoir. The book shares Reang's vulnerable experiences of inherited trauma, queer identity, and filial obligation in "well-wrought vignettes" (Kirkus Reviews), weaving together stark clarity with lyrical, profound insight. She'll celebrate the book's paperback release at this talk; she'll also be joined by Vietnamese American Seattle playwright, performer, and producer Susan Lieu. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Diana Ross

Is there anybody bigger or more successful than Miss Ross? With her status as a girl group superstar, disco diva, Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, and fashion icon, Billboard dubbed her the "female entertainer of the century.” She is the boss! And, just in time for Pride Month, Diana Ross will be “coming out” to the PNW on her Musical Legacy tour to celebrate her 60+ years of greatest hits. AV

(Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip)

Janet Jackson: Together Again

My obsession with Janet Jackson began in my late teens when I heard her 1990 pop banger “Escapade” on the radio. I hurried home to dig deeper into her catalog, which seemingly had no weak spots. Banger after banger, hit after hit. Flash forward to 2017 when I saw her State of the World Tour at the Key Arena—it was absolute bliss! I danced along to hits like “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Control.,” “All For You,” and “Rhythm Nation” with several tequila shots in my system. The crowd was delightfully rowdy, with dedicated fans mirroring her iconic choreography. It was the most fun I’ve ever had at an arena concert. If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing Janet in the flesh—Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty—the time is now! AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

OUTDOORS

A Summer Bonsai Solstice Open House

The summer solstice is upon us! (Seems iffy that it's not actually summer yet, but we don't make the rules.) Welcome the season on a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees for the longest day of the year. You can also observe bonsai-making demos or take part in Tai Chi classes, and those who dig "dynamic breathing and crystal singing bowls" can join complimentary sound bowl sessions at 5:30 and 6:30 pm—if you tend toward the less-woo end of the hippie spectrum, try it anyway. You might be surprised by how chill you become as meditative sound waves wash over you in the middle of a bonsai museum. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Leave Your Troubles at The Door

This interactive comedy show wants to help you feel better about your daily struggles. Aww, thanks, comedy show! Audience members will be prompted to jot down their woes on slips of paper before the performance. Comedians will then draw them from a box, using the audience's unique problems to create an improvised set. Don't worry, they're not really laughing at your expense—it's more like a rare moment of catharsis, where you'll chuckle at the batshittery of your own life alongside a bunch of strangers. If that sounds like your bag, don't miss it—you'll also get to see some of the best local stand-up acts, like Courtney Byrd, Jill Silva, and Jaren George, strut their stuff at Comedy/Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” new comedy venue in Capitol Hill. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey

The First Lady of Neo Soul has been busy over the last decade; touring the festival circuit, raising three children, launching her own line of cannabis products, and curating the Badu World Market (a cooler version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, which hawks “Badu Pussy” scented incense, loungewear, and other apothecary goods). However, all of that that has left little time for Badu to headline her own tour. During her first headlining tour in over thirteen years, she will carry on the technological themes of her 2015 cell phone-inspired mixtape, But You Caint Use My Phone, with support from alt-hip-hop legend Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def). From the looks of recent setlists, she will likely perform songs from her five studio albums, like “Green Eyes” and “Window Seat” (my personal faves!) AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Future Museums, Elrond, New Frontiers, Karen Gamble

Seattle label SFI Recordings continues to solidify its status as one of the country's top purveyors of cosmic-ambient music. The company's prolific year so far has yielded beautiful releases by Paul Riedl, Timothy Fife, and PhaseShifter. Now comes Dorsal Fin, the 12th album by Elgin, Texas, musician Neil Lord, aka Future Museums. Since 2015, Lord has been lofting aural clouds of bliss with scientific rigor and angelic zeal, so he naturally fits in with SFI's roster of high-minded synth musicians. (Lord also plays guitar, which helps to differentiate his material from his label mates'.) SFI's press release notes that Dorsal Fin is a paean to the ocean and its enigmatic ecosystem. I'm not convinced that assessment totally holds water (you better believe pun is intended), but the album is definitely a buoyant (g)listening experience. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

