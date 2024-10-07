The Top 43 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 7–13, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

ANOHNI and the Johnsons

On Anohni's new album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross—her first album with backing band the Johnsons in 13 years—the trailblazing balladeer slow dances between orchestral '60s soul, abrasive industrial, and intimate jazz. As usual, Anohni's vocals are pitch-perfect, evoking the rich textures of Nina Simone, Terry Callier, and Robert Wyatt. The album shines brightest on intimate jazz guitar-driven tracks like "Sliver Of Ice" and "It's My Fault," which allow her singular voice to take center stage (à la classic torch singers like Julie London or Dinah Shore). Don't miss the rare opportunity to hear Anohni's incredible voice live—she hasn't performed in Seattle since 2009! AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Black Violin

With a marriage between viola, violin, hip-hop samples, and a tight rhythm section, string duo Black Violin, consisting of violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus, aims to strip away the preconceived notions of classical music by blurring the lines between genres. This won't be your typical classical recital—the pair encourages a rowdy party atmosphere at their shows. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Donnie Emerson with Nancy Sophia

After brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson cut their 1979 debut album Dreamin' Wild in a studio their father built for them in the rural Washington town of Fruitland, it sank into oblivion, as 99.3% of all records do. It took decades for a collector to find Dreamin' Wild, be blown away by its heart-wrenching, farmer's-boy blue-eyed soul, and for Seattle's Light in the Attic Records to reissue it in 2012. Ten years later, director Bill Pohlad turned the Emersons' unbelievably inspirational story into a touching film starring Casey Affleck. Now, primary songwriter Donnie Emerson and his talented wife/musician Nancy Sophia are making their first West Coast tour, playing cherished songs from Dreamin' Wild, including the deeply yearning ballad "Baby" (nearly 38 million streams on $p0t1fy), the sunshiny funk of "Give Me the Chance," and the exuberant yacht rock of "Good Time." Donnie and Nancy's breezy new dance single, "Sister Oh Yeah," probably will get aired, too. A local supergroup featuring Tomo Nakayama, Chris Icasiano, and Chris Early both open the night and back the Spokane-based couple. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market)

Dora Jar

Bedroom pop fairy Dora Jar—who has toured with King Princess, Billie Eilish, and the 1975—will stop by for a headlining show to support her new debut full-length, No Way To Relax When You're On Fire. Much like Björk's past three albums Fossora, Utopia, and Vulnicura, Jar toys with harsh electronics and delicate chamber instruments, but with the addition of catchy indie pop (the track "Puppet" could easily fit on a playlist next to Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go"). She will be joined by the kindred whimsical pop duo The Army, The Navy. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Sandra Cisneros

Unless you've been living under the literary equivalent of a rock for the last several decades, you've almost certainly picked up a copy of The House on Mango Street, a coming-of-age novel that may as well have been the Scholastic Book Fair's official mascot. Sanda Cisneros' story describes Esperanza Cordero's Chicago barrio through a vignette of childhood discoveries. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the book at this talk, where Cisneros—MacArthur Fellow, National Medal of Arts winner—will speak with Claudia Castro Luna. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken Opening Day

The Seattle Kraken are inviting you to play "hooky for hockey" on Tuesday with a free community celebration before their home opener against the St. Louis Blues at 1:30 pm. Watch the team strut in on the "blue carpet," take photos with five giant bobbleheads, and revel in the fact that our favorite stick-and-puck game is back. Resale tickets are available if you want to attend the game—with player additions and staffing changes (a new head coach and the NHL's first woman assistant coach), we're interested to see what this season will bring. SL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

André 3000: New Blue Sun Live In Concert

In November of last year, André 3000 surprised fans with his first new music in 17 years—but it wasn't what we anticipated. The OutKast rapper released a full-length album entirely of flute music. New Blue Sun is an odyssey of spiritual jazz and electronic ambient sounds that could perfectly soundtrack an Octavia Butler novel. Featuring instruments like mycelial electronics, plants, shakuhachi, and sintir, the album is equal parts acoustic and electronic with multiple types of flutes played by André himself. Joined on stage by album collaborators Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, and Deantoni Parks, the ensemble will present an immersive concert that enchants audiences with improvisational "sensory grandeur." AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Justice

