The Top 39 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 5–11, 2024

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

From Hiroshima to Hope

This annual ceremony held on the anniversary of the atomic bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki honors all victims of war and violence with candlelit floating lanterns adorned with messages of peace and hope. Lanterns personalized by local calligraphists will be available. Now in its 40th year, From Hiroshima to Hope encourages us to reflect and gather with fellow community members through art and performance—this year, the program includes a dance piece from choreographer Gabrielle Nomura Gainor, drumming from Seattle Kokon Taiko, and a reading from Filipino-Japanese poet and organizer Troy Osaki. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake)

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with Ween

Beloved Pennsylvanian rock band Ween will take over the historic Paramount Theatre on their 40 Years of Ween tour. Just like fellow cult favorites the Grateful Dead or Phish, you can expect the band to play an unpredictable setlist unique to each show. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Flock! Live Queer Comedy

Calling all trans, bi, sapphic, gay, butch, femme, pan, enby, and ally folks! This recurring night of stand-up pulls from the well of Seattle's finest queer comedians, and it's grown to become one of the city's buzziest showcases. This time around, FLOCK! will head to Capitol Hill's newest comedy haunt, so head there to squawk along with the best of 'em. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Romy Presents Club Mid Air

Romy Madley Croft, best known for her work as a guitarist and vocalist for dream pop band The xx, released her debut solo album Mid Air in 2023. Drawing inspiration from late-90s electro-pop favorites like Everything but the Girl, the album is a love letter to the gay clubs she attended growing up with atmospheric beats and queer-centric lyricism. Croft will transform the Showbox into Club Mid Air with a performance of the album from front to back. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another round of their free, family-friendly concerts at the Mural. This week, the series continues with a performance from local hip-hop maven Sol. Expect to hear tracks from his latest album, SUPPLY PACK, after an opening set from Prometheus Brown (formerly of Blue Scholars). AV

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown)

PERFORMANCE

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE

RuPaul's Drag Race crowd favorites like Angeria, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie will serve up all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent they can muster, proving once again why they have what it takes to be an All Star. I hope they're ready to werq, because I'm ready to witness some splits and death drops. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Lola Milholland with Angela Garbes

Writer, social practice artist, and Umi Organic noodle-maker Lola Milholland tells the story of her colorful upbringing in Portland's Holman House in Group Living and Other Recipes. The book "recounts Milholland's childhood in the nineties, [as] the child of iconoclastic hippies...[who] threw open the doors of their rambling house to long-term visitors and unusual guests." Milholland's early experience of communal living led to "transcendent meals and ecstatic parties," which is more than I can say for most of my roommate experiences, so I'm listening! She'll chat about the book with Angela Garbes, the Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer whose book Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change reframed care work and mothering as a radical and essential form of social justice. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws a free, all-ages party featuring diverse musical performances from local bands. This year, partiers will be treated to performances by Tomo Nakayama, Nite Wave, Thief Motif, and more. Food trucks, a beer garden, lawn games, art activations from the Gage Academy of Art and Cornish College of the Arts, and booths from local community businesses and organizations will add to the party atmosphere. SL

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union)

Tinariwen

A collective of Tuareg singers, songwriters, and musicians hailing from the Sahara Desert, Tinariwen plays music often categorized as "desert blues." The group comes together in different configurations for live performances and in the studio and has been called "music's true rebels" by NPR. They will support their 2023 album, Amatssou, which was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in a mobile studio set up at Tassili N’Ajjer National Park. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown Seattle)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

19th International Sea Glass Festival

If there's one thing we can virtually all agree upon, it's that sea glass looks cool, even if it's technically bad for the environment. And since there is an organization for damn near everything, the International Sea Glass Association (ISGA) will head to Fisher Pavilion for its 19th International Sea Glass Festival. You'll see "exquisite sea glass creations crafted by talented artists," plus washed-ashore bottles, toys, pottery shards, and more. This deeply appeals to the voracious scavenger and collector in me, but it's for a good cause, too: The ISGA advocates for the preservation and restoration of global waterways and coastlines. LC

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown)

FILM

First Annual Beacon Summer All-Nighter

I'll come out and say it: The Beacon is Seattle's cinema equivalent of a party bus. The theater consistently pulls DIY flicks, gross-out titles, and sputtering, lo-fi nightmares from the wreckage of a teenager's basement, and we're all the more lucky they exist. It does not surprise me that they'd schedule a 12-hour event, screening seven gnarly party movies throughout one wild summer night. Tickets to the theater's first annual summer all-nighter are only $40, which means each film is a mere $5.71. In this economy? That's a steal. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

Zero Proofed Alcohol-Free Cocktail Party - Seattle Launch

Looking to try out the increasingly common "sober-curious" lifestyle or simply socialize in a setting without alcohol? The non-alcoholic pop-up Zero Proofed, founded by Seattle-raised sisters Chirasmita and Priyanka Kompella, will host its inaugural Seattle area event at Third Culture Coffee in Bellevue. Mingle with like-minded folks in a booze-free environment with music, sip zero-proof beer, wine and cocktails, and take home a complimentary gift bag.

