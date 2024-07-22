The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: July 22–28, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour

X-Factor star turned One Direction member Niall Horan soldiers on solo in the pop music space, most recently with his third album, The Show. The album hones in on Horan's gift of writing pensive pop hooks, which you might have heard on One Direction hits penned by him, like "Don't Forget Where You Belong." Though the singer has left his boy band days behind him, it’s a safe assumption that the bulk of his audience remains 1D devotees. AV

(White River Amphitheatre, Auburn)

READINGS & TALKS

Clarion West Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy 2024 Reading Series

Speculative fiction champions Clarion West are offering some serious interplanetary inspiration with a "Summer of Science Fiction & Fantasy," which includes a reading series with luminary authors. The talks continue this month with bestselling memoirist Carmen Maria Machado at Town Hall Seattle on July 23, among other wordsmiths at locations across the city. Show up to expand your horizons. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue on July 24 with the rave-worthy ogre ode Shrek. Snuggle up, bring a picnic, or chow down on bites from the food trucks on site. LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

The Wedding of Vera Drew and The Joker

In many ways, the true diva of The People's Joker has been Warner Bros. Discovery. The massive media giant sent a letter that shut down all but the premiere screening of the indie comedy spoof at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. Those who have seen The People's Joker—co-written and directed by comedian Vera Drew—say it's as much or more a trans coming-of-age story than a DC Comics-inspired satire, but we must admit the chance to see Maria Bamford as a (nude?) Lex Luthor-like Lorne Michaels, Tim Heidecker as an Alex Jones-adjacent political chaos personality, and Bob Odenkirk as Bob the Goon is certainly a draw. This screening of the film will be preceded by The Joker and Vera Drew's "wedding," so dress to impress (in clown makeup and cosplay, ideally). PORTLAND MERCURY ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR SUZETTE SMITH

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

fun & flirty: a comedy/dating show

Dating is downright spooky business, so any opportunity to laugh at the whole process of "finding the one" is more than welcome. Enter Fun & Flirty Productions, which blends comedy and "interactive dating experiences" to make the whole shebang a little more survivable (and also very funny). PowerPoint master and professional singles consultant Zahnae Aquino will be joined by local humorists on stage. Hey, there are weirder ways to meet your soulmate. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

Joe List

Joe List may look like your standard-issue white, nerdy comic, of whom there are thousands in America, but he’s one of the funniest of that common species. He uses a slick yet understated delivery to crack cleverly and neurotically about relationship conflicts, self-consciousness, panic attacks, and shitting in Bloomingdale’s. He also has a funny bit about differentiating between meditation and napping. “If you tell people that you nap, they think you’re lazy. If you tell them that you meditate, they think you’re better than them.” He has released the albums Are You Mad at Me? (2016) and So Far No Good (2011), and cohosts the podcast Tuesdays with Stories, all of which are worth checking out. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Nori Reed

LA-based comedian and writer Nori Reed recently created the Disney Channel's first-ever live-action trans character for Raven's Home, the channel's That's So Raven reboot, scooping Emmy and GLAAD Award nominations in the process. Keep an ear out for Reed's voice—she was also one of Vulture’s Comedians You Should Know and Will Know in 2021, and has graced Showtime and Max with fresh stand-up sets. And importantly, she is hilarious—behold her description of a hookup with a "rat seggsy" Jeremy Allen White lookalike. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Queer AF

More and more queer comedy shows are popping up across the region, and Queer AF is one of our favorites—the variety show (hosted by two of the Pacific Northwest's cleverest cutups, Aleah Liebenau and Mack Lee) spotlights the funniest, most creative queer voices and devises a new theme each time. (Past themes have included "kink" and "clowns." Thank them later.) I'm stoked for this edition of the show, which will head to Seattle to spread some laughs and love. LC

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

LIVE MUSIC

Gossip

Olympia-hailing dance-punk trio Gossip is back with their first album in 12 years, Real Power. With production from legendary Def Jam Records co-founder Rick Rubin, the album is glossier than the band’s previous work, and includes uncharacteristically slow-paced songs like "Peace," "Light It Up," and "Turn The Card Slowly." However, Beth Ditto's raw vocal style imbues the tracks with the catharsis and immediacy that shines on Gossip’s earlier punk albums. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Violent Femmes

