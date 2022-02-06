The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 7-13, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Virtual Author Talk: Nom Nom Paleo Let's Go with Michelle Tam & Henry Fong

Michelle Tam and Henry Fong, the James Beard-nominated team behind the wildly popular website and cooking app Nom Nom Paleo, will discuss their latest cookbook, which contains recipes for dishes like Cantonese roast duck, chili crisp, bacon cheeseburger casserole, chicken karaage, Instant Pot balsamic beef stew, and cream puffs.

(Virtual via Book Larder)

MUSIC

Marina: Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour

Let your Tumblr-era cybergirl shine through with Welsh pop superstar Marina (fka Marina and the Diamonds), who will return to Seattle in support of her critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, which draws on feminist themes of the divine feminine, the Salem witch trials, and the #MeToo movement.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Samia

Singer-songwriter Samia gained widespread acclaim for her impressive vocals and confessional songwriting. Her wit and self-deprecating humor shine through on her debut album, Baby. On her latest EP, Scout, she tapped into something more emotional by taking inspiration from themes of mental health and self-help, which we can all relate to after the last two years.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Shinedown

The Jacksonville-hailing alt-rock/post-grunge outfit have a massive committed fanbase that have made them a multi-platinum and record-breaking band over the last two decades. Shinedown will make their way back to town ahead of their seventh studio album, Planet Zero, set to come out April 22.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Sponsored

TUESDAY

FILM

Rafiki

In conjunction with their Banned! series, SIFF will screen this sapphic film from Kenya, about which Charles Mudede has written: "For many in the United States, Rafiki, the second feature by the talented Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu, will appear to be straightforward. There are two young black women. They fall in love, but their society is opposed to such unions. But what's interesting about this movie is not so much its story, but the type of black African society that's seen through the lens of a budding lesbian romance. We see a neighborhood in a part of Nairobi that's clearly middle-class. People have mortgages to pay and are engaged in forms of employment with secure incomes: nursing, civil service, the ownership of small businesses. My point: It's rare to see this side of Africa (middle-class, urban, post-postcolonial) on the screen. Also, Rafiki, which means "friends" in Swahili, has several utterly beautiful sequences, most of which involve the lesbian affair. This director knows how to capture on film the wonderful feeling of falling in love."

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

MUSIC

Houndmouth with Buffalo Nichols

Indiana-born rockers Houndmouth find their roots in classic blues songwriting, creating worlds within their songs that tell stories about colorful characters. On their latest album, Good For You, the band shies away from popular fast-paced indie rock and leans into more folk-rock sensibilities. The talented Buffalo Nichols will join with his gifted fingerpicking, slide guitar, and powerful blues vocals.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Steve Olson — The Apocalypse Factory: Plutonium and the Making of the Atomic Age

Olson, whose 2016 book Eruption: The Untold Story of Mount St. Helens won a Washington State Book Award, blends deep research and crisp storytelling, bringing new understandings to complex scientific issues. In The Apocalypse Factory, Olson examines the history of the nuclear era and the creation of the atomic bomb. This event will include a public book signing and Q&A session.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Pun Intended Punslam 7th Anniversary

In 2017, Rich Smith wrote this about this monthly event at Peddler Brewing: "Puns are the highest and lowest form of humor: They somehow refresh the materiality of language, reminding you that a word is a figure, a thing that can be looked at from several different angles. So whoever wins the pun competition Pundamonium, hosted by Forest E.I. Ember, will likely be one of Seattle’s great crafters of language, both in a Renaissance fair kind of way but also in a literary genius kind of way. The contestants will be chosen from the audience on a first-come, first-served basis, so the title could go to anyone." Peddler is, sadly, packing up and leaving Seattle, so this is your last chance to catch the pun slam at the brewery. Don't miss it.

(Peddler Brewing Company, Ballard)

FILM

Four Portraits: Films by African American Women Directors

Written and directed by African American women, the four cinematic portraits in this series—Losing Ground (1982), The Watermelon Woman (1996), Love & Basketball (2000), and Eve’s Bayou (1997)—highlight the diversity of lived experience among Black women in the U.S. Organized by cinema programmer Hana Peoples, these screenings celebrate the future of Black women both on screen and behind the camera.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Former ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson paints a portrait of the United States and its foundation on white supremacy that The Austin Chronicle writes "should be part of the standard curriculum in every school in America." The SXSW Documentary Spotlight Audience Award winner weaves together lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and more to "draw a stark timeline from slavery to modern America." These screenings will include post-film Q&As with the Seattle-based civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

MUSIC

Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr. are a blessed hard-rock institution at this point. True, their best work occurred in the last half of the 1980s, peaking with the one-two punch of You’re Living All Over Me and Bug. But J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph are still issuing robust guitar-hero showcases and blustery melodic gems. They’ve honed their formula to a science and, against odds, it’s still moving as hell.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Jenny Don't & The Spurs