(Third Culture Coffee, Bellevue)

LIVE MUSIC

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings: Outlaw Fest

It's not every day that you can see living legends Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson perform on the same bill. You read that right, the 91-year-old country icon and pot-smoking legend will perform alongside his family band on his touring Outlaw Festival with Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, and Brittany Spencer. Maybe I'm being a snob, but what the hell is John Mellencamp doing here? Next to grandfather of country Willie Nelson and folk godfather Bob Dylan, Mellencamp is the weird neighbor kid who keeps showing up uninvited. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

PCNW’s Photo Zine & Book Fair

Photo nerds unite! The Photographic Center Northwest will host its third annual Photo Zine and Book Fair, where more than 40 exhibitors will set up shop to sell their photo books, zines, and prints. Some are handmade, some are professionally printed and bound, and all showcase the boundless potential of photography as an art form. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will come to life at Olympic Sculpture Park again this year. On Thursday nights, attendees can expect live music and art activities, while Sunday mornings will serve up movement classes and guided tours of the park's sculptures. The festivities continue on this week with a concert featuring RUB and LivT on Thursday and various activities on Sunday, including a 60-minute vinyasa flow, craft meetup, and NW Folklife pop-up concert. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, Thursday & Sunday)

FESTIVALS

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

(Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

3 Women

Robert Altman's 3 Women lent a mystical, dreamlike edge to 1970s New Hollywood cinema, and it's also one of my favorite films of all time. Starring young Shelley Duvall and Sissy Spacek, the film revolves around a love that teeters on obsession. The psychodrama's isolating effect is heightened by its setting within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California. I can think of few better ways to celebrate Duvall's memory than with this film, which spotlights her unparalleled artistic connection with Altman. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

AGFA August

The American Genre Film Archive, aka the "world’s only nonprofit archive and film distributor dedicated to preserving and protecting the greatest genre films of all time," celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, which means it's time for you to plop your butt in a seat for some of the weirdest exploitation filmmaking, found footage feasts, underground trash art, and riot grrrl flicks imaginable. AGFA makes rescuing forgotten features look easy—their archives house over six thousand 35mm film prints. In partnership with Something Weird Video and AGFA, SIFF will screen some solid selections from the collection. Expect everything from The Zodiac Killer, a '71 flick "made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer, but instead deliver[ing]...outrageous and compelling 'tabloid horror,'" to John Cassavetes films, Sarah Jacobson's punk-inflected DIY films, and the world's first found footage horror. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Thursday)

Celia

I'll be honest: I'd never heard of Celia before I saw the Beacon's plan to screen the film. That said, I love a deep cut, and the theater's endorsement has placed Celia firmly at the top of my watchlist. Set in '50s-era Australia, the film follows a nine-year-old girl whose introduction to a freaky fairy tale begins to color her early experiences of bigotry, communism, Red Scare tactics, rabbits, and the strange witchcraft that only children can invoke. The Beacon compares the film to Víctor Erice’s Spirit of the Beehive and Guillermo del Toro’s Pan's Labyrinth, and Ann Turner's arthouse madhouse finally seems to be earning its flowers—Celia was recently included in the Blu-ray collection All the Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium of Folk Horror. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Tuesday)

Seattle Arab Film Festival 2024

Emerging and established Arab filmmakers are front and center in this two-day festival, which will return in its fifth iteration with another selection of compelling short films. I think you should see 'em all, but themed screenings allow festival-goers to choose what interests them. The "Parallel Time" and "A Place Without A Door" sections were inspired by the late Palestinian author Walid Daqqa, balancing themes of gender roles, sexual desires, estrangement, and gatekeeping. SAFF will also feature films labeled "Made in Palestine" to "address the horrifying injustices that continue to be inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza," including award-winners An Orange from Jaffa and The Key. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and Perfect Love) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

Vashon Island Film Festival

Head to Vashon Island for a jam-packed weekend of feature films and shorts causing a buzz on the festival circuit, plus live tunes and lots of networking and connection opportunities with fellow cinephiles. Presented by the nonprofit Vashon Film Institute (VFI), the Vashon Island Film Festival aims to foster independent filmmaking in the Pacific Northwest. I'm looking forward to the mind-melting multigenre flick Fluxx, which left last year's Egypt International Film Festival with awards for Best International Film, Best International Director, and Best Actress. LC