Few rock bands have emerged on the scene with more raw vitality than did Milwaukee's Violent Femmes with their self-titled 1983 album. The platinum-selling Violent Femmes abounds with instantly catchy, immediately engrossing songs about young-person angst, all stripped down to their most crucial essentials. Frontman Gordon Gano channeled Lou Reed and Jonathan Richman vocal tics and lyrical tropes with very relatable results. Tough act to follow, but 1984's Christianity-haunted Hallowed Ground proved the Femmes could go darker yet. I stopped following them after 1986's The Blind Leading the Naked, but one listen to 2019's Hotel Last Resort reveals that Gano and bassist Brian Ritchie's flair for spare, infectious folk rock hasn't diminished much over the last four decades. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

FRIDAY

FESTIVALS

JamFest

If you haven't stopped by the Wing Luke Museum lately, here's a (free) opportunity. The museum's all-ages Jamfest will return to the historic Canton and Maynard Alleys, offering DJ sets and cabaret performances, plus arcade games, yoga, a self-defense demo, and community organization booths. If you work up an appetite, grab takeout from one of the buzzy food hubs in the Chinatown-International District and munch while you enjoy the entertainment—I dig the doughy options at Szechuan Noodle Bowl, which is a mere block away. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Pedro The Lion

As a former drummer (or rather, a person who took drum lessons as a child) I am always mesmerized by musicians who can sing and play drums simultaneously. That's the case for Pedro the Lion frontman David Bazan, who has been taking a seat at the kit at recent performances. The band, whose sound was described by former Stranger writer Jas Keimig as "big-dick-quasi-emo-indie-rock," will play in support of their new album, Santa Cruz, which is the third of a "musical memoir" series chronicling Bazan's childhood. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Dylanfest

A weekend full of food, wine, and chill indie performances amongst the sea mist on idyllic Orcas Island sounds like a dream come true, and that's exactly what writer and podcast producer Dylan Tupper Rupert has curated for the inaugural edition of her eponymous festival, Dylanfest. Hop on the ferry and enjoy a killer lineup that includes Phil Elverum's iconic experimental indie rock project Mount Eerie, Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Merce Lemon, "soft enby rock" duo Bloomsday, country musician Dougie Poole, guitar and pedal steel player Nicole Lawrence, and Sub Pop favorites Dude York. Earlier the day on Saturday, the bakery pop-up Seabird Bakeshop will sling delicious pastries at the restaurant Houlme, and later, Houle chef Jay Blackington will serve a special menu for the fest, complemented by a steady flow of natural wine and followed by an "absolutely fucking stupid" after-party. If you want, you can also camp, barbecue, and take a dip in the Sound—it all sounds like the makings of a divine summer trip to me. JB

(Houlme, Eastsound)

FILM

Double Features

Know what's better than one movie? Two movies. Hear me out. While double features are lengthy, butt-numbing, and potentially exhausting, they also offer the viewer something that's typically unachievable when watching a single film: Additional cultural context. After all, cinema is not created in a vacuum, and all art informs all other art in one way or another. What does Hiroshi Shimizu's 1936 road portrait Mr. Thank You have to do with Speed, starring Sandra Bullock and her tousled bob? How did the Beatles frenzy flick I Wanna Hold Your Hand inform Eckhart Schmidt's poppy art horror Der Fan? The Beacon will make it easy for you to find out this month. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

FOOD & DRINK

6th Annual Summer School Brewfest

School may be out for summer, but you can seek out some extracurricular edification at the junior high-turned-adult playground Anderson School's all-ages beer festival, with 34 handcrafted ales and ciders from Washington and Oregon, barbecue specials, and whiskey tastings. Plus, check out live music performances from soul pop singer Brittany Danielle, revivalist rockers Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect, and duo Lizzie Clauss and Clayton Coleman. JB