Are you ready to D.A.N.C.E.? French electronic duo Justice will return to Seattle for the first time since 2017 with tracks from their new album, Hyperdrama. The album revisits the disco/funk and electronic sounds of their past but explores them in a new way. As the band explains it, "We like this idea of making [the genres] fight a bit for attention.” AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Temples

English neo-psychedelia-glam band Temples has been making music since 2012, but I became a fan after listening to their fourth full-length Exotico, which was released last spring. Noel Gallagher once called them “the best new band in Britain.” Their last two shows in Seattle included an appearance at last year’s Bumbershoot and at the old Crocodile in February 2020, so they're due for a return visit. Despite their longevity, their sound still feels fresh—when the band took the stage at Bumbershoot, they rocked out with an energy I wouldn’t expect from a group that’s been at it for so long. They were excited—to play music, to be in this moment with us, to be alive—and I can't wait to experience that again at their live show. SL

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Let’s Not Meet; A True Horror Podcast

If you've ever gotten lost in the spine-tingling scenarios on the r/letsnotmeet subreddit, you'll probably dig this anthology podcast of terror and suspense. There's something fun and retro about listening to scary stories told out loud; it's a little like swapping ghost tales around a campfire. Fans of Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast, hosted by Andrew Tate (no, NOT that Andrew Tate) seem to agree—the podcast has garnered 50 million downloads since its inception in 2017. What makes it special? Well, supposedly the stories shared on Let's Not Meet are all real. Sleep tight. LC

(Triple Door, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Improv Comedy: Star Clash

Virgos vs. Aquarians. Taurus vs. Pisceans. The sky's the limit in this cage match-style improv show because teams will be determined by their astrological signs, which sounds like the most delightful disaster imaginable. If you're into astrology, Star Clash is a dream come true, and if you're not, fine, whatever, just don't ruin the fun for everyone by rattling on about astrology being "fake." We don't care! Moving on!! The show will aim to determine which zodiac sign is best at improv, and I'm betting on Leos taking the prize—they're typically the luminaries of the stage, right? LC

(18th & Union, Central District)

FILM

Saturday Night

There is one nepo baby I will make an exception for in this world, and that's Cooper Hoffman, aka Philip Seymour Hoffman's son. (RIP.) I have three reasons for this: He looks very sweet, his dad was one of cinema history's best-ever character actors, and he was amazing in Licorice Pizza. Anyway, Cooper Hoffman is in this flick, as well as a pack of other plucky Gen Zers and millennials who just might make it (Rachel Sennott, Finn Wolfhard, and Nicholas Braun, who plays Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson) alongside Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and MUNA's Naomi McPherson. The motley crew of young actors is a fitting choice for Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, which follows the chaotic first episode of you-know-what television show back in 1975. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Joseph

I am obsessed with sister-led bands. Maybe it's because I have two sisters myself, but when I hear a trio of sisters harmonizing together (à la Haim, the Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge, the Roaches, Aly & AJ, the Shaggs, the list goes on!), I usually well up with tears. For that reason, I am so grateful that the PNW has Joseph to claim as our own. The Portland-based indie-folk trio will stop by to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Native, Dreamer, Kin by playing it from front to back. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from the critically adored folk troubadour Becca Mancari. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

OUTDOORS

Washington State Parks Free Days

Carve out time for some nature therapy (I highly rec forest bathing) this Thursday, when Washington State Parks observes World Mental Health Day by waiving entrance fees. On a typical day, access to one of these natural gems will set you back $10 for a day pass or $30 for an annual pass, so fee-free days like this help to make the outdoors more accessible. The closest parks to Seattle proper are Bridle Trails in Kirkland and Saint Edward State Park on the northern shores of Lake Washington; both are about a 30-minute drive. JW

(Various locations)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Haley Heynderickx with Chamberlain / Gonzalez

