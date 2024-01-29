The Top 43 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 29–Feb 4, 2024

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Seconds by Caroline Wright

You might be familiar with local "soup lady" Caroline Wright from her first cookbook release Soup Club, which tells the story of how her brain cancer diagnosis led to her delivering cozy vegan soups and stews to the community that had bolstered her while she was ill, along with 80 recipes. Now, she's releasing the self-published follow-up Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder, with gorgeous illustrations from artist Willow Heath and images from photographer Adair Rutledge. Wright explains, "If Soup Club was the story of how becoming a soup cook changed my life and healed me, Seconds is about how cooks around the country found the cookbook during the global pandemic and, in becoming soup cooks, found healing too." She'll chat all things soup with Rachel Belle, the Seattle-based creator and host of the James Beard Award-nominated podcast Your Last Meal. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Vanderpump Rules Watch Party

Vanderpump Rules is an absurd reality television show on Bravo that revolves around a bunch of 30- and 40-somethings who work at or adjacent to a restaurant—owned by a former Real Housewife—in West Hollywood and I am not ashamed to admit that I love it. My escapism reached new levels last year when the stars of the show got caught up in an explosive cheating scandal—#Scandoval—right after Season 10 filming wrapped. Producers wisely picked up the cameras to capture the fallout and the reunion the stars taped after the season aired was Bravo's most-watched episode to date. It was like pop culture's Super Bowl. There were parties, costume contests, and themed menus across the country. While I generally imbibe in my vice alone, I got wrapped up in the excitement and watched a couple of the episodes at Capitol Hill's Comedy/Bar and it was so delightful to watch the drama unfold with a room full of fellow trash TV aficionados. Surely some of the fire has died down, but Comedy/Bar is once again hosting a Vanderpump Rules watch party for this week's Season 11 premiere so if you still care, go. Let's sip Pumptinis (with and without booze) together while booing every time we have to look at that worm with a mustache. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Delicatessen

In post-apocalyptic France, a butcher with a troublesome habit of filleting the local handymen is perturbed when his daughter falls for the new shop employee. Also, the new shop employee is a former circus clown. I promise it gets weirder from there, too. This cult classic black comedy, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro (Amélie, The City of Lost Children), will be screened in a fresh 4K restoration; you'll dig it if you're into Luis Buñuel's satirical films. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Thou Art Dust and Food for Worms: Dark Ages

The dreariest days of the year are upon us, so I recommend leaning into it with the Beacon's latest film series, which showcases the best cinematic depictions of the Dark Ages. It should feel appropriately bleak and self-sacrificing, with a side of poetry, torchlit dread, and some comedy, too. The series will continue this week with The Passion of Joan of Arc, each screening boasting different soundtracks. (The original score by Portishead’s Adrian Utley and Goldfrapp’s Will Gregory sounds killer.) LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

THURSDAY

FILM

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods' latest album, Water Made Us, opens with heavenly plucked harps followed by the lines: "You smoke a lotta weed, like a lot / You said you feelin' me, like a lot / I can't stand the smell of it / I breathe it in, it makes me sick." This type of prosaic lyricism shouldn't work, yet it does. Woods has a gift for translating mundane (and sometimes humorous) anecdotes into insightful life lessons—like the aforementioned opening track "Bugs," which resolves into a lush, poetic R&B bop about finding pleasure and lowering unrealistic standards for the sake of love. She will support the album alongside indie folk gem Kara Jackson (she's amazing too, don't miss it!) AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Jazz is Dead: Blue Note 85

West Coast label ArtDontSleep is continuing its mission to keep jazz alive for the next generations with a touring lineup of contemporary Blue Note musicians. Don't miss performances from Dutch-born jazz pianist Gerald Clayton, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross, drummer Kendrick Scott, and bassist Matt Brewer. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Sohla El‑Waylly

