The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 24-30, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

MUSIC

D Smoke

You may know Inglewood, CA-based rapper D Smoke if you binge-watched Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in 2019. Since becoming the show's main breakout star, he has received a Grammy nomination for his debut album and a NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding New Artist. He will take the stage just after the release of his sophomore album War & Wonders.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Bernardine Evaristo

Winner of the 2019 Booker Prize for her novel Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo will appear on the Seattle stage with excerpts of her forthcoming memoir Manifesto, in which she investigates her journey as a Black writer in a white-dominated industry and society.

(Virtual via Seattle Arts & Lectures)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Cattle Decapitation

Cali-based metalhead vegetarians Cattle Decapitation are back with their environmentally conscious deathgrind. They will be joined by deathcore heavy-hitters Last Ten Seconds of Life, death metal Texans Creeping Death, Long Island thrashers Extinction A.D., and N.Y. instrumental grindcore duo Pound.

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

Washed Out

Chillwave jack of all trades Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr., aka Washed Out, will finally be able to tour in support of his 2020 album Purple Noon, released just after the start of the pandemic.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

After the Aftermaths: A Night of Words and Pictures in Pioneer Square

Photography, collage, and other forms of visual art will accompany live readings by Northwest authors Justin Plinz and Graham Isaac, who just published Aftermaths: Ghosts, Identity, and Architecture together.

(Underbelly, Pioneer Square)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Built To Spill

Built to Spill was the band that all my dude friends in junior high said they listened to before they started a band of their own. In that way, maybe Built to Spill are the West Coast's answer to the Velvet Underground. Okay, I'm mostly kidding about that one, but now that I'm thinking about it, 1999's Keep It Like a Secret seems to be the progenitor of so much of modern indie rock's sound, that it's almost like I've seen the band live before. But I haven't. Go and luxuriate in the sounds of flannel, beanies, and earnest angst. JAS KEIMIG

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Control Room: DJ Trinitron

Kremwerk's weekly DJ night Control Room features underground electronic music from open to close. This week will host longtime electronic DJ Trinitron, who's been showcasing her talents around Seattle since the early '90s.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Ghost & Volbeat

Scandinavian metalheads unite! Swedish metal band Ghost are known for their melodic anthems and demon-like stage attire. They’ll be co-headlining with Danish psychobilly-infused metal band Volbeat, who have just released their eighth album Servant of the Mind.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Seattle Symphony: EO9066 featuring Kishi Bashi

Danish conductor Thomas Dausgaard will be joined by Seattle's own composer/multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi (Jupiter One and Of Montreal) for a performance to honor and explore the stories of Japanese internment survivors on the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Sergio Mendes

If you walk into any record store, it won't take you long to find one of Sergio Mendes' top-selling albums. Throughout his six-decade long career, he has pioneered the bossa nova and Latin-pop sound with his band Brasil ’66. His most recent album In the Key of Joy follows suit, but this time with contemporary inspirations.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Unapologetically Jason, Seth Marshall, and Lake Stovall

Seattle singer, songwriter, and producer Unapologetically Jason will be performing just after the release of his debut album, To New Worlds, which contrasts his smooth vocals over infectious hip-hop beats. Also on the bill are fellow local alt-hip-hop artist Seth Marshall and multi-talented rapper/singer Lake Stovall.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Clem Snide

This Boston three-piece has been cranking out soulful alt-country gems since the '90s, gaining critical acclaim and big-name fans such as Bon Iver and Ben Folds. They will take the stage with support from Canadian singer-songwriter Mike Sampson.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Kane Brown

Kane Brown initially gained a following through social media for his distinctive low register and has since garnered a massive fan base. The Tennessean made the 2021 TIME 100 and has been called "the future of country" by Billboard, which you can hear for yourself on his latest single One Mississippi.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

