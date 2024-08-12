The Top 44 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 12–18, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Cults

NYC-based indie-pop duo Cults sound like stepping into an Urban Outfitters circa 2011, in the best way possible. Their debut self-titled album saw mainstream success with songs like "Go Outside" and "Bad Things," which likely played alongside bands like Sleigh Bells, Phantogram, and Metric on your lime green iPod nano. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Japanese House

English artist Amber Bain, who performs wistful indie-pop as Japanese House, will stop by the Woodland Park Zoo to support her second album, In The End It Always Does. With the help of famous friends Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Katie Gavin (MUNA), Charli XCX, Matty Healy, and George Daniel (the 1975), Bain crafts a perfect breakup album that never takes itself too seriously. Don't miss an opening set from indie folk artist Skullcrusher. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

TUESDAY

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park

This year's outdoor movie offerings at Marymoor Park are old-school, dog-friendly, Americana F-U-N, complete with live music and familiar flicks beneath the barely visible stars. (We live in a light-polluted city—can't have it all.) The much-loved summer film series will continue this month with Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone on August 13 and Encanto on August 20, which follows a Colombian teen from a magical family and includes massively popular songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Princess Bride closes out the series on August 28. (You know the drill on that one—a mythical kingdom, a kidnapping, a love that transcends all evils, and so on.) LC

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

Intrépidos Punks with Endless Joy

Punksploitation classic Intrépidos Punks embodies everything that works about Mexico's genre cinema history—it's nasty, violent, and, in the Beacon's words, a "non-stop feast of brutality." The 1988 film follows a gang led by a dude named Tarzan as they mutilate and plunder across the countryside, leaving a trail of anarchy in their wake. Film restoration darlings Vinegar Syndrome will present this new 4K edition of the cult rarity, and Endless Joy, a self-described "bunch of fools playin' undefined music," will rock on before the screening. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour

Grammy-nominated R&B gem Jhené Aiko will drop by on her Magic Hour tour for her first Seattle show in eight years. Considering she hasn’t released new music since 2021's Sailing Soul(s), you can expect to hear vibey, psychedelia-laced bops you know and love like "Sativa," "Stay Ready (What A Life)," and "Bed Peace." She will be joined by kindred spirits Coi Leray, TINK, UMI, Kiana Ledé, and DJ STARRZA. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Willy Vlautin with Jonathan Evison — 'The Horse: A Novel'

Willy Vlautin was born in Reno, but his artistic output found its footing in the Pacific Northwest—for over 20 years, he's been the singer-songwriter and guitarist for the Portland-grown alt-country band Richmond Fontaine. The experience still informs his writing style and character development in fiction. (His last novel, The Night Always Comes, explored gentrification, greed, and opportunism within Portland's housing crisis.) His new tome, The Horse, centers the working class again but adds in fantastical elements and dream sequences that might pique the interest of new readers. Vlautin will chat about it with local author Jonathan Evison. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

SHOPPING

Vinegar Syndrome Pop-Up Shop

Film restoration whizzes Vinegar Syndrome will hawk a wide selection of horror, exploitation and genre Blu-rays, plus merch and other funky cinephile wares at Scarecrow Video on August 14. Stop by to add some hard-to-find films to your collection, and show Scarecrow some love while you're there—as our friends at The Stranger reported in July, "Scarecrow staff put out an SOS—Save Our Scarecrow—and announced that they need to raise $1.8 million before the end of 2024." (Can't get enough of Vinegar Syndrome's cinema rarities? Head to their screening of Mexican cult nightmare Intrépidos Punks on August 13.) LC

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

THURSDAY

FILM

Iceland with Rick Steves

Longtime travel guru, hometown hero, and America's sweetheart Rick Steves has shared his "backdoor" tricks for making journeys more stress-free and cost-effective for longer than some of us have been alive. In his newest public television production, Rick Steves' Iceland, he explores Reykjavík's thermal pools, the Golden Circle's gorges, geysers, and waterfalls, puffin-filled islands, and the 800-mile Ring Road. Steves will screen the special and chat Iceland travel tips with his co-host, Cameron Hewitt. Attendees can grab signed copies of the pair's new Iceland guidebook and explore the museum before the screening. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

