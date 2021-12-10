The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 13-19, 2021

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

If you've yet to surrender to the holiday spirit with Christmas just a week and a half away, it's not too late. This week brings a new spate of festive happenings to the table (like a Ho-Ho-Holiday Party at Linda's Tavern and a Holiday Night Market at Pike Place), plus other fun stuff (like concerts with Caroline Polachek and Built to Spill) if you're maxed out on seasonal cheer.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays

Every year, the Seattle Theatre Group pairs screenings of underappreciated silent films with live musical scores, often performed on the Mighty Wurlitzer organ. This week embraces the yuletide season with a collection of Santa-centric silents.

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday Drinks That Don't Suck

As the site of the cocktail wonderland Miracle on 2nd, Rob Roy is an ideal place to craft a tasty holiday beverage. Paul Clarke, editor of Imbibe Magazine and author of Cocktail Chronicles, will teach you to make some of your own while you sip drinks made by Rob Roy owner Anu Apte-Elford.

Vinnie's Wine Shop (Belltown)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Courtney Barnett

Had you run into Australian indie queen Courtney Barnett on the streets of Melbourne during quarantine, you might have come away from the conversation feeling unproductive. While self-isolating in her apartment, she spent her time writing and recording her highly anticipated latest album, the aptly named Things Take Time, Take Time. It has a slightly quieter sound than her previous work, but with the same dose of jangly guitars and clever lyrics. Join her in Seattle on her latest headlining tour.

Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

Mariachi Sol de Mexico - Merri-Achi Christmas

Grammy-winning mariachi master José Hernández will give a lively performance of all your favorite Christmas hits.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Caroline Polachek

The only thing separating you and Caroline Polachek tonight is an ocean of tears the distance between the Showbox and where you are now. The electro-pop artist's lush and sparkling 2019 debut Pang still hits hard, but we're hoping she'll show off some new material tonight. Personally, we need it!

The Showbox (Downtown)

Linda's Ho-Ho-Holiday Party

With no offense meant whatsoever to the humble sheet cake and drugstore champagne, this holiday party with lo-fi pop-punk favorite Lisa Prank and wryly funny feminist pop-punks Tacocat will make this holiday party decidedly more fun than the one held at your nearest office building. The bar will be serving up Rudy's famous meatloaf, eggnog slushies, spiced wine, and a couple of special beers on tap.

Linda's Tavern (Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCES

Kiss Me Under the Missile Silo: Mona Real’s War on Christmas

Feeling like a Grinch this holiday season? Slink and snarl over to Belltown for a night of terror-inducing drag with Mona Real, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Anne Tifa, Britt Brutality, and others.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

READINGS

Washington State Book Awards: Jennifer Longo And ‘What I Carry’

The story of a teen girl growing up in the American foster system, Jennifer Longo's young adult novel What I Carry joins her other two YA books on the Washington State Book Award list. Catch the author in conversation with Claudia Rowe, who won the 2018 Washington State Book Award for her memoir The Spider and the Fly.

Online

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Hari Kondabolu’s New Material Night

"It's not always a guaranteed pleasure to watch comedians working out new material, but Hari Kondabolu is not just any comedian," wrote former Stranger writer Sean Nelson. "You could make the case that his asides, self-edits, and ad-libs are as funny as the individual finished bits." Be the first to hear the comic's latest material.

Rendezvous (Belltown)

MUSIC

22 & good 4 u - Taylor Swift vs. Olivia Rodrigo night!

If the generational skinny jeans battle between Millennials and Zoomers were a dance party, it might look something like this night of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo bangers. Regardless of the possible denim divide, one thing all attendees will be able to agree on is that their exes are jerks.

Crocodile (Belltown)

Built to Spill

Built to Spill's first IRL Seattle tour stop in a long-hot minute will give new life to that PNW indie-rock nostalgia you ripped into early on in quarantine. Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra fill out the band's new lineup.

