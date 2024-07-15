The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: July 15–21, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Dengue Fever

Los Angeles-based ensemble Dengue Fever draws inspiration from Cambodian pop music, '60s psychedelic, and surf rock for their signature kaleidoscopic sound. They will play songs from their sixth album, Ting Mong, which takes its name from a scarecrow-like figure in Khmer folklore. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

TUESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on July 16 with the Bard-inspired teen flick 10 Things I Hate About You. Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Summer Jobs Tour: Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker

Saturday Night Live staples Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, and Devon Walker have teamed up for this summertime tour, which will see the millennial cast members pull out their solo material for fresh stand-up sets. If you haven't heard their names before, familiarize yourself now: Dismukes shows up in the new Amazon animated sci-fi show The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, while Johnson voiced Pouchy in Inside Out 2 and Walker wrote for Phoebe Robinson's Freeform show Everything's Trash. LC

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Hiatus Kaiyote

Aussie jazz-funk ensemble Hiatus Kaiyote will take to Remlinger Farms in support of their fourth album, Love Heart Cheat Code, which embraces spontaneity with improvised tracks like "Sparkle Tape Break Up" and "And We Go Gentle." However, the show’s real draw is that Digable Planets, the greatest hip-hop group of all time (in my opinion) is opening. The trio of rappers, who have adopted the insect alter-egos Butterfly, Ladybug Mecca, and Doodlebug, will perform classic tracks from their influential jazz-rap albums Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space) and Blowout Comb. If you're not familiar with the group, I suggest listening to their 1993 track "La Femme Fetal," which tackles the persistent issues of abortion rights and fascism. AV

(Remlinger Farms, Carnation)

Iris DeMent

On her first album in eight years, Workin' on a World, singer-songwriter Iris DeMent tackles religion, gun control, and the 2016 election. It takes guts to tackle such themes, which can easily come off as cringy and virtue-signaling, but DeMent brings a striking level of sincerity and thoughtfulness to her songs. This is best captured in the protest anthem "Going Down To Texas": "It's been way too long comin' but I want to thank The Chicks / They found out what it's like to be a woman and defy the establishment / Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, any guy in a cowboy hat / Woulda walked away unscathed takin' a stand like that." AV

(Triple Door, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Colin Jost

"Punchably faced" legend Colin Jost, aka that Staten Island-born dude who has been on Saturday Night Live since forever, will head to our neck of the woods for more absurdity, self-deprecation, and maybe a "weekend update" or two. I'm hoping for more details on that ferry he recently co-purchased with Pete Davidson. ("Now I’m stuck with a fucking boat," reports Davidson. “It’s kinda funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”) I'm poor and can't relate, but I'm happy to laugh at/with them. LC

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

FILM

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

Ramit Sethi

If you have ever stress-Googled something like "how to finances" or "money 101," you might've come across Ramit Sethi's 2009 New York Times bestseller I Will Teach You to Be Rich, a personal finance book that goes over some of the stuff we should have been taught in schools (think high-interest bank accounts, conscious spending, automating savings and investments, and optimizing credit card usage). Are you already like, "Oh, shit, I should read that?" Do your finances one better and head to this talk with Sethi, who also hosts the I Will Teach You To Be Rich podcast and the Netflix series How to Get Rich. It might be 50 bucks, but your wallet will thank you later. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Clarion West Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy 2024 Reading Series

Speculative fiction champions Clarion West are offering some serious interplanetary inspiration with a "Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy," which includes a reading series with luminary authors. The talks continue this month with Hugo Award-winning book editor Ruoxi Chen at Third Place Books Ravenna on July 18 and bestselling memoirist Carmen Maria Machado at Town Hall Seattle on July 23, among other wordsmiths at locations across the city. Show up to expand your horizons. LC

(Third Place Books, Ravenna)

FRIDAY

FILM

Double Features

Know what's better than one movie? Two movies. Hear me out. While double features are lengthy, butt-numbing, and potentially exhausting, they also offer the viewer something that's typically unachievable when watching a single film: Additional cultural context. After all, cinema is not created in a vacuum, and all art informs all other art in one way or another. What does Hiroshi Shimizu's 1936 road portrait Mr. Thank You have to do with Speed, starring Sandra Bullock and her tousled bob? How did the Beatles frenzy flick I Wanna Hold Your Hand inform Eckhart Schmidt's poppy art horror Der Fan? The Beacon will make it easy for you to find out this month. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Idina Menzel

