The Top 43 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 5–10, 2023

Downtown Summer Sounds: Black Belt Eagle Scout

Downtown Summer Sounds is a Seattle tradition that hosts homegrown talent across various downtown parks. This week, the series will take to Occidental Square with a performance from Black Belt Eagle Scout. Mercury contributor Jenni Moore wrote: "Portland’s Katherine Paul is the queer and Indigenous musician behind the Black Belt Eagle Scout moniker. In 2020, Paul made the journey from Portland back to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Reservation, where she grew up, about 20 minutes south of Anacortes, Washington along the Skagit River. That’s where she eventually became a jingle dress dancer—wearing traditional powwow regalia made with 365 tobacco can lids curled into cone-like shapes, and sewn closely together with ribbons. On her newest album The Land, The Water, The Sky, Paul serves as a storyteller over the course of 12 tracks, evoking feelings of deep sadness, but also joy and hope, as Paul remembers the land, wisdom, knowledge, and traditions passed down by her ancestors—and weaves those inspirations in with her grunge and riot grrrl sounds." AV

(Occidental Square, Pioneer Square)

Julie Byrne

On her new album, The Greater Wings, Julie Byrne weaves hyper-personal narratives with universally resonant sentiments about grief and transformation. Byrne's ethereal vocals are carried by finger-picked guitars, weightless synths, and ghostly pianos—resulting in an album that is equal parts folk, ambient, and pop. If you're a fan of indie pop fairies like Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, or SPELLING, you'll love this album too. Portland-based instrumental artist Ann Annie will open.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Chris Guillebeau: Finding New Pathways to Prosperity

Listen up, millennials and Gen Zers—the economy hates you!! You already knew that, though. Debt, dormant wages, and the ever-rising cost of living mean financial prosperity is almost certainly more difficult for you than it was for your parents, no matter what they claim. The cool news is that we're rewriting the rules, according to Chris Guillebeau's new book, Gonzo Capitalism: How to Make Money in an Economy That Hates You. The game is meaningless, if not straight-up rigged, so why not turn to the "decentralized ecosystem of fast-moving virtual markets?" At the very least, they're interesting: Guillebeau digs into a world of paid gamers, armchair pundits, TikTok "sleepfluencers," and other anything-goes, income-generating misfits. Who knows, you might be the next AI-generated balloon artist, or digital taxidermist, or something. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

Celebrating Pacific Northwest Artists: 25 Years of the Neddy Awards

Curated by acclaimed writer, public speaker, and contemporary art interlocutrice Negarra A. Kudumu, this exhibition celebrates a quarter century of Cornish College's prestigious Neddy Awards, which were created in honor of Ned Behnke (1948-1989), a stellar deaf Seattle artist and teacher of hearing-impaired students. The show will spotlight Washington State contemporary art talent with a curated selection of pieces created by past grand prize award recipients; head to MOHAI for a comprehensive look at some of the most significant Northwest artists of the last 25 years, including Wa Na Wari co-founder Inye Wokoma and interdisciplinary storyteller Priscilla Dobler Dzul. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union; closing)

Ann Patchett

Ann Patchett, an award-winning author and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World, is also living my dream life—she owns the ultra-quaint Parnassus Books in Nashville, where she sometimes shows up with her rescue pup, Sparky VanDevender. (Maybe Sparky is living my dream life, actually.) Anyway, Patchett's the author of many novels, nonfiction works, and children's tomes, and you've likely seen them lining the bestsellers tables at Elliott Bay Book Company. (Her novel The Dutch House was a Pulitzer finalist.) Melinda French Gates will join her for this event, and all tickets, with the exception of a limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets, will snag you a hardcover copy of Patchett's forthcoming novel Tom Lake. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

