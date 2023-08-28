The Top 34 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 28–Sept 3, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Freedom Weekend

The Northwest African American Museum's Freedom Weekend—a three-day event full of free programming and activations in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom—concludes this evening as the MLK Commemoration Committee hosts a community panel discussion on how to keep motivating the community and effecting change. SL

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour

Janelle Monáe's fourth album The Age of Pleasure, which Pitchfork accurately described as a "rapturous Afrofuturistic sound collage for sunny days and sticky nights," pulls inspiration from Afrobeats, sexual liberation, and carousing with her friends. The album sounds like how I imagine Rihanna's mythical reggae-inspired album will be (if it ever materializes). Considering they were created for the dance floor, these songs should be incredible live. "If the songs can't work at the party," Monáe is quoted as saying, "they're not going on the album." AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Queer Farmer’s Night Market

Let's be real, every Seattle farmers market is a prime opportunity for mingling with queers, but this inaugural queer farmers night market hosted in collaboration Fruits & Veggies: A Queer Farmer Collective is perhaps the first with that specific intention in mind. Peruse fresh local produce while conversing with LGBTQ+ cuties while a DJ provides tunes. Plus, the Flora Bakehouse will sling Roman-style pizza and soft serve, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Lavender Rights Project.

(The Flora Bakehouse, Beacon Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Jungle Brothers

With their Afrocentric lyrics and jazz samples, NYC hip-hop trio Jungle Brothers helped pave the way for alt-hip-hop and jazz-rap legends like De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, and Queen Latifah, who would later all join forces to found the Native Tongues collective. The legendary group will be joined by James Bond Villain (Greg Cypher and Rik Rude) and DJ Indica Jones. AV

(High Dive, Fremont)

KEXP Beats & Eats

Every week, from August 24 through September 14, KEXP DJs will spin a live set at the pier while you soak up the sunshine, enjoy some grub from onsite food trucks, sip refreshing brews from the beer garden, and observe impressive roller skating from local skate crews. This week, the series will continue with a lively blend of rock, hip-hop, soul, gospel, and funk from longtime selector Riz Rollins. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Fun & Flirty: A Comedy & Dating Show Experience

Dating is downright spooky business, so any opportunity to laugh at the whole process of "finding the one" is more than welcome. Enter Fun & Flirty Productions, which blends comedy and "interactive dating experiences" in a way that makes the whole shebang a little more survivable (and also very funny). Hosted by PowerPoint master and professional singles consultant Zahnae Aquino, the show will pepper comedy sets with pitches by sexy singles. Hey, there are weirder ways to meet your soulmate. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

SPAM New Media Festival

University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates will present new work at this festival, which will activate Freeway Park as part of this year's Downtown ARTS Recovery Program. Expect works at the intersection of sound, video, mechatronics, photogrammetry, radio, and AI—DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it. Freeway Park will come alive with sound performances, installations, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. LC

(Freeway Park, Downtown)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Boris & Melvins

Tokyo’s ambient-metal trio Boris creates art that transcends the metal genre, with noisy doomscapes, psychedelic improvisations, and spacey experimental arrangements all sitting side-by-side. It's a harmonious balance of brutality and bliss—never letting its avant-garde tendencies get in the way of rocking out. They will stop by in support of their droney new album, Fade, with PNW grunge-metal legends Melvins. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Dave Matthews Band

I spent a long time disregarding Dave Matthews until revisiting his hit song "Crash Into Me" in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. In the film, BFFs Lady Bird and Julie cry along to the song in their car while holding hands—both heartbroken over unrequited love. The scene is both humorous and sincere, which gave me a whole new perspective on Matthews' jammy dad rock. Nowadays, I find myself unironically listening to it. Life is too damn short to hate on Dave Matthews! He will take over the Gorge this Labor Day weekend in support of his new album Walk Around The Moon, which Pitchfork notes "[taps] into his gentler side with the wisdom and grace afforded by age." AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

PERFORMANCE

My Brother, My Brother and Me

Those goofy, irreverent McElroy brothers will bring their off-the-cuff cult fave podcast, My Brother, My Brother and Me, to the stage for a live edition of the "advice show for the modern era." Are they qualified to give advice? Uh, it's debatable—in my listening experience, the dudes might start out offering guidance, but each episode snowballs from there into segments like "Haunted Doll Watch," "Munch Squad," and "Celebrity Wine: Why Not?" You'll probably laugh until you cry, though. LC

