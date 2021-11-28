The Top 35 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 29-Dec 5, 2021

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

The holidays are off and running this week with Hanukkah celebrations (like a disco-themed Festival of Lights at Supernova), classic wintertime performances (like Jingle All the Gay!), and yuletide shopping events (like the Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show), but if you're not quite ready for all that, read on for other great happenings that are free of jingle-jangle (like Emerald City Comic Con).

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Cheap and Vulgar

Vintage film clips and freakish found footage comprise Collide-O-Scope's latest masterful montage of pop-culture ephemera.

Online

PERFORMANCE

A Drag Queen Christmas

Hosted by former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change, this holiday spectacular boasts performances by all your Drag Race favorites, like season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, season nine winner Sasha Velour, All Stars season five winner Shea Couleé, and more.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Paul Auster with Eric Lorberer

Paul Auster dissects the life of American literary icon and war reporter Stephen Crane in his latest biography, which he'll read from tonight on Elliott Bay's virtual stage alongside Eric Lorberer.

Online

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Chanukah at The Royal Room feat. Masada, Shpilkis, & The Klein Party

Celebrate by catching a live musical performance with I Am What I Am (the music of John Zorn's Masada, led by composer Wayne Horvitz), the "hot klezmer brass band" Shpilkis, and the "klezmer-ish party band" Klein Party.

The Royal Room (Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

A holiday tea party goes awry and floods the world with the UK's hot beverage of choice in this extremely British Christmas comedy from off-Broadway comedy duo James & Jamesy.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

World AIDS Day

Join Gay City, the AIDS Memorial Pathway, and community organizers as they hold a vigil in remembrance of the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases of HIV/AIDS.

Online

PERFORMANCE

A John Waters Christmas: It's A Yuletide Massacre

The trash-auteur King of Filth, who can probably be considered a patron saint of Seattle at this point, will bring his particular brand of cheer, featuring "reindeer virgin births, the illegally squatting Christ-child and chubby-chasing Mrs. Claus."

Neptune Theatre (University District)

The Winter's Tale

Seattle Rep’s Public Works family of community and professional actors join together for a dazzling journey of reunion and redemption in a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. The Sicilian King Leontes suspects his wife of infidelity and seeks revenge by imprisoning her and banishing their newborn child to distant shores. Sixteen years later, in the wild woods of Bohemia, the consequences of his actions begin to unfold.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Symphony: Barber Symphony No. 1

Soaring works by 20th-century composers Florence Price and Samuel Barber will flank Maurice Ravel's jazzy Piano Concerto in G and Joel Thompson's newest piece, To Awaken the Sleeper.

Benaroya Hall (Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Keila Vall de la Ville and Kristen Millares Young

Kristen Millares Young (Subduction) and Keila Vall de la Ville (The Animal Days) will read excerpts from their new books and talk about their shared experience as Latina women authors writing in the U.S.

Elliott Bay Book Company (Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Winter Beer Festival

The Washington Beer Commission's Winter Beer Festival returns with 26 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)

MUSIC

Freakfest Ft. Zomboy

The globe-spanning lineup of this dubstep mini-festival will bring England's Zomboy, Amsterdam duo Yellow Claw, Georgia's ATLiens, Mexico City's Jessica Audiffred, and Russia's CHOMPPA to the Seattle stage.

WaMu Theatre (Sodo)

Smokey Robinson

My mother was in town recently for a ridiculous amount of time, and one night over dinner she asked what I was working on. I told her I needed to write up a thing about Smokey Robinson’s upcoming show, and she and my sister immediately cooed in unison: “Smokey, our favorite!” There’s no other appropriate reaction to this man. You either love him with your whole heart, deeply appreciate his foundational influence and industry-altering contributions to soul and pop, and generally melt for his lilting honeyed tones, or you know nothing about anything. Openly cherish this national treasure while he’s still around. KIM SELLING

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Rita Dove

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rita Dove is a celebrated poet, prose writer, editor, musician, and former Poet Laureate of the United States—the youngest to have served in the role. Join her as she reads selections from Playlist for the Apocalypse, her first collection of poetry in 12 years.

Online

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Festival of Lights at Supernova: A Hanukkah Party

Where better to spend the Festival of Lights than beneath Supernova's glittering disco ball? The glamorous dance club's soirée will include costumed go-go dancers, drag queen performances, DJs, and more. Glitzy blue, white, and gold outfits are highly encouraged.

Supernova (Sodo)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Thundercat

The soundtrack to a good time, the funky bass slaps of Thundercat have been sought after for collaboration by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Erykah Badu, and other legends. His latest tour will include material from his Grammy-winning album It Is What It Is and support from the buzzworthy Channel Tres.

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

SHOPPING

Living Artists Collective Holiday Market

Shop for original stickers, prints, tarot decks, greeting cards, and other highly gift-able stuff by member artists of the Living Artists Collective.

Ada's Technical Books (Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny frontwoman Lili Trifilioi has been described as "Liz Phair for the TikTok generation." Her indie-pop quartet's 2020 full-length Honeymoon is full of bops that are very hard not to jump around to, so get your ya-ya's out at their Seattle tour stop with Minneapolis solo artist Miloe.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

SHOPPING

Cookbook Sale

Find gifts for the gourmands in your life at this Ballard cookbook sale co-hosted by Friends of the Seattle Public Library.

