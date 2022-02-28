The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 28-Mar 6, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

FILM

3 Women

Robert Altman's 3 Women lent a mystical, dreamlike edge to 1970s New Hollywood cinema. Starring young Shelly Duvall and Sissy Spacek, the film revolves around a love that teeters on obsession. The psychodrama's isolating effect is heightened by its setting within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

The Microphones

The Microphones are an American rock band from Olympia, Washington. The project was founded in 1996 and ended in 2003, with a short reunion following in 2007 and revivals in 2019 and 2020. Across every iteration of The Microphones, you can find frontman Phil Elverum.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Sword + Zombi

Join the sure-to-be sweaty and packed crowd raging along to the hard stoner metal tunes of Austin-based group The Sword, who recently released their rarities and oddities album, Conquest Of Kingdoms. Bass and synth duo Zombi will kick things off with their high-concept multi-layered rock loops.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Erik Larson with Mary Ann Gwinn

Erik Larson's The Devil in the WhiteCity sent shockwaves through its readers, telling the glittery, grimy tale of the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893—and the serial killer who lurked behind it. The master of narrative nonfiction returns with New York Times bestseller The Splendid and the Vile, a deep exploration into the life of Winston Churchill during WWII. Larson will meet in conversation with Mary Ann Gwinn, a longtime journalist with The Seattle Times whose coverage of the Exxon Valdez oil spill won a Pulitzer Prize.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

TUESDAY

MARDI GRAS

Columbia City Beatwalk: Fat Tuesday

Multiple venues in Columbia City—Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, Island Soul, Lotties Lounge, TapRoot Cafe, Columbia City Alehouse, The Comfort Zone, Hummingbird, and Rumba Notes—will have live music and drink specials for Mardi Gras, in addition to a second-line parade led by Beatwalk Committee Member Jardea Kane and the Honk All Stars, which marches out from Lottie's Lounge at 5:30 pm. Head to Columbia City Theatre or the Royal Room afterwards for live music. They'll also be handing out beads while supplies last.

(Various locations, Columbia City)



MUSIC

Bad Bunny

We've all seen a whole lot of Bad Bunny across phone screens over the last year, with his signature sunglasses, high-fashion style, and smooth Latin trap anthems. After winning multiple Grammys and becoming the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most streamed artist of the year (in 2020 AND 2021), he will return to the stage on his El Último Tour del Mundo Tour in support of his 2020 album of the same name.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Britney Party

It's Britney, bitch! Celebrate pop icon Britney Spears with a very special Brit-centric dance party. Let loose and belt out your favorite jams from every era of the star's prolific career.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park embodies the Pacific Northwest: the film was shot on 16mm in Seattle, stars local first-time actors, and incorporates an original score by Portland-based musician Marisa Anderson. Following a group of friends in the aftermath of a classmate's mysterious death, director Kersti Jan Werdal cultivates a rainy, meditative atmosphere of grief in adolescence.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

To describe Alabama native Jason Isbell as a thoughtful, progressive country artist does a disservice to the genre, since he’s hardly alone in that regard, but the former Drive-By Trucker has become as much of a standard-bearer as Steve Earle or Johnny Cash. Granted, Isbell’s music has also been categorized as roots rock and Southern rock, but he seems less concerned with labels than those who bestow him with awards, like the Grammy he won for best Americana album in 2016. KATHY FENNESSY

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Louis Tomlinson

X-Factor star turned One Direction member Louis Tomlinson lifted off his solo career with the debut of his solo album, Walls. The album hones in on Tomlinson’s gift of writing sappy-sweet pop hooks, which you might have heard on One Direction hits penned by him, like "Story of my Life." Though the pop singer has left his boy band days behind him, it’s a safe assumption that his audience remains devotees of the 1D army.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Still Woozy

Oakland artist Still Woozy brings his much-needed sunny tunes to town in support of his debut album, If This Isn't Nice, I Don't Know What Is. The album's homespun ethic radiates through his breezy guitar pop and hushed vocals in a way that can only be described as nice.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Black Violin

With the marriage of viola, violin, hip-hop samples, and a tight rhythm section, string duo Black Violin aims to strip away the preconceived notions of classical music by blurring the lines between genres. This won't be your typical dreary classical recital, the pair encourages a rowdy party atmosphere at their shows.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Deap Vally

LA-based rock duo Deap Vally brings you their ‘70s inspired glam sound in support of their latest album, Marriage, which begs the question: How are all of these sounds coming from just two people?