Built to Spill with Yo La Tengo

It isn’t rare to see Doug Martsch's ever-evolving indie rock troupe Built to Spill on a local marquee, but it is rare to see them perform an older album in its entirety. They will perform my personal favorite, There's Nothing Wrong With Love, on the album's 30th anniversary. I can't wait to hear them play lovelorn anthems like "Big Dipper," "Car," and "Dystopian Dream Girl." Dreamy Hoboken rockers Yo La Tengo will join the bill with tracks from their newly released album, This Stupid World. AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another round of their free, family-friendly concerts at the Mural. This week, the series continues with a performance from the noise pop quartet DAIISTAR. Expect to hear tracks from their latest album, Good Time, after an opening set from Spirit Award. AV

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown)

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with BERLIN

Feminist rock icon Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will once again grace the Northwest with their presence for an evening of '80s classics such as "Love is a Battlefield" and "Heartbreaker." Just don't expect "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," which she has stopped performing in protest of gun violence. Don't miss a breathtaking performance from the new wave outfit Berlin. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville)

Squeeze & Boy George

I live in a perpetual state of fear that Boy George won't get the praise he deserves until he is no longer around to bask in it. This week, show up to Marymoor Park and give the queer pop icon his flowers and you'll get to hear Culture Club classics like "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me" performed live. New wave icons Squeeze will be there too (I don't have anything nice to say about them, so I'll leave it at that). AV

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Sunset Supper

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. This year's lineup features handmade cheese from Beecher’s, creative Southern-inspired fare from Kristi Brown's COMMUNION, cream puffs from Puffy Pandy, West African cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Mexican food from Maíz, handmade pasta from Pasta Casalinga, dreamy frozen yogurt from Hellenika Cultured Creamery, and more.

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market)

LIVE MUSIC

Toody Cole (Dead Moon) with Acid Tongue

Over the past five decades, PNW legend/bassist Toody Cole and her dearly departed husband Fred have kept Portland's music scene alive with their bands—Dead Moon, the Weeds, the Rats, Pierced Arrows, and several others—self-recording and self-releasing music in their self-built Clackamas County home. Can we get this woman a key to the city of Portland already!? Toody will be joined by Kelly Halliburton and Christopher March of Jenny Don't and the Spurs for a retrospective of material from her aforementioned bands. Fingers crossed that she plays one of her solo deep-cuts "Coming On Strong" or "Rather Be Your Lover." AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! - The Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024

The reliably hilarious Comedy Bang! Bang! probably predates your fave podcast—funnyman Scott Aukerman has hosted the show for over 13 years. Blending interviews, improv, and silly, surreal antics, Comedy Bang! Bang! has heard from guests like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen, so you know the jokes will be on point for this live performance. Best part? It'll be entirely improvised. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities, which will soon head to Bumbershoot. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time. This month's performances include dance by Gemini Thee Stone, "non-journalist" Michael Bellevue's investigation into Canadian customs, and laughs from local faves Cheri Hardman, Gretta Gimp, and Danny Anderson. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

THE DOSE: A Psychedelic Comedy Showcase

It's all about set and setting when it comes to psychedelics, and the trippy confines of Here-After are hard to beat. Enter The Dose, a comedy show that's more than just a comedy show—it bills itself as a "fully immersive psychedelic experience." Does that mean they're going to get you high? Honestly, it's hard to tell. But the show has been selling out nationwide, and will feature a tight lineup of comedians (Simon Gibson, Monica Nevi, Chris Mejia, Steven Gillespie, and Nic Dean) for a mind-melting, experimental foray into "laughter and healing." I recommend popping that microdose you've had sitting around. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

COMMUNITY

CID Block Party

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander culture, featuring two stages of live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Located on King Street under I-5, the fest seeks to turn the paved landscape into a cultural oasis. Many vendors will pop up at the block party, but the event provides the perfect opportunity to support neighborhood businesses as well. Afterward, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of The Donut King as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SL

(InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District)