Playing vintage country and western straight out of the lonesomest corners of mid-20th century America, Jenny Don't and her cohorts sound nothing like a museum piece; rather, there's grit, sadness, and an edge of danger to these rumbling-boxcar country songs. NED LANNAMANN

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Wynton Marsalis and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis mastered the works of classic jazz legends like Duke Ellington and John Coltrane before carving out his own unique sound and becoming one of the biggest names in contemporary jazz. Marsalis will lead a fifteen-piece band for an unforgettable evening of music including originals as well as those definitive masterworks that started his career.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Kyle Abraham's A.I.M - An Untitled Love

Years ago, Stranger theater critic Brendan Kiley wrote: "Critics talk about hiphop theater and hiphop dance-theater, but artists like Abraham are making that critical frame obsolete, demonstrating that hiphop is an influence, not a cage." Abraham and his dancers have returned with new choreography, this time "drawing from the catalogue of Grammy Award-winning R&B legend D’Angelo [that] pays homage to the complexities of self love and Black love, while serving as a thumping mixtape celebrating our culture, family and community."

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents: Ed Yong

Prolific science journalist Ed Yong heralds a new wave of science reporting that values adaptability, accessibility, and inclusion of underrepresented voices. Yong, whose series on the COVID-19 pandemic received a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2021, writes for The Atlantic and will release a book on animal senses later this year.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

FRIDAY

READINGS & TALKS

We Need a Reckoning

The We Need a Reckoning collection features works by 31 women and non-binary people of color in the Tacoma area, all writing under five central themes: wind, soil, water, sky, and breath. A panel discussion with contributors Krista Pérez, Katharine Threat, Lydia K. Valentine, and Jesi Hanley Vega will include readings and a Q&A

(Town Hall, First Hill)

MUSIC

Boy Bands vs Girl Groups

Pick your poison of girl power or boy crushes during this Boy Bands vs Girl Groups dance party. Resident DJs will be spinning your favorite teen heartthrobs all night long. Learn the dance routines of N*SYNC and Britney Spears with special guest dance tributes by All4Doras and BFFervescent.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Aries with Brakence

Singer, songwriter, and rapper Aries initially gained a following by making YouTube videos that break down how beats in hip-hop hits (such as Drake’s “God’s Plan”) are made. He evolved into a genre-defying artist by self-releasing two albums, most recently, BELIEVE IN ME, WHO BELIEVES IN YOU. Starting off the night will be singer-songwriter Brakence who likes to describe his music as "self care punk."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Travel back in time to experience Beatlemania with Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute. These guys don't just play Beatles songs, they look and act pretty much identical with their mop top haircuts, pointy boots, and stage banter in irresistable Liverpool accents. It's uncanny.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Galactic with Too Many Zooz

Proud New Orleans quintet Galactic have held their own as a successful funk-rock jam band for over 25 years, seamlessly collaborating with artists such as Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Irma Thomas, and most recently with Juvenile on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! NYC Brassband Too Many Zooz will join with a collection of covers and originals.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Kronos Quartet

Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet is a rotating cast of string players (founded by Seattle's own David Harrington and much beloved by NPR) who changed the stuffy world of chamber music forever by incorporating contemporary and popular music into their repertoire.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

We Are Scientists

The California-based indie/electro-rock duo consisting of guitarist/vocalist Keith Murray and bass guitarist Chris Cain return in support of their 2021 album, Huffy. Their sound has been praised for blending sincerity with humor with The Aquarian noting: "they’re still hilarious, raw, and rousing in every aspect of what they do. It’s quirky, but it symbolizes something bigger than a band who laughs at themselves as well as with themselves."

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

VALENTINE'S DAY

Be My Palentine Drag Tea

Dress in your frilly Sunday best for a tea party hosted by drag queens Jane Don't and Queen Andrew Scott and craft Valentine's Day cards for your loved ones while snacking on teatime bites like red velvet cake and salted cherry brownies. Cocktails and sparkling wine will also be available.

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FOOD & DRINK

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Tuesday-Saturday)

THEATER

Dragon Mama

Genius Seattle playwright Sara Porkalob will present the second installment of her trilogy of plays, whichfollows Porkalob’s mother, Maria, through 25 years of life in Bremerton. The play promises “queer love in a barren land, a dope ’90s R&B soundtrack, Filipino gangsters, and ghosts.”

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Hotter Than Egypt

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi (Threesome, Ramayana, People of the Book) brings the world premiere of a new dramedy set in Cairo, where dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Monsters of The American Cinema

Remy Washington is left with two major responsibilities after his husband passes away: taking over his husband's drive-in movie theater business and caring for his teenage son, Pup. The pair bond over their shared love of classic monster flicks, but things change when Remy discovers that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay kid at school. Press materials describe Christian St. Croix's play as "a haunting and humorous tale about fathers and sons, ghosts and monsters."