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell)

Gochiso Pop-Up

Local vendor Gochiso will sling their craveable artisan Asian-inspired snack mixes—think Chex Mix but with delightful flavorings like furikake, matcha, and Sichuan peppercorn—at this pop-up. Wander over, grab an ice-cold Vietnamese coffee or tasty bánh mì from Voi Cà Phê, and stock up on munchies for your next movie night. JB

(Voi Cà Phê, Georgetown)

LIVE MUSIC

Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour

Okay, okay, I realize that you might know the thirty-year-old stage/screen actor Ben Platt for his portrayal of a teenager in the 2021 film Dear Evan Hansen, which was widely made fun of on Twitter. But Platt is also a Grammy-winning recording artist with three studio albums of unexpectedly interesting pop music. He will support his latest release, Honeymind, which utilizes '70s-inspired Americana production for emotionally raw (and sometimes sappy) ballads about queer love. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Blastfest

Blastfest is Seattle's only Afrobeats music festival celebrating all things African pop music and culture. The lineup features huge names; we’re talkin’ international phenom Davido, Grammy-nominated luminary Ayra Starr, Nigerian rapper Shallipopi, South African DJ Musa Keys, and more. But that's not all! Festivalgoers can chow down at a row of local food trucks and check out a market showcasing Black-owned businesses. AV

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Willie Nelson & Family and Sheryl Crow

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will return to Seattle for a summer night of country-rockin'—but let's face it, the real reason to attend this show is because WILLIE NELSON WILL BE THERE. That's right, the 91-year-old country outlaw and pot-smoking legend will perform alongside his family band as a part of Stapleton's ongoing road show, which has been touring the world with a rotating cast of legends since 2017. Plus, Sheryl Crow (who is way cooler than people give her credit for) will join the hootenanny. Fingers crossed she plays her ethereal deep cut "Weather Channel." AV

(T-Mobile Park, SoDo)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SWEAT: A Charli XCX Inspired Dance Party

In case you weren't aware, the internet has declared it to be "brat summer." But, for those of us who have worshipped Charli XCX since her "Boom Clap" days, it's bittersweet to see so many new passengers on the bandwagon. Hopefully, in the spirit of Charli and Lorde's squashed feud, fans new and old can "work it out on the remix," dancing together to songs from her iconic career. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

SPORTS & RECREATION

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

You don't have to be a fan of women's soccer to appreciate how cool it is that two of the top leagues on the planet—NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil—are partnering for a brand-new 33-match tournament featuring 20 teams. The even better news? The tournament continues this week as the Reign take on Club Tijuana. If you're looking for a reason to take a little road trip to Portland, the Reign play the Thorns in the ultimate PNW derby on July 31. SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

(Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

But I'm a Cheerleader

When a spunky cheerleading teen is sent to a wackjob conversion therapy camp to "cure her lesbianism," she meets someone special (spoiler: it's a girl) and learns more about herself than she anticipated. Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall deliver the sapphic goods in this campy '99 flick, which Movie Guide: Movie Reviews for Christians deems "vulgar." That's a shining endorsement, if you ask me. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday–Wednesday)

Longlegs in 35mm

I haven't been this excited about a horror film in a while, and the fervor over Longlegs is due in no small part to the headlines it's inspiring: "Nicolas Cage manages to top his twisted legacy," says Dateline; "Oz Perkins' latest gets under your skin and festers like a putrid nightmare," says Bloody Disgusting; "New horror movie dubbed ‘the best serial killer film in recent memory’," says the Independent. None of this really surprises me, because the marketing team for Longlegs has been laying it on thick for months. They set up a freaky-ass phone number that I called earlier this year, only to be so creeped out later that I wondered if I'd inadvertently cursed myself. The film's trailers are also beautifully weird and rife with symbolism. Even Letterboxd users have given Longlegs a 3.8 rating, which is pretty respectable for a modern horror film. My advice? Go into this one knowing as little as possible. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Thursday)