For those who have been waiting for new music from Haley Heynderickx for six long years, I have news for you! The Portland-based singer-songwriter has finally announced an as-yet-unnamed new album due November 1, with two stunning singles to get us through October. Like her critically acclaimed debut, I Need to Start a Garden, the new singles "Foxglove" and "Seed of a Seed" look to the natural world to ponder philosophical questions about love and life. If you're a fan of indie folk gems like Angel Olsen, Shana Cleveland, and Feist, then I bet you'll adore Heynderickx's emotive vocals. And if you're a listener of classic folk guitarists like John Fahey and Robbie Basho, you’ll appreciate her melodic and complex finger-picking. AV

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Rain City Showcase: LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Rain City Showcase brings NBA basketball back to Seattle for the third year running. The Clippers take on fellow Western Conference team the Portland Trail Blazers, so I expect there will be some West Coast rivalry—wouldn't it be fun if we had a team to participate in that, too? While it's not the same as getting the Sonics back, these games are action-packed and feature surprise celebrity guest appearances. This year's match is presented by Pokémon, so expect some Poké-themed activations. SL

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

SATURDAY

FILM

Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War

This week's most radical screening is Kōji Wakamatsu and Masao Adachi's Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War, a gritty "landscape theory" flick borne from their '71 meeting with Japan's Red Army faction in Lebanon, who joined heads with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to resist Zionist invasion. The film's lo-fi, DIY style captures the organizations' attempts to "take on the Israeli state" and bridges the gap between the struggles of Japanese leftists and Palestinian liberation fighters in the '70s. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Rock Orchestra: Led Zeppelin III & IV

The self-proclaimed “coolest orchestra in town,” Seattle Rock Orchestra, will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin's seminal debut albums, which were recorded the same year back in 1970. Bob along to hard rock classics like "Immigrant Song," "Since I've Been Loving You," “Stairway To Heaven,” and many more, as they’re reimagined with strings with strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of guest vocalists. AV

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake

Chances are good that you're already familiar with this ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil, but Swan Lake is still a must-see for the uninitiated and a graceful reminder of ballet's power for die-hard fans. (I saw a production of Swan Lake for the millionth time earlier this year, and guess what? It's still incredible.) As part of the World Ballet series, this production of Swan Lake will be performed by a multinational cast of ballet dancers from 10 countries. Crafted with precision, the production's design includes hand-painted sets and over 150 costumes that envelop viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans. LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

SHOPPING

Autumn Moon Night Market

Whether you like it or not, autumn is upon us. I'm leaning into the cozy, darker season by balancing staying in with going out to fun events that brighten up the colder evenings, like this AAPI-focused night market. Check out a drunken lion dance performance from Mak Fai, shop the makers market, and of course, indulge in delicious food and drink from two dozen eateries and bars. Did I mention there's a boozy boba bar? SL

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Deaf Lit Fest

Hugo House's first-ever Deaf Lit Fest, hosted by arts organization Deaf Spotlight, aims to amplify Deaf authors through workshops, interviews, and more. Deaf novelist Sara Nović will offer a book signing, and on October 12, attendees can visit vendor booths, hear from authors Awet Moges, Elsa Sjunneson, Ross Showalter, and others, attend a character development class, and feel some warm fuzzies at Anastasia D'Nitta's drag storytime. LC

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, Friday–Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Washington's own Bavarian-styled village hosts three weekends of Oktoberfest fun, filled with traditional food and drink, music and dance performances across three stages, and a kinderplatz (aka kids’ zone) complete with a 62-foot ferris wheel. Quench your thirst with imported German beer and wine and satiate your hunger with bratwurst—there's even non-alcoholic, vegan, and gluten-free options. Each Saturday starts with a polka band-led festzug march through town, and keg tappings are held daily. Prost! SL

(Leavenworth, Friday–Saturday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders to life this month with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Sunday)

Hausu

If you've been following EverOut for a while, you may have already spotted my recommendation to watch Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu, a hallucinogenic love letter to floating heads, cute kitties, and carnivorous pianos. Well, I'm back, people! And once again, I'm recommending—no, demanding—that you watch Hausu. The '77 psychedelic romp is one of my all-time favorites and the perfect apéritif for creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors.) Vital to the ensuing antics is the film's unsung hero: a bigass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Friday–Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the series. The selection is solid, with a range of familiar freakshows and rarely screened deeper cuts. Scarecrowber will keep the creepy times oozing with George Franju's Eyes Without a Face, the '71 creep fest Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, Dario Argento's Opera, The Strangers (the '08 original, which is actually terrifying), and other scares. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday)

