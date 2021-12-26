The Top 36 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 27, 2021-Jan 2, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Zony Mash & Sweeter Than The Day

Join Zony Mash for a mix of original avant-rock and jazz jams, plus a few classic covers.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Pearl Django - Home for the Holidays

Starting in Tacoma, Washington in 1994, Pearl Django is held as one of the best Hot Club style groups working today. Pearl Django blends the sound of Django Reinhardt with traditional jazz classics and their original compositions. For these nights they will bring a special performance of familiar festive holiday classics and songs from their latest album Simplicity.

Jazz Alley (Belltown)

Ronan Delisle

LA-based guitarist Ronan Delisle, who released his debut Write To Me A Coda in early 2021, creates jazz that embraces improvisation and the avant-garde. Joining him will be local trombone player Amelia Coulter.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Fleetwood Snack Tape Night

Tape Night is back for the first time since 2019! Join Fleetwood Snack for a nostalgic evening of tape DJing. BYOT (bring your own tape) and he'll play it! Don't forget to rewind first.

The Runaway (First Hill)

High On Fire

Since forming in 1999, heavy metal band High on Fire has gained mainstream popularity as well as respect amongst metal fans. Their stripped-down sound remains a unique take on modern metal.

El Corazón (Eastlake)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Bad News Botanists

Six-piece band Bad News Botanists, who just released their debut album Venomous Nightshade, aim to defy genre by blending elements of modern pop, grunge, hip-hop, and funk. Joining them will be Good Quiver.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

Control Room Ft. Miss Min.d

Control Room is Kremwerk's weekly DJ night that features underground electronic music from open to close. This week will host Miss Min.d, one of the city's most beloved DJs, who will bring you a night of infectious dance music.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

SuperCoze, Lemon Boy, and Karinyo

Singer-songwriter SuperCoze, who released their debut album Rainy Day Sunshine in March 2020, will be playing alongside Lemon Boy and Karinyo.

Timbre Room (Belltown)

Wanderers by Trade: The Music of Bob Dylan

Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th birthday with a tribute to his classic yet still relevant songs.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Patton Oswalt

You'll probably recognize Patton Oswalt from his numerous appearances on TV shows from Veep to Parks and Recreation, or from his comedy specials. He's a talented comedian and very active Twitter user (of the sane, liberal variety), and co-created Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. in addition to voicing the titular character.

McCaw Hall (Queen Anne)

FILM

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

What more is there to say about this event that the title does not communicate? Based on that alone, you have already decided whether you wish to attend or stay far, far away. When I was in college, I went to see Moulin Rouge with my boyfriend right before I left town for a several-month-long job at a summer camp. Months later, when I returned, he asked me if I’d had a chance to see the film, apparently forgetting that I’d seen it sitting next to him, holding his hand the entire time. We’re celebrating our twenty-year anniversary next year, so that’s love for you! In his defense, Moulin Rouge does have a way of scrambling one’s brain with its nonstop assault of startling art direction, pop music, and Ewan McGregor in a sweaty tank top. We recently re-watched it, and when I wasn’t needling my partner about a slip of the mind from two decades ago, we kept marveling at how well it holds up. A good time had by all. MATT BAUME

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Queen Anne)

FOOD & DRINK

Bubbs, Nuggs, and Caviar

Indulge in the winning combo of caviar, karaage chicken, and champagne at this New Year's bash from Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima's restaurant.

Taku (Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme - NYE Party Sea Monster Lounge

Get ready to dance straight into 2022! Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme are here to bring you a night of upbeat funk backed by 13-piece orchestration.

Sea Monster Lounge (Wallingford)

Freakout New Year's Eve

Every room at the bar will be chock full of acts (including headliner Christian Blank and the Revelators) to carry you away from 2021 and toward something hopefully much better.

The Crocodile (Belltown)

New Year's Eve Pinball Tournament and Dance Party

Start the New Year off right with Ice Box's 3 strike player of the month pinball tournament! Plus, DJ Turbolici0us will be setting the mood. Play, dance, win, and say goodbye to 2021!

The Ice Box (Fremont)

New Year's Eve with Chong the Nomad, LIVT & Calico

If the last thing you do in 2021 is to get down to the stylings of celebrated Seattle DJ and inventive beat-maker Chong the Nomad on the dance floor, you can count at least one good thing about the year. LIVT and Calico will provide opening sets to keep you moving well before and after midnight.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

New Year's Eve at Supernova!

Aerialists, drag queens, costumed performers, DJs, and live musicians will dazzle your socks off at the club while you drink a complimentary glass of champagne to ring in the new year.

Supernova (Sodo)

New Year's Eve at The Roller Disco!

Resident DJs will light your fire with disco classics and nu-disco bangers from the center of the roller rink. Dress to the '70s-inspired nines and spinny spin the year away.