Vanishing Seattle

Good news, history buffs! Vanishing Seattle's exhibit has been extended to September 7! The show, set up throughout the expansive fourth floor of the RailSpur Building in Pioneer Square, features memorabilia and signage from lost but never forgotten Seattle icons and landmarks—Almost Live, the Double Header, Sunset Bowl, Tubs, RKCNDY, Mama's Mexican Kitchen, Thumpers, and the Coliseum Theater, among others. (Fun fact: the last film ever shown at the Coliseum was the 1990 blockbuster Tremors starring Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, and Reba fucking McEntire. Says Wikipedia anyway.) Stop by tonight's closing party during September's First Thursday Pioneer Square art walk. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(RailSpur, Pioneer Square)

Pee-Wee's Party with Screening of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

This quote-along screening of '85 cult flick Pee-wee's Big Adventure honors the memory of Paul Reubens, everyone's favorite nasally, bow-tied, high-camp artiste who passed in July after a private cancer battle. I encourage you to note the similarities between Pee-wee's Big Adventure and a much more recent film, Greta Gerwig's Barbie—both are tinged with a shiny postmodern sarcasm and a half-toy, half-human, kitschy sincerity that seems to suggest Reubens' aesthetic was far more influential than we gave him credit for. If you saw Barbie recently, take Pee-wee for a spin—it's even weirder, and better, than you remember. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District)

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour

50 Cent hasn't released a new album in nearly a decade. Despite this, the multi-hyphenate rapper has managed to stay in the headlines. This week alone, he has allegedly struck a fan with his microphone, criticized the movie poster for The Expendables 4 (stating on Instagram "Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body?"), and trolled Snoop Dogg. This man is unstoppable when it comes to controversy. He will party like it's your birthday in honor of the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’ with hits like "In Da Club" and "P.I.M.P." Adding even more nostalgia into the mix, speedy rapper Busta Rhymes and R&B artist Jeremih will open. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

KEXP Beats & Eats

Every week, from August 24 through September 14, KEXP DJs will spin a live set at the pier while you soak up the sunshine, enjoy some grub from onsite food trucks, sip refreshing brews from the beer garden, and observe impressive roller skating from local skate crews. This week, the series will continue with a lively blend of hip-hop, soul, and funk from longtime selector Supreme La Rock. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown)

Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal

Neal Brennan may be an Emmy-nominated writer, correspondent on The Daily Show, producer, director, and all-around successful dude, but that doesn't mean he's not awkward, okay?? Brennan dug into his own "defects" on his last tour, Unacceptable, but it was still a fun time, as self-deprecating humor almost always is. In celebration of his new Netflix comedy special, Neal Brennan: Blocks, which drops on November 8, Brennan will head back to the stage with more of what the New York Times dubbed his “hip-hop and Frontline aesthetic.” LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Georgetown Super 8 Festival 2023 Kickoff

Good things come in eight-millimeter packages, so head to this festival for a selection of un-juried, amateur Super 8 films—if you're not familiar with the format, anticipate a vintage, "grandma's '60s vacation footage" feel. The Georgetown Super 8 Festival aims to foster inclusive dialogue by ensuring a "diversity of community voices can define, document, and tell the story of the unique neighborhoods and community of the Duwamish River Valley." That's a cause we can get behind. This encore screening will showcase flicks from prior years’ festivals and kick off the 2023 festival, so show up to celebrate the delightfully old-fashioned format. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Metropolis (1927) Screening

Metropolis, Fritz Lang's '27 sci-fi masterwork of German Expressionism will come to life in this screening, which will feature an original score by jazzy Seattle-based duo Dangerknife. If you haven't seen the dystopic film, you're in for a truly eerie treat—Roger Ebert referred to Metropolis as "one of the great achievements of the silent era," and Lang would go on to direct canon-defining thrillers like M and Contempt. Letterboxd users, this one's for you. LC

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown)

Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power

Honestly, I don't know why Modest Mouse sits at the top of this bill. I mean, the Issaquah-rockers are great and all, but the Pixies with Cat Power? C'mon! Despite going through some lineup changes over the years, Pixies founding members Black Francis, Joey Santiago, and David Lovering are still going strong, playing all the crowd-pleasing hits that you'd expect from the influential alt-rock band (if you're missing legendary bassist Kim Deal, catch her on tour with the Breeders later this fall!) And, an opening set from Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) will surely make your trek to the Seattle Center worth it. Marshall has a way of making her concerts feel intimate, no matter how large the venue is. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Sweet Dreams: The Music of Patsy Cline

On what would be the weekend of legendary country singer and original sad girl Patsy Cline's 90th birthday, revel in a perpetual state of heartbreak with local artists Star Anna, Miller Campbell, Jessica Lynne Witty, Hillary Fretland, and more performing her classic songs. AV

(Triple Door, Downtown)

The Lumineers

Indie folk-rock crown-holders the Lumineers, best known for their decade-defining anthem "Ho Hey," will return to the region for a massive outdoor concert in support of their most recent album, Brightside. AllMusic deemed the album "fresher and more rough-hewn than anything [they've] previously released," with its sparse production and raw vocals. The evening will get started with fellow pop tear-jerker James Bay. AV

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

Dungeons and Drag Queens!

Hear ye, hear ye, theydies and gentlethem: Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Dungeons and Drag Queens has been making waves from the West Coast to NYC, and it's what the high-fantasy fashion queens deserve. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through the "rollicking, frolicking" improvisational fantasy drag comedy show. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

Chris Distefano: Right Intention, Wrong Move

Chris Distefano is on a roll. The Brooklyn-born gut-busting comic and Hunter Biden bestie recently released his second full-length special, Speshy Weshy, on Netflix, and records several podcasts, including Chrissy Chaos, History Hyenas, and Hey Babe!, which he co-hosts alongside Staten Island sweetie Sal Vulcano. (Jury's out on who has the best New Yawk accent.) Recent success aside, though, I'm hoping Distefano shares tales from his early stints on MTV reality shows for this performance. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

2023 HUMP! Film Festival Encore Screening

If you didn’t catch HUMP! Film Festival’s 2023 offerings earlier this year, here’s your last chance to scope out Dan Savage's lineup of titillating films featuring all genders and orientations. Before these vids go in the vault, you can feast your eyeballs on a final screening of the sex-positive fest that's brought kinky inclusivity to the big screen since 2005. It's worth a venture outside of your sex dungeon, but you can still wear the latex catsuit. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway

Legendary singer, actress, and COVID-safe queen Patti LuPone will help raise money for the Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus with a musical voyage through her 50-year Broadway career. LuPone will belt classic show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin. AV

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

Rosé Reunion: Calexico, Violet Chachki, and More

House of Smith Jet City Winery, a winery owned by Charles Smith and housed in a remodeled Dr. Pepper bottling plant in Georgetown, will host a killer lineup, featuring Grammy-nominated Tex-Mex rockers Calexico and garage rock trio Naked Giants. While you enjoy the entertainment, take advantage of food truck nosh, a beer garden with Georgetown Brewing beverages, a selection of award-winning wines by the glass, and over 100 wines by the bottle. JB

(Charles Smith Wines Jet City, Georgetown)

Celebrity Book Club

If there's anything I love more than reading for pleasure, it's hate-reading for pleasure. Enter Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily, in which cool-kid comedian hosts Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta tear the memoirs of "drug-addled starlets, oddly obsessive restaurateurs, brass-knuckled female realtors, and boring gay politicians’ even more boring gay husbands" into paper shreds like so much hamster bedding. Pop culture stans should find something to like about the podcast—it's been described with many tempting adjectives, including “unhinged, brilliant” (W Magazine), “drawly, ironic, camp” (Times of London), and “riotous” (Dazed). In other words, you are going to laugh your ass off, probably. Namaste, chicas!! LC

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Signing Event: Chuck Palahniuk: Not Forever, But For Now