Chef and editor Sohla El-Waylly is simply the coolest: Besides being generally brilliant, delightful, and charming, she's a fan of psychedelic shrooms, adds hot dogs and olives to cheddar-chipotle onion soup, owns two adorable pups named Clementine and Vito, and shares my (unassailably correct) opinion that Ghirardelli’s dark chocolate brownie mix makes such a superlative brownie that no one else should bother trying. You might know her from the Bon Appétit test kitchen, where she spent a stint being the most qualified person in the room before the magazine underwent a racial reckoning in 2020, or from her work with the New York Times, History Channel, and HBO's The Big Brunch. Fortunately for us all, she's now released her debut cookbook Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook. Billed as "culinary school—without the student loans," the book is a foolproof beginner's guide to cooking that even your friend who burns toast can follow, with recipes ranging from charred lemon risotto to "fruity-doodle cookies." She'll chat with "Little Fat Boy" Frankie Gaw about the release, and the conversation promises to be a treat. JB

(Town Hall Seattle and Virtual; in-person tickets sold out)

Kaveh Akbar with Claire Dederer

I credit the Iranian American Pushcart Prize winner and poet Kaveh Akbar for sparking my initial interest in poetry—his confessional collection Calling a Wolf a Wolf is totally extraordinary, especially if you or someone you love has lived with addiction. Suffice it to say I'm excited about Akbar's debut novel, excellently titled Martyr!, which tells the story of a martyr-obsessed, "newly sober orphaned son of Iranian immigrants" who meets a terminally ill painter living at the Brooklyn Museum. He'll discuss the book with Claire Dederer, whose book Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma expands on the questions she probed in her 2017 Paris Review essay "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?" LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour

Vir Das may not be a household name in the States, but the Bollywood star is India's biggest English-speaking stand-up comedian—the first from the South Asian country to have a Netflix special. In fact, he has four, and was also hailed by Variety as a "Top 10 Comic to Watch." Get a taste for his charismatic brand of comedy in his lockdown show, Outside In, before heading to the Seattle stop of his brand-new tour. JW

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Mighty-O Donuts 21st Birthday Party

Everyone's favorite organic vegan doughnut chain is officially old enough to drink. Help it ring in its 21st with free mini doughnuts, gift card giveaways, and a special rum-flavored doughnut. JB

(Mighty-O Donuts, Wallingford)

LIVE MUSIC

Say She She

With varied inspirations like Rotary Connection, Asha Puthli, Grace Jones, and Tom Tom Club, Brooklyn-based trio Say She She blends '80s soul, dream pop, spiritual jazz, and disco for a result that is nothing short of magical. The group will support their sophomore album, Silver, which is just over an hour of dreamy falsetto harmonies, dancey basslines, and smooth-as-hell jazz flutes. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Banned & Beloved

At a time when books are being banned at an unprecedented rate, the Seattle Women's Chorus is taking a stance by uplifting these works through song. The ensemble has commissioned five female composers to create music based on widely banned literature like Catcher in the Rye, Alice in Wonderland, Beloved, Heather Has Two Mommies, Melissa, and This Book is Gay. The choir will also perform censored songs from films like The Wizard of Oz, Winnie the Pooh, and The Muppets. AV

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Cold War Kids - 20 Years Tour

We all have that one song that transports us to a very specific place and time. For me, it's the Cold War Kids' "Hang Me Up To Dry." The first strum of the distorted guitar pulls me straight back to autumn of 2009, walking around in the rain at the Seattle Center's Fun Forest (RIP) with my best friend while sipping soy milk lattes and talking shit about our middle school teachers. "Hang Me Up To Dry" is angsty, sweaty, and cacophonous—it's the mother of all indie sleaze songs. I shrieked when I heard it on the soundtrack of Emerald Fennell's Y2K period flick Saltburn. The West Coast indie rockers will ride the wave of nostalgia back to Seattle in honor of their 20th bandiversary. Indie pop duo Hovvdy will open. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

2024 Lunar New Year Fair

Slither into the Year of the Dragon at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association, community information booths, storytime sessions, calligraphy lessons, and dragon-themed crafts with local artists inside the museum. While you're there, check out the newest KidPlace exhibit, New Year’s All Year Round: Theater, Dance & Sound, to learn more about New Year's traditions. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District)

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Celebrate the fiery good luck that the Year of the Dragon holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's cultural Lunar New Year offerings, including live performances from Mak Fai Kung Fu & Lion Dance Association, a Taiji for health demonstration with Seattle School of Chen Style Taijiquan, storytelling sessions, art activities led by Korean American public artist Juliana Kang Robinson and illustrator Julie Kim, and "family-friendly surprises" from Asian American bookstore Mam's Books. Hope you're hungry—Shooby Doo Catering will serve up drool-worthy dumplings. LC

