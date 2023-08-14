The Top 38 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 14–20, 2023

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brews and Tunes 2023

Freeway Park's Brews and Tunes will have you saying TGIT (thank god it's Tuesday) with their free, weekly concert every Tuesday in August. Bop along to tunes from PNW acts while enjoying the onsite beer garden and food trucks. This week, the series will continue this week with a set from jammy funk band Whalien. AV

(Freeway Park, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with Patti Smith

What is there to say? Patti Smith is the punk poet laureate, godmother of punk, a National Book Award-winning author, Instagram sensation, and overall national treasure. And, despite her status as an American icon, I am constantly in awe of her down-to-earth personality and approachability. In 2015, during the release of her second memoir M Train, I caught Patti at a now-demolished U-District cathedral for a reading. To my surprise, the evening was incredibly (and delightfully) unstructured, with acoustic songs, stories, and an unmoderated Q&A. Having now seen her on three different occasions, I've found that she brings that authentic, inviting energy to every show she plays. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

Maggie Rogers with Alvvays

With her current status as an indie pop superstar, it might surprise you that Maggie Rogers was formerly a banjo player and folk music enthusiast. Her latest album, Surrender, leans into electronic-minded, radio-friendly pop while allowing rays of her trad-music-loving past to peek through the clouds. The folk-tinged arena rock anthem "Horses" is a major highlight of the album, which finds something new in the over-used trope of wild horses (I have a feeling that she found inspiration in the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" and Patti Smith's "Land: Horses / Land of a Thousand Dances / La Mer (De)"). She will be joined by the Juno Award-winning dream pop band Alvvays, who are touring with their shoegaze-inspired third album Blue Rev. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

THURSDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana FUN, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on August 17 with Pixar tearjerker Up, and Cirque Cadia's stilt walkers on site will have you gazing skyward. Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another enjoyable round of their free, family-friendly concerts at the Mural. This week, local indie pop star Deep Sea Diver will take the stage with the dreamy, '80s-inspired bops from her latest album, IMPOSSIBLE WEIGHT. She will be joined by IRL sister trio La Fonda and KEXP DJ Kennady Quille. AV

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown)

Tegan and Sara

PSA: QUEER TWINS TO BE UNLEASHED AT ZOO THURSDAY NIGHT. Tegan and Sara are rocking up to ZooTunes with rising indie pop star Pictoria Vark (Victoria Park), who will open with songs from her 2023 album, The Parts I Dread. With 10 studio albums under their belt, Tegan and Sara have performed as a band since 1998, which is longer than most fans have been alive! In addition to their in-sync musicianship, the twins are also progressive social activists—it's an on-brand headliner for ZooTunes, a concert series fundraiser whose proceeds go toward animal care, international conservation programs, and education programs at the zoo. BL

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

PERFORMANCE

Whim W'Him Pop Up

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will return for their fourth year, presenting pop-up performances that "breathe life" into public spaces like Ballard Commons Park, Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill, Myrtle Reservoir Park near West Seattle, Pratt Park in the Central District, and other scenic spots. On August 17, they'll head to Martha Washington Park in Rainier Valley for a serene program overlooking Lake Washington before sunset. Spread out a picnic blanket on the park's expansive green lawn and enjoy the show—you might also catch a glimpse of Mount Rainier. LC

(Martha Washington Park, Rainier Valley)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Sunset Supper

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. This year's lineup features handmade cheese from Beecher’s, creative Southern-inspired fare from COMMUNION, cream puffs from Puffy Pandy, West African cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Mexican food from Maíz, handmade pasta from Pasta Casalinga, and many more. JB

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market)

LIVE MUSIC

Bully

Sub Pop’s Alicia Mognanno has been on heavy KEXP rotation this year, and for good reason. The singer-songwriter/producer known as “Bully” will share a musical repertoire four albums deep at their show this week, including their newest full-length Lucky for You, which was released just two months ago. Lucky for You and its predecessor, the 2020 album Sugaregg, reveal a deeper, moodier side as Bully processes isolation, getting sober, and a bipolar diagnosis. Bully’s new music also tackles the collective grief compounded by the attack on LGBTQ communities and women’s rights in the US over the past years. Prepare to dance, maybe even cry, and definitely scream, because despite some difficult themes, Bully fuckin’ shreds. Think grunge, pop, and feminist punk icons like Bikini Kill and Sleater Kinney. BL

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Stranger presents The 2023 Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy!