Literary cool guy Chuck Palahniuk, aka the writer my high school boyfriend loved to impress me with (hope you're well, Evan!!), will drop by Third Place Books to celebrate the September release of his Welsh horror satire Not Forever, But for Now. (The promotional copy describes the book's central figures as two privileged brothers who "enjoy watching nature shows, playing with their pet pony, impersonating their grandfather…and killing the help." Of course, murder's more complicated these days.) Whatever your opinion of Palahniuk, who self-describes his work as "transgressional fiction," you'd be hard-pressed not to be the teensiest bit interested in what he has to say. You can lean into that itch of intrigue at this signing event, which promises an "author/fan experience unlike any other," and may include flying body parts, fake choking, and/or perfume. Who doesn't love a good rumor? LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Nosferatu and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with Live Soundtrack by The Invincible Czars

F.W. Murnau's eerie 1922 classic Nosferatu, which Werner Herzog once described as "the greatest German film," will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian, so prepare to gasp at the bald, spidery, and downright yucky Count Orlok. Austin music ensemble the Invincible Czars will perform their original, updated soundtrack for the screening, adding mysterious new layers of sonic depth to the silent flick. And good news if you're looking to get the Halloween vibes rolling early this season: You can stick around for a second screening of malevolent freak fest and 1919 Expressionist masterwork The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, which will also be supplemented by a delicately creepy soundtrack by the ensemble. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

John Oliver

A certain well-read Englishman, Emmy winner, and host of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will deliver more liberal wit on his Seattle tour stop. Although you may have been introduced to Oliver as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart sometime between 2006 and 2013, his first love was stand-up comedy, and he still pulls it off. (What more could we expect from the voice of The Lion King's red-billed hornbill, Zazu? Of course he's got a wacky sense of humor.) LC

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Saturday-Sunday)

SketchFest Seattle 2023

SketchFest Seattle will return for its 24th year to gather a gaggle of the strongest sketch comics in the country. With seven shows planned across three nights, featuring local and farther-flung chuckleheads like Pointless Appliance, Bootcup, Maple Daddies, Responsible Adults, and Drop the Root Beer and Run, expect to hear nonstop laughs coming from Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater. (Fans of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave won't wanna miss this.) LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday-Sunday)

Meowga - Yoga with Cats

If you're anything like the EverOut staff, the phrase "yoga with cats" definitely perked up your ears. It's true: You can practice yoga alongside stretchy felines in Seattle Meowtropolitan's cat lounge, which up to 25 kitties from Regional Animal Services of King County call home. It's better than doing another Yoga with Adriene video in your house pants. The all-levels Hatha class is adaptive and focused on the breath, so you'll leave feeling more peaceful, and probably a little more covered in cat hair. Win-win, in my opinion. LC

(Multiple dates through October 3, various times, Seattle Meowtropolitan, Wallingford)

MEXAM NW Festival 2023

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a time during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. MEXAM NW Festival 2023 is an exhilarating multi-event, multi-venue festival curated by the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle that showcases the vibrancy of contemporary Hispanic and Mexican American culture. The festival kicks off on September 8 with an art exhibit opening and night of Latin music and art, and concludes mid-October with a Día de los Muertos Concert and Festival Latinx. Most events are free and family-oriented, from a talk on the history of tacos to a parade through South Park, and much more. Expect tons of Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, arts and craft markets, fiestas, and community joy. SL

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

San Gennaro Festival 2023

This Georgetown Italian street fair brings together the best in local Italian cuisine with live music, a vendor market, and family-friendly entertainment. If you close your eyes and ignore the architecture (and the language), you can almost imagine yourself at a market in Italy, eating delicious food amid the daily bustle. The procession of San Gennaro (the patron saint of Naples) is a hallmark of the festival, and will kick off Saturday morning. You can even register your kids for a chance to sing on stage with past winners of the Italian song competition show, Zecchino D'Oro. SL

(Georgetown, Friday-Sunday)