PRIDE

Trans Pride Seattle

Gender Justice League never disappoints. Returning for its 10th anniversary, Trans Pride Seattle will focus on trans and gender-diverse visibility with another evening of solidarity at Volunteer Park. One important distinction this year: There won't be a neighborhood march. Organizers explained that "after making the difficult decision to not hold a march for TPS ’22, we were reminded of the benefits in not having any police presence at TPS (as is required by city law to hold a march) or navigat[ing] the red tape of securing the necessary permits (which has...been challenging for our small organizing committee)." Fair enough! Trans and gender-diverse folks and allies should still show up for grassroots, radical community-building. (The after-party's usually bomb, too.) LC

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Leos and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like shrubs, boozy ice cream, or artisan kitchenware—or just treat yourself to something special. JB

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union)

LIVE MUSIC

Ava Max: On Tour (Finally)

If you don’t recognize Ava Max’s name (which sounds like a badass comic book character???), perhaps the anthem “Sweet But Psycho” will serve as a jolt! As you may gather from the title, this will be Ava Max’s first headlining tour – and boy, has it been long-awaited. (Thanks Covid!) Get ready to finally hear all of Ava's mainstream pop radio hits, including tunes from her 2023 sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. The Albanian performer is known for her chameleon-like appearances, delighting fans with ever-changing looks à la Lady Gaga. Plus, the Neptune Theatre is the perfect venue for her—here's hoping the nautical decor will inspire her to transform into a beautiful disco mermaid. BL

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Barbie Rave

Barbie Rave is a new dance party organized by the totally tubular folks at Candi Pop! Dress plastic and fantastic while you dance to girly pop classics. Barbie attire is heavily encouraged, but I’m thinking Ken-inspired 'fits (who, let’s face it, we all know is actually her gay best friend) are totally acceptable, too. Will you be Doctor Barbie? Mod Barbie? Tired and mentally ill millennial Barbie? Similar to other throwback dance events, like Emo Night, there’s something comforting about relishing in childhood nostalgia amongst a group of strangers. It brings us back to simpler times, even if just for one whimsical evening. Showbox SoDo is definitely spacious enough for the rave, and you can watch from the bar when your tiny plastic Barbie feet need a break! BL

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

BeautyBoiz Presents: Stayin' Alive Pride Edition

Throw on your hot pants and sequins—it's Stayin' Alive's second annual Pride Edition, a sweaty disco fantasy adorned with rainbow lights. Boogie your way into a very gay summer with tunes from DJs Travvy Trav, Essex, and Jade. Plus, there will be plenty of prideful drag performances from the "First Lady of Supernova," Monday Mourning, Kharisma, Amy Ta'kill, Henny, Solana Solstice, and TyMira.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Blink-182

My elder emos and mainstream punks, gather 'round. We must come together as the powers of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus unite once more!!! This tour marks Blink-182’s 30th anniversary, and wow does that feel weird to say! It also marks Tom DeLonge’s first tour back with the band since 2014—remember when he took a hiatus to conduct alien research? Anyway, they've still got it; audiences have been praising the band’s stellar sound and stage chemistry and recent reviews of the show have been positive. Baltimore hardcore punk band Turnstile, who received a 2023 Grammy nom for Best Metal Performance, will open, so you already know the opening act shreds. Cram all that energy into an arena with an 18,000+ capacity, and you’ve got yourself a damn fine rock show. BL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

PRIDE

Cuff Pride Fest

Don your leathers, flag your hankies, and let loose: Cuff Pride Festival will return for a three-day joy ride this year. (Expect "surprise interactive activities" this time around—what could that mean?! We're gagged already.) Roster highlights include British danceclubbers Horse Meat Disco, whose name is a truncated version of a headline the band they once spotted: “Horse Meat Disco…vered in Salami,” alongside DJ hunks Bears in Space, house music vet Paul Goodyear, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, and a Bronze Babez showcase spotlighting BIPOC glamazons. LC

(Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Kremwerk Pride Week 2023

Let's get gay, people!! And where better than at Kremwerk, where the dolls will sweat it out with four crazy nights of Pride events, including trans drag shows, Brazilian hyperpop sets, underwear dance parties, and "generalized gay shit happening inside their spooky neon-industrial rabbit warren behind the corned beef place?!" (Evergreen description courtesy of Meg van Huygen.) This year, headliners Doss, Tygapaw, Miss Madeline, Jordana, and X3 Butterfly will share the stage with approximately a zillion other local DJs and performers. You can even pop on some fetishwear for a discount on June 24—you're welcome. LC

