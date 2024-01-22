The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 22–28, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays - Safety Last! (1923)

Honoring the fascinating history of the Paramount Theatre, which opened its doors in 1928 with a screening of the silent comedy Feel My Pulse, this silent film series continues on January 22 with SafetyLast!, in which a young man moves to New York City with high hopes and winds up getting walloped by reality. Been there, dude! Tyler Pattison will perform a supplementary score on the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Buck Meek with Dylan Meek

Buck Meek, whom you probably know as the Big Thief guitarist with an arsenal of cool Western shirts, will head out on a solo tour to support his latest album, Haunted Mountain. As you may expect, the album leans into country rock with mystical lyrics about UFOs, getting lost, and passionate love affairs (à la Big Thief). What differentiates Buck's solo work from his aforementioned band is his earnest Sufjan Stevens-esque vocal quality, making for a lighter, breezier feel than Big Thief's emotionally heavy works. Buck will be joined by his brother, jazz pianist Dylan Meek. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Cascadia Field Guide Reading featuring Betsy Aoki, Laura Da', Robert Lashley, Claudia Castro Luna, Martha Silano, and more

Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry compiles all of the reasons why Cascadia, dreary as it may be at the moment, is an incredible place to call home. The Robin Wall Kimmerer-endorsed anthology, organized into 13 bioregions, is also a who's who of ecologically informed writers, including Claudia Castro Luna, Laura Da', and Martha Silano, among many others. (If you've ever wanted to know more about cryptobiotic soil and the Western thatching ant, this one's for you.) Eleven of the field guide's contributing writers and artists will present and read from the tome for this event. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Delicatessen

In post-apocalyptic France, a butcher with a troublesome habit of filleting the local handymen is perturbed when his daughter falls for the new shop employee. Also, the new shop employee is a former circus clown. I promise it gets weirder from there, too. This cult classic black comedy, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro (Amélie, The City of Lost Children), will be screened in a fresh 4K restoration; you'll dig it if you're into Luis Buñuel's satirical films.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

DJ Shadow

Twenty-three years ago, the San Jose-born selector Josh Davis (aka DJ Shadow) released his trailblazing instrumental hip-hop album Endtroducing..... and music was changed forever. Not only was the album cited by Guinness World Records as "the first album created entirely from samples," but it propelled the genre of trip-hop and inspired non-hip-hop artists (like Radiohead) to meld genres and experiment with sampling. Shadow's subsequent albums have yet to match the impact of his debut, but he is hardly a one-hit-wonder (or a one-trick-pony). His latest release Action Adventure sounds unlike any of his previous albums—with an emphasis on synth samples, it sounds like the score to an '80s car racing game (in the best way!) AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Stuff You Should Know

Certifiable info nerds Josh Clark and Charles “Chuck” Bryant will take their buzzy podcast Stuff You Should Know to the stage for another night of fun-lovin' research sharing on topics you never knew you were fascinated by, like MDMA, ayahuasca, the Satanic Panic, asteroid mining, termites, bioluminescence, and disco. (Okay boys, you've got my interest piqued.) Best part? You can pregame for the show by discovering how snails work. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

THURSDAY

FILM

Thou Art Dust and Food for Worms: Dark Ages

It's January, which means the dreariest days of the year are upon us. I recommend leaning into it with the Beacon's latest film series, which showcases the best cinematic depictions of the Dark Ages—it should feel appropriately bleak and self-sacrificing, with a side of poetry, torchlit dread, and some comedy, too. The series will continue this week with Andrei Rublev, Tarkovsky's murky three-hour jaunt into 15th-century Russia. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Deb Perelman: In‑Person & Online

It's hard to overstate the parasocial relationship I have with Deb Perelman, the mind behind the award-winning blog Smitten Kitchen. Founded in 2006 and once referred to by the New Yorker as "the ur-food blog," the website really is the platonic ideal of a recipe site. Not only are Perelman's recipes meticulously tested in her pint-sized New York kitchen with a tireless, obsessive zeal that she often jokes about, they're also written in an incredibly lucid, unfussy way that never leaves the home cook guessing—Perelman is a staunch believer that there are "no bad cooks, only bad recipes." Her signature voice also brims with acerbic wit and self-deprecating charm—I defy even the haters who make fun of long-winded food bloggers to scroll past Perelman's luminous prose. I credit Smitten Kitchen with very nearly single-handedly teaching me to cook in college and my 20s, and I suspect I'm not alone. From salted brown butter crispy treats to lentil soup with sausage, chard, and garlic, her recipes promise that your efforts will be rewarded with impressive results every single time, and her books The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, and Smitten Kitchen Keepers are modern classics in the cookbook pantheon. Perelman will be joined in conversation by local food writer J. Kenji López-Alt (himself no slouch when it comes to recipe testing) at Town Hall as part of his Community Curated Series. JB