Washington State Fair 2023

What's summer without beer-fueled outdoor concerts, quilt and flower displays, impressive vegetables, baby bunnies, and a "SillyVille" farm experience complete with animatronic chickens?! Close out the sunny season in the most all-American way possible at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, where you'll find everything from produce contests to a real-deal cowboy rodeo. You can also catch Kehlani, the Temptations, Babyface, Styx, and other household names throughout the month. LC

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Tuesday-Sunday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Bottoms

Considering the glut of raunchy high school sex comedies that revolved around hetero teen boys attempting to pop their cherries in the '90s and early-aughts, it's about time we had a horny romp about queer girls trying to get laid. In this madcap dark comedy helmed by Emma Seligman (director of the nail-biter Shiva Baby), two hapless losers (played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) scheme to start a self-defense club for women in order to hook up with their cheerleader crushes (Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber). Naturally, hilarity ensues. It's Book Smart meets Fight Club with acerbic shades of Heathers, and I for one can't wait to see Seligman's sapphic Gen-Z take on this campy genre, especially with the two leads' deadpan delivery. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Duvall/Altman

The collaboration between director Robert Altman and actress Shelley Duvall is, in my opinion, the stuff dreams are made of—I first watched Brewster McCloud, 3 Women, and Popeye during the pandemic, and was equally mystified by Shelley's ethereal, yet quirk-heavy grace and Altman's ability to situate her in outrageous, magical-realist situations. This series reaffirms my belief that the duo made some of the most unique cinema ever. Okay, I'll stop gushing now. Actually, no I won't!! Duvall/Altman kicked off with Brewster McCloud, in which the most stylish person on Earth meets a weirdo who lives at the Houston Astrodome and dreams of flying with strapped-on wings, and will continue this week with my personal favorite, 3 Women, a psychodrama set within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

They Came From Outer Space

I recommend queuing up some creepy spaceship sounds before you continue reading. Are you sufficiently on edge? You can keep those galactic bleep-bloop vibes going at They Came from Outer Space, SIFF's new series of mysterious lights, eerie shadows, and otherworldly entities ranging from the yucky and scary (The Blob) to the precious and loveable (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial). It's about aliens, people, and they're crash-landing at SIFF Cinema Egyptian all September long. Get into the "non-human biologics" while they're still, uh, kinda unproven. LC

(Multiple dates through September 30, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

Cider Summit Seattle

Listen up, lovers of apple-based libations: This festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 40 producers and both local and international options in the mix. The selection also includes mead, cider cocktails, fruit spirits, and more. JB

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)

Jackson Street Jazz Walk

Spread across various Central District venues, this annual jazz walk benefiting the Carolyn Downs Family Medical Clinic honors the neighborhood's rich legacy of Black artists, which birthed the careers of Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones. You won't want to miss performances from local heavyweights like Eugenie Jones, Pruitt & Itson, Frank Salero, Nathan Breedlove, and plenty more. AV

(Various Locations, Central District, Friday-Sunday)

Maui Aid On The Way - Wild Fire Relief Concert

As a response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, Tacoma's annual Reggae On The Way festival has pivoted to a block party-style benefit concert with 100% of ticket proceeds donated to communities impacted by the fires. Enjoy a selection of food trucks, drinks, and local vendors, with performances from some of Hawaii’s brightest stars, including Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Anuhea, Eli-Mac, Ka’Ikena Scanlan, and more. AV

(Airport Tavern, Tacoma, Saturday-Sunday)

Disney's The Little Mermaid

My first memory of dancing is in my childhood living room, where I wiggled haphazardly to steel drum tunes on The Little Mermaid's supplementary VHS, Sebastian's Caribbean Jamboree. If you're of the millennial or Gen Z persuasion, you probably also have some core memories related to the Disney animated flick, which turns 35 this year. (Insert a "you're old" joke here, I guess.) Anywho, scuttle on over to the 5th Avenue Theatre for this rendition of the musical, which sees all your faves jam out under the sea. There'd better be steel drums! LC