KEXP Presents: L.A. Witch with Triptides & Tremours

Pretend that you're in sunny California for a night with the City of Angels-based band L.A. Witch, who will bring psychedelic-infused garage rock. Joining them will be Cali-rockers Triptides and Tremours.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

MSG: Seasoned Techno and Drag

Don't be afraid to season your weekend with a little MSG. Dance the night away to techno bangers with sets from Gag Reflex and Grymnk along with performances by local drag superstars Hoochiepapa, Sofia Dorado, and Rowan Ruthless.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Possessed by Paul James with Quattlebaum

Konrad Wert, or his stage name Possessed By Paul James, is a special education teacher by day and folk singer-songwriter by night. After the release of his 2013 album, There Will Be Nights When I'm Lonely, he gained critical acclaim by publications such as NPR, MTV, CMT, and The New York Times. Shortly after the success, he had to undergo dual vocal surgeries which forced him to take a break from his music career. Possessed By Paul James will be returning to the stage in support of his first album in seven years, As We Go Wandering, which reflects on his break from music as well as the plights of teachers, students, and parents. He will be joined by fellow banjo slinger Quattlebaum.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

Oleaje Flamenco presents Crisálida Flamenca

Special guest percussionist Luis de La Tota will travel from Jerez, Spain to join the talented members of the local company Oleaje Flamenco.

(The Royal Room, Rainier Valley)

Queerly Beloved Revue Presents: Misery Business

Put on some under-eyeliner and relive your emo phase with a variety show of burlesque, drag, and cirque that celebrates all things emo. Stick around for a dance party hosted by Baby Van Beezly who will be spinning nostalgic emo hits that will have you moshing in no time.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Cathy Park Hong with Ijeoma Oluo

Question your view of the world by hearing poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong discuss themes from her acclaimed memoir Minor Feelings, which explores "racialized consciousness" in America, alongside local author and activist Ijeoma Oluo.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Amy Sedaris

We find that even thinking about Amy Sedaris makes our day feel lighter and more whimsical, so we can't wait to see what the host of the Emmy-nominated series At Home with Amy Sedaris has in store for this Seattle tour stop. Perhaps she'll show the audience how to create popsicle stick buddies, or how to gut a fish, or how to make a necklace out of raisins.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

GEEK & GAMING

Seattle Science Night: An Evening of Drunken Experiments

Get blitzed and do science—that's how most progress is made! Special presenters will lead you in experiments like making "unbreakable bubbles," exploding things with sound, dissolving eggshells in acid, and more.

(Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont)

MUSIC

Harp Sound Bath featuring Jessica Gallo & April Mitchell

Zen out with therapeutic harpists April Mitchell and Jessica Gallo as they melt your worries away. Blankets and yoga mats are encouraged for this rejuvenating evening of sound healing.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

KEXP Presents: Smokey Brights with Shelby Earl

The Seattle-based Smokey Brights, who just released their new single “Honey Eye,” will bring crackly and warm guitar-driven rock. Beside them will be local singer-songwriter Shelby Earl.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

The Halluci Nation

The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, is a Canadian electronic music group who blends instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music with elements of First Nations music, particularly vocal chanting and drumming. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, the group consists of Tim "2oolman" Hill (Mohawk, of the Six Nations of the Grand River), and Ehren "Bear Witness" Thomas (of the Cayuga First Nation).

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters, a family-friendly exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of b-ball, will come to the Northwest once again on their Spread Game World Tour. Join the Globetrotter stars after the game for autographs, pictures, and high fives.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Remi Wolf

California-based Remi Wolf has gained critical acclaim for her powerful vocals swirled with psychedelic pop sounds. Her remix EP We Love Dogs! dropped in May with big-name features like Beck and Nile Rodgers.