It's not often that you'll find crowd favorites like Dee's Nuts host Dewa Dorje, Two Evils hosts Arlo Weierhauser and Kate Murphy, and one-time Last Comic Standing contestant Emmett Montgomery together, cracking funnies on the same stage. The Pacific Northwest's knee-slappin' legends will bring the laughs alongside hilarious up-and-comers with a night of improv and stand-up hosted by punk rock wordsmith and 2016 Portland's Funniest Person winner Nariko Ott. Best part? It's presented by our pals at the Stranger—and if anyone can put together a comedy show, it's them. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

CHOMP! 2023

Settle in for a playful celebration of local food at this free festival at the pastoral Willowmoor Farm at Marymoor Park. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse a market of upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from the American gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, former Voice contestant Stephanie Anne Johnson, Grammy-nominated electric blues guitarist Cedric Burnside, singer-songwriter Alessandra Rose, and educational kids' musician Mikey the Rad Scientist. JB

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Previous lineups have included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need? JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking," including the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers—director Tran Quoc Bao will be present for the screening. Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle)

PERFORMANCE

WANDER/WONDER: a sculptured dance happening

This unique performance choreographed by Eva Stone blends dance, nature, and art, inviting attendees to take a deep breath in the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island. WANDER/WONDER is a by-donation "sculptured dance happening" wherein 11 Seattle-based artists will share experimental performances (set to music, and complemented by visual art) along the verdant forest trail. Since green time has plenty of cognitive benefits, it sounds like a win-win situation to us. LC

(Price Sculpture Forest, Whidbey Island)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square)

SUNDAY

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill

Jubilee, Michelle Zauner's latest album under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast, plays with many of the same themes seen in her acclaimed memoir, Crying in H Mart, which details the intense grief she experienced with the loss of her mother and the solace she found in Korean cooking. "Psychopomp was written as her mother underwent cancer treatment, while Soft Sounds From Another Planet took the grief she held from her mother‘s death and used it as a conduit to explore the cosmos," reads press materials. "Now, at the start of a new decade, Japanese Breakfast is ready to fight for happiness, an all-too-scarce resource in our seemingly crumbling world." There will be plenty of PNW love (Zauner was born and raised in Oregon!) with an opening set from Idaho's illustrious indie rock band Built To Spill. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

PERFORMANCE

RIDE: ON THE ROAD with Benito Skinner & Mary Beth Barone

Comedians and besties Benito Skinner (who you may know from his hilarious celebrity impressions and pop culture-referencing skits under his online persona "Benny Drama") and Mary Beth Barone (who appeared on the latest season of Black Mirror and is set to executive produce and star in the upcoming indie erotic thriller Good Girl) will cruise into town to promote their chatty podcast Ride, in which they discuss which things they "ride for," leading to such varied topics as "looping, Schrödinger’s cat, being a lizard, and SO much." If that's not enough to hook you, consider this: There will be a dramatic reading of Kylie and Kendall Jenner's critically panned science fiction novel Rebels: City of Indra. JB

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Zainab Johnson and Shanna Christmas

Harlem-born stand-up Zainab Johnson, whose comedy style was shaped by her upbringing as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim family, will stop by Seattle on the heels of her recent Netflix reality show hosting gig. The hilarious Portland critic will hit the stage alongside "edgy/classy" comic, Tropical Smoothie podcast host, and very tall person Shanna Christmas, who I'm hoping will get the laughs going with some stories about her experiences as an occupational therapy assistant. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Tattoo Expo

Peep impressive tattoo displays, shop counterculture vendors, and engage in a little lighthearted flesh adornment at this three-day celebration of permanently decorated bodies. Hidden Hand Tattoo hosts the expo, which has brought enthusiasts and professional ink-givers together for over 20 years; attendees can thrill their eyeballs at a tattooed burlesque revue or enter contests for best color tats, black-and-white designs, and more. (On Saturday at 5 pm, there'll be a competition for the worst tattoo, too, so roll up your sleeves and whip out your blurry anchors and tributes to Mom.) LC

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Enby Party and NWFF Present: Life Cycles Non-binary Music, Film, and Art Festival

Non-binary art and music collective Enby Party "aim[s] to create safe and accessible spaces for queer and trans joy, centering the contributions of QTBIPOC artists." This festival should deliver on its mission—film screenings, visual artists, and a lineup of over 25 live music, dance, and drag performers will explore non-binary identity and life cycles. Enby Party will release another volume of its cassette tape compilation, and attendees can snag a copy of its very first zine, too. We're vibing on the interdisciplinary dance and film workshop, which will kick off day two of the fest with process-based camera skill sharing. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Hai! Japantown

Celebrate Japantown (or "Nihonmachi") all week long at this all-ages block party, where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations show extra spirit with food & drink specials, performances, and more. On Saturday, August 19, C-ID Summer Cinema will screen Easter Sunday starring comedian Jo Koy. There will be plenty to do during the week as well, with small business promotions and performances at Chiyo’s Garden. SL

(Various locations, Japantown, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Design Festival 2023: Curiosity

For the past 12 years, Seattle Design Festival has bridged artists and community members to celebrate the impact of design in urban life, advocating the idea that design is for everyone. Photos from the visual and interactive experiences of past festivals serve major Dr. Seuss vibes, so depending on what type of experience you’d like to have, I may or may not suggest popping an edible. Produced by the American Institute of Architects, the week-long programming seeks to nurture relationships among multidisciplinary designers, civic leaders, activists, and more. BL