Southgate Roller Rink (White Center)

New Year's Eve with Bosco

Send off 2021 with a drag show with music from DJ Baby Van Beezly and performances from the cast of MX., including Seattle-based RuPaul's Drag Race contender Bosco, plus Kennedy Colby, Cara Mel, Kristie Champagne, Mila Skyy, Stacey Starstruck, and Irene Dubois. The night will also include a complimentary champagne toast.

Queer Bar (Capitol Hill)

New Year's Eve with DJ Riz Rollins

You know him for his morning show on KEXP, but Seattle celeb DJ John Richards can stay up late, too. Count down to the new year with his and local heavy DJ Riz Rollins for a mostly vinyl affair.

Life on Mars (Capitol Hill)

NYE at Skylark Cafe & Club

Welcome in the New Year at West Seattle's favorite music hub with a night of PNW bands Apology Wars, Dining Dead, and Big Scary Indian.

Skylark Cafe & Club (West Seattle)

Polyrhythmics - New Year's Eve!

Polyrhythmics' music is both tight and loose, mellow and boisterous, as the players intricately interlock with one another on groove workouts that sway toward the equatorial, mood-wise. They'll jam you into a new year with special guests Cytrus.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Thunderpussy NYE

These four Seattle women—Molly Sides (vocals), Whitney Petty (guitar), Leah Julius (bass), and Ruby Dunphy (drums)—make rock music that's built for IDGAF id-liberating. Thunderpussy's songs make a beeline for your lizard brain and then impel you to bang the container in which said lizard brain sits. In this regard, they resemble the lubricious ruggedness of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin at their raunchiest, and The Runaways. No, it's not innovative, but Thunderpussy's hard rock slams with a classic AOR punchiness. DAVE SEGAL

The Showbox (Downtown)

PARTIES

Shine NYE 2022

"I don’t mean to be a fatalist here," writes former Stranger staffer Kim Selling, "but the spots of downtown and SLU-adjacent areas we know and love will not last forever, thanks to hungry ghost developers and rapidly expanding corporate campus tumors. For this reason, among many others, Kremwerk and Timbre Room should be supported at all costs. So even if the complex’s annual NYE throwdown SHINE weren’t one of your best bets for dance music billing on the biggest party night of the year, I’d still tell you to get your ass to Minor Avenue." The venue’s three stages will be stacked with everything from upbeat house to dark techno to unrepentant disco and acid camp club music.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

The Hall NYE Party

King 5's official New Year's Eve party boasts live DJs, champagne, swag bags, and more.

Queen Anne Beerhall

SATURDAY

MUSIC

KEXP & Tractor & Keep Music Live Present: Tomo Nakayama w/ Moon Palace & Medejin

Tomo Nakayama makes emotionally compelling folk-inspired pop songs that have been favored by critics in recent years. Also playing will be indie-rock band Moon Palace and "dreamwave" quartet Medejin. This event is a part of Keep Music Live WA which helps raise funds that directly benefit local artists.

Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

Sin: New Year's Day Edition

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing. Join DJs Shane Augnst and Jasyn Bangert who will be spinning the best of EBM and industrial for this special New Year's Day edition of SIN.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

Stayin' Alive at Supernova!

Ring in the new year with the past, present, and future of disco with Stayin' Alive! Guest and resident DJs will be spinning new and old disco favorites along with Universal Peoples, Supernova's in-house band. Plus, performances and dancing by drag queens and more!

Supernova (Seattle)

The Breakfast Club - New Year's Day

Join Monkey Loft for their 11th annual New Years Day party, featuring 3 stages and 12 hours of nonstop music! Enjoy a long list of artists for an evening on the rooftop, rain or shine.

Monkey Loft (Sodo)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Spacy: International Disco City Pop + More

Kremwerk's international disco and city pop night is back! Resident DJs Retina Burn and Michino will play tunes that everybody can dance to.

Timbre Room (Belltown)

VolunteerPark with Milo Venus

VolunteerPark is a new jazz project that takes inspiration from Herbie Hancock, adding electronic flairs to their sound. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Milo Venus who will be playing music from her forthcoming debut EP.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope Xmess 2021

Free your mind of traditional yuletide imagery with this "wondrously demented" video collage of whimsical seasonal ephemera and unearthed holiday obscurities from Collide-O-Scope.

Online (Monday-Friday)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

With "The Odyssey" under his belt, Joel Coen turns to another canonical text in his adaption of Shakespeare's bloody tragedy Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne (through Jan 6)

PERFORMANCE

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker is a lascivious holiday show experience with sugar plum fairies, exciting clothes-dropping times, and more swanky fun.

Triple Door, Downtown (Monday-Wednesday)

My Fair Lady

Douchey professor Henry Higgins will once again turn Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a lady—but find her more than he can handle—in this Broadway staging of the Lerner and Loewe musical.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tuesday-Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge. RICH SMITH

McCaw Hall, Queen Anne (Monday-Tuesday)