(Town Hall Seattle and Virtual; in-person tickets sold out)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Esther Povitsky

Alone Together co-creator/star, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, and fantasy nurse Esther Povitsky, who's also one of my favorite TikTok time-wasters, will bring her frank, trauma-informed comedy (with a side of millennial quirk) to the stage for this performance. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

The Lure

This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters tugged ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human (you're in danger, girl!), their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival. Picture The Little Mermaid without Sebastian around to keep things lighthearted. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Coco & Breezy

DJ/producer/entrepreneurial twin sisters Coco & Breezy began their multifaceted career when they were just teenagers, dancing on tour with His Royal Badness, Prince (no big deal!) Now, they run a fashion-forward eyewear company while traveling the world as a musical duo, paying homage to classic house music—and they look cool as hell doing it. Don't miss the sisters on their Free Your Soul tour with support from DJ Nazo and Yohiness. AV

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill)

Pink Martini

Portland's own "little orchestra" Pink Martini features over a dozen musicians who perform a multilingual repertoire of slinky jazz, theatrical classical, catchy pop, and vibrant global sounds. The band has a certain je ne sais quoi that puts everyone in a good mood—they don't just perform a show, they know how to throw a party. They are also known for their rotating lineup, making every show unique. This performance will be fronted by longtime jazz vocalist China Forbes. AV

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

PERFORMANCE

Dungeons and Drag Queens

Hear ye, hear ye, theydies and gentlethem: Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Dungeons and Drag Queens has been making waves from the West Coast to NYC, and it's what the high-fantasy fashion queens deserve. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through the "rollicking, frolicking" improvisational fantasy drag comedy show. LC

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Nate Bargatze was once described as "a comic who should be big" by Marc Maron, and that seems to have been prophetic—the Tennessee-born stand-up comedian has released two highly-rated Netflix specials and started a very funny podcast. As the son of a clown and magician, it makes sense that he's comfy on stage (and that his observations skew weirder than most). If you're unfamiliar with Bargatze's schtick, expect sly self-deprecation and reflections on couponing and memory foam. LC

(Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett)

FILM

2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the independent magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2023 festival (including two festival award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Damien Chazelle, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so who knows—you might bear witness to future greatness. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

LIVt: I Just Want My Bitches To Fly Release Show

Seattle-based rapper and singer LIVt, who graced the KEXP studio last year with a stellar on-air performance, will celebrate the release of her new album, I Just Want My Bitches To Fly. Like-minded artists LAZA, Yonny, and Saint Deon will join the party. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

The Budos Band

For years, I assumed the Budos Band's music fell along the heavy metal spectrum due to dark album covers full of wizards, snakes, and ornate fonts (exhibit A). So, imagine my surprise when I realized they were a groove-forward soul band. The instrumental ensemble draws inspiration from vintage R&B, Afrobeat, and psych-rock with their rolling rhythms, organ swells, and brassy melodies. They will be joined by percussionist Mike Dillon's new project Punkadelic. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

SUNDAY

FILM

Dietrich & Von Sternberg: Dress for The Image

I'm taking notes from Marlene Dietrich, who once said, "I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men." As Hollywood director Josef von Sternberg sought out the next screen siren, his working relationship with Dietrich became the stuff of legend: The pair made bliss, beauty, and opulence come to life on screen in six Paramount-produced films throughout the '30s. Dietrich did it all—she was a "sultry chanteuse, a cunning spy, and the hedonistic Catherine the Great," for starters—and von Sternberg's chiaroscuro lighting captured it all. Dress for the image and head to the Beacon for screenings of all six of the films, continuing with Dishonored this weekend. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrate Asia

The Seattle Symphony will host their annual Celebrate Asia program, which has highlighted the vibrant traditions of Seattle's Asian communities for more than a decade. This year's concert will feature a family-friendly program of music and dance with special guests, including Korean American composer August Baik (performing his original work Chuseok Overture) and Vietnamese American pianist Quynh Nguyen (performing Paul Chihara's Concerto Fantasy). AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Comedy Festival 2024

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, presented the first-ever disability-focused comedy festival in the Pacific Northwest in 2023, and it's returning for another round of guffaws this year. The Disabled List Comedy Festival showcases a collective of local funny folks with disabilities, plus sketches and stand-up from special guests that are still under wraps. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Friday)