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Halo-Halo Cabaret: An All Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Cabaret Variety Show

This edition of the va-va-voom cabaret variety show produced by Filipinx burlesque performer Pinay Grigio features an exclusively Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cast, and will be emceed by "hot Hawaiian hostess" Sweety Sunday this time around. Performers haven't been announced yet, but "halo-halo" is Tagalog for "mix-mix," so expect a tantalizing concoction of burlesque, dance, and sickening drag performances. LC

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

SUNDAY

FILM

Dietrich & Von Sternberg: Dress for The Image

I'm taking notes from Marlene Dietrich, who once said, "I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men." As Hollywood director Josef von Sternberg sought out the next screen siren, his working relationship with Dietrich became the stuff of legend: The pair made bliss, beauty, and opulence come to life on screen in six Paramount-produced films throughout the '30s. Dietrich did it all—she was a "sultry chanteuse, a cunning spy, and the hedonistic Catherine the Great," for starters—and von Sternberg's chiaroscuro lighting captured it all. Dress for the image and head to the Beacon for screenings of all six of the films, continuing with Blonde Venus this weekend. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

PERFORMANCE

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! - King For A Day

Fred Rogers might be gone (RIP, you lovely, lovely man), but his legacy lives on in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, an animated Daytime Emmy-winning PBS show for preschool-aged children. It's based on the Neighborhood of Make-Believe from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and features characters of all shapes, sizes, and animal (and non-animal) persuasions. It’s sweet and charming and kind of annoying, but it's also one of my daughter’s favorite shows, so this live theatrical production with all the Daniel Tiger characters (“filled with singing, dancing, and laughter”) seems like a no-brainer. FORMER STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR LEILANI POLK

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Gianmarco Soresi: The Leaning In Tour with Leanne Nelson

Sly Jewish-Italian stand-up and former singing waiter Gianmarco Soresi will drop by Seattle to chat about horse detectives and grinding at bar mitzvahs on his Leaning In tour. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBITS

New Year’s All Year Round: Theater, Dance & Sound

Wing Luke's New Year's All Year Round exhibit is back in the Uwajimaya Kidplace Gallery, celebrating the year of the dragon with displays on lion dances, New Year's demonstrations, and food traditions. Drop by to learn something new before celebrating 2024 at the museum's vibrant Lunar New Year Fair on February 3. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Monday/Wednesday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Têt in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year

The first of Seattle Center's 2024 cultural festivals celebrates Tết, or Vietnamese Lunar New Year. A fashion show will feature colorful ao dai, traditional Vietnamese dresses, and the rest of the schedule is jam-packed with art, music, performances, and hands-on experiences that showcase Vietnamese culture. Expect red and yellow everywhere (they're considered lucky colors) and get excited for lion dances and Vietnamese food from vendors like CÀPHÊTERIA and Cỏ May Bistro. There will also be a health fair providing free services, screenings, and support. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Charming Chaplin: Four Iconic Charlie Chaplin Masterpieces

How much do you really know about Charlie Chaplin? If you're on the younger side, you might say something like, "He did slapstick and had a mustache," and to be fair, you'd be right. But the Little Tramp was also a fascinating guy with pretty radical views for his time, and his films are more complex than they might seem from a distance. This series showcases his directorial talents and his gift for comedy—I recommend Modern Times, which is essentially a plea for workers' rights disguised as a series of funny mishaps. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Wednesday)

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2024

Relive your lunchbox-toting years at this annual hybrid festival, which promises a "cine-magical extravaganza for tots, teens, and everyone in between." Sound corny? WHO CARES?? CFFS has presented an annual lineup of children's flicks for 19 years and has grown to become the largest film festival on the West Coast dedicated to kids and their families. Get into it—you're basically guaranteed to see something sweet and life-affirming. This year's slate includes a youth-juried roundup of over 150 films by international artists, plus affordable "field trips" for educators and their students, cosmic-themed workshops, and more. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Documentaries of Distinction