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Noah Cyrus

Having only her 2017 top 40 hit "Again (ft. XXXTentacion)" for reference, I stepped into Noah Cyrus' debut album, The Hardest Part, expecting something similarly lustrous and poppy. But alas, I was wrong! Over the last several years, Cyrus has forged her own unique voice and perspective that separates her from the famous Cyrus family (Miley, et al). The album's slower songs are delightfully dramatic, orchestral indie folk (think: Phoebe Bridgers or Billie Eilish). The more upbeat tracks inch toward bluesy soul in the manner of Elle King. The album even features a song with Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard—who knew?! AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

SUNDAY

FILM

Moving History – The Queercrow Archive

As a lover of all things analog—seriously, I spend far too much time sifting through 8mm reels and home movies at estate sales—I'd be remiss not to recommend this screening of rare artifacts from Scarecrow Video’s vast physical media archive. Scarecrow's got everything from feature films to instructional videos, DIY presentations, and weirdo cultural ephemera tucked into their collection, and with help from the archivists at Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound (MIPoPS), they're working to digitize and preserve these pieces of local history. Queer, Seattle-specific memories found on the footage include clips from "Neighbors, R Place, and clubs of days long past, lesbian buddy detective films that look suspiciously like they were shot in the offices of the Stranger, [and] interviews with attendees of an International Association of Gay and Lesbian Square Dance Clubs convention." The city's queer roots run deep—head to this screening and let your eyes do the crate-digging through Scarecrow's newly digitized treasure trove. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Moon Viewing 2023

Slap on your fairy tale costumes, because you're about to be enchanted!! I know that sounds corny, but there's really no other way to describe the moonlight glow over the Seattle Japanese Garden, where the soft glimmer of lanterns will illuminate your path in celebration of Otsukimi. Beneath the moon, a range of artists will perform each night, including the Japanese Koto Club and Michael Dylan Welch of Haiku Northwest. Attendees can participate in a haiku contest, traditional tea ceremony, and paper boat launching. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Bumbershoot 2023

After a four-year hiatus due to financial problems, low attendance numbers, and production shakeups, local collective New Rising Sun and nonprofit arts/education organization Third Stone have refreshed Seattle’s most iconic festival with lower ticket prices and an eclectic lineup that expands the definition of "artist." With promised attractions like a cat circus, robots, nail art, and witches, this year’s 50th anniversary event is reminiscent of Bumbershoot 2008, when I saw a sex-positive paper bag puppet show right after being trampled at the main stage while Paramore performed "Misery Business." Ah, the good old days! Get ready for two days of local and national artists spread out across Seattle Center’s lush grounds, including PNW's own Sleater-Kinney—who first played the festival in 1997!—the Revivalists, Jawbreaker, AFI, Brittany Howard, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Phantogram. AV

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

3rd Annual Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival

The Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival offers attendees of all ages the chance to step up to the mic and share their creative talents, but if you're not feelin' that level of literary bravery, no worries—you'll also find live music, painting sessions, and dance performances at the poetry-infused fest, which is staged at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute this year. The event aims to "bring together Black artists and Black arts collectives," and even includes a children's open mic for the tiny Langston Hughes in your life. LC

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Washington State Fair 2023

What's summer without beer-fueled outdoor concerts, quilt and flower displays, impressive vegetables, baby bunnies, and a "SillyVille" farm experience complete with animatronic chickens?! Close out the sunny season in the most all-American way possible at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, where you'll find everything from produce contests to a real-deal cowboy rodeo. Dad rock legends Chicago will perform on September 1; you can also catch Kehlani, the Temptations, Babyface, Styx, and other household names throughout the month. LC

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

20 Days in Mariupol

There's a lotta war documentaries in the world, but this one's special. In 20 Days, an AP news crew begins filming in coastal Ukraine before the war actually starts, as they suspect Putin will start shelling the city of Mariupol any day now. (They're right.) It results in early personal interviews with townspeople and some poignant callbacks later on—e.g., a lady whom they told not to worry because civilians won't get bombed after the crew apologetically meets her again in a shelter. Usually considered B-roll footage, shots of crying/pissed-off doctors, orderlies wiping up pools of children's blood from gurneys, and families cowering in apartment basements with their pet cats, are much more intimate—and ghastly—than what we Americans end up seeing on the nightly news. It's also a graphic reminder of the bravery and valor of journalists, who, although civilians, run toward danger rather than fleeing it. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

