The Top 36 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 7–13, 2023

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brews and Tunes 2023

Freeway Park's Brews and Tunes will have you saying TGIT (thank god it's Tuesday) with their free, weekly concert every Tuesday in August. Bop along to tunes from PNW acts while enjoying the onsite beer garden and food trucks. This week, the series will continue this week with a set from indie rock duo Vanilla Abstract.

(Freeway Park, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Martha Shelley

I dare you not to feel a twinge of inspiration from Martha Shelley's life story. The lesbian feminist activist, who organized the first gay protest march following the Stonewall Riot(!), also cofounded the Gay Liberation Front, which provided a voice for the newly out-and-radicalized gay communities after Stonewall. She's also a socialist who's been linked to pro-choice movements, the Black Panthers, the anti-Vietnam War movement, women's liberation, and more. I could go on and on, but why not keep the inspiration juice flowing with a copy of We Set the Night on Fire: Igniting the Gay Revolution? The tome details Shelley's upbringing as the offspring of refugees and undocumented immigrants and traces the path of her radical activism work. Show up for this talk with Shelley, too, who I'm certain will have a wealth of knowledge to share. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana FUN, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on August 9 with Marvel fave Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Paramore

On their newest album, This Is Why, Paramore embraces a rigid, post-punk sound which is a far leap from the adolescent rage of their 2007 debut, Riot! (just listen to the album'stitle track to see what I mean.) Catch the band on their first Seattle tour date in over a decade as they support the new album. But fear not, your teenage, studded belt-wearing self will still get to scream along to classics like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get," and "The Only Exception," which have all been included onrecent setlists. For anyone still needing a dose of teen angst, there will be plenty of it courtesy of the actual teenage punk band the Linda Lindas. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Blondie

Former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk once wrote: "Blondie is, of course, the punk/rock/new wave '70s/'80s-era band led by sublime cooer Debbie Harry and known for incorporating elements of pop, reggae, disco, and even a little rap (if you can call what Harry did "rap"). They originally broke up in 1982 after releasing six albums, reunited in the late '90s, and have been enjoying repeat comebacks into the collective consciousness with each release since." Fresh off theGlastonbury stage, the iconic group will return to Washington as a part of Tulalip Resort Casino's summer concert series. AV

(Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip)

Father John Misty with Shabazz Palaces

Indie-folk troubadour and former Fleet Foxes drummer Father John Misty will bring his Laurel Canyon-esque tunes and cult-leader stage presence to the PNW supporting his latest release, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The album has drawn comparisons to Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman with its heavy influence from big-band jazz and pop standards. Plus, the experimental hip-hop project Shabazz Palaces (led by Ishmael Butler of Digable Planets) will support their 2020 album The Don Of Diamond Dreams, making this a Sub Pop double feature. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another enjoyable round of their free, family-friendly concerts at the Mural. This week, Canadian electro-pop artist Jessy Lanza will take the stage with the sunny, synthy bops from her new album Love Hallucination. She will be joined by the Olympia-based electronic group Daisies and KEXP DJ Troy Nelson. AV

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown)

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws itself a free, all-ages party featuring diverse musical performances from local bands. This year, partiers will be treated to performances by Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Smokey Brights, La Fonda, and more. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a "letterpress salon," and booths from local community businesses and organizations. SL

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Please Don't Destroy

New York City-based comedy trio Please Don't Destroy (which may or may not have been popularized by some good old-fashioned nepotism) will hit Seattle on the heels of their work as writers on Saturday Night Live's 47th season. Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy have been endlessly compared to The Lonely Island, but their fast-paced, slightly unhinged style feels different enough from "I'm On a Boat" to stand on its own. Check out this live show and decide for yourself. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Food Truck Roundup

You'll find all the vehicular vittles you could wish for at this family-friendly gathering, which is returning for the first time since 2019 and is hosted in collaboration with Northwest Marketplaces. Scoop up nosh from over seven different food trucks, sip cold brews in a beer garden, and scope out handmade products from over 10 local craft vendors. JB

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

Upper Left Beerfest & Food Truck Festival 2023

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 20 breweries and cideries and 24 food trucks, with everything from fried chicken sandwiches to sushi burritos to waffles on a stick. JB

(Downtown Everett)

