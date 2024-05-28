The Top 35 Events in Seattle This Week: May 28–June 2, 2024

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Holly Humberstone

Having opened for pop royalty like Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red, British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has collected some major Gen Z street cred since releasing her 2020 EP, Falling Asleep at the Wheel. Now embarking on a headlining tour, Humberstone will play songs from her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, which documents her knack for capturing turbulent life moments like breaking up ("Antichrist") and homesickness ("Room Service"). AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Morgiana

Based on a 1929 Russian novel, Morgiana is a florid, Freudian masterpiece of '70s Czech cinema that blends notes of Picnic at Hanging Rock's eerie femininity and Valerie and Her Week of Wonders' surreal excess. Iva Janžurová stars as not one but two hypnotic leading characters in the film fatale, one of whom is slowly poisoning the other. She somehow pulls this off while sporting enough makeup to make a clown blush. If that hasn't enticed you, the film also stars a cute Siamese kitty. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Y2K Pride Party

Grab your hot pink velour Juicy tracksuit, your Louis Vuitton handbag, your Lancôme Juicy Tubes lip gloss, and your bedazzled Motorola Razr, because the people behind Sapphic Events are hosting this Y2K-themed bash intended for all queer women and sapphics, hosted by Britney-worshipping singer ToX!c. DJs Pretty Please and Baby Van Beezly will keep the 2000s and present-day hits coming all night long, while performers Camila Sky, Novasia, and Velvet Ryder will beguile the crowd. I, for one, hope to see someone recreate Emma Watson's tongue-out moves from The Bling Ring on the dance floor. JB

(Nectar, Fremont)

READINGS & TALKS

Amy Tan: The Backyard Bird Chronicles

In 2020, a lot of us started birding—mass layoffs and an unfamiliar amount of hours to fill tends to encourage people to look to the skies, I guess. National treasure Amy Tan (The Joy Luck Club) will conjure plenty of conversations about spark birds with her latest book, The Backyard Bird Chronicles, a "gorgeous, witty account of birding, nature, and the beauty around us that hides in plain sight." Even if you've never identified a single species beyond a parking lot crow, chances are good that you'll find the book inspiring. My suggestion? Go pick up some 'nocs. LC

(Central Library, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

fun & flirty: a comedy/dating show

Dating is downright spooky business, so any opportunity to laugh at the whole process of "finding the one" is more than welcome. Enter Fun & Flirty Productions, which blends comedy and "interactive dating experiences" to make the whole shebang a little more survivable (and also very funny). PowerPoint master and professional singles consultant Zahnae Aquino will be joined by local humorists on stage. Hey, there are weirder ways to meet your soulmate. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

La Luz: 'News of the Universe' Record Release Show

Newly promoted from Hardly Art to Sub Pop for their new full-length, News of the Universe, La Luz have attained a peak—a rare turn of events for a rock group a dozen years into their existence. Inspired and consoled by Octavia E. Butler's metaphysical poetry collection of the same title, Cleveland wrote these songs in the fraught aftermath of a breast cancer diagnosis, which occurred two years after the birth of her son. On top of these turbulent life events, La Luz lost veteran bassist Lena Simon and keyboardist Alice Sandahl (although both played on Universe), and had to adapt to new drummer Audrey Johnson. Life dealt Cleveland lemons, and she squeezed them into the delicious lemonade of Universe. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Rebekah Peppler, Le Sud

I am forever deeply envious of Rebekah Peppler's glamorous expat lifestyle—she's a stylish food and travel writer residing in Paris's 18th arrondissement, where she throws dinner parties for her cadre of cool queer friends. (As a fellow curly girl, I also want her to drop her hair routine.) Her newest cookbook Le Sud picks up where her previous releases Apéritif and À Table left off, offering a "definitive guide to the food, drink, and lifestyle of southeastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur." This book is probably the closest I'll get to traveling to the sun-drenched south of France for a while, so in the meantime, you'll find me whipping up recipes like pink peppercorn marinated chèvre, pan bagnats, and citron pressés for my own besties and me to enjoy while soaking up vitamin D at Denny Blaine this summer. Rebekah will chat about all things Provence with local author and Spilled Milk podcast host Molly Wizenberg. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Dinosaur Improv

Dinosaur Improv might send your blues into extinction, because although they may try to orchestrate the perfect joke, nothing's funnier than whatever comes out of a comic's mouth completely unscripted. Salute our nation's leading improv geniuses—including Paul Scheer (Veep), Rob Huebel (Transparent), and Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Mouth)—at this ensemble show, which promises Jurassic levels of off-the-cuff laughter. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Isabel Hagen