16th Annual Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival closes out National Hispanic Heritage Month with vital cross-cultural perspectives from 21 Hispanic and romance language-speaking countries. Venues city-wide will host screenings for the festival's 16th annual edition; I'm stoked for the slate of Iberoamerican short films screening at the Beacon. LC

(Various locations, Monday–Saturday)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

If you’re queer and in your doomer era, we can’t blame you, but too much wallowing is corrosive to the soul. You need to feel, and you need to heal, and that’s what this year’s Q-thartic Seattle Queer Film Festival (SQFF) is all about. Presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the 10-day festival offers a needed release with a slate of films championing intersectional queer narratives. As of press time, we don’t know what those movies will be, but Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson deemed last year’s festival “their best yet” after organizers were able to snag the critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers and The People’s Joker, so our hopes are high. STRANGER STAFF WRITER VIVIAN MCCALL

(Various locations, Thursday–Sunday)

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like the Berlin Film Festival’s 2024 Golden Bear Winner Dahomey. There's a lot to love about this year's festival lineup. I'm jazzed for Yintah, a "riveting thriller recounting an Indigenous nation’s fight for sovereignty," Nesa Azimi's Driver, which follows the lives of female long-haul truckers, New Wave, a moody glimpse at Vietnam's '80s new wave music scene, Searching for Amani, in which a 13-year-old aspiring journalist "investigates his father’s mysterious murder within one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservancies," and Wilding, based solely upon this photo of a little piglet. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

The Substance

As soon as I learned that The Substance was directed by Coralie Fargeat, the French filmmaker behind Revenge, my favorite "hot girl hunts evil men" film, I was on board. Fargeat's style might be described as New New French Extremity—while the aughts-era stuff was gratuitously brutal to women (Noé's Irreversible comes to mind), Fargeat's approach calls upon grotesque, everyday misogyny—assault in Revenge, beauty standards in The Substance—to craft twisted counterattacks and fuck with her audience a little. Fargeat's newest film stars Demi Moore as an aging celeb who's game to inject herself with a black market serum to become younger and more beautiful. I'd say "couldn't be me," but then again, I've got a lot more aging ahead of me. Perhaps that underlying anxiety is part of the point. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday–Thursday)

Tacoma Film Festival

The Tacoma Film Festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede once deemed "the Sundance of the Pacific Northwest," will return to celebrate all things independent cinema. ("What makes this festival one of the best in the region," says Mudede, "is the charm of its main location and smart programming.") Expect a killer roster of documentaries, shorts, and narrative films, as usual. I'm most intrigued by the sweet Japanese animation Ghost Cat Anzu, the fantastical documentary Adrianne & the Castle, and The Heirloom, based on the poster alone. The fest will also screen my personal favorite film Paris, Texasas part of the Tacoma Art Museum's new exhibition Charles Peterson’s Nirvana: On Photography and Performance. (Paris, Texas was also a favorite of Cobain's, and Peterson will offer a post-screening talk.) LC

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, Thursday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline). JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday–Sunday)

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

MEXAM NW Festival 2024

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a period during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival concludes in mid-October with a Día de los Muertos concert. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Clairo

On her third album, Charm, Gen Z sensation Clairo trades the synthy bedroom pop that turned her into a viral star for elegant tunes inspired by '70s soft rock. The resulting body of work is tender and dreamy, evoking the sullen nostalgia of looking through your childhood bedroom—an old diary, a drawer of charmed friendship bracelets, a portable CD player. There’s no better time than the beginning of autumn to relish in the cozy and hushed tunes of Clairo, especially with an opening set from South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Thursday–Friday)

PERFORMANCE

Emerald City Slasher: An Improvised Mystery Play

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a series of shady figures must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. OoOoO! This improvised experience invites audiences to make key decisions about the cast, and the serial killer will change with each performance, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner. Nothing says "improv" like unpredictable characters, right? LC