(Vashon Theatre, Thursday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. First, Li'l Woody's will gear up for the festivities by offering their annual interpretation of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish as a prelude, featuring beer-battered cod, pickle-y tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a bun (July 30-August 5). Then the official chef specials begin. This year includes the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination (August 6-12); the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19); the Emerald City Catfish Sandwich (fried catfish, remoulade, lettuce, and tomato on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Stevie Allen of Emerald City Fish & Chips (August 20-26); and the "LTD Edition Burger" (sake-marinated black cod, cabbage, white miso aioli, and shredded lettuce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Keiji Tsukasaki of LTD Edition Sushi (August 27-September 2). JB

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday)

No Bones Beach Club Popups

Plant-based food lovers across the Pacific Northwest mourned when the tropical bar No Bones Beach Club closed the doors of its Portland and Seattle locations in 2020. Former Stranger staff writer Angela Garbes wrote of the establishment in 2016, "At No Bones, you won't find any soy-rizo, mock chicken, or portobello mushrooms doing their best impersonation of hamburger patties. Instead, you'll find tacos loaded with beer-battered and fried avocados, sandwiches stuffed with sesame-seed-crusted taro cakes, and poke (Seattle's current favorite dish) made not with raw fish but smoked golden beets. MacKenzie DeVito describes her menu as 'Southern California–style food—fresh, with lots of vegetables, herbs, and great textures.' After just a few bites, you'll be grateful that DeVito, who adopted a vegan diet seven years ago, has spent all her time since developing such flavorful, satisfying, and surprising food." Luckily, you'll have a rare chance to catch DeVito's cuisine, including cauliflower wings, Caesar salad, jackfruit flautas, and panko-breaded tofu "fish" and chips, at one of her first pop-ups in Seattle since the closure, hosted in collaboration with Veganizer. Box Bar will offer refreshing cocktails to pair with the food, while chef Tyra Robinson's vegan bakery pop-up Simply Amazing Treats will provide dessert. A portion of brunch sales will benefit Hip Hop is Green and Alley Cat Project. JB

(Box Bar, West Seattle, Monday–Tuesday)

Rosé Month

Happy rosé season to those who celebrate! Whatever your thoughts on the ubiquitous blush beverage, it's hard to imagine a drink better suited for summer. Throughout the month, the farm-to-table pop-up-turned-restaurant Three Sacks Full will offer a weekly rotation of rosé specials by the glass, culminating in a special rosé dinner on August 28. (Co-owner Matthew Curtis is a licensed sommelier, so you can expect some well-curated picks.) JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame over the pandemic with the release of her breakup anthem "Driver’s License" and subsequent debut album, Sour. Her powerful vocals, relatable vulnerability, and effortless cool-girl style set a new standard for her fellow Gen Z pop stars. While I thoroughly enjoyed Sour, her sophomore album hit me even harder. GUTS is angry, witty, nostalgic, and could easily soundtrack a '90s teen movie. Rodrigo harnesses the wrath of Hole, the vocal gymnastics of Fiona Apple, and the dance-worthy basslines of the Breeders while never coming off as an inferior copy. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Tuesday–Wednesday)

THING Festival 2024

THING has filled the Sasquatch-shaped void in Washington State ever since the latter's demise in 2018, and this year is no exception! The lineup is still grander than your average small-town arts fest, with genre-spanning musical highlights like St. Vincent, Spoon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Toro Y Moi, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, Black Pumas, and Earl Sweatshirt. If you need a break from the crowds, there will also be art installations, a shopping market, crafting workshops, and a nightly lantern parade. Plus, to boost accessibility, the festival is moving locations from Fort Worden to Carnation's Remlinger Farms, which means a shorter commute from the city (no ferry ride necessary!) AV

(Remlinger Farms, Carnation, Friday–Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Kenlis: A Dance Party at the Canlis Dream House

C'mon Barbie, let's go party: The fine-dining destination Canlis parked speculation last month when it posted a photo of its famous Queen Anne digs painted a fetching fuchsia pink. Subsequently, the high-end restaurant announced that it will be hosting Kenlis, a Barbie-themed dance party extravaganza. In typical over-the-top form for Canlis, the festivities will include live music, roller skating, actual horses, and pink drinks. Proceeds will benefit benefit breast cancer research and patient care at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and Susan G. Komen.