Isabel Hagen has made the rare transition from in-demand session violist to stand-up comedian. To be sure, there’s nothing funny about the New Yorker’s sonorous contributions to works by revered minimalist composers Steve Reich and Max Richter, art-pop genius Björk, and jazz-funk wizards Medeski Martin & Wood, among others. But while she was bowing her way through courses at Juilliard and at prestigious concerts and studio dates, her mind was teeming with humorous ideas—concepts so rich that she began filming videos and winning stand-up awards, including one at Montréal’s Just for Laughs festival. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

LIVE MUSIC

Kamasi Washington

Saxophonist/producer/bandleader Kamasi Washington is one of the most renowned contemporary jazz musicians working today. Known mostly for his sometimes-smooth and sometimes-erratic stylings on the tenor sax, Washington has ascended into the realm of world-class artistry; both his studio debut The Epic and its follow-up Heaven and Earth received universal acclaim, and he’s played on an array of important works, like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, You’re Dead by jazz fusion artist Flying Lotus, as well as Thundercat’s heartbreak-y space-funk single, “Them Changes.” PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love Tour

Founding fathers of funk-rock the Red Hot Chili Peppers will stop by the Gorge to support their 2022 albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Recorded during the same studio sessions, the albums’ sound calls back to the band's beginnings with organically crafted jams, funky basslines, and rap-infused vocal stylings from Anthony Kiedis. Plus, the recordings marked the rejoining of founding member/guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Trap rapper Ken Carons and funk-infused indie rock band Irontom will open. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

SHOPPING

Meet-and-Greet with Maria Bamford and Scott Marvel Cassidy

You've probably already caught Maria Bamford's comedy, a surreal medley of voice impressions, deadpan jokes, vulnerable storytelling, and high-energy, rapidly changing characters, on Comedy Central or Netflix. (She’s also played roles in BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, and Kung Fu Panda.) But did you know that she is also one-half of a very cute couple, and you can hear the whole story through the eyes of their pugs, Blueberry and Bert?! Hogbook and Lazer Eyes, co-authored by Bamford and her artist hubby Scott Marvel Cassidy, tells the story of their OkCupid meet-cute and eventual marriage with naturalistic graphic storytelling and Bamford's pitch-perfect comedic timing. You won't meet the pugs at this book signing, but Bamford and Cassidy will be there, maybe even holding hands!! I'm not crying, you're crying. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Two Dykes and a Mic: Topping Your Best Friend Tour

McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon's very gay podcast stops by Seattle on June 1, which means it's Pride Month official. Self-described as "the gayest show of all time" (I guess they haven't heard the Neil Patrick Harris episode of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!), listeners are invited to "snort queer joy and laugh [their] gay cans off." Yay! Goodwin, aka the gay Norah Jones of comedy, and Scanlon, who is also gay, will share relationship advice, Bumble fumbles, and new ruminations ("What's gayer?" and "Who tops who?" among them) at this live edition of the pod. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is a rare star in the predominantly white modern country universe—she speaks up about political issues, acknowledges the genre's debt to Black musicians, and fights for LGBTQ+ rights. And, her music has become increasingly refined through the years, beginning with glossy overproduced tracks (no shade—I love "'80s Mercedes!") and blossoming into the personal, raw sound displayed in her latest release Humble Quest. She will support the album alongside indie folk singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

PRIDE

Seattle Pride in the Park 2024

Kick off the 50th anniversary celebrations of Seattle Pride with a day of music, dancing, performances, and more. Emceed by drag favorites Versace Doll and Betty Wetter, one stage will feature live performances from the likes of headliner LIVt and groovy sextet Day Soul Exquisite while the other will showcase local DJs spinning dance tracks. It wouldn't be pride without Drag Queen Storytime, and the family and teen space from Camp Ten Trees will also return. New this year, GenPride hosts an area specifically designed for seniors with accessibility features like ADA restrooms, ASL interpreters, and priority seating. As always, there will be an alcohol garden, a sober area, food trucks, community booths, queer vendor marketplace, and the most welcoming vibes. SL

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

See Through: Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs

Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs's exhibition See Through feels uniquely delicate, relying on soft, luminous wax to reflect on the inherent fleetingness of relationships. The concept of "ephemerality" is mentioned pretty often in artist statements, but Ahmed and Hobbs seem to take a refreshing look at the idea, considering how impermanence can feel weighty and structured. "How much do you give or take in a relationship?" they ask the audience. Show up to feel seen. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard; opening)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle

George Clooney-directed flick The Boys in the Boat was released last year, sharing the story of the University of Washington rowing team, who were thrust into the spotlight while competing at the 1936 Olympics. (Spoiler: the "Miracle 9” won the gold medal in the eight-oared competition.) Learn more at this exhibition on the historic team, which spotlights "the University of Washington men’s and women’s rowing programs and the history of rowing in Seattle overall" and showcases the Husky Challenger shell. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday; closing)