Tony-, Daytime Emmy-, and Billboard Music Award-winning Broadway queen Idina Menzel has earned national treasure status with beloved roles like Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, Maureen Johnson in Rent, and Elsa in Frozen—to name a few. Menzel will kick off her Take Me Or Leave Me tour in Seattle this week, which marks her first tour in nearly eight years. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Patti LaBelle

In today's edition of "Why The Hell Is This Person Playing the Casino Circuit?" we have the incomparable soul sensation and lifetime humanitarian Patti LaBelle. Not only does her pitch-perfect voice graze iconic tracks like "Lady Marmalade," "New Attitude," and "On My Own (ft. Michael McDonald)," but she's also the subject of my favorite YouTube video—Patti LaBelle at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. Watch it and you won't be sorry. It's truly the Christmas gift that keeps on giving! AV

(Tulalip Amphitheatre, Tulalip)

PERFORMANCE

Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

At this event, James Beard Award-winning food writer, chef, and noted bagel enthusiast J. Kenji Lopez-Alt will demonstrate his cooking prowess while esteemed Canadian concert violinist James Ehnes will serenade you on the strings and Spinnaker Chocolate will lead a tasting. Plus, keep an eye out for guest appearances from head Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim, Kevin Smith of Beast & Cleaver, and Keiji Tsukasaki of Ltd. Edition Sushi, and enjoy music from violinist Tessa Lark and other festival musicians. JB

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SPORTS & RECREATION

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

You don't have to be a fan of women's soccer to appreciate how cool it is that two of the top leagues on the planet—NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil—are partnering for a brand-new 33-match tournament featuring 20 teams. The even better news? The first match takes place right here on July 19 at Lumen Field with the Reign facing the Utah Royals, and the tournament will return on July 28 for a match against Tijuana. If you're looking for a reason to take a little road trip to Portland, the Reign play the Thorns in the ultimate PNW derby on July 31. SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Brad Williams

Once described by Robin Williams (no relation) as "Prozac with a head," comedy mainstay Brad Williams got his start by hopping on stage during a Carlos Mencia set to drop a few of his own jokes. He'll bring more deadpan reflections on relationships, sex, and living with a disability to Seattle for this performance. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. June's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, ube and pandan soft serve from Hood Famous, and sweet and savory Japanese sandos from the pop-up Sandōmi —what more do you need? Plus, make a donation in support of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Food Bank's Walk for Rice campaign at the info booth in order to receive a limited edition CID sticker. JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Joe Pera: The PERAs Tour

A devastating reality I'm currently facing is that I'm out of town for the upcoming Joe Pera show. Joe Pera is my transcendentalist poet hero, and if you don't know who he is, you should fix that. He is America's sweetheart. I can prove it if you set aside two minutes and 40 seconds to watch the most soothing clip of all time. Pera's calm, helpful, and more-than-slightly grandfatherly schtick made his woefully canceled HBO series Joe Pera Talks With You my favorite sleepytime show. His sense of humor jibes with millennials who are suddenly into birdwatching, so don't expect anything remotely snarky or fast-paced. In fact, I figure he'll delve further into tomatoes and pancake breakfasts for this performance, and that's the point—you might actually feel a glimmer of hope by the end. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FILM

Reel Black: The Brother from Another Planet

Distract yourself from the heat and duck into SIFF Cinema Egyptian for a screening of The Brother From Another Planet, a Reagan-era space oddity following an alien who crash-lands on Ellis Island. While being pursued by shadowy figures from his home planet, he finds his home in Harlem, where an intrepid crew of cabaret singers, working-class folks, arcade lovers, and layabouts join together to protect the extraterrestrial from the authorities. The '84 film is the latest entry in SIFF's Reel Black screening series, which spotlights "Black stories in genres that have often been overlooked." LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Reggae on the Way Music and Arts Festival 2024

Reggae on the Way is a Tacoma tradition that fills the city with feel-good jams from a diverse lineup of contemporary reggae artists. Highlights include "It Wasn't Me" rapper Shaggy, reggae-rock ensemble Common Kings, and hip-hop duo Atmosphere. AV

(Haub Family Field, Tacoma)