(Canlis, East Queen Anne, Friday–Saturday; sold out/waitlist available)

PERFORMANCE

Dance Innovators Series

I'm a big fan of Velocity Dance Center's boundary-pushing programming: I recommended slowdanger's quintet performance SUPERCELL at the center earlier this year, and Velocity's dance and improvisation festival has offered an immersive foray into Seattle's dance community this summer. Their performance season will continue with a series of low-tech dance research shared by "innovators" like Physical Education (keyon gaskin, Lu Yim, Allie Hankins, and Takahiro Yamamoto) on August 8, followed by Degenerate Art Ensemble's Crow Nishimura and Shannon Stewart on August 9 and Makisig Akin and Anya Cloud on August 10. LC

(Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake, Thursday–Saturday)

Dice: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Chaotic sprites, misplaced affections, love potions, and a hybrid donkey-man with a fairy girlfriend: All's fair in the Bard's magical comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production's enchanted forest setting evokes the charm of our neck of the woods, and Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series has each participating actor memorize the script of the entire play. (No two casts are the same. I think Shakespeare would approve—there is that persistent theory that he was actually a group of writers.) Expect some audience participation, a live band, and plenty of mischief. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Thursday–Saturday)

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for GreenStage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

Pagliacci

I'll be honest. It's news to me that the old "But doctor...I am Pagliacci" punchline isn't actually from Ruggero Leoncavallo's 19th-century opera. The joke's origins are murky, but it was popularized in Alan Moore's Watchmen. That doesn't mean the original opera isn't also comedically tragic, though. The production follows a commedia dell’arte troupe in a small Italian village in the '40s, where cheerfulness turns to betrayal, rage, and jealousy. It's a time-tested way for Seattle Opera to open its 2024-25 season: Pagliacci is considered a classic of the Italian verismo (“slice of life”) style. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Saturday–Sunday)

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer cohort-based intensives (who will "spend three weeks working toward a live performance at 12th Ave Arts"), plus drop-in classes and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike. LC

(Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake, Monday–Sunday)

Vietgone

Set in the aftermath of the fall of Saigon, two young survivors meet in Arkansas, where they bond over the strangeness of burritos and weed. Playwright Qui Nguyen, who penned Raya and the Last Dragon, delivers a funny, romantic tale that "flips stereotypes and remixes history" in Vietgone. Pork Filled Productions executive director Roger Tang noted that the show responds to a new interest in Vietnamese stories in America. "There’s Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer and local artist Susan Lieu‘s memoir The Manicurist’s Daughter this year...Vietgone kicked off this trend as the first work of art to examine the first generation of Vietnamese coming to this country," Tang explained. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride

In the words of Harvey Milk, "It takes no compromise to give people their rights." MOHAI's latest exhibition pays tribute to 50 years of Seattle's rainbow-hued festivities with a curated selection of Pride posters. 50 Years of Seattle Pride: Posters of Pride draws special attention to the organizing efforts of the city's LGBTQ+ community, who commemorate the '69 Stonewall rebellion each June with queer-centered festivities. Visitors can view "digitized replicas" of Seattle Pride posters spanning five decades, including entries from the diverse, politically savvy '80s- and '90s-era Freedom Day Committee. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday–Sunday; closing)

Andrea Dezsö: Storytelling

I wasn't previously familiar with artist Andrea Dezsö's work, but I've quickly become a fan: Dezsö's detailed pochoir stenciling techniques, charming birch-carved designs, embroidered musings, and pyrovitreography reveal an artist who fears no medium. Her work also feels distinctly more bouba than kiki. I'm in love with the weird little guys populating her compositions, and I want to know all about their folktale-informed world, which also grapples with "women’s roles, authoritarianism, family, ideological and societal influence on the individual, relationships with nature, and the body." You'll probably dig it, too. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Being Present: PCNW’s 26th Juried Photography Exhibition

At Photographic Center Northwest's yearly juried exhibition, artists from around the world (including Seattle-based photogs) showcase snapshots that reflect our current moment. This year's juror, G. Gibson Projects art dealer and owner Gail Gibson, has selected 48 of the best works from the open call's overwhelming 2,600 entries. Expect a thought-provoking mix of "intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, abstract compositions, and documentary narratives." (I'm partial to Andy Reynolds' Raccoon in Cabin.) LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday; closing)

( ((elapse)) )

Research-based multimedia artist Lauren Ruiz and Washington-based poet/novelist Ocean probe the depths of "horological decay, compression, sempiternity, and aqueous time" in this multimedia, speculative fiction-inspired installation, which blends video and sculptural pieces with text-based works. Not sure what "horological decay" or "sempiternity" means? That's okay—just imagine you're exploring the artworks in ( ((elapse)) ) from aboard a subterranean research vessel. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday–Saturday; closing)

Smoke Season

As someone who just spent a few weeks in eastern Oregon, the words "smoke season" elicit an all-too-familiar burn in the throat. Christian French's Untitled (Exodus series), a brutal red-tinged and desolate photograph featured in SOIL's new group exhibition Smoke Season, elicits a similar somatic memory. "The Anthropocene has become the Pyrocene," the show materials assert; I'm intrigued by Tim Marsden's fiery embroidery and janet galore's Smoke Break, a three-minute video looped on a vintage television set installed in the gallery. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday–Sunday)