The Showbox (Downtown)

Milky Chance North American Tour 2021

German duo Milky Chance is back on tour with an album rife with electronic beats and indie-folk melodies.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

PERFORMANCES

Not Going Home For The Holidays

Who needs hot cocoa and a crackling hearth when you have local drag stars like Betty Wetter, Alyssa Yeoman, Queen Andrew Scott, and Miss Texas 1988 to warm up to?

Clock-Out Lounge (Beacon Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

KUOW Year in Review 2021

It's that time again for KUOW's Bill Radke to look back upon this chaotic year with conversation, insights, a few much-needed laughs, and Q&As with special guests.

Town Hall (First Hill)

SHOPPING

Holiday Night Market at Pike Place Market

From stocking stuffers to ornaments and other last-minute gifts, this annual after-dark market brings all the winter wonderland vibes you could hope for on a chilly December night, including hot drinks, live music, and twinkle lights.

Pike Place Market (Downtown)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Winter Solstice Beer Festival

Drink away the cold-weather doldrums at this indoor craft beer festival hosted by the Seattle Farmers Market Association. There will also be contests for ugly sweaters and Santa costumes, so dress accordingly if you want to win prizes.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sand Point)

MUSIC

Clinton Fearon

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will head up in Fremont.

Fremont Abbey Arts Center

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Supernova Christmas Special!

Don your gayest apparel for a Christmas rave touting drag performances, costumed go-go dancers, and live DJs.

Supernova (Sodo)

PERFORMANCE

Sugar Plum Gary

A misanthropic disposition combined with a strong satanist worldview distinguishes Sugar Plum Gary from other yuletide figures. Every year around this time, "somewhat beloved storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery" slips into a red onesie and takes the stage to give audience members completely unsolicited advice on how to best navigate the season, and it's often pretty funny if you're into dark, absurd humor. What's his favorite holiday decorating tip? In an interview with Brett Hamil in City Arts, Sugar Plum Gary gives his answer: I like to "find a dark place and put myself in a corner and wait," he says, with a creepy uncle grin. Merry Christmas. RICH SMITH

18th & Union (Central District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Todd Barry

Todd Barry doesn't even really need jokes, although he's got a ton of great ones. Give him a couple marks in the crowd, and just five minutes of conversation, and you have a night of comedy with more laughs per pound than any hyperactive loud mouth screaming into the mic.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

MUSIC

KNKX Holiday Jam 2021

Northwest favorites Pearl Django and vocalist Gail Pettis will perform their renditions of the music of the season at this annual concert hosted by KNKX "jazz ambassador" Abe Beeson. Get there on time for an opening set from the students of Seattle JazzED.

Town Hall (First Hill)

Seattle Men's Chorus: Snow Business

In a slight spin from their landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling tracks of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more.

Everett Civic Auditorium & Benaroya Hall (Everett, Downtown)

PERFORMANCES

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour

Those irrepressible connoisseurs of godawful movies, Joel, Crow T. Robot, Servo, and Gypsy, will head out on Joel's last tour promising live riffs on a cinematic stinker.

Moore Theatre (Belltown)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Bruce Cockburn

Join illustrious Canadian recording artist and humanitarian Bruce Cockburn for a night on the town.

Neptune Theatre (University District)

Snow Globe Concert Benefitting NW Harvest

The holiday benefit concert that provides thousands of meals for Northwest Harvest (and which started as an album release for Kristin Chambers's SnowGlobe) will return.

The Royal Room (Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

Mimosas Cabaret: A Boob Job For The Holi-Gays

Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and the rest of Mimosas Cabaret's usual suspects will get in the holiday spirit with a raucous brunch show set in Hooterville, where the Green Bitch is out to ruin Christmas for the Holi-Gays.

Unicorn (Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Comedian and everyman Jim Gaffigan returns with all-new material on his Fun Tour! His latest comedy album The Pale Tourist was nominated for a Grammy.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Wednesday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

8th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews."