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill)

Elton Dan & The Rocket Band

If you missed Elton John on his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, here’s your chance for redemption. Elton Dan pays tribute to the eccentric star with a high-energy stage show that includes over-the-top costumes, lively piano playing, a full band, and backup singers jamming all of the rocket man's iconic hits.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

Laura Veirs

Portland singer-songwriter Laura Veirs sits most comfortably in the indie-folk camp, but the breezy, forward movement in her songs suggests her appreciation for good old four-four pop. Here's to hoping that she'll toss in songs from her collaborative album with Neko Case and k.d. lang, the aptly titled case/lang/veirs project.

(Vashon Center for the Arts)

Lido Pimienta with Y La Bamba

Colombian Canadian singer-songwriter Lido Pimenta rose to fame after her debut album, La Papessa, won the Polaris Music Prize. On her trailblazing follow-up album, Miss Colombia, recorded in her home studio, Pimenta boldly blends traditional cumbia with contemporary synth pop and electronica. PNW treasure Y La Bamba will start off the night with their fusion of Mexican folk music and dreamy indie-pop.

(Nectar, Fremont)

The Dip with i / / / u

Fresh off the release of their EP, Real Contender, the spirited Seattle seven-piece pride themselves on their magical potion of ‘60s soul and modern pop. Hailed by KEXP as "one of the most exciting and joyous acts to emerge in recent years," their energetic live show will surely get you movin' and groovin'. 2019 SoundOff winners i///u will get the party started with their alt-soul jams.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Marías Present: CINEMA

LA-based four-piece The Marías celebrate their debut album, CINEMA, which creates a spiraling galaxy of psychedelic soul that connects the dots between smooth jazz percussion, dizzying guitar riffs, nostalgic horns, and silky vocals.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Unity Garnish, Bit Graves, and EAMS

Expand your mind with an evening of exploratory electronic sounds from three like-minded projects. Experimental synth duo Unity Garnish will play in support of their new mixtape, Duckling, alongside shapeshifting chamber duo Bit Graves and improvisational "sound sculpture" EAMS.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Michael Schur in Conversation

With creator and co-creator credits on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation under his belt, Michael Schur now brings a new guide to "living an ethical life," drawing from 2,500 years of theories from around the world. Hear him read from How to Be Perfect before diving into a Q&A with George Meyer.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

VISUAL ART

Critical Issues Lecture: Anthony White

Seattle-based artist and curator Anthony White challenges symbols of material wealth and status by creating new hierarchical frameworks in drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture. White's plastic sculptures, portraits, and still-lifes reframe the low-brow, reimagining the trivial in more lavish environments. This lecture is part of the 2022 Critical Issues Lecture Series.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Cocktail District

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. With a dozen tasting tokens included with your ticket, you can try several neat spirits samples or mini-cocktails, and all of the featured spirits will be available for sale for you to take home at a discount if you find something you like.

(Bell Harbor International Conference Center, Waterfront)

MUSIC

Circle Jerks with Adolescents & Negative Approach

Hardcore punk legends Circle Jerks, led by Black Flag co-founder Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson, are stopping by as part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of their landmark album, Group Sex. (Both are phrases that should be Googled with caution.) With support from fellow heavies of the early ‘80s hardcore scene Adolescents and Negative Approach, this show will surely be a reminder of their everlasting influence.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Naked Giants

While Naked Giants don't take themselves overly seriously, they're always self-aware and aiming for progression. They're one of the rare Seattle bands keeping rock alive, while simultaneously transforming the genre into what they envision it’s capable of being: conscious and attentive. ANNA KAPLAN

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Sound Off! 2022 - Live Music Showcase

Now in its 21st year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will give local, under-21 bands a chance to take the floor at Sky Church. Throughout these three nights, each band will show off their original music for this showcase of young local talent.