The Roots

One of the best and most legendary live acts in show business today, the Roots, will bring their tour through Seattle for a spectacular show audiences won’t soon forget. Led by prolific lyricist Black Thought—who’s also one of the most skilled emcees of all time—and drummer Questlove, the Roots put on an electrifying and soulful live show that’ll send delightful chills down your spine. It's definitely worth making the trip to the zoo on a Sunday night. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Bon Odori Festival

The 92nd Seattle Bon Odori celebration will bring taiko performances, live music by reggae group Two Story Zori, folk dancing, an "iconic beer garden," and even a Japanese thrift store to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple in celebration of Japan's history. (Unfamiliar with the festival? Learn more about the origins of Bon Odori here.) LC

(Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Central District, Saturday–Sunday)

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

In conjunction with the iconic Seafair, this three-day event centers Native American traditions with dance performances in traditional tribal regalia, jewelry making, food, and live music. The powwow, which has been held annually for over 30 years, welcomes all to join in on the festivities and often draws crowds of up to 10,000 visitors, so prepare to be among throngs of celebrators. Whatever you do, don't miss out on the pillowy majesty of freshly made fry bread. LC

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, Friday–Sunday)

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

(Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

But I'm a Cheerleader

When a spunky cheerleading teen is sent to a wackjob conversion therapy camp to "cure her lesbianism," she meets someone special (spoiler: it's a girl) and learns more about herself than she anticipated. Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall deliver the sapphic goods in this campy '99 flick, which Movie Guide: Movie Reviews for Christians deems "vulgar." That's a shining endorsement, if you ask me. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday–Sunday)

Longlegs in 35mm

I haven't been this excited about a horror film in a while, and the fervor over Longlegs is due in no small part to the headlines it's inspiring: "Nicolas Cage manages to top his twisted legacy," says Dateline; "Oz Perkins' latest gets under your skin and festers like a putrid nightmare," says Bloody Disgusting; "New horror movie dubbed ‘the best serial killer film in recent memory’," says the Independent. None of this really surprises me, because the marketing team for Longlegs has been laying it on thick for months. They set up a freaky-ass phone number that I called earlier this year, only to be so creeped out later that I wondered if I'd inadvertently cursed myself. The film's trailers are also beautifully weird and rife with symbolism. Even Letterboxd users have given Longlegs a 3.8 rating, which is pretty respectable for a modern horror film. My advice? Go into this one knowing as little as possible. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Strangerreported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bite of Seattle

Seattle boasts plenty of food and drink festivals year-round, but Bite of Seattle—billed as “Seattle's original and largest food and beverage showcase” and claiming to draw 455,000 guests each year—is the most well-known gluttonous gathering by far, having been in business since 1982. Look forward to upwards of 250 food vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, retail vendors, cider tastings, kids' activities, live cooking demos, and over 65 musical performers. JB

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday–Sunday)

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting dozens of participating breweries in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. Look forward to tap takeovers, special releases, brewery tours, tastings, and more. JB

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Capitol Hill Block Party 2024

This year, CHBP offers a treasure trove of Gen-Z favorites. Droves of festival-goers will crowd the streets of Capitol Hill to see lineup highlights like pop music's reigning camp queen Chappell Roan, electronic hip-hop heavy Kaytranada, and indie pop trio Cannons. This isn’t your typical lounge-in-the-grass-type music festival, but a bustling party that involves nine stages—both indoors and outdoors. Unfortunately, "slut pop" star Kim Petras had to pull out of her headlining spot, but fear not! Alt-pop sensation Remi Wolf will take her place. AV

(Capitol Hill Block Party, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

John Legend

Picture this: you're wine-drunk alongside 4,000+ moms, singing along to silky serenader John Legend's certified tear-jerkers like "All of Me" and "Ordinary People." All you have to do is trek out to the Woodinville winery this weekend (with a designated driver, of course) and shell out a couple hundred dollars for a ticket. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, Saturday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Clue

"Flames! Flames on the side of my face!" Inspired by the cult film and the board game Clue, this theatrical interpretationexpands on the long-held notion that murder is sometimes a little funny (you know, as a treat). The play's premise is a perfect fit for the stage, aka Boddy Manor, where six weirdo guests will assemble with candlesticks, daggers, and ropes in tow. It's a real whodunnit! I think Tim Curry would approve. LC