LIVE MUSIC

Beabadoobee

Fresh off Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Filipino British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee will turn Seattle into her very own Beatopia with her jangle-pop inspired by early 2000s pop and childhood daydreams. I hope she plays her glittery new single "the way things go," a track that brings her noted influence from PNW legend Elliott Smith to mind with its warm acoustic guitars, wistful lyrics, and orchestral flourishes. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Iris DeMent

On her first album in eight years, Workin' on a World, singer-songwriter Iris DeMent tackles religion, gun control, and the 2016 election. It takes guts to tackle such themes, which can easily come off as cringy and virtue signaling, but DeMent brings a striking level of sincerity and thoughtfulness to her songs. This is best captured in the protest anthem "Going Down To Texas": "It's been way too long comin' but I want to thank The Chicks / They found out what it's like to be a woman and defy the establishment / Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, any guy in a cowboy hat / Woulda walked away unscathed takin' a stand like that." AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Do you think Rod Stewart is sexy? Here's your opportunity to finally let him know. The British rock icon will play tracks from throughout his prolific career, such as "Maggie May" and "Sailing," along with some new material from his half covers/half originals album, The Tears of Hercules. Don't miss an opening set from power-pop relics Cheap Trick. They’ve played over 5,000 shows since their formation in 1973, so this one is just another drop in the bucket. Plus, ticket prices are starting at a mere $29...Taylor Swift could never. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SATURDAY

FILM

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking," including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, ball-kicking comedy Shaolin Soccer, Pixar red panda flick Turning Red (an absolute must-see for anyone who has ever turned spontaneously furry during puberty), and the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers. (Director Tran Quoc Bao will be present for the screening.) Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle)

FOOD & DRINK

Jack's BBQ Low & Slow Festival

Jack Timmons will commemorate a half-decade since his smoked-meat temple Jack’s BBQ opened the way any self-respecting barbecue wizard would: by smoking an entire steer. Besides heaps of succulent Texas barbecue, Topo Chico, beer from Elysian and Bale Breaker, and Yellowstone Bourbon, the day will include such festivities as cornhole and “chicken shit bingo” (a classic Texas bar game which is exactly what it sounds like—chickens depositing their droppings on a bingo board). Plus, enjoy live music from guitarist and Jimi Hendrix tribute artist Randy Hansen, veteran rocker Andy Timmons, country singer and "Cascade cowgirl" Kitty Mae, old-school rock group Disciples of Patches, and cover band supergroup Fat Saturn. JB

(Jack's BBQ & Steakhouse, Algona)

PERFORMANCE

Jinkx Monsoon: Everything At Stake

We can hear the cackling from down the street. Seattle's premiere "internationally tolerated Jewish narcoleptic drag queen" Jinkx Monsoon will cast a campy spell and bring more of the weirdo dramatics for which she's known and loved on the concert tour Everything at Stake, which sees the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner flex her musical chops alongside Major Scales. They'll perform "a decade worth of covers and original music," pulling from Jinkx's past albums, plus new pieces from her upcoming three-parter The Virgo Odyssey. Water off a duck's back! LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square)

Yes, And: SAF at the Frye

The Frye's new series Yes, And, which "invites Seattle thinkers, movers, and makers to share their perspectives on current exhibitions before jumping off to a related activity," will continue with this exploration of Kelly Akashi's current solo exhibition, Formations, and its unexpected commonalities with architectural concepts. Jessica Gentile, an architect at Olson Kundig, will share perspectives on Akashi's work through an architect's eyes; following the conversation, a neighborhood walking tour will include investigations of skyscrapers, churches, medical buildings, and more.

LC (Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

OUTdoor Cinema

Hide your boyfriends, y'all: Megan Fox will grace the screen in aughts-era cult fave Jennifer's Body, filling her appetite for human flesh with her high school's male population. This is no ordinary screening; presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema as part of their ongoing OUTdoor Cinema programming, the flick comes complete with trivia and special prizes. (A lighter, perhaps?) LC

(Elsom Cellars, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Langston Kerman

You may've seen LA-based stand-up, actor, and writer Langston Kerman's face before—he starred in Peacock's Bust Down, was featured in The Boys' second season, and appeared on Insecure. Kerman also deep-dives into "the most exciting, groundbreaking, and sometimes problematic Black conspiracy theories" alongside fellow funnyman David Gborie on his hit podcast My Momma Told Me, which will also perform live this week. Kerman has a total of five performances scheduled at Here-After, so we're intrigued to hear the jokes that're putting butts in seats. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Thursday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Sea-Meow Convention 2023