(Kremwerk, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

Queer/Pride Festival 2023

This event is sort of like if Seattle PrideFest got tangled up in Capitol Hill Block Party. Outside of Queer/Bar, gaggles of queer icons will take the outdoor stage with music, drag, and burlesque performances. After last year's lineup with Princess Nokia, Kim Petras, and Iggy Azalea, it was hard to imagine what could top (or even match) that holy trinity, but they did it again! Alt-rock/country masked cowboy Orville Peck will headline along with real-life Barbie Trixie Mattel, Brazilian drag queen/pop star Pabllo Vittar, feminist electropop legend Peaches, and the one-and-only flamenco guitar goddess/pop culture icon Charo (get pumped by watching her absolutely shred on guitar). Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race stars Bosco, Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will goop and gag the crowd alongside local drag talent. AV

(Various locations, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Rhein Haus Pride Weekend

RuPaul's Drag Race stans, you're bound to hear a few names you recognize at this Pride party for the gods. Willow Pill, Kendall Gender, Synthia Kiss, and other iconique show competitors will appear alongside local glamazons like Rowan Ruthless, Beau Degas, Londyn Bradshaw, and Lisa Frank fantasy Anita Spritzer. The two-day dragstravaganza starts with a bang at the Saturday night party (French seductress Nicky Doll, technicolor dream Madison Rose, and Ada Vox from American Idol will make appearances), followed by a Sunday funday drag showcase featuring queens from Canada's Drag Race. LC

(Rhein Haus, Central District, Saturday-Sunday)

Wildrose Pride 2023

There are lots of places to party for Pride weekend on the Hill, but only one of them has the distinction of being one of the last lesbian bars on the West Coast. Wildrose Pride, which has hosted acts like Brandi Carlile, Gossip, and Big Freedia in past years, is back with its multi-day festival featuring DJs, live music, and "sexy, kinky, interactive contests." This year's roster includes a hyper-curated lineup that includes Atlanta-based pop/R&B artist Siena Liggins, techno queen DJ Joy, international DJ Lady CoCo, and plenty of others. AV

(Wildrose, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

EXHIBITS

My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History

Queen Latifah, Lil' Kim, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte—even casual hip-hop fans can agree that women have played an integral role in hip-hop's history. My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History, curated by Adeerya Johnson, is a new and small but mighty collection of photos, fliers, costumes, and music that shines a light on the Black women who are too often forgotten or overlooked when considering hip-hop's deep roots. Angie B, Symbolic Three, Sha Rock, and Nikki D, the first woman to sign with Def Jam. They've been shaking shit up since at least the early '80s, rapping about their sexuality and misogyny in the scene, and taking down their male counterparts with diss tracks before Drake and Meek Mill were born. (Check out Symbolic Three's "No Show," a response to Doug E. Fresh's hit "The Show"—"Sorry, Doug E., but your shoes are through!") Your ticket gets you into other MoPop exhibits including Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop, which was recently extended through the end of the year. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday)

Seattle City of the Future

Seattle was designated as a "City of Tomorrow" at the 1962 World's Fair in celebration of the Emerald City's forward-thinking nature and emphasis on technology. It's been 60 years, and a lot of development has occurred since then, for better or for worse. This interactive exhibition revisits the question "What does a city of the future look like?" with "a labyrinth of imaginative possibilities," aka installations by 43 local artists, technologists, and civic activists exploring the city's future. Expect a maze of new media and trippy, immersive works—the three-floor show includes inflatables, projections, robotics, a motion-activated light show, mapping software, and more. LC

(Teal Building, Pike/Pine, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

…before the case cracks you Film Series

Grand Illusion's latest film series centers stories of obsessed gumshoes and the mysteries that drive them crazy. Screening on Tuesday, Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder continues the thread. In the words of Charles Mudede: The film that introduced the leftist genius of Bong Joon-ho to the West is Memories of Murder. Before this film, which was completed in 2003, much of the world knew close to nothing of the director; after it, cinephiles from Paris to Seattle were waiting for his third film, which turned out to be the brilliant creature feature The Host. What links those early films with Bong's most recent and famous one, Parasite, is a strong sense of political economy from the perspective of class struggle. Indeed, one of the world's leading economists, Ha-Joon Chang, presented a must-see analysis of Parasite, "The Political Economy of Parasite," in 2021. In Memories of Murder, which is set in the late 1980s and concerns a rural detective (the great Song Kang-ho) and a seemingly uncatchable serial killer, the political is always in the background. It's seen in the industrialization (factories, tractors, commodified products) and proletarianization of South Korea. And Bong refuses to point out the procedural's real criminal: the killer or capitalism? The film ends with no answer.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Wednesday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which celebrates the release of LYNCH/OZ with additional screenings of the director's ethereal features, including Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet this weekend. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Dressed in Blue