FESTIVALS

CHOMP! 2024

Get playful with local food at this free festival at Marymoor Park's pastoral Willowmoor Farm, now in its 10th year. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, compete in a focaccia bake-off, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from indie rock trio Deep Sea Diver and Canadian legends Broken Social Scene, plus soul icons Ural Thomas & The Pain, Scottish pop rockers Marmalade, sapphic singer-songwriter Amelia Day, and kids' musician Johnny Bregor, all hosted by radio personality Marco Collins. JB

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

FILM

Movies by The Tower 2024

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Their film series, co-organized with the Maple Leaf Community Council, will serve up screenings on a "Women (and Girls) Saving the Day" theme this year. The series continues with Greta Gerwig's pretty pink cultural sensation Barbie. Moviegoers can pop up early to set up their chairs and blankets, grab beers, and take some guesses at trivia. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle)

FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. July's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and cold noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, and ube halaya, pandan cheesecake slices, and halo-halo soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee Grand Opening

Surprise: The beloved Chinatown-International District institution Chu Minh Tofu and Vegan Deli will host the official grand opening of this spinoff serving bánh mì and Vietnamese coffee in Beacon Hill! A peek at the menu reveals options like spicy tofu bánh mì, jackfruit salad, egg rolls, red curry, coconut juice, and peanut sticky rice. Go forth with this knowledge and get yourself a frugal yet flavorful lunch. JB

(Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee, Beacon Hill)

SUNDAY

FILM

Shadowland

There's really nothing like the dreamy, emotional territories of director Fritz Lang to make you forget your Sunday scaries. You might've already seen the German Expressionist filmmaker's sci-fi masterwork Metropolis, which Roger Ebert called "one of the great achievements of the silent era," but this Sunday afternoon screening series introduces viewers to his other gold-standard films. On August 10, the Beacon will screen Hangmen Also Die!, which earns bonus points from me for sounding like the name of an emo band. The shadowy thriller, set in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, was inspired by the real-life assassination of "Hangman of Prague" Reinhard Heydrich by Czech resistance operatives. Your job doesn't seem so rough now, does it? LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Foo Fighters

TBH, I've been pissed at Dave Grohl ever since heinsinuated that Taylor Swift doesn't sing live, which is rich coming from a man whose performances don't require choreography. Nevertheless, the Foo Fighters’ debut self-titled album will always occupy a special place in my heart. The album is right up there with '90s slacker rock favs like Teenage Fanclub's Bandwagonesque and Sebadoh's Bakesale, showcasing peak pop songwriting on tracks like "Big Me" and "This Is A Call." They will bring their All or Nothing At All tour to T-Mobile Park with support from Chrissie Hynde's iconic rock quartet the Pretenders and indie rock star Alex G. AV

(T-Mobile Park, SoDo)

Waxahatchee with Woods

I first became acquainted with Alabaman singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) through her fifth album Saint Cloud—I'll admit, I was late to the party. My love of jangly Camera Obscura-esque tracks like "Can't Do Much" compelled me to give the entire album a listen, but it was reflective folk-rock songs like "St Cloud" and "Lilacs" that made me a fan. After four years of playing the album to death, Waxahatchee has finally dropped a follow-up! She will return to Seattle to support her sixth album, Tigers Blood, which leans deeper into a country sound with love songs that she describes as "gritty and unromantic." AV

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

I Saw You: A Comedy with Heart

See someone? Say something. I Saw U, The Stranger's take on Craigslist Missed Connections, returned in March, which means you can read pickup lines like "How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)" whenever you want. Unexpected Productions has since devised an improvised response to the column, transforming the weekly listings into comedy sets that "imagine what would happen if the individuals actually went out on a date." I hope they address the love blossoming at Biscuit Bitch. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Friday–Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Tattoo Expo

Peep impressive tattoo displays, shop counterculture vendors, and engage in a little lighthearted flesh adornment at this three-day celebration of permanently decorated bodies. The Seattle Tattoo Expo has brought enthusiasts and professional ink-givers together for over 20 years; attendees can thrill their eyeballs at a tattooed burlesque revue or enter contests for best color tats, black-and-white designs, and more. (There'll be a competition for the worst tattoo, too, so roll up your sleeves and whip out your blurry anchors and tributes to Mom.) LC