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks

In my opinion, happiness could be defined as 200,000 Lego bricks arranged in "hands-on construction areas" for free play, and MOHAI's latest exhibition makes the dream come true. Towers of Tomorrow also features models of skyscrapers from all over the world, constructed by a real-deal "Lego-certified professional," Ryan McNaught. (Cool job alert!) Visitors can scope McNaught's plastic creations and imagine their own by adding to a futuristic Lego "metropolis" inside the exhibit. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

Akira Kurosawa's Dreams

I first saw Akira Kurosawa's Dreams in a freshman film survey class—it was projected onto a giant screen, where I watched alongside hundreds of other students in the same lecture hall. At the risk of sounding corny, it was a moment in which I realized what film could really do, and it cut through the noise of aughts-era schlock and twee. The 1990 film unfolds in eight vignettes woven together with nods to Japanese folktales; there are fox weddings, warrior ghosts, radioactive landscapes, and even a Martin Scorsese cameo (he plays Vincent van Gogh). It's also one of Kurosawa's last, and most naturalistic, films. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Babes

Quick, sardonic script-flipper Michelle Buteau holds her own amid the current pack of aging dude comics bickering over whether human rights are funny, and Ilana Glazer is rapidly becoming a legendary millennial freak. (Yes, the batshit angel from Broad City still exists, she's still hilarious, and she's spoken up about the genocide in Gaza. Try to keep up!) It's only natural that the two should join forces in Babes, the one-night-stand comedy and directorial debut from Pamela Adlon, aka the voice of Bobby on King of the Hill. Women rock. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Evil Does Not Exist

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s follow-up to the Murakami-inspired Oscar winner Drive My Car follows a father and daughter who spend their days gathering wild foods for a local udon restaurant. Their livelihood might be threatened when a city agency plans to create a bougie "glamping" site not far from their rustic hamlet. (Fuck glampers, am I right?) Evil Does Not Exist won the 2023 Venice Silver Lion; I'm intrigued by the film's quiet, snowy cinematography and its naturalistic approach. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday)

I Saw the TV Glow

Nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun's first feature-length flick, We're All Going to the World's Fair, was a creepy foray into the world of online horror gaming, following one teenager's descent into an increasingly unsettling fantasy. It stirred up positive reviews at Sundance, and solidified Schoenbrun as a director to watch. Lo and behold, Schoenbrun landed an A24 flick with I Saw the TV Glow, which documents a teen's investigations into an eerie, supernatural TV show. Fans of online wormholes and creepypasta shouldn't miss it. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival

Now in its 19th year, this annual fest presents the best in innovative sci-fi and fantasy cinema from around the world. Created in collaboration with the Seattle International Film Festival, MoPOP's SFFSFF tends to pack the house, selling out for the last 10 years with film fans eager for fresh space stories and tales from other worlds. Past SFFSFF flicks have earned Oscar nods and giant distribution deals, so show up and you might catch the next Everything Everywhere All At Once. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with craft beers from over 30 local breweries, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar with dozens upon dozens of toppings (including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds). You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap. Entertainment includes DJ Supreme La Rock, dueling pianos, giant lawn games, bacon bingo, photo ops with a gigantic inflatable skillet, and more. A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit SCM Medical Missions, which aims to bring relief to people affected by conflict and natural disaster in the Middle East and North Africa. JB

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Saturday-Sunday)

Bite of Greece

Longing for a Mamma Mia!-esque escape to Greece? Head to this free festival to stuff yourself with gyros, slow-roasted lamb sandwiches, grilled souvlaki, Greek salad, spanakopita, and other authentic Mediterranean delights prepared by the community of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption. You'll get to peruse a marketplace with pastries, crafts, imported deli items, and more. Plus, brush up on your fancy footwork with Greek dancing lessons and traditional live music. JB

(Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Cécile McLorin Salvant Quartet

In my opinion, Cécile McLorin Salvant has the most exciting voice in contemporary jazz. It's not just her pitch-perfect voice, which reaches the heights of Edith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt, and Kate Bush, but the inventiveness with which she flexes her vocals. On her most recent album, M​é​lusine, the three-time Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow croons through a blend of originals and standards (dating as far back as the 12th century) sung primarily in French along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Creole. The album retells a European folk legend about a woman who turns into a half-snake every Saturday due to a curse put on by her mother. Melding ancient myth with parts of her personal life, Salvant writes that the album is “about that feeling of being a hybrid, a mixture of different cultures, which I’ve experienced not only as the American-born child of two first-generation immigrants but as someone raised in a family that is racially mixed, from several different countries, with different languages spoken in the home.” She will support the album with a two-night stint in Seattle alongside jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Pearl Jam

The last time that Pearl Jam played a proper show in Seattle was in 2018. The hometown heroes kicked off their national tour by turning Safeco Field into their playground, and by all accounts, the shows were fire with a 36-song setlist and the band firing on all cylinders. Now, the grunge icons are back to support their critically acclaimed new album, Dark Matter. In a press release, the band writes that the new album "channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it." Don't miss an opening set from local indie rock band Deep Sea Diver. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Tuesday & Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

GUNKED!