BACK2SCHOOL with SIFF

As a child of the '90s and a dork, there were few things that gave me a sense of unbridled glee like school supplies, particularly of the plastic, chemical-smelling, adorned-in-dolphins variety. Will I ever feel the same sense of consumerist excitement again? Will I ever again delight at the thought of returning to school, hot-pink lunchbox in hand? Honestly, probably not!! But before this turns too dark, here's the point: SIFF's new BACK2SCHOOL series conjures at least a little bit of that long-gone educational excitement with screenings of academia-influenced faves like Heathers, Mean Girls, Bring it On, Booksmart, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Spit out your gum before you enter the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Bottoms

Considering the glut of raunchy high school sex comedies that revolved around hetero teen boys attempting to pop their cherries in the '90s and early-aughts, it's about time we had a horny romp about queer girls trying to get laid. In this madcap dark comedy helmed by Emma Seligman (director of the nail-biter Shiva Baby), two hapless losers (played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) scheme to start a self-defense club for women in order to hook up with their cheerleader crushes (Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber). Naturally, hilarity ensues. It's Book Smart meets Fight Club with acerbic shades of Heathers, and I for one can't wait to see Seligman's sapphic Gen-Z take on this campy genre, especially with the two leads' deadpan delivery. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Duvall/Altman

The collaboration between director Robert Altman and actress Shelley Duvall is, in my opinion, the stuff dreams are made of—I first watched Brewster McCloud, 3 Women, and Popeye during the pandemic, and was equally mystified by Shelley's ethereal, yet quirk-heavy grace and Altman's ability to situate her in outrageous, magical-realist situations. This series reaffirms my belief that the duo made some of the most unique cinema ever. Okay, I'll stop gushing now. Actually, no I won't!! Duvall/Altman kicked off last week with Brewster McCloud, in which the most stylish person on Earth meets a weirdo who lives at the Houston Astrodome and dreams of flying with strapped-on wings, and 3 Women, a psychodrama set within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California. This week, the satirical musical Nashville will offer a "panoramic view of the country’s political and cultural landscapes." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

They Came From Outer Space

I recommend queuing up some creepy spaceship sounds before you continue reading. Are you sufficiently on edge? You can keep those galactic bleep-bloop vibes going at They Came from Outer Space, SIFF's new series of mysterious lights, eerie shadows, and otherworldly entities ranging from the yucky and scary (The Blob) to the precious and loveable (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial). It's about aliens, people, and they're crash-landing at SIFF Cinema Egyptian all September long. Get into the "non-human biologics" while they're still, uh, kinda unproven. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Unstreamable – Rintaro's Metropolis

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. If you're into AI, rebellion, and futuristic robot technology, Metropolis should do the trick—the anime masterpiece was originally written as a manga by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), and the film was penned by Katsuhiro Ôtomo (Akira), so you're in good hands. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

PAX West 2023

Back in 2021, former Stranger staffer Matt Baume wrote, "One of my very favorite things about living in Seattle — one of the things that convinced me to move here, in fact — is PAX, the giant video game convention held every Septemberish at the Convention Center, a sprawling throng of fandoms and beep-boop screens and clattering dice." This year, the gargantuan convention will be bigger than ever before, taking over the recently expanded Seattle Convention Center and adding on Nintendo Live 2023, an “all-ages Nintendo celebration with Switch gameplay, stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more.” Get your Zelda cosplay ready. JR

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Titanish

A certain doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about June's submersible implosion—either way, the production feels eerily timed.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Meowga - Yoga with Cats

If you're anything like the EverOut staff, the phrase "yoga with cats" definitely perked up your ears. It's true: You can practice yoga alongside stretchy felines in Seattle Meowtropolitan's cat lounge, which up to 25 kitties from Regional Animal Services of King County call home. It's better than doing another Yoga with Adriene video in your house pants. The all-levels Hatha class is adaptive and focused on the breath, so you'll leave feeling more peaceful, and probably a little more covered in cat hair. Win-win, in my opinion. LC

(Seattle Meowtropolitan, Wallingford, Tuesday/Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks