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday–Saturday)

Jubilee

This world premiere opera reveals the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose earliest members came together to alter the post-Civil War musical landscape. With over 40 African American spirituals that were "originally conceived, written, and performed by enslaved peoples," the new work by lauded director Tazewell Thompson chronicles the group's early tours, where they persevered despite violence and even performed for Queen Victoria. Expect something both triumphant and harrowing—Jubilee's 13 performers capture the Fisk Jubilee Singers' struggles and joys. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Saturday–Sunday)

Mouthwater Festival: A Disabled Dance Festival

Envisioned as the "beginning of an arts hub by and centering Black and Indigenous disabled artists to present, collaborate, and get uplifted for their crafts," the Mouthwater Festival espouses values we can get behind, anticapitalism and antifascism among them. The fest brings together artists with disabilities from across the country for solidarity, community-building, and over a dozen artsy events. I'm looking forward to Vanessa Hernández Cruz's experimental piece Soul Seeker and the Mouthwater Cabaret, featuring performances by India Harville, Saira Barbaric, Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, and others. LC

(Various locations, Monday–Sunday)

The Park

I'd be hard-pressed to find something more Seattle than an intimate playhouse on a lake. Seattle Public Theater often doesn't get the attention it deserves, and I'm looking forward to checking out another production directed by Amy Poisson (she directed Maggie Lee's Once More, Just for You last season, which I thoroughly enjoyed). The Park is a new piece written by Jenn Ruzumna and Lisa Every that follows the story of two friends who meet every week at the same park bench under the same tree to share their lives and search for meaning, and all the other creatures (including dogs and ghosts) who do the same. The Park is a co-production with Seattle Public Theater and feminist non-profit arts organization Macha Theatre Works. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy

To some, such as myself, Keith Haring is seen as a part of the hiphop culture that emerged in New York City in the early ‘80s. He worked with Dondi White, a master and founder of the kind of graffiti you find today in Berlin, Rome, Tokyo, and, yes, Seattle. Indeed, Haring and Dondi did the cover art for Malcolm McLaren’s bizarre but fundamentally hiphop album Duck Rock. For many, this cover introduced Haring, whose work was simple but not simplistic, breezy but cosmically vibrant. And then there’s the cover of McLaren’s Would Ya Like More Scratchin’. Here, we have nothing but Haring. His chalk-drawn figures popping and locking. You can hear the scratching and cutting. You can see New York City when it was the capital of the art world. Haring will always be hiphop to me. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(MoPOP, Uptown, Friday–Sunday; opening)

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, Wednesday–Saturday)

Recent Acquisitions

Centering artists with "deep connections" to the Pacific Northwest, the Frye's latest exhibition features born-and-raised Portlanders, Seattle transplants, and others who have shaped the artistic scene in our neck of the woods. I'm excited to hear that personal fave Ellen Lesperance's paintings informed by knitting patterns are part of the mix, as well as Margie Livingston's "paint objects," Natalie Ball's assemblages, Olympia-born group Tracy + the Plastics' digital video, and other multimedia works. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)

Tejiendo Historias | Weaving Stories by Fulgencio Lazo

Fulgencio Lazo's second solo exhibition at ArtX Contemporary continues to showcase the artist's ultra-vibrant, visually complex style, informed by his cultural identity as a member of Mexico’s Indigenous Zapotec people and his hometown of Oaxaca. As an artist, Lazo is integral to the fabric of Seattle's Latine cultural scene—he's participated in Day of the Dead celebrations at the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. Head to this exhibition to familiarize yourself with a local legend. LC

(ArtX Contemporary, SoDo, Tuesday–Saturday)

what if

Drawing from Elizabeth Alexander’s essay collection The Black Interior, which explores and reimagines a wide spectrum of contemporary Black art away from "stereotypes and limited imagination," what if centers Black interiority through curious, convention-shirking visual narratives. The group exhibition is well worth a visit to Tacoma—I'm interested in Cristina Martinez's vibrant oil pastels on canvas, Kristina Batiste's minimalist ceramic works, and Le’Ecia Farmer's textural multimedia tapestries. LC

(Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma, Wednesday–Sunday; closing)