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

CABARET & BURLESQUE

The Atomic Bombshells J’ADORE – 13 year Anniversary!

Some of Seattle's most beloved burlesque dancers make up the boisterous Atomic Bombshells troupe, which has been sexing up international stages ever since Kitten LaRue founded it in 2003. For lovers of feathery, busty, glitzy fun, complemented by the antics of special guests Egypt Blaque Knyle, Woody Shticks, and the Purple Lemonade Collective, there's no better spectacle to attend with your friends or sweetie(s) on the most romantic day of the year.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Ooh La La!

Is it hot under these petticoats, or is it just the sexy cast of Can Can's Parisian-inspired production? Guests of this burlesque affair will get to sip on sparkling libations and dine on the finest of foods while taking in sultry song-and-dance numbers that'll evoke a night out in Montmartre.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

CIRCUS & ACROBATICS

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Marymoor Park, Southeast Redmond, Wednesday-Sunday)

FILM

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2022

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest can be experienced and enjoyed by adults. LEILANI POLK

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Dan Savage's HUMP! 2022 Opening Film Festival

Keep it in your pants during this delightfully dirty program curated by prolific sex columnist Dan Savage. The HUMP! Film Festival features an indie showcase of sex-positive short films running the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Noir City 2022

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." This year's edition is inspired by "Czar of Noir" author Eddie Muller's book Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir, and will "include films from all the finer Dark City neighborhoods—Shamus Flats, Knockover Square, Vixenville, Blind Alley and Hate Street, with stops at The City Desk, The Psych Ward, Losers' Lane, The Big House and other dark alleys."

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Think of this festival as a vast bouquet for the senses, with a floral arrangement competition and 20 display gardens representing this year's theme, "Greetings from Spring." Sign up for free seminars, shop the marketplace for new plant friends to take home, and escape winter blues by immersing yourself in a haven of green wholesomeness.

(Washington State Convention Center, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Cat Tower!

You'll never look at pet accessories the same way after seeing this collection of free-standing sculptures inspired by the work of Frank Crow, aka the guy who invented cat towers.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Christina Quarles

Christina Quarles’s paintings depict the body in twisted states of tension, with elongated limbs and unnatural color palettes that reflect the Los Angeles-based artist’s interest in physicality, identity, and social roles. This solo exhibition features Quarles’s paintings and drawings alongside a trompe l’oeil-inspired installation that explores the boundaries of selfhood.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

Christopher Paul Jordan (from the United States) and Arnaldo James (from Trinidad and Tobago) engage in a conversation about the global Black diaspora and the Black public space in this joint speculative project. The exhibition centers on a soundproof recording booth called The Interim, which will be accessible only to self-identified Black individuals. Participants are invited to record their predictions and prophecies for the future, which will be compiled on a hard drive and stored in a time capsule.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Double Dare Ya: Burns, Kurland, & Ross-Ho

The ongoing Viewpoints series presents rotating works from the Henry’s collection paired with commentary from members of the University of Washington community. This iteration of Viewpoints features paintings by Amanda Ross-Ho and photographs by Marsha Burns and Justine Kurland, all navigating adolescent identity and expression. UW community contributors include Associate Professor Kari Lerum, PhD candidate Debi Talukdar, and current student Ilah Walker. The exhibition's title refers to a 1992 song of the same name by Olympia punk band Bikini Kill.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

Future Machine vol 4. NO[W]HERE

Electric Coffin's ongoing project explores the intersection of art and industry. Volume 4 is focused on transformation, technology, and humanity.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Lauren Halsey: 2021 Knight | Lawrence Prize Winner

Afrofuturism and funk pervade LA-based artist Lauren Halsey's work, whether it's a sculpture or a site-specific installation. She's this year's recipient of the Seattle Art Museum’s Gwendolyn Knight | Jacob Lawrence Prize.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

DANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Roméo et Juliette

Romeo et Juliette is a PNB classic, featuring music by Prokofiev and choreography by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Back in 2009, when Pacific Northwest Ballet first performed this version, Jen Graves wrote that artistic director Peter Boal "has beefed up PNB's short, experimental repertory, but his updating of [Kent Stowell's] Romeo and Juliet with Roméo et Juliette is proof that he's undermining convention on all fronts, refusing to ghettoize experimentalism. His unified vision can reach even the big-story ballets. And the audience is eating it up. It's understandable: Roméo et Juliette is hot. It seduces the audience with everything the dancers have, not just some of it—their command and their release; their Olympian ability not just to spin bolt upright but also to ache; their fingers, eyes, mouths; their acting. Feels are copped. Making out is not symbolized: It occurs."

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)