EXHIBIT

New Years All Year Round

Wing Luke's New Year's All Year Round exhibit is back in the Uwajimaya Kidplace Gallery, celebrating the year of the dragon with displays on lion dances, New Year's demonstrations, and food traditions. Drop by to learn something new before celebrating 2024 at the museum's vibrant Lunar New Year Fair on February 3. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Sunday; opening)

FILM

All of Us Strangers

The bisexual lighting is hard at work in All of Us Strangers, a film that stars Andrew Scott (the hot priest on Fleabag) and Paul Mescal in cute sweaters. The film follows two Londoners living in the same near-empty tower block, where they find each other, do ketamine, and vibe before memories of past traumas begin to interrupt their romance. The film is based on the eerie, hypnotic 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Charming Chaplin: Four Iconic Charlie Chaplin Masterpieces

How much do you really know about Charlie Chaplin? If you're on the younger side, you might say something like, "He did slapstick and had a mustache," and to be fair, you'd be right. But the Little Tramp was also a fascinating guy with pretty radical views for his time, and his films are more complex than they might seem from a distance. This series showcases his directorial talents and his gift for comedy—I recommend Modern Times, which is essentially a plea for workers' rights disguised as a series of funny mishaps. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Documentaries of Distinction

Grand Illusion's latest series of documentary screenings centers a high-brow selection of flicks you may have missed, like Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, which won the Directing Award for World Cinema: Documentary at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and Nicole Newnham's The Disappearance of Shere Hite, which tracks the life of the female orgasm researcher and writer. The series continues this weekend with 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's Occupied City and director Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice, which follows a chaplain's year-long hospital residency. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

The Happiness of the Katakuris

Takashi Miike's musical horror depicts the oddball Katakuri family, whose bed-and-breakfast endeavor is quickly soured by a dead body in the backyard. The disasters continue, the bodies begin to pile up, and the backyard becomes a bit more hectic than the Katakuris bargained for. The Happiness of the Katakuris blends Miike's outlandishly violent style with claymation, karaoke, and crime for a stand-alone experience. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V.

S.O.V., short for "shot on video," is also perhaps the most honest movie-making medium. The Beacon deems these works "trashterpieces," which feels accurate in the best way, and the theater's new series Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V. will screen four of 'em. Among the trashterpieces is gross-out flick Hallucinations, which features a "giant penis monster," and '89 hoser horror Things. The series will continue this weekend with Suffer, Little Children, which was banned during the UK's "video nasty" witch hunt. Let's go! LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Saturday)

Mean Girls (2024)

Tina Fey will continue trying to make "fetch" happen in this musical "twist on a modern classic," a phrase that makes me feel irreparably old. Pack it up, fellow millennials—our journey to cultural obsolescence is complete, I guess. ANYWAY! Regina George is wearing black leather, and Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm have cameos as various adults in Cady Heron's teenage world. Will this newfangled version create the same fanatical chokehold on teen society that the original Mean Girls did? Honestly, I don't think so. But you'll have fun regardless. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Zone of Interest

If you've been keeping up with A24's films by international directors lately, including solid entries like After Yang and Dream Scenario, you're probably already jazzed for The Zone of Interest, which is a co-production between the US, the UK, and Poland. Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (who directed the Scarlett Johansson-as-an-extraterrestrial flick Under the Skin) tells the story of a Nazi commandant and his family, who attempt to build a happy life near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Call me presumptuous, but uh, I'm not rooting for them. The film has been shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Soupocalypse

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Fremont Mischief, El Camino, Shawn O'Donnell's, Paseo, Kaosamai, Red Star Taco Bar, SWeL, Soul, Nuna Ramen, Triangle Spirits, Petoskey's, The George and Dragon, Esters Enoteca, Dreamland, and Local Tide. You'll collect a stamp on your "soupassport" for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you can redeem them at Mischief before February 12 for a free tasting, shot glasses, and a grab bag of local treats. JB

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Lakecia Benjamin

Jazz saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, who has shared stages with icons like Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, and Barack Obama (she performed at his 2009 inauguration!), will swing through Seattle with songs from her album, Phoenix. As its title implies, the album ascended out of tragedy: the pandemic, horrific acts of police brutality, and a 2021 car accident. "I’m growing; I feel like a phoenix," she told the New York Times. "We all have to rise from these ashes.” The Grammy-nominated album is a celestial delight with modal jazz influences, Coltrane-style saxophone wails, and personal sound collage interspersed throughout. AV