Grand Illusion's latest series of documentary screenings centers a high-brow selection of flicks you may have missed, like Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, which won the Directing Award for World Cinema: Documentary at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice, which follows a chaplain's year-long hospital residency. The series continues this week with 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's Occupied City and Nicole Newnham's The Disappearance of Shere Hite, which tracks the life of the female orgasm researcher and writer. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Thursday)

The Lord of the Rings Extended Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy

Life is short. Spend 10 hours of it watching Peter Jackson's entire Lord of the Rings trilogy, then spend another 10 hours watching his entire Hobbit trilogy. (Don't say I never gave you any good life advice.) As someone who just read The Hobbit for the first time over Christmas, I'm rather enraptured by J.R.R. Tolkien's world of talking bears and breakfast-loving little guys like Bilbo, and Middle-earth seems as good a place as any to defrost from a long winter. On February 3, the newly minted SIFF Cinema Downtown will screen the entire LOTR trilogy for diehard Ringers, but you can also catch individual screenings February 2-15. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Friday-Sunday)

The Lure

This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters tugged ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human (you're in danger, girl!), their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival. Picture The Little Mermaid without Sebastian around to keep things lighthearted. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Wednesday)

Mean Girls (2024)

Tina Fey will continue trying to make "fetch" happen in this musical "twist on a modern classic," a phrase that makes me feel irreparably old. Pack it up, fellow millennials—our journey to cultural obsolescence is complete, I guess. ANYWAY! Regina George is wearing black leather, and Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm have cameos as various adults in Cady Heron's teenage world. Will this newfangled version create the same fanatical chokehold on teen society that the original Mean Girls did? Honestly, I don't think so. But you'll have fun regardless. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, Monday-Thursday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Space Is The Place

Kick off Black History Month in the grooviest way possible with the Afrofuturist masterpiece Space Is The Place, which sees space prophet Sun Ra and the whole Intergalactic Solar Arkestra return to Earth (Oakland, to be exact) after a cosmic trip to prep Black people for an impending apocalypse through teleportation tunes. Their music aims to transport listeners to a "planetary paradise away from violence and racial prejudices"—if you haven't seen the sci-fi classic yet, make this the year you fix that. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

The Zone of Interest

If you've been keeping up with A24's films by international directors lately, including solid entries like After Yang and Dream Scenario, you're probably already jazzed for The Zone of Interest, which is a co-production between the US, the UK, and Poland. Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (who directed the Scarlett Johansson-as-an-extraterrestrial flick Under the Skin) tells the story of a Nazi commandant and his family, who attempt to build a happy life near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Call me presumptuous, but uh, I'm not rooting for them. The film has been shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

LIVE MUSIC

Funk OFF!: Oly Funk Fest

There are so many music festivals in the PNW these days, but there’s always been a noticeable lack of soul, funk, and R&B fests. Olympia's new Funk OFF! festival is looking to fill that gap with three days of live music, dancing, food trucks, and other "merrymaking activities." Highlights from the lineup, which covers both homegrown and touring talent, include pioneering soul artists George Porter Jr. (of the Meters), New Orleans funk ensemble the Rumble (ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.), soulful singer-songwriter Ron Artis II & the Truth, and the Seattle-based prog-funk band Polyrythmics. AV

(Capitol Theater, Olympia, Friday-Sunday)

Los Lobos

Since their formation in 1973, back when they played folk songs for small crowds, Los Lobos have gained status as one of the most important Mexican American rock bands of all time, amassing an extremely dedicated fanbase. For over four decades, Los Lobos have dabbled in various genres such as country, soul, and blues while keeping their feet firmly planted in rock ‘n’ roll. They will return to the Triple Door for a four-night residency with songs from their long, prolific career (seriously, they have seventeen albums total!) AV

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Saturday)

Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival

The post-holiday winter months can feel a bit bleak—it's cold and dark with no twinkling lights to illuminate your neighborhood. That's why I love a late winter festival—it helps that special December magic live on while forcing you out of hibernation. At Seattle Chamber Music Society's annual six-day winter program, they will celebrate the fertile musical history of the British Isles with two weekends of music from Britain's greatest composers of the early 20th century along with works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, and other great masters. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Swan Lake