(Showbox Sodo, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

The Secret Life of Bears

Conservation ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant works in the expansive American Prairie Reserve to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears, in a region once known for its great number of wild animals. She'll make an appearance as part of National Geographic's Livereturns series, where she'll share behind-the-scenes stories straight Nat Geo's photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

HOLIDAYS

Lunar New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Ox. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer and Lychee Thai Basil Sour on draft, plus a Water Tiger Cold IPA collaboration with Highland Brewing and more.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, Friday-Saturday)

MUSIC

Seattle Chamber Music Society 2022 Winter Festival

Seattle Chamber Music Society returns with their winter concert festival, featuring six performances by 23 world-class chamber musicians with the intention of providing an accessible and informal experience for all ages. A mix of beloved quintets, lesser-heard masterpieces, and the world premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis' Earth will be music to your ears.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, Monday-Sunday)

CABARET & BURLESQUE

Bohemia

This "macabre and mystical" cabaret-style musical from Mark Siano and Opal Peachey, set in 1890s Prague, features the music of Dvořák and Chopin and art nouveau by Alphonse Mucha—plus "beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original songs." This will be the last edition of Bohemia before the whole crew heads over to Berlin.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

CIRCUS & ACROBATICS

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, Wednesday-Sunday)

OPERA

Orpheus & Eurydice

"Poor Orphée is distraught," writes Stranger contributor Dominic Holden. "We know this because he's been flailing about the stage for more than an hour in Orphée et Eurydice, maniacally waving his tiny cherub harp. Deep in the underworld to rescue his dead wife, Eurydice, he must appease the dark spirits by being the best singer ever. But lo! Because the angel of love is a cheeky little tinker, she's decreed that Orphée can't lay eyes on his wife during the rescue mission or she'll die." See Seattle Opera's latest production, featuring music by Christoph Willibald Gluck and Libretto by Ranieri de' Calzabigi.

(Opera Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

DANCE

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Ethan Colangelo & Jakevis Thomason

Los Angeles-based choreographers Jakevis Thomason and Ethan Colangelo will carry on the local dance company's 12th season with the world premieres of two new dance creations.

(Various locations, Wednesday-Saturday)

FILM

Sundance Film Festival

Seattleites needn't travel to Utah to experience this year's Sundance Film Festival, because the Northwest Film Forum is one of seven theaters across the country partnering with the Sundance Institute to bring a handful of indie premieres to the people. These include Rita Baghdadi's documentary Sirens, which spotlights the Middle East’s first all-female metal band; Carey Williams's drama Emergency, about a group of Black and Latino college students who weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency; and Krystin Ver Linden's Alice, about a Black woman in 1800s Georgia who escapes servitude to discover that it's the year 1973 beyond her captor's land.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

THEATER

Anastasia

This Broadway musical is an adaptation of the 1997 film, a fictionalized fantasy about a young amnesiac woman who falls in with a pair of con men trying to pass her off as the Russian duchess Anastasia. But who is she really?

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Seattle for a run of the Broadway Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Dragon Mama

Genius Seattle playwright Sara Porkalob will present the second installment of her trilogy of plays, which follows Porkalob’s mother, Maria, through 25 years of life in Bremerton. The play promises “queer love in a barren land, a dope ’90s R&B soundtrack, Filipino gangsters, and ghosts.”

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Hotter Than Egypt

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi (Threesome, Ramayana, People of the Book) brings the world premiere of a new dramedy set in Cairo, where dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Monsters of The American Cinema

Remy Washington is left with two major responsibilities after his husband passes away: taking over his husband's drive-in movie theater business and caring for his teenage son, Pup. The pair bond over their shared love of classic monster flicks, but things change when Remy discovers that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay kid at school. Press materials describe Christian St. Croix's play as "a haunting and humorous tale about fathers and sons, ghosts and monsters."

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Photograph 51

Anna Zeigler's play gives new light to the story of chemist Rosalind Franklin, who worked to unlock the mysteries of the DNA molecule while facing adversity from her colleague Maurice Wilkins and his team. This production sees MFA director Amanda Rountree in her UW Drama mainstage debut.

(Jones Playhouse, University District, Tuesday-Sunday)