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

June is the First Fall

Up-and-coming bicultural and experimental theater company Yun Theatre, whose works question convention and confront sociopolitical issues impacting marginalized communities, will premiere their latest production, June is the First Fall. Centering a gay Chinese man whose return to his Hawaii home rips open old familial wounds, the show was deemed an "endearing study of culture, family and personal growth" by BroadwayWorld. Director Christie Zhao described the play as "a coming out Asian queer story, [which is] rare in Seattle but resonates deeply with many." LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday–Sunday)

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer cohort-based intensives (who will "spend three weeks working toward a live performance at 12th Ave Arts"), plus drop-in classes and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike. LC

(Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake, Monday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Composition / Decomposition

Bringing together works by 19 members of Carnation Contemporary, a Portland-based artist collective (and one of my favorite galleries), Composition / Decomposition digs into the fertile soil of "entangled histories, questions, fears, grief, and longing" like so much mycelium. Themes emerging from the show include "archetypal life cycles, ephemerality, consumption, ritual, generational knowledge, motherhood, and intimacy," so you're sure to see something that resonates among the poems, soap sculptures, and projected landscapes. SOIL member artists will reflect on Composition / Decomposition and develop a response, which will be showcased at Carnation Contemporary in November. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday–Sunday)

Clyde Petersen: Naïve Melody

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Clyde Petersen designed his latest solo show at J. Rinehart Gallery to be more approachable than your traditional gallery exhibit. Instead of protecting perfect original prints behind glass, several pieces in Naïve Melody were printed in limited runs of 20, 40, 50, or more, and they’re all hanging on the walls, ready to be taken home that very day. Though they're fully on display, flipping through the hanging posters feels intimate, not unlike peeking at pages of private journals. The collection of song lyrics, poems, sketches, and memories lays bare a path to who Petersen is today. For example, the piece "1993" (which was excerpted in our recent Queer Issue) is a letter to his younger self that recalls the moments that helped him find, define, and embrace his queerness, from buying a used copy of Lesbian Poetry, an Anthology at Open Books to surviving the mosh pit at a sweaty Sleater-Kinney show. As you examine these artifacts, you'll start to think about your own roadmap and what you might display if ever tasked to define yourself for all to see. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday)

( ((elapse)) )

Research-based multimedia artist Lauren Ruiz and Washington-based poet/novelist Ocean probe the depths of "horological decay, compression, sempiternity, and aqueous time" in this multimedia, speculative fiction-inspired installation, which blends video and sculptural pieces with text-based works. Not sure what "horological decay" or "sempiternity" means? That's okay—just imagine you're exploring the artworks in ( ((elapse)) ) from aboard a subterranean research vessel. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday–Saturday)

La Vaughn Belle: A History of Unruly Returns

Based in Saint Croix, multimedia artist La Vaughn Belle investigates the legacy of Denmark and US colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade embedded in the Caribbean island's history through paintings, ceramics, and collages. In La Vaughn Belle: A History of Unruly Returns, the first solo exhibition of Belle’s work in the Pacific Northwest, the artist shares large-scale paintings from her ongoing series “Chaney (We Live in the Fragments)," which refers to the ceramic shards buried in Saint Croix's soils. ("Coming first as plates, tea pots and cups from Holland, England, Denmark, and North America as part of the vast transatlantic trade of the last centuries of the second millennia, they became its detritus, broken down into the soil, just like the traded bodies," says the museum.) LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Monday–Sunday; closing)

Lucy Kim: Mutant Optics

Seoul-born interdisciplinary artist Lucy Kim has learned to "embrace distortion" in her hybrid works. While collaborating with scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Kim helped design a fascinating new printing process that uses "genetically modified bacteria cells that produce melanin directly on paper." Okay, I'm hooked already. The process reveals how melanin can form images, and in Mutant Optics, visitors can view examples made from vanilla plants, which are historically connected to colonization and global economics. If you're intrigued by the intersections of bioengineering, perception, and "social and cultural constructions of race," this show is a sure thing. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century

Shirking trendier art locales like Paris, African American visual and performing artists (Doug Crutchfield, Herb Gentry, Dexter Gordon, William Henry Johnson, Howard Smith, and others) sought new opportunities in Nordic countries, but their work—and stories—have often been overlooked. ("Life in the Nordic countries could appear idyllic, but upon examining [the artists'] stories more closely...you begin to see hints of elements of the African American past, like cotton fields and a shanty," National Nordic Museum explains.) Curated by Dr. Ethelene Whitmire and Leslie Anne Anderson, Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century examines the complicated experiences these artists had in Nordic countries. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday–Sunday; closing)