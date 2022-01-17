The Top 34 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 18-23, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Bob James Trio

Jazz pianist Bob James was discovered by Quincy Jones in 1963 and has since led a prolific career as a composer, arranger, producer, with 58 studio albums and a wide variety of accolades. Rounding out his trio is bassist Michael Palazzolo and drummer James Adkins; they’re sure to deliver an evening of legendary jazz.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Advancing Racial Equity: A Conversation with Clint Smith

With MLK Day fresh on the brain, poet, author, and Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith will lead a virtual discussion on advancing racial equity in our global community.

(Virtual via United Way of King County)

FILM

Banned!

SIFF's five-part lecture series spotlights films throughout history that have been banned from the public for one time or another, whether they were offending traditional religious sensibilities or calling out a nation’s colonial legacy.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Militarie Gun

Militarie Gun will be coming from sunny Los Angeles to bring heavy-hitting and melodic hardcore sounds fresh off the release of their two-part album All Roads Lead to the Gun. Also on the bill are local pop-rockers Supercrush and shoegazers Shine.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Washington State Book Award: Jess Walter

Winner of the 2021 Washington State Book Award for Fiction, Jess Walters's The Cold Millions is a novel about two brothers embroiled in class warfare in the early-20th century. Don't miss the author in conversation with the librarian and former Washington State Book Award Judge Sheri Boggs.

(Central Library, Downtown Seattle)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Dorian Electra

Popstar Dorian Electra has gained a queer cult following and critical acclaim after the release of their 2019 debut album, Flamboyant, and tours with eclectic artists such as Charli XCX and Pussy Riot.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

George Ko

Pianist and composer George Ko, who most recently collaborated with producer Dan the Automator for the score of Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa biopic, will bring an evening of expressive, engaging, intuitive, and often improvisational piano compositions.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with Bella White

California-born singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle, known for her effortless blend of bluegrass spirit and contemporary rock/pop sound, was described by NPR Music as making “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory." She will be taking the stage with her new backing band of bluegrass masters, Golden Highway. Canadian singer-songwriter Bella White will start the night off.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

The Totally '70s Sing Along

Throw on your bell-bottomed jumpsuit and sing along to music videos/live performance footage covering disco, pop, rock, and soul of the 1970s. Expect to hear groovy greats such as ABBA, Queen, Bowie, Donna Summer, and much more.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

FRIDAY

NIGHTLIFE

A Dance Party (Taylor's Version)

Enjoy a mix of Taylor's Version hits and remixes for this all-T Swift all-night dance party featuring Seattle's best drag queens. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10-minute version)" at the DJ booth.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

La Fonda with Salt Lick and Coral Grief

Float through the evening with Seattle-based sister-led indie rock band La Fonda known for their dreamy laid back sound. They will be joined by fellow dream pop/rockers Salt Lick and Coral Grief.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Seattle Symphony: Aretha: A Tribute

This program will show the Queen of Soul some respect by performing the late singer's iconic hits with powerhouse vocalist Capathia Jenkins and a full symphony conducted by Grammy Nominee Ryan Shaw.

(Benaroya Hall, Pike Pine Retail Core, available with subscription)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Jo Koy: The World is Funny Tour

Filipino American comic Jo Koy (whose most recent trip to town centered his memoir, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo) will liven up your weekend with brand-new material on his The World is Funny Tour.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour

Ronny Chieng, a featured contributor to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and an internationally performing stand-up comic, has appeared in the hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, come out with a new Comedy Central series (Ronny Chieng: International Student), and released a Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America. With his air of cynicism leavened with sweetness, it's no wonder he's gotten popular.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

MUSIC

Black Joe Lewis & Cedric Burnside

With inspirations like James Brown, Lightnin' Hopkins, and MC5, blues-funk-soul singer Black Joe Lewis will be sure to bring the house down with his high-energy performance and classic soulful sound. He will be playing alongside electric-blues singer, guitarist, and drummer Cedric Burnside, who carries on a family legacy of authentic blues from his father Calvin Jackson and grandfather R.L. Burnside.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Hunt & Gather Presents: Matthew Dear

Get down to prolific Texas-hailing producer, DJ, electronic artist, and Ghostly International co-founder Matthew Dear who will be spinning electro-synthy avant pop all night long.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo)

Talcum: A Rare Soul Music Dance Party

Talcum is back, but this time in a new location. Join this old-school soul dance party that will be playing nothing but rare 45s. The DJs will supply the tunes and you supply the moves.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

THEATER

Photograph 51

Anna Zeigler's play gives new light to the story of chemist Rosalind Franklin, who worked to unlock the mysteries of the DNA molecule while facing adversity from her colleague Maurice Wilkins and his team. This production sees MFA director Amanda Rountree in her UW Drama mainstage debut.