I grew up a mere 1.9 miles away from Universal Studios Florida, so every day after school, I could practically hear the screams as innocent children were drenched with green goo (it was actually a mix of vanilla pudding, applesauce, food coloring, oatmeal, and baby shampoo) on Slime Time Live. Modern history has cemented slime as a crucial aspect of any child's upbringing, from the Double Dare goos of yore to whatever the hell this is. Directed by Tootie Spangles, GUNKED! conjures some millennial childhood charm, imagining a late-'80s, neon-tinged competition series on the eve of its high-energy launch. Bring a towel. LC

(Annex Theatre, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again!

We can hear the cackling from down the street. The Pacific Northwest's premiere "internationally tolerated Jewish narcoleptic drag queen" Jinkx Monsoon will cast a campy spell and bring more of the weirdo dramatics for which she's known and loved on the concert tour Together Again, Again!, which sees the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner flex her musical chops alongside "musical prodigy" Major Scales. Water off a duck's back! LC

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Unrivaled

Playwright Rosie Narasaki's historical comedy follows two enemy poets vying for political favor. Instead of taking the beef to Twitter, they've gotta find other ways to stay in the Empress's favor, because it's the 11th century. Ladies-in-waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon are the central subjects in Unrivaled, which is set against the backdrop of Japan's Heian period. The only thing I dig more than 800-year-old poetry is spicy love triangles, so sign me up. LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Alterations

I confess that, even though it is a 20-minute walk from my home, I had never been to Photographic Center Northwest until their last exhibit featuring the works of Jon Henry. It humbled me, and inspired me to return. I typically have a hard time understanding "art," and gravitate toward photography where I expect things to be more real. The latest PCNW exhibit, Alterations, challenges that idea, as it features six Pacific Northwest artists who burn, tear, and paste various ephemera into their photographs. The works use collage to enhance, challenge, or twist the image, providing commentary on various aspects of our reality from gender stereotypes to environmental destruction. SL

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, Tuesday-Thursday/Saturday-Sunday; closing)

Ginny Ruffner: Project Aurora

Last February, I described Atlanta-born sculptural glass artist Ginny Ruffner's work as "perfect for this time of year—it's colorful, tactile, and nature-inspired, imparting a sense of hope in the viewer." I still feel that's the case. Ruffner has a way of shaking off my winter doldrums. This time, though, she seems to be upping the ante—her solo installation Project Aurora is a 20' wall of light that's "programmed to undulate, evoking the Aurora Borealis." I'm here for the glowy interpretation. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday–Sunday)

Hourglass Lying Down

Sophia Arnold might be one of my favorite contemporary artists—her oil, acrylic, and watercolor compositions of surreal scenes are intoxicating, lush, and seemingly full of secrets, reminiscent of Elizabeth Malaska's paintings. In the group exhibition Hourglass Lying Down, Arnold's works will appear alongside Polaroids by Autumn Knight, luxuriant paintings by Klara Glosova, and collages by Serrah Russell. Anticipate a dreamy feast for your eyeballs. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Intertwined Realities: Sunny Moxin Chen, jade wong, Nanxi Jin, Rulin Ma, Jia Jia

SOIL's latest group show distills the "very essence of human existence" in an immersive collection of works that think about the "changing body, experiences of loss, and the deep-seated longing propelling us forward." That's no small feat, but I think the artists exhibiting are up to the task: Intertwined Realities features multisensory works by Moscow-born Chinese immigrant Sunny Moxin Chen, cooking-inspired filmmaker jade wong, Chinese ceramicist Nanxi Jin, abstract painter Rulin Ma, and multimedia maker Jia Jia, who encourage gallery visitors to "deeply process and internalize their experiences, fostering personal growth." Think you're up for it? LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Maria Phillips: at what point...

Artist-educator Maria Phillips investigates collective responsibility, environmental consciousness, and depollution in her multimedia works, which stress the importance of "deceleration and the rejection of frenetic consumerism and production." Agreed, Maria! In at what point..., Phillips salvages reclaimed material and found objects to document time, change, and the cyclical nature underlying all things. She calls these transformed objects "pick-up portraits," prompting questions about climate disruption, reliance on plastics, and the insidious norms underlying production and consumption. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Thursday; closing)