Calling all cat people! Sea-Meow Convention returns with the purrfect weekend for you, your cat, and your friend who loves cats but doesn't have one. Shop wares for humans and cats alike from over 80 vendors, cuddle with kittens, and enjoy entertainment from The Cat Rapper and more. We're all for the convention's mission statement: "Help cats conquer the world, one home at a time!" Twenty percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to a local cat-related nonprofit. SL

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Dreamin' Wild

The highly unlikely story of brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson—Fruitland, Washington's finest (only!) musical exports—has received the deeply sensitive cinematic treatment it deserves. Directed and written by Bill Pohlad, who also helmed the memorable Brian Wilson portrait Love & Mercy, Dreamin' Wild focuses on songwriting phenom Donnie Emerson's struggle with thwarted artistic goals, the belated fame earned for the 1979 private-press classic LP Dreamin' Wild, and the redemptive power of family. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Multiple locations, Monday-Wednesday)

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Saturday)

HUMP! Hardcore

If you've seen past HUMP! lineups, you know entries to our amateur porn festival can span from silly and playful to hardcore kink. Well, this one's for you, kinksters! For HUMP! Hardcore we've selected the dirtiest, most intense, and most shocking HUMP! entries from the past 18 years and starting today, you can watch them all in the comfort of your very own sex dungeon designed to look like a doctor's office. There will be latex, there will be spit-roasting, there will be... fish? We weren't lyin' when we said shit gets a little kinky. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Streaming, Wednesday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Day In Day Out

In my past life working the counter of a local record store, Leon Bridges' Coming Home and Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago unfailingly stayed on our bestseller list. Both artists have the unique ability to defy genres with their fans sprawling across demographics. For that reason, it's a smart move to have them headline the Fisher Pavilion’s second annual Day In Day Out festival. The broad appeal persists through the lineup with beloved acts like legitimately talented nepo-baby WILLOW, post-rock quartet Explosions in the Sky, psychedelic jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, and gothic pop singer-songwriter Ethel Cain. All performances will take place on an outdoor single stage in the heart of Seattle with access to food trucks, vendors, and views of the Space Needle. AV

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Saturday)

Summer Camp Slasher

Go ahead, smush comedy, burlesque, drag, and summer camp all together like the world's most chaotic s'more. What could go wrong? Written and directed by Latinx producer Willy Nilly, Summer Camp Slasher follows the renegade campers at Miss Christina’s Camp Doo-Wah, who begin to disappear in between zipline mishaps, romance, and bug bites. "Is everyone too dumb for their own good?" the promotional copy asks. Frankly, I'm delighted to find out. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Saturday)

Titanish

A certain doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about June's submersible implosion—either way, the production feels eerily timed.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Félix Mariners Hall of Fame Weekend

Félix Hernández recently kicked off MLB All-Star Week by raising a celebratory flag on top of the Space Needle. He then proceeded to crush it during the Celebrity Softball Game alongside other former Mariners Bret Boone and Mike Cameron. Affectionately known as "King Félix," the Mariners legend will be inducted as the 11th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame with a weekend of festivities. Get tickets to see the Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles over three nights with a postgame fireworks show on Friday, "Supreme Court" shirt giveaway Saturday, and a bobblehead giveaway on Sunday. Tickets to Saturday's game will also get you access to see the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before the game. If it's anything like Ichiro's last year, there will be Mariners icons, lots of mems, laughs, and a few tears for good measure. Long live King Félix! SL

(T-Mobile Park, SoDo, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday; closed Wednesday)

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, Monday-Sunday)

Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Contemporary art lovers, don't sleep on this one. Exploring the boundaries between the body and its environment, Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundationfeatures works spanning the last five decades by art mega-stars like Kehinde Wiley, Kiki Smith, Wendy Red Star, and Alison Saar. With an eye toward the climate crisis, the exhibition is a rare opportunity to see how some of the country's most influential artists are thinking critically about ecological issues and humanity's place on the planet.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday–Sunday)

Taking Care: Collection Support Studio

A lot goes on behind museum doors, and in this exhibition of pieces from the Henry's permanent collection, the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks will be in full view. Featuring works by Nan Goldin, Los Carpinteros, Vik Muniz, Kiki Smith, and other heavy hitters, Taking Care: Collection Support Studio will allow visitors to see pieces "removed from the wall one by one" for assessment by the museum's collection team as they work to improve their records.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)