Chances are good that you're already familiar with this ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil. Swan Lake is a must-see for the uninitiated, and a graceful reminder of ballet's power for die-hard fans. Crafted "by the light of [theatrical set designer] Ming Cho Lee’s luminous moon," Kent Stowell’s ultra-dreamy adaptation of the wing-flapping masterpiece envelops viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans set to Tchaikovsky’s original score. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Anida Yoeu Ali: Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence

Tacoma-based artist Anida Yoeu Ali's solo debut at the Seattle Art Museum blends elements of performance, religious aesthetics, and mythical heroines to disrupt notions of otherness, "transcend the ordinary," and reflect on her upbringing as a Cham-Muslim refugee who migrated from Cambodia. In Hybrid Skin, Mythical Presence, two site-specific performances by Ali—The Buddhist Bug and The Red Chador—are explored through transformative "artifacts," including garments worn by the artist and others during the performances, plus videos, photographs, and installation art. Visitors can return later in spring to see the artifacts come to life: Ali will perform The Buddhist Bug on March 23 and The Red Chador on June 1. LC

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, Thursday–Sunday)

Black & Boujee

Aiming to redefine stereotypes and notions of luxury in Black culture, the group exhibition Black & Boujee challenges the Eurocentric conception of opulence, centers Afrocentric aesthetics, and will likely expand your perceptions on all things expensive. The show is a great reason to visit Bainbridge Island—it'll showcase works by Black artists and designers working in painting, sculpture, and other mediums to investigate the "complexity of navigating luxury in a society shaped by racial inequalities." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

Colleen RJC Bratton: Edgeless Burial

The brilliant, genre-transcending Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta died on September 8, 1985 after somehow "falling" from a window amid an argument with her husband, the minimalist artist Carl Andre, who passed away on January 24. Let's pay Andre homage the right way: By focusing solely on Mendieta and her "earth-body" works, which stand the test of time and are infinitely stronger than anything he ever created. That's what Colleen RJC Bratton does in Edgeless Burial, which directly references Mendieta's Siluetas series of ephemeral body tracings created in varying landscapes. Bratton's drawings "find their roots in the landscapes that birthed them," including the Puget Sound, the Cascades, and a small farmstead, among other places. Bratton reckons with impermanence, transformation, and the climate crisis in her multimedia time-lapses and "biomorphic" installation, which also reference Washington's landmark decision to legalize human composting. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Elizabeth Malaska: Like Honey Among Thorns

If you're into Elizabeth Malaska's solo exhibition All Be Your Mirror, currently on view at the Seattle Art Museum, I have a humble suggestion for you: more Elizabeth Malaska. Like Honey Among Thorns, presented in conjunction with Malaska's SAM show, further explores the murky depths of what makes her work great; expect more moody figures, subtle patterning, and drippy, gestural flora and fauna forms. Materials run the gamut from Study for One Leopard, a stark rendering of (you guessed it) a leopard in charcoal, to pensive horses in Flashe and trickling flowers in sumi ink. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday)

Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous

If you're already familiar with the Portland art scene, you've likely heard the name "Jessica Jackson Hutchins" float around. Jackson Hutchins's tactile works transform everyday objects into art forms that are both intimately familiar and reverently heightened, and her ambitious, raw, playful style, which runs the gamut from massive sculptural installations to clothing pieces, is easily recognizable. The artist often employs castoff household objects to create her earth-toned, figurative, and vessel-like forms; in 2016, her process expanded to include collage-like window pieces in fused glass, some of which you'll see in Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous. The exhibition surveys the last 30-ish years of her career in a nonchronological presentation of furniture pieces, relief paintings, and more, plus "wearable food vessels" that will be activated during a special performance. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)

Overburden: Katie Miller

Inspired by a recent residency in Joshua Tree National Park, which is home to delightful "Don't Die Today" signage and over 300 historic mines, Katie Miller's solo exhibition Overburden blends kiln-fired glass, photographic weavings, and hand-cut paper to think about the sociological influence of historic and modern mining and mineral extraction practices. A quick peek at Miller's Instagram reveals ultra-detailed compositions that remind me of the Joshua tree's spiky leaf growth. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)