(Museum of Pop Culture [MoPOP], Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

In-Person Author Talk: J. Kenji López-Alt, The Wok

Famed food writer, Seattle transplant, and noted bagel fan J. Kenji López-Alt will discuss his new book The Wok and the fundamentals of wok cooking with local writers and Spilled Milk podcast co-hosts Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

After Yang

In After Yang, a father (played by Colin Farrell) must work to repair a malfunctioning android who happens to be his young daughter's closest friend. This heart-tugging sci-fi drama by South Korean-born director Kogonada explores grief, memory, technology, and familial bonds.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

Byron Schenkman & Friends Presents: Women of the Baroque

Revel in the lush chamber and vocal pieces written by unsung female composers of the Baroque era, including Francesca Caccini, Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, and Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Maxo Kream: The Big Persona Tour

Since breaking out of the Houston scene with his 2018 album, Punken, gangsta rapper Maxo Kream has gained mainstream success and a major label deal with RCA. On his major label debut, Brandon Banks, features from rap heavy hitters like Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and ScHoolboy Q have firmly secured him as an acclaimed storyteller with raves from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Rainbow Girls

Santa Barbara trio Rainbow Girls claim to be a "gang of sweet angels punching you in the heart." With their heart-wrenching harmonies and poignant lyrics, they explore themes of love, self-reflection, and social justice, all of which are woven through a harmonious bed of emotive guitar riffs.

(Nectar, Fremont)

READINGS & TALKS

Dolly Parton with James Patterson

Country queen Dolly Parton and bestselling writer James Patterson are the delightfully unlikely duo behind Run, Rose, Run, a thriller about a young singer-songwriter who lands in Nashville while trying to escape an abusive past. They'll both be present for the virtual launch to discuss their partnership; Parton is also set to release a new album in conjunction with the book release.

(Virtual via Third Place Books)

MULTI-DAY

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

10th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For the last decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring 13 standout films (including A24's After Yang by director Kogonada), plus 12 shorts programs and more. Tune in for the live stream party on opening night to catch performances and discussions with Massive Monkees, Chong the Nomad, Ruby Ibarra, and Prometheus Brown.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, Thursday-Sunday)

OPERA

Blue

This timely portrait of an African American family follows the birth of their son, who is later murdered by a police officer. Community, church, and sisterhood become vitally important in the aftermath of this traumatic event. From librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori, Blue won Best New Opera in 2020 (Music Critics Association).

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Wednesday & Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Freestyle Love Supreme

Predating the phenomena of Hamilton and In the Heights, Broadway performance Freestyle Love Supreme is a Tony Award-winning show that combines hip-hop, comedy, and crowd improvisation to create a completely unexpected experience. Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme is never the same show twice.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

600 Highwaymen | A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly

This Obie Award-winning performance gathers 16 strangers for an intimate, improvisational experience. A set of instructions will lead the audience through a story of determination and audacity, finding space for connection and vulnerability within a time of unprecedented distancing. A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly is the final encounter of the 600 Highwaymen performance triptych.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

Saya Moriyasu

Beacon Hill-based artist Saya Moriyasu creates detailed multimedia works inspired by her Japanese father and farm-raised Oregonian mother. Informed by the aesthetics of everything from animism to Buddhism to consumerism, Moriyasu's work utilizes detail to support a larger vision. This exhibit features fu dog (as Chinese guardian lions are colloquially known) sculptures in celebration of Lunar New Year.

(walk up gallery, North Beacon Hill, Monday-Sunday)

THEATER

Dragon Mama

Genius Seattle playwright Sara Porkalob will present the second installment of her trilogy of plays, whichfollows Porkalob’s mother, Maria, through 25 years of life in Bremerton. The play promises “queer love in a barren land, a dope ’90s R&B soundtrack, Filipino gangsters, and ghosts.”

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)