(Jones Playhouse, University District)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Unplugged: Happy Heartbreak, Dearheart, Young Elk, and Beasleydotcom

Enjoy a performance of local indie-rock talent performing special solo-acoustic sets. The showcase will feature Craig Suede of Happy Heartbreak, Steven Denler of Dearheart, Ezekiel Rudick of Young Elk, and Beasley of Beasleydotcom.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square)

MULTI-DAY

PERFORMANCE

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Tuesday-Sunday)

Faye Driscoll | Thank You For Coming: SPACE

For the final installment of her trilogy that "summons the unnamed forces that surge between the viewer and the viewer in order to create a communal realm where our experiences are heightened and questioned," Faye Driscoll will present an intimate installation, wired for sound and upheld by pulleys, ropes, and the weight of others, where Driscoll appears alone with the audience.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Orpheus & Eurydice

"Poor Orphée is distraught," writes Stranger contributor Dominic Holden. "We know this because he's been flailing about the stage for more than an hour in Orphée et Eurydice, maniacally waving his tiny cherub harp. Deep in the underworld to rescue his dead wife, Eurydice, he must appease the dark spirits by being the best singer ever. But lo! Because the angel of love is a cheeky little tinker, she's decreed that Orphée can't lay eyes on his wife during the rescue mission or she'll die." See Seattle Opera's latest production, featuring music by Christoph Willibald Gluck and Libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi.

(Opera Center, Wednesday-Sunday)

DANCE

STREB EXTREME ACTION

Legendary PopAction choreographer Elizabeth Streb (also known as the "Evel Knievel of modern dance") applies "unflinching explorations of physics" on stage, according to The New York Times. Her company STREB EXTREME ACTION returns to Seattle for the first time in 15 years with a retrospective of Streb's classic solos from the ‘70s and ‘80s, experimentations from the ‘90s, and extreme action opuses on the large-scale “action machines” the company has become known for.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, Thursday-Saturday)

UW Dance Presents

Nationally and internationally recognized choreographers like Etienne Cakpo, Alana Isiguen, Juliet McMains, Roel Seeber, Ben White, and Rachael Lincoln (who's collaborating with guest artist Leslie Seiters) will fill out this program presented by the UW Department of Dance.

(UW Meany Studio Theater, University District, Wednesday-Sunday)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Ethan Colangelo & Jakevis Thomason

Los Angeles-based choreographers Jakevis Thomason and Ethan Colangelo will carry on the local dance company's 12th season with the world premieres of two new dance creations.

(Cornish Playhouse, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

THEATER

1984 by George Orwell

Big Brother will be watching during this stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984, returning to 18th & Union's two years after its original Seattle premiere.

(18th & Union, Tuesday-Sunday)

Bohemia

This "macabre and mystical" cabaret-style musical from Mark Siano and Opal Peachey, set in 1890s Prague, features the music of Dvořák and Chopin and art nouveau by Alphonse Mucha—plus "beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original songs." This will be the last edition of Bohemia before the whole crew heads over to Berlin.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Seattle for a run of the Broadway Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement. (Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

See seven short films selected from last year's Sundance Film Festival, including "BJ's Mobile Gift Shop" from Jason Park, about the fledgling business of a Korean American hustler in Chicago; "Black Bodies" from Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, and "The Criminals" from Serhat Karaaslan.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday)

Belle

The Oscar-nominated director and the studio who brought you Mirai and Wolf Children is out with a new fantastical coming-of-age anime film about growing up on social media.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

VISUAL ART

Embodied Change: South Asian Art Across Time

Images and representations of the human body spanning from the third millennium BCE to today comprise this group show highlighting South Asian artists.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Tuesday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Seattle Chamber Music Society 2022 Winter Festival

Seattle Chamber Music Society returns with their winter concert festival, featuring six performances by 23 world-class chamber musicians with the intention of providing an accessible and informal experience for all ages. A mix of beloved quintets, lesser-heard masterpieces, and the world premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis' Earth will be music to your ears.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)