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Belltown Mural Festival

Planned as part of the city's ongoing effort to "re-energize Belltown and welcome people back downtown," the Belltown Mural Festival is a prime opportunity to see something that we can almost all agree is pretty cool: Creatives turning ugly blank walls into massive works of art. Thirteen local artists will paint throughout the week, but visitors can do more than stare at their work—happy hours, film screenings, gallery shows, walking tours, and street concerts will liven up the scene and increase your chances of meeting fellow art-loving folks. LC

(Various locations, Tuesday–Sunday)

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Nothing says summer like chainmail and wool tunics!! Whether you're there for the Middle Ages vibes or the unbeatable people-watching, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire (or "Merriwick" for these purposes) is always a mead-guzzlin' good time. Harkening back to when musicians, jugglers, and falconers all caroused together, the fantasy-loving festival (led by a faerie court) will take place on weekends in July and August. Show up to feast on meat pies, obtain trinkets and baubles, and generally party like you survived the bubonic plague. LC

(Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

Lyd

Centering the rise and fall of the 5,000-year-old Palestinian town of Lyd, this documentary delves into the aftermath of the Nakba massacre and expulsion. If you're still feeling a little in the dark on Palestinian history, Lyd will help you brush up—the film features "never-before-seen" archival footage and spotlights the once-thriving region's gradual devastation as a result of Israeli settlement. In the words of Arielle Angel, the editor-in-chief of Jewish Currents, “The story of Lyd is the story of Palestine. The film that bears its name confronts the horrors of what is, without losing sight of what could be—a vital exercise in political imagination.” LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and PerfectLove) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. This year's chef specials include the "Saucy Li'l Devil" (panko-breaded fried rockfish, deviled Spam tartar sauce, and slaw on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison of Marination (August 6-12) and the "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19). JB

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Monday–Sunday)

Rosé Month

Happy rosé season to those who celebrate! Whatever your thoughts on the ubiquitous blush beverage, it's hard to imagine a drink better suited for summer. Throughout the month, the farm-to-table pop-up-turned-restaurant Three Sacks Full will offer a weekly rotation of rosé specials by the glass, culminating in a special rosé dinner on August 28. (Co-owner Matthew Curtis is a licensed sommelier, so you can expect some well-curated picks.) JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, Monday–Sunday)

Stranger Slushie Week 2024

You’ve probably known since you were a kid making layered “graveyard” Slurpee creations at 7-Eleven that there’s nothing better than a frosty, icy treat on a sweltering day, and the forward-thinking innovators who have added booze to the equation have only improved on that already glorious experience. The Stranger will team up with bars throughout the Seattle area to offer exclusive alcoholic slushies for just $8 a pop. Let a bartender hand you something fruity and delightful with a little paper umbrella and a straw, close your eyes, and let yourself be transported to paradise. JB

Various locations (Aug 12–18)

LIVE MUSIC

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024

Former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant is still going strong after all these years, currently touring with frequent collaborator, bluegrass sensation Alison Krauss. The duo will perform songs from their two collaborative albums, Raise the Roof and Raising Sand, which include eclectic covers of the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Townes Van Zandt, and more. Rockabilly artist JD McPherson will open. AV

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, Friday–Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for GreenStage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, Friday–Saturday)

Pagliacci

I'll be honest. It's news to me that the old "But doctor...I am Pagliacci" punchline isn't actually from Ruggero Leoncavallo's 19th-century opera. The joke's origins are murky, but it was popularized in Alan Moore's Watchmen. That doesn't mean the original opera isn't also comedically tragic, though. The production follows a commedia dell’arte troupe in a small Italian village in the '40s, where cheerfulness turns to betrayal, rage, and jealousy. It's a time-tested way for Seattle Opera to open its 2024-25 season: Pagliacci is considered a classic of the Italian verismo (“slice of life”) style. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Wednesday–Saturday)