Rewind, Be Kind

I'm a huge fan of the movie-inspired merch and apparel brand Super Yaki—I own several items from them, including their New Rochelle Challenger tee (team Patrick Zweig), their Princess Diaries-referencing "Visit Genovia" tee, and various tributes to romcom queens Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers. They're sure to stock the perfect gift for your cinephile friend who logs their Letterboxd review in the theater while the credits are still rolling, and they encourage us all to do away with snobbery and embrace the communal joy of film—as their tagline says, "Let's watch more movies!" Needless to say, I was stoked to see that the Houston-based small business is curating a series at SIFF called Rewind, Be Kind. The screenings arededicated to revisiting underrated critical and financial "failures" from 1999-2009 that deserve another viewing from a more nuanced, empathetic perspective, from cult favorites to long-forgotten box office flops. Unsurprisingly, the lineup is stacked, featuring the bisexual awakening classic The Mummy, the surreal sci-fi flick Sunshine, the Hugh Jackman vampire hunter vehicle Van Helsing, the romcom Uptown Girls, the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, the tender Adam Sandler dramedy Punch-Drunk Love, the M. Night Shyamalan movie Lady in the Water, the teen comedy Big Fat Liar, and the greatest movie of all time, Josie and the Pussycats. Best of all, Super Yaki will be there with new themed merch, and directors Stephen Sommers (The Mummy, Van Helsing) and Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan (Josie and the Pussycats) will be there for special Q&As. Grab some popcorn and get ready to see these movies in a whole new light. JB

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

Seattle 48 Hour Film Project

Featuring dozens of short films created by Seattle talent over 48 short hours in July, this fast-paced, pressure cooker film series will return to honor the quickest of the quickest. (Filmmakers must "draw a genre from a hat and incorporate specific elements such as a character, prop, and line of dialogue into their films," so the results feel improvisational and invigorated.) Participation in the Seattle 48 Hour Film Project also offers filmmakers the chance to advance to Filmapalooza and screen at the Cannes Film Festival, so who knows—one of the hurried flicks you catch might go on to future greatness. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday–Thursday)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday–Friday)

PERFORMANCE

Company

The razor-sharp musical comedy Company follows Bobbie, who is 35 and unmarried and therefore flawed somehow. Over time, though, she discovers why "being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy." Hashtag relatable, Bobbie!! This interpretation of the 1970 show will maintain Stephen Sondheim's award-winning numbers, and it's steered by four-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday–Sunday)

Dice: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Chaotic sprites, misplaced affections, love potions, and a hybrid donkey-man with a fairy girlfriend: All's fair in the Bard's magical comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production's enchanted forest setting evokes the charm of our neck of the woods, and Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series has each participating actor memorize the script of the entire play. (No two casts are the same. I think Shakespeare would approve—there is that persistent theory that he was actually a group of writers.) Expect some audience participation, a live band, and plenty of mischief. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Thursday–Sunday)

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

June is the First Fall

Up-and-coming bicultural and experimental theater company Yun Theatre, whose works question convention and confront sociopolitical issues impacting marginalized communities, will premiere their latest production, June is the First Fall. Centering a gay Chinese man whose return to his Hawaii home rips open old familial wounds, the show was deemed an "endearing study of culture, family and personal growth" by BroadwayWorld. Director Christie Zhao described the play as "a coming out Asian queer story, [which is] rare in Seattle but resonates deeply with many." LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Tuesday–Saturday)

People in the Square

Honest question: What better way is there to learn about the history of Seattle's Pioneer Square than through a cabaret-style musical revue, complete with a three-piece band and original songs?! People in the Square heads back in time to share the story of the area's original occupants, the Duwamish and Suquamish Tribes, then spotlights early pioneers, gold miners, and the mishmash of individuals who converge on the square these days. Turns out three acres can hold a lot of history. LC

(The New Skid Row Theatre, Pioneer Square, Thursday–Saturday)

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer cohort-based intensives (who will "spend three weeks working toward a live performance at 12th Ave Arts"), plus drop-in classes and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike. LC

(Velocity Dance Center, Eastlake, Monday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Uprising