Seattle is the second stop for this exhibition, which began in San Francisco and introduces to the United States a rising star in the world of Black art, Amoako Boafo. Larry Ossei-Mensah curated the exhibit, called Soul of Black Folks—a play on a 1903 book, The Souls of Black Folk, that famously described a feature of Black American consciousness that was not shared with their white counterparts: double consciousness, an "inward twoness," being Black for yourself and being Black for white people. Because the two are incompatible (or incompossible), they could not be resolved in the dialectical manner of a Hegelian synthesis. W. E. B. Du Bois, a thinker familiar with the works of Hegel, authored the book. Another writer familiar with Hegel, Frantz Fanon, is also in the exhibit. The mid-century Martiniquan philosopher is found in one of the self-portraits, "Black Skin, White Mask," near the show's entrance. This work continued Du Bois's twoness, in the context of colonialism, with this line: "The black man has two dimensions. One with his fellows, the other with the white man." And yet this split or twoness is entirely absent from Boafo's show. All of his subjects are Black, many from his country, Ghana, and some from the US, such as Jay-Z and Beyonce ("Sunflower Bee Shirt"). But there is a striking singularity in these portraits, most of which feature Black skin painted with Boafo's fingers. His subjects are very much at home in the world. Some are laughing, some are in love, others in deep thought, others gaze at their painter. None seems split or minding white people. And I think this is the meaning of moving the "s" from Du Bois's "Soul" to "Folk"—those in Boafo's portraits actually have just one soul. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards

Curated by acclaimed writer, public speaker, and contemporary art interlocutrice Negarra A. Kudumu, this exhibition celebrates a quarter century of Cornish College's prestigious Neddy Awards, which were created in honor of Ned Behnke (1948-1989), a stellar deaf Seattle artist and teacher of hearing-impaired students. The show will spotlight Washington State contemporary art talent with a curated selection of pieces created by past grand prize award recipients; head to MOHAI for a comprehensive look at some of the most significant Northwest artists of the last 25 years, including Wa Na Wari co-founder Inye Wokoma and interdisciplinary storyteller Priscilla Dobler Dzul. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

Femme Noire

This outdoor public art exhibition, a collaboration between the Seattle Art Museum, the Chicago-based arts organization blackpuffin, and the Central District's immersive community art project Wa Na Wari, takes its name from a poem of the same name by former Senegalese president Léopold Sédar Senghor, an ode to the power of Black women written while he was imprisoned in Germany during World War II. Wander through the Central District to admire work from female artists from Africa and the African diaspora, installed on lamp poles and at Black-owned businesses and art organizations throughout the neighborhood. JB

(Various locations, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Kelly Akashi: Formations

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Akashi is well-known for her fluid forms and focus on craft—she vacillates between analog photography and old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making. Organized by the San José Museum of Art, this exhibition includes nearly a decade of the artist's boundary-pushing work, which tends to meditate on time, materiality, and lineage. Make sure to see Conjoined Tumbleweeds, a newly commissioned bronze cast of plants collected from Poston, Arizona, where members of Akashi's family were incarcerated in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History

Queen Latifah, Lil' Kim, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte—even casual hip-hop fans can agree that women have played an integral role in hip-hop's history. My Mic Sounds Nice: Hip-Hop Feminism in History, curated by Adeerya Johnson, is a new and small but mighty collection of photos, fliers, costumes, and music that shines a light on the Black women who are too often forgotten or overlooked when considering hip-hop's deep roots. Angie B, Symbolic Three, Sha Rock, and Nikki D, the first woman to sign with Def Jam. They've been shaking shit up since at least the early '80s, rapping about their sexuality and misogyny in the scene, and taking down their male counterparts with diss tracks before Drake and Meek Mill were born. (Check out Symbolic Three's "No Show," a response to Doug E. Fresh's hit "The Show"—"Sorry, Doug E., but your shoes are through!") Your ticket gets you into other MoPop exhibits including Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop, which was recently extended through the end of the year. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(MoPOP, Uptown; Monday-Friday; closing)

Sea of Vapors: An immersive installation by Emily Counts

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new immersive installation Sea of Vapors, Counts continues to cast her gaze toward growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, exploring a story of seafaring travelers through imagery of wilting flowers, rotting fruit, and other sensory oddities. Her works tell the tale of a series of women "traveling by boat through a dream space to meet their venerated queen," and each sculpture is peppered with nostalgic features—think woven sweaters and accessories—in a nod to portraiture past and present. Sadly, the museum shutters for good on September 1, so stop by for a last look at the beloved space and the art it offers. LC

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Thursday-Friday; closing)

SOFT TOUCH

The latest group show at Museum of Museums makes a promise that most exhibitions cannot: visitors are welcome to sit, stand, or recline in the gallery "cushioned by a patchwork of futon mattresses, shag carpets, and curtaining." Sounds cozy! SOFT TOUCH offers a comprehensive look at explosive contemporary trends in textile art and soft sculpture, with works by over 35 artists using fibers to think about interwoven themes of identity, humanity, and nature. Sadly, the museum shutters for good on September 1, so stop by for a last look at the beloved space and the art it offers. LC

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Thursday-Friday; closing)