Vietgone

Set in the aftermath of the fall of Saigon, two young survivors meet in Arkansas, where they bond over the strangeness of burritos and weed. Playwright Qui Nguyen, who penned Raya and the Last Dragon, delivers a funny, romantic tale that "flips stereotypes and remixes history" in Vietgone. Pork Filled Productions executive director Roger Tang noted that the show responds to a new interest in Vietnamese stories in America. "There’s Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer and local artist Susan Lieu‘s memoir The Manicurist’s Daughter this year...Vietgone kicked off this trend as the first work of art to examine the first generation of Vietnamese coming to this country," Tang explained. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Thursday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Andrea Dezsö: Storytelling

I wasn't previously familiar with artist Andrea Dezsö's work, but I've quickly become a fan: Dezsö's detailed pochoir stenciling techniques, charming birch-carved designs, embroidered musings, and pyrovitreography reveal an artist who fears no medium. Her work also feels distinctly more bouba than kiki. I'm in love with the weird little guys populating her compositions, and I want to know all about their folktale-informed world, which also grapples with "women’s roles, authoritarianism, family, ideological and societal influence on the individual, relationships with nature, and the body." You'll probably dig it, too. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Claudia Fitch: Models and Messengers

Little has been revealed about Seattle-based artist Claudia Fitch's solo exhibition Models and Messengers, but I'm already intrigued. The artist's smart, playful sculptural work is always a quizzical journey for the eyeballs, often sourcing cultural narratives from pop and art history to bold, inventive ends. I'm excited to see what she's come up with this time—will she be working in bronze, ceramic, cast resin, or another medium entirely? (Fitch has also created quite a few of the city's public works; see if you recognize any.) LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday)

David Hytone: Rest/Less, Less/Rest

In Rest/Less, Less/Rest, Tacoma-born painter David Hytone renders complicated scenes in acrylic and on Okowara paper, a thick, fibrous Japanese handmade paper made of kozo and sulphite pulp. The solo exhibition feels rife with symbolism—titles like The Bureau of Hypnagogia Human Resources Department Would Like a Word and Three Seventeen AM in the Arms of Saint Dymphna feel like glimpses into the artist's dreamscape. "I am interested in the intersection between specificity and approximation, particularly how this relationship informs our perception of the world around us and the role memory plays in that interface," the artist explained in a recent bio. That sense of interplay reveals itself in Rest/Less, Less/Rest; moments of heavy detailing are found among floating heads and abstracted forms. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday–Saturday)

Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA

Calling all puppet lovers! Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of screen faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood created by Oregon stop-motion animation studio LAIKA. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks. LC

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday/Thursday–Sunday)

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore welcomes the legendary Venetian glassblower, maestro Lino Tagliapietra, to exhibit works alongside his team members, Nancy Callan, Jen Elek, John Kiley, Dante Marioni, and Dave Walters, for an exhibition that "tell[s] a story of artistic mentorship and mutual reverence." The team's sense of pattern and angular forms is dizzying to behold. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday–Saturday)

Raúl de Nieves: a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder…

I try to avoid saying a show has "something for everyone" unless it's really, truly the case, but New York-based artistRaúl de Nieves's a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder… might fit the bill. De Nieves will transport aesthetic traditions of Mexican craft, Catholicism, Tarot, the European art canon, drag performance, and punk music to the Henry—seriously, I'm betting you're into at least one of those things, right? The solo exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and performances by the Mexican-born artist will include one of his signature "stained glass" installations (made with colored acetate and tape), which will imagine a celestial landscape and transform the museum’s largest gallery space into a "container of colored light." The goal? A reflective, meditative journey—anticipate temple-like seating, a kaleidoscopic atmosphere of ever-changing light, and ritualistic performances punctuating the run of the exhibition. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

Smoke Season

As someone who just spent a few weeks in eastern Oregon, the words "smoke season" elicit an all-too-familiar burn in the throat. Christian French's Untitled (Exodus series), a brutal red-tinged and desolate photograph featured in SOIL's new group exhibition Smoke Season, elicits a similar somatic memory. "The Anthropocene has become the Pyrocene," the show materials assert; I'm intrigued by Tim Marsden's fiery embroidery and janet galore's Smoke Break, a three-minute video looped on a vintage television set installed in the gallery. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday–Sunday)