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Matt & Ben

Long before Chasing Amy, J-Lo, and Air, two Hollywood rapscallions watched the screenplay for Good Will Hunting descend mysteriously from the heavens, and realized they were being tested by a higher power. Although their careers and lives would diverge, one being more of a golden boy and the other being...well...Ben Affleck, their friendship persevered. Matt & Ben is an acidic satire that spoofs the duo's pursuit of a red-carpet dream, and the playwright understood the assignment—she's Mindy Kaling, so she's been on a red carpet or 20. LC

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Titanish

Your fave doomed romance flick is parodied in this unsinkable musical comedy, which comes complete with original music and fast-paced action that's more hilarious than tragic. Titanish will crash on stage again after winning the 2022 Broadway World Critic's Choice Award for best new musical; the escapist spoof "has songs and satire on deck," according to Crosscut. (Jokes about the Titanic are either too soon or arriving just on time, depending on your thoughts about June's submersible implosion—either way, the production feels eerily timed.) LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

Whim W'Him Fall '23

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will present world premieres by Dance Magazine featured dancer Hannah Garner, Romanian choreographer Ana Maria Lucaciu, and Dava Huesca, whose interdisciplinary arts collective LLAB Rats seeks to "practice art as activism for the benefit of Black folks." Garner, Lucaciu, and Huesca were chosen from hundreds of applicants to participate in Whim W'Him's prestigious choreographic residency, and they'll "unleash their innovative creations" on the Erickson Theatre stage. My suggestion? Head to the September 10 matinee performance—galactic queen Betty Wetter will host and emcee. LC

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks

Seattle is the second stop for this exhibition, which began in San Francisco and introduces to the United States a rising star in the world of Black art, Amoako Boafo. Larry Ossei-Mensah curated the exhibit, called Soul of Black Folks—a play on a 1903 book, The Souls of Black Folk, that famously described a feature of Black American consciousness that was not shared with their white counterparts: double consciousness, an "inward twoness," being Black for yourself and being Black for white people. Because the two are incompatible (or incompossible), they could not be resolved in the dialectical manner of a Hegelian synthesis. W. E. B. Du Bois, a thinker familiar with the works of Hegel, authored the book. Another writer familiar with Hegel, Frantz Fanon, is also in the exhibit. The mid-century Martiniquan philosopher is found in one of the self-portraits, "Black Skin, White Mask," near the show's entrance. This work continued Du Bois's twoness, in the context of colonialism, with this line: "The black man has two dimensions. One with his fellows, the other with the white man." And yet this split or twoness is entirely absent from Boafo's show. All of his subjects are Black, many from his country, Ghana, and some from the US, such as Jay-Z and Beyonce ("Sunflower Bee Shirt"). But there is a striking singularity in these portraits, most of which feature Black skin painted with Boafo's fingers. His subjects are very much at home in the world. Some are laughing, some are in love, others in deep thought, others gaze at their painter. None seems split or minding white people. And I think this is the meaning of moving the "s" from Du Bois's "Soul" to "Folk"—those in Boafo's portraits actually have just one soul. CM

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

A Living Legacy: Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art

The Frye Art Museum has always been one of my favorites, and not just because it's totally free—the curation is consistently on point, blending thoughtful nods to historical movements with the most contemporary work on the scene at any given moment. Marking their 70th anniversary, A Living Legacy brings together eight recently acquired artworks by art stars Amoako Boafo, Sky Hopinka, Gisela McDaniel, Bony Ramirez, Tschabalala Self, Ann Leda Shapiro, and Sadie Wechsler, each of whom responds to or complicates "[narratives around] landscape and portraiture traditionally associated with the Frye’s founding collection of nineteenth- and twentieth-century European and American art." Artistic production and acquisition is an evolving, imperfect process—head to this exhibition to see what the artists themselves have to say about it. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)