"I live and feel like a woman does, and I'm beginning to be happy." Antonio Giménez-Rico’s '83 docu-fiction hybrid Dressed in Blue, aka the best trans flick you've never heard of, follows six trans women in Madrid as they navigate their personal lives amid post-Franco Spain’s shift to democracy. The film's scripted narrative framework (and luscious cinematography by Teo Escamilla) empowers its central figures to share their stories; while Dressed in Blue was never formally released outside of Spain, Altered Innocence has since acquired the rights to present the "vital testament to just how far we’ve come." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Kirklandia Waterfront Wine Festival

Round up your crew and soak up the sun at this waterfront festival. Festivities include wine and cider tastings, beer, cocktails, street vendors, food trucks, music, games, and more. Check out participating businesses like Fremont Brewing, Locust Cider, Reuben's Brews, and Bale Breaker Brewing Company. Bonus: It's dog-friendly, so don't forget to bring your pup. JB

(Marina Park, Kirkland, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Judy Collins

After deep-diving into to the catalogs of legendary songstresses like Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, I finally found my way to the discography of Judy Collins. I was already aware of her iconic voice, but given the number of her albums in record store dollar bins, I did not expect her exploration of different genres. Her music is not simply straightforward vocal pop, but swims around trad-folk, country, and jazz, incorporating the occasional experimental flourish (such as the ethereal ocean sounds in “Farewell to Tarwathie.”) Collins has released and collaborated on over 50 albums in her lifetime, with additional career successes as an author, filmmaker, social activist, guitar designer, and record label founder. She's been gigging for over 50 years, so this four-night stint is a drop in the bucket for her. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Can Can Presents: Noir

At Can Can's swanky soirée, sparkly performers will "escape into nocturnal revelry" with a song-and-dance performance set to a psychedelic soundscape. (Eyes Wide Shut fans, this one's for you.) Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepped with market-fresh ingredients. LC

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Solaris

In this theatrical adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s heady sci-fi Solaris, a group of scientists aboard a space station must orbit a distant planet in an attempt to unravel its secrets. At once freaky and heartfelt, the story reckons with the uncharted terrain within each of its characters. The Seattle Times ranked Solaris as one of their most-anticipated productions of 2023, and if you're not familiar with Lem's work, don't be intimidated—fans of Ursula K. LeGuin and 2001: A Space Odyssey will definitely dig this. LC

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Building on Rest

The star of this superb show, assembled by the local artist and curator Tommy Gregory, is undoubtedly Megan Harrison's large painting, Sleeping Garden. It is the Jupiter around which the others—Kelsey Fernkopf's neon sculptures, Adam Harrison’s moody landscape paintings, Jessica Ramirez's psychedelic visions on wool—orbit. And if there is a theme here, it has to be our difficult, puzzling, much-troubled relationship with nature, the great outside. We find this theme in Steve Gilbert's noir-ish (or green gothic-ish) photography of a Fernkopf sculpture on a road leading into a haunting forest, and Harrison's Moon Lit Canyon. The show also moves between the heavy and a lightness exemplified by KT Hancock's ironic Are We Here Yet? All of this comes together to produce a mood that is difficult to describe but pleasant to feel. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(studio e, Georgetown, Friday-Saturday; closing)

2023 University of Washington MFA + MDes Thesis Exhibition

Check out what UW's ultra-talented Master of Fine Arts and Master of Design candidates have been up to in this joint exhibition at the Henry. (It seems circumstances have improved since I was in art school, installing sculptures in the bathroom for kicks.) The show will feature works by large-scale painterDana Blume, multimedia artistKayla Cochran, field loverRuby Henrickson, and many others; we suggest popping by the public opening on June 2 for snacks and contextual remarks from the students. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)