Flying Lion, Columbia City (Friday-Sunday)

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. The specialty cocktails are no ordinary cups of cheer: Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Nearby siblings Navy Strength and Vinnie's Wine Shop will host the spin-off holiday-tiki-themed pop-up called "Sippin' Santa," which asks you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine."

Rob Roy, Belltown (all week)

MUSIC

The Coats Annual Holiday Show

Seattle vocal band The Coats return for their annual holiday spectacular, a night of seamless a cappella arrangements of holiday classics and more contemporary favorites.

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Saturday-Sunday)

David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown featuring Courtney Fortune

Over 50 years after its release, jazz pianist David Benoit and vocalist Courtney Fortune will pay tribute to the classic Charlie Brown Christmas album by Vince Guaraldi.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Tuesday-Wednesday)

PERFORMANCES

A Christmas Carol

ACT Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol is a dependable, simple pleasure, with just enough variation to warrant returning year after year. For the 46th (!) edition, Julie Beckman directs and Amy Thone and R. Hamilton Wright alternate as Scrooge.

ACT Theatre, First Hill (Tuesday-Sunday)

Christmastown: A Holiday Noir

If your holiday season lacks slinky dames, growling gumshoes, and hard-boiled bosses, try Seattle playwright Wayne Rawley's Christmas noir, back onstage once again.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Wednesday-Sunday)

Jingle All the Gay!

A mashup of burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and music, this queer-tastic holiday tradition is brought to you by Seattle beloveds like Kitten N' Lou, Cherdonna Shinatra, Markeith Wiley, and a slew of fabulous fruitcakes from afar.

Odd Fellows West Hall, Capitol Hill (Wednesday-Saturday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, give it a go this year. In 2014, Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced its beloved Maurice Sendak set with one by Ian Falconer, who did the Olivia the Pig books, and I'm glad that they did. The new set is gorgeous in a Wes Anderson-like way, and it reflects the genuine weirdness and beauty in the story. I mean, the last 45 minutes of this thing is a Katy Perry video starring dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Bring a pot lozenge. RICH SMITH

McCaw Hall, Queen Anne (Wednesday-Sunday)

Nordo Presents: Curiouser and Curiouser

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Lewis Carroll's classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass with two original dinner theater performances from Nordo. First, you'll enjoy dinner in Wonderland at "The Feast of The Queens" in the Culinarium. After your meal, wander "Down the Rabbit Hole" for "an interactive subterranean experience."

Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square (Thursday-Saturday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas!

Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man) and illustrious friends like Adé, Waxie Moon, Mandy Price, Faggedy Randy will lead a fearless investigation into the War on Christmas. Their weapons: "ALL NEW hilarious comedy, songs, dance numbers, amazing videos and partial nudity!"

Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District (Thursday-Sunday)

Small Town Murder

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman will swing through town with a live version of their podcast that examines chilling stories of murders in small towns.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Thursday-Friday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

Seattle Public Theater will restage this hit holiday musical from a script by the top-notch sketch comedy outfit the Habit (plus Jeff Schell), which peppers the rip-roaring action with songs, jokes, and more.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Wednesday-Sunday)

The Winter's Tale

Seattle Rep’s Public Works family of community and professional actors join together for a dazzling journey of reunion and redemption in a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. The Sicilian King Leontes suspects his wife of infidelity and seeks revenge by imprisoning her and banishing their newborn child to distant shores. Sixteen years later, in the wild woods of Bohemia, the consequences of his actions begin to unfold.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Queen Anne (Thursday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

United Indians Native Art Market

Discover clothing, jewelry, drums, and art from local Native makers, and watch Native performances.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia (Saturday-Sunday)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns presented by BECU

The Woodland Park Zoo is taking a more realistic approach to its beloved annual holiday light display by lining its paths with glowing lanterns in the likeness of tigers, snow leopards, aquatic creatures, zebras, and other exotic animals.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney (Tuesday-Sunday)