Percy's & Co. (Ballard)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

The Future Is 0

"I’m often told of a magical TV show that aired during the even more magical era that was Seattle in the 1980s and ’90s, a time when everyone lived in a punk house and everyone sucked gay cock. That TV show was Almost Live!, and it was basically like Seattle’s SNL, and everyone loved it. While I never watched Almost Live! live, I've spent a good deal of time watching it on (gasp) the internet, and I’d like to posit that The Future Is 0—a live game show—carries on the tradition of Almost Live!’s nerdy, affable, charismatic humor. But, of course, they are not the same thing, and Seattle has sucked since Almost Live! ended and the Kingdome exploded," wrote The Stranger's Chase Burns. The game show will once again be at the center of this year's benefit for On the Boards, featuring contestants like Tacocat's Bree McKenna, Prom Queen's Leeni Ramadan, and LIVt's Liv Thomas (Dec 2), plus The Stranger's own Jas Keimig (Dec 4).

On the Boards, Queen Anne (Thursday-Saturday)

Julia

A lot of critics agree that 2009's Julie & Julia would have been a lot more enjoyable had it left out the trials and tribulations of Julia Child's early-aughts stan and focused solely on the legendary cook's life in France. While it's not a biopic starring Meryl Streep, this documentary will hopefully satisfy that craving with rare archival footage that outlines Child's 12-year process making the canonical tome The Art of French Cooking. Bon appétit!

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne (Monday-Wednesday)

Seattle Turkish Film Festival

The Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington will present the ninth annual edition of their community-driven, volunteer-led festival featuring a rich panorama of new Turkish films. This year's program will feature a mix of virtual and in-person screenings of films by the likes of Ferit Karahan (Brother's Keeper), Uluc Bayraktar (9,75 Square Centimeters), Nisan Dag (When I'm Done Dying), and Nesimi Yetik (It's All About Peace and Harmony).

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Saturday-Sunday)

GEEK

Emerald City Comic Con

Geeks across fandoms save their most inventive cosplay for Emerald City Comic Con, the biggest local comic event of the year. The four-day festival is filled to the brim with panels, meetups, special events, fun parties, and tons and tons of guests hanging out in the artist alley.

Washington State Convention and Trade Center, Downtown (Thursday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Timber: a sound + light experience

A DIY laser dome for six virtuosic percussionists, press materials describe NYC minimalist composer Michael Gordon's sound and light experience as "math rock meets sound bath."

Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown (Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2021

You may think you know the story of A Christmas Carol, but you have no idea. Watch a team of improvisers re-create Dickens's tale based on audience suggestions.

Unexpected Productions, Pike Place Market (Thursday–Sunday)

Can Can Presents: Wonderland

Can Can has transformed their intimate space into a "whimsical winter chalet" so you can check off "walking in a winter wonderland" this holiday season. Their culinary cabaret combines dinner theatre with dazzling performances that nod to yesteryear.

Can Can, Downtown (Thursday-Sunday)

Christmastown: A Holiday Noir

If your holiday season lacks slinky dames, growling gumshoes, and hard-boiled bosses, try Seattle playwright Wayne Rawley's Christmas noir, back onstage once again.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Saturday-Sunday)

Jingle All the Gay!

A mashup of burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and music, this queer-tastic holiday tradition is brought to you by Seattle beloveds like Kitten N' Lou, Cherdonna Shinatra, Markeith Wiley, and a slew of fabulous fruitcakes from afar.

Odd Fellows West Hall, Downtown (Friday-Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge. RICH SMITH

McCaw Hall, Queen Anne (Monday & Friday-Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas!

Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man) and illustrious friends like Adé, Waxie Moon, Mandy Price, Faggedy Randy will lead a fearless investigation into the War on Christmas. Their weapons: "ALL NEW hilarious comedy, songs, dance numbers, amazing videos and partial nudity!"

Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District (Thursday-Sunday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

Seattle Public Theater will restage this hit holiday musical from a script by the top-notch sketch comedy outfit the Habit (plus Jeff Schell), which peppers the rip-roaring action with songs, jokes, and more.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Thursday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Uprising 2021 Winter Show

You're bound to find something special for a loved one or for yourself at the winter edition of "Seattle’s largest indie craft show," which features over 150 artsy vendors.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Sam Gallery Presents: Escape

Take refuge from our chaotic world by admiring serene photographs by John Armstrong, Mel Curtis, and Dan Hawkins.

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday); closing

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

The Puget Sound is filled with lights throughout the holiday season, but no vessel can compete with Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship, which docks in 65 waterfront communities to serenade people onshore and onboard with its resident choir. Those who choose to board the ship will enjoy photos with Santa, a reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and kids' activities. For a less family-oriented option, you can trail behind in a 21+ boat with rotating themes each week. It's also free to watch from the shore.

Various locations (all week)

WildLanterns presented by BECU

The Woodland Park Zoo is taking a more realistic approach to its beloved annual holiday light display by lining its paths with glowing lanterns in the likeness of tigers, snow leopards, aquatic creatures, zebras, and other exotic animals.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney (Tuesday-Sunday)