(Jazz Alley, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival

The post-holiday winter months can feel a bit bleak—it's cold and dark with no twinkling lights to illuminate your neighborhood. That's why I love a late winter festival—it helps that special December magic live on while forcing you out of hibernation. At Seattle Chamber Music Society's annual six-day winter program, they will celebrate the fertile musical history of the British Isles with two weekends of music from Britain's greatest composers of the early 20th century along with works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, and other great masters. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Comedy of Errors

Two sets of twins find themselves entangled in an identity crisis in this pun-ridden, slapstick production, based on one of the Bard's earliest farcical plays. When Antipholus and Dromio run into some trouble when their doppelgangers, the truth seems, uh, next to impossible: Their identical twins with identical names were separated from them in a shipwreck decades earlier. Naturally, this realization leads to a domino effect of existential crises, exorcisms, and general pandemonium. It's a comedy, so expect an (eventual) happily-ever-after moment amid the hubbub. LC

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday–Sunday)

Whim W'Him Winter '24

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will unleash a blend of performances by Los Angeles-based dance artist Bret Easterling, Dresden-based choreographer Joseph Hernandez, and Whim W’Him founder and artistic director Olivier Wevers on the Cornish Playhouse and Vashon Center for the Arts stages. It's a great way to catch up on national and international dance trends—the choreographers have performed everywhere from Monte Carlo to Julliard. LC

(Cornish Playhouse, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Anida Yoeu Ali: Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence

Tacoma-based artist Anida Yoeu Ali's solo debut at the Seattle Art Museum blends elements of performance, religious aesthetics, and mythical heroines to disrupt notions of otherness, "transcend the ordinary," and reflect on her upbringing as a Cham-Muslim refugee who migrated from Cambodia. In Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence, two site-specific performances by Ali—The Buddhist Bug and The Red Chador—are explored through transformative "artifacts," including garments worn by the artist and others during the performances, plus videos, photographs, and installation art. Visitors can return later in spring to see the artifacts come to life: Ali will perform The Buddhist Bug on March 23 and The Red Chador on June 1. LC

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Sunday)

Annual Gallery Artist Group Exhibition

Contemporary mainstay Traver Gallery's first exhibition of 2024 kicks off the new year with its annual multimedia selection of works from its material-focused roster of artists, including heavy hitters like Granite Calimpong, Andrea Dezso, Naoko Morisawa, Bronson Shonk, Preston Singletary, Curtis Steiner, April Surgent, Dick Weiss, and more. Expect to feast your eyes on works from the realms of blown glass, watercolor, ceramics, and engraving. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Black & Boujee

Aiming to redefine stereotypes and notions of luxury in Black culture, the group exhibition Black & Boujee challenges the Eurocentric conception of opulence, centers Afrocentric aesthetics, and will likely expand your perceptions on all things expensive. The show is a great reason to visit Bainbridge Island—it'll showcase works by Black artists and designers working in painting, sculpture, and other mediums to investigate the "complexity of navigating luxury in a society shaped by racial inequalities." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous

If you're already familiar with the Portland art scene, you've likely heard the name "Jessica Jackson Hutchins" float around. Jackson Hutchins's tactile works transform everyday objects into art forms that are both intimately familiar and reverently heightened, and her ambitious, raw, playful style, which runs the gamut from massive sculptural installations to clothing pieces, is easily recognizable. The artist often employs castoff household objects to create her earth-toned, figurative, and vessel-like forms; in 2016, her process expanded to include collage-like window pieces in fused glass, some of which you'll see in Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous. The exhibition surveys the last 30-ish years of her career in a nonchronological presentation of furniture pieces, relief paintings, and more, plus "wearable food vessels" that will be activated during a special performance. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Overburden: Katie Miller

Inspired by a recent residency in Joshua Tree National Park, which is home to delightful "Don't Die Today" signage and over 300 historic mines, Katie Miller's solo exhibition Overburden blends kiln-fired glass, photographic weavings, and hand-cut paper to think about the sociological influence of historic and modern mining and mineral extraction practices. A quick peek at Miller's Instagram reveals ultra-detailed compositions that remind me of the Joshua tree's spiky leaf growth. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

Steinunn Þórarinsdóttir: Wayfinders

Icelandic sculptor Steinunn Þórarinsdóttir's pensive, androgynous sculptures reflect on the universality of the human experience—gaze into their blank eyes and you might catch a glimpse of yourself. In Wayfinders, Þórarinsdóttir has designed a site-specific installation that greets museum visitors and "guides their path" through the space with 13 life-sized works and a selection of watercolors. The figures represent life stages and periods of transience and resettlement, reflecting on the Nordic American experience but also embodying a sense of ambiguity. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday–Sunday; closing)