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005, now billing itself as the largest indie craft event in the Pacific Northwest. (Judging by the show's consistently strong turnouts, it ain't lying.) This year, they'll bring a two-day summer show back to Magnuson Park Hangar 30, where you can hide from the sun for a couple of hours while snatching up crafty wares by indie artists and bites from on-site food trucks. Serving up a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed trinkets and big box stores, the show promises all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics my heart desires—and I have a gut feeling you'll find something nifty, too. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Composition / Decomposition

Bringing together works by 19 members of Carnation Contemporary, a Portland-based artist collective (and one of my favorite galleries), Composition / Decomposition digs into the fertile soil of "entangled histories, questions, fears, grief, and longing" like so much mycelium. Themes emerging from the show include "archetypal life cycles, ephemerality, consumption, ritual, generational knowledge, motherhood, and intimacy," so you're sure to see something that resonates among the poems, soap sculptures, and projected landscapes. SOIL member artists will reflect on Composition / Decomposition and develop a response, which will be showcased at Carnation Contemporary in November. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Clyde Petersen: Naïve Melody

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Clyde Petersen designed his latest solo show at J. Rinehart Gallery to be more approachable than your traditional gallery exhibit. Instead of protecting perfect original prints behind glass, several pieces in Naïve Melody were printed in limited runs of 20, 40, 50, or more, and they’re all hanging on the walls, ready to be taken home that very day. Though they're fully on display, flipping through the hanging posters feels intimate, not unlike peeking at pages of private journals. The collection of song lyrics, poems, sketches, and memories lays bare a path to who Petersen is today. For example, the piece "1993" (which was excerpted in our recent Queer Issue) is a letter to his younger self that recalls the moments that helped him find, define, and embrace his queerness, from buying a used copy of Lesbian Poetry, an Anthology at Open Books to surviving the mosh pit at a sweaty Sleater-Kinney show. As you examine these artifacts, you'll start to think about your own roadmap and what you might display if ever tasked to define yourself for all to see. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Wednesday; closing)

Lucy Kim: Mutant Optics

Seoul-born interdisciplinary artist Lucy Kim has learned to "embrace distortion" in her hybrid works. While collaborating with scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Kim helped design a fascinating new printing process that uses "genetically modified bacteria cells that produce melanin directly on paper." Okay, I'm hooked already. The process reveals how melanin can form images, and in Mutant Optics, visitors can view examples made from vanilla plants, which are historically connected to colonization and global economics. If you're intrigued by the intersections of bioengineering, perception, and "social and cultural constructions of race," this show is a sure thing. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

Martine Gutierrez: Monsen Photography Lecture

Transdisciplinary artist Martine Gutierrez creates twists on pop culture tropes through elaborate narrative scenes. Using a wide range of mediums connected to mass media, from music videos to billboard campaigns and satirical fashion magazines, Gutierrez explores constructions of self and their own multicultural, first-generation identity as an artist of Indigenous descent. This presentation of Gutierrez's work was organized in conjunction with their upcoming Monsen Photography Lecture, an annual talk that brings key makers and thinkers in photographic practice to the Henry. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday; closing)

Seattle Art Fair

Returning to Lumen Field for the eighth year, the Seattle Art Fair will continue to offer Seattleites the opportunity to see cool, cutting-edge contemporary artwork from all over the world without leaving town. Plenty of local institutions and artists get involved as well, making for a jam-packed weekend of incredible art-viewing opportunities. The fair promises to be a bit like last year's—a hectic four days of avant-garde, artsy goodness that rivals its pre-pandemic days—and will include the second edition of the New Artists / New Collectors initiative, a new partnership with theCorning Museum of Glass, and installations by Ralph Ziman, Ruy Campos, and Michael Rakowitz. Key regional galleries like Traver Gallery, Greg Kucera Gallery, AMcE Creative Arts, Foster/White Gallery, studio e, PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, and Russo Lee Gallery will be joined by Tokyo's A Lighthouse called Kanata, Paris's Sobering Galerie, and many other national and international art galleries. LC

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, Thursday–Sunday)