(Various locations, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

32 Sounds

Exploring the phenomenon of sound through—what else?—sounds, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green's 32 Sounds is a meditation on perception itself, weaving together various sonic investigations to celebrate "everything from forgotten childhood memories, to the soundtrack of resistance, to subaquatic symphonies." The film's 32 vignettes each delve into a different audio recording that strikes an emotional or sociocultural chord. So many art experiences are described as "immersive," but 32 Sounds seems like it'll actually immerse audiences in a full-body aural reverie. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

HUMP! Hardcore

If you've seen past HUMP! lineups, you know entries to our amateur porn festival can span from silly and playful to hardcore kink. Well, this one's for you, kinksters! For HUMP! Hardcore we've selected the dirtiest, most intense, and most shocking HUMP! entries from the past 18 years and starting today, you can watch them all in the comfort of your very own sex dungeon designed to look like a doctor's office. There will be latex, there will be spit-roasting, there will be... fish? We weren't lyin' when we said shit gets a little kinky. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Streaming, Wednesday-Sunday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Theater Camp

If you've been subscribed to EverOut's newsletters for a while, you may have caught my previous blurb on Waiting for Guffman, aka the best film ever made about a Missouri history musical. (God bless Christopher Guest.) Anyway, if your ideal aesthetic is anything like mine (a mish-mash of Guest's wholehearted comedy, Joe Pera's grocery trips, and a PBS telethon), you'll probably dig Theater Camp, which follows—you guessed it—a theater camp with an eccentric ensemble of earnest youth. It is an original film with no major IP attached, which is reason enough to watch anything these days. Go forth and discover what it means to jiggle like a jackal. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: The Next 50 of Hip-Hop

In the summer of 1973, an 18-year-old South Bronx DJ named Kool Herc soundtracked his sister's back-to-school party with turntable experiments that we now know as breaks, scratches, and raps. In honor of the 50th anniversary of what is believed to be the birth of hip-hop, KEXP will host a two-day celebration featuring workshops and live performances. Stay tuned for the full music line-up! AV

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: Unplugged!

Grab your quarters! After a few trips around the maze, Ms. Pak-Man, a "hilariously pathetic hurricane of desperation, barely suppressed rage, and neediness" (the Seattle Times), is back with an 8-bit showcase that gets up close and a little too personal. She'll sip a martini, perform some delightfully inappropriate new tunes, and share scandalous, glitchy, and mostly true stories. Scott Shoemaker (who you might recall from Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas and BenDeLaCreme’s Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor) stars as the campy basketcase Ms. Pak-Man in a show perfect for video game geeks, '80s lovers, and booze aficionados. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Saturday)

Titanish

A certain doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about June's submersible implosion—either way, the production feels eerily timed.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North

Arctic "highways"—a modernized way of describing the flowing exchange of art and culture—were alive and well before the creation of artificial borders and nation-states in northern regions. Artist-curators Tomas Colbengtson, Gunvor Guttorm, Dan Jåma, and Britta Marakatt-Labba explore this history of cultural exchange in Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North, which spotlights contemporary art and handicraft by Indigenous artists from Canada, Alaska, and Sápmi (the traditional Indigenous territory now called Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia). I'm popping on my mittens and ear-warmers to catch works by Matti Aikio, a Sámi artist with a background in reindeer herding, and Finnish urban Sámi photographer Marja Helander, whose snowy snapshots tell vivid stories. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Junko Yamamoto: Cosmic Web

Tokyo-born, Seattle-based painter and soft sculpture artist Junko Yamamoto shares a series of abstracted paintings in her new solo exhibition, Cosmic Web, which contemplates consciousness and the trippy notion that all things—from the gargantuan to the microscopic—are connected. While Yamamoto's paintings will take your eyes for a swim, I'm particularly intrigued by her squishy, blob-like textile works, which beg to be touched and are arranged in funky compositions. LC

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday–Saturday)

Remember the Rain

Named after a popular Haitian proverb, “Remember the rain that makes your corn grow,” this exhibition of mid-20th-century Haitian paintings aims to cultivate a spirit of gratitude and perseverance. The storytelling scenes of each painting draw from Haitian landscapes, communities, spirituality, and nature to reflect on daily life on the island; I'm intrigued by Barbara Earl Thomas’s folkloric iconography, James Washington, Jr.'s spiritual animal sculptures, and Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s use of sequins in funereal scenes. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, Monday-Saturday)

Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Contemporary art lovers, don't sleep on this one. Exploring the boundaries between the body and its environment, Strange Weather: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundationfeatures works spanning the last five decades by art mega-stars like Kehinde Wiley, Kiki Smith, Wendy Red Star, and Alison Saar. With an eye toward the climate crisis, the exhibition is a rare opportunity to see how some of the country's most influential artists are thinking critically about ecological issues and humanity's place on the planet.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Taking Care: Collection Support Studio

A lot goes on behind museum doors, and in this exhibition of pieces from the Henry's permanent collection, the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks will be in full view. Featuring works by Nan Goldin, Los Carpinteros, Vik Muniz, Kiki Smith, and other heavy hitters, Taking Care: Collection Support Studio will allow visitors to see pieces "removed from the wall one by one" for assessment by